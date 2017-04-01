₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by badassProdigy(m): 5:15pm
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by badassProdigy(m): 5:16pm
kudos to the woman
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by darioNaharis: 5:20pm
Denim slayers
53 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by agog: 5:22pm
hmmmm. She tried if truly she gave birth to all of them. But the odd seem so impossible as the oldest kid in the pics is about 5 year old or less. so she must have been giving birth yearly plus at least two set of twins.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by grayht(m): 5:22pm
awwwwww... better than a surrogate mother!
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by kateskitty(f): 5:23pm
Baby factory
You try o
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by BuhariApcFools: 5:30pm
Wow Baby Mama Factory i hail oooooo. The Man na correct sharp shooter
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by talk2archy: 5:35pm
She looks very ready to produce more. Nice one.
23 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by OkoYiboz: 5:36pm
Abeg, she download all these pikin?
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by MUYEEKFIRST: 5:36pm
good
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by YelloweWest: 5:36pm
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by Yehman(m): 5:37pm
Hmmmm
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by Safiaa(f): 5:37pm
Wow her vagina has been through hell and back Good Job she tried, because i know i can only handle two
I've got so many questions in my head though. Let me just keep them there
Strong woman with a beautiful family.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by schumastic(m): 5:37pm
lovely but no can't do am okay with 4, two boys two girls
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by YonkijiSappo: 5:37pm
Mods, this is promoting rubbish on frontpage
Family with 8 CHILDREN is not what Nigerians need to be seeing right now.
We are even trying to make some of them reduce child bearing to like 4, and they aren't listening.
43 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by Damilolababy(f): 5:37pm
ok
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by Guyman02: 5:37pm
How many twins are in the mix?
You can have many kids as long as you can afford to give them the best of life, not what we see here in North where they are produced for the Almajiri industry
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by divicoded: 5:37pm
Good and beautiful family
But I think one of the guy's balls should have been removed, he has not heard of family planning ni? haba!
He want to kill his wife ni? Gbensh in the morning, gbensh in the afternoon, gbensh in the evning and gbensh in the night! Hian!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by modestofynest(m): 5:38pm
If u try this thing under dis regime brother na village u dey so, how much be ur salary pampers, school fees, and Co even senate with their salary without stealing no fit Maintain this family,
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by juniior(m): 5:38pm
Hmmm, d age difference tho
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by juniior(m): 5:38pm
Hmmm, d age difference tho
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by 7footre(m): 5:38pm
The husband better buy multiple ak47 keep for house
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by Tenim47(m): 5:38pm
enh hen what is wrong with them
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by fmarshal(m): 5:38pm
Awesome
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by TwerkingSquirrel(m): 5:38pm
she born eight still dey fit....while others go born one dey like Gepee Tank!!! Pretty family
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by Mophasa: 5:38pm
K
2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by primcy(m): 5:38pm
See as them fine
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by soberdrunk(m): 5:39pm
Lovely! The knacking in that house fit dey commot signal from phone sha.....
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by piperson(m): 5:39pm
in football, we call this man a, LEWANDOSKI
4 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by id4sho(m): 5:40pm
I don't believe this,no teenagers among them
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Beautiful Family Of 8 Children by Celestyn8213: 5:40pm
In this recession? Oga wheh don
