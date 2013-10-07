Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Black Africans Who Ruled Europe From 711 To 1789 - Pics (14466 Views)

Black German Scholar, Ulrich Von Hutten in 1517, scolding a Cardinal for misbehaviour.













- The Spanish occupation by the Moors began in 711 AD when an African army, under their leader Tariq ibn-Ziyad, crossed the Strait of Gibraltar from northern Africa and invaded the Iberian peninsula.



A European scholar sympathetic to the Spaniards remembered the conquest in this way:



''The reins of their horses were as fire, their faces black as pitch, their eyes shone like burning candles, their horses were swift as leopards and the riders fiercer than a wolf in a sheepfold at night . . . The noble Goths [the German rulers of Spain] were broken in an hour, quicker than tongue can tell. Oh luckless Spain!''



Quoted in Edward Scobie, ''The Moors and Portugal's Global Expansion'', in Golden Age of the Moor, ed Ivan Van Sertima, US, Transaction Publishers, 1992, p.336





- British historian Basil Davidson wrote that there were no lands in the 8th century "more admired by its neighbours, or more comfortable to live in, than a rich African civilization which took shape in Spain".









- Education was universal in Moorish Spain, available to all, while in Christian Europe ninety-nine percent of the population were illiterate, and even kings could neither read nor write. At that time, Europe had only two universities, the Moors had seventeen great universities! These were located in Almeria, Cordova, Granada, Juen, Malaga, Seville, and Toledo.



- The Moors introduced paper to Europe and Arabic numerals, which replaced the clumsy Roman system.



- The Moorish rulers lived in sumptuous palaces, while the monarchs of Germany, France, and England dwelt in big barns, with no windows and no chimneys, and with only a hole in the roof for the exit of smoke. One such Moorish palace ‘Alhambra' in Granada is one of Spain's architectural masterpieces. Alhambra was the seat of Muslim rulers from the 13th century to the end of the 15th century. The Alhambra is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.



- It was through Africa that the new knowledge of China, India, and Arabia reached Europe. The Moors brought the Compass from China into Europe.



- At its height, Córdova, the heart of Moorish territory in Spain, was the most modern city in Europe. The streets were well-paved, with raised sidewalks for pedestrians. During the night, ten miles of streets were well illuminated by lamps. (This was hundreds of years before there was a paved street in Paris or a street lamp in London.) Cordova had 900 public baths - we are told that a poor Moor would go without bread rather than soap!





http://www.blackhistorystudies.com/resources/resources/15-facts-on-the-moors-in-spain/





...........................





''Although generations of Spanish rulers have tried to expunge this era from the historical record, recent archeology and scholarship now shed fresh light on the Moors who flourished in Al-Andalus for more than 700 years – from 711 AD until 1492. The Moorish advances in mathematics, astronomy, art, and agriculture helped propel Europe out of the Dark Ages and into the Renaissance.''



http://atlantablackstar.com/2013/10/07/when-black-men-ruled-the-world-moors/







THE REST OF EUROPE



- The original “knights” of England were Black! --including the knights of King Arthur’s Round Table! That’s why they were called “knights” after the night or darkness of their skin.





- An African king named Gormund ruled Ireland during the Anglo-Saxon period in England reports the medieval historian Geoffrey of Monmouth.



- Halfdan the Black was the first Africoid king to unite Norway.



- When the British Isles were invaded by the Vikings some of these Norse raiders were Africoid. In fact, different varieties of ‘Viking’ Africans lived in Scandinavia during the middle ages and are frequently mentioned in Viking sagas.



- There were Black Huns! The dictionary describes the Huns as “a fierce barbaric race of Asiatic nomads who led by Attila, ravaged Europe in the 4th and 5th centuries A.D.” The Gothic writer Jordannes described their infamous leader, Attila the Hun as having “a flat nose and swarthy complexion.” He describes the types of Huns he had seen as “of dark complexion, almost black... broad shoulder, flat noses and small eyes.”



- The African Moors dominated southwest Europe during the Middle Ages for 700 years: 711-1492 A.D. African Moors ruling southwest Europe centuries, darkened whites in this area, especially Portugal, which was “the first example of a Negrito (African) republic in Europe.



- Moors ruling Scotland in the 10th century mixed with whites until the black skin color disappeared.



- The black blood type is common even in Nordic Europe where intermixing has been happening since antiquity.



http://stewartsynopsis.com/europe_conquered_by_africans.htm







THE IMAGES







Empress of Rome, Julia Agrippina. Mother of Emperor Nero



































PORTUGAL









ENGLAND'S OLD RULING BLACK FAMILIES





''There should be no doubt to anyone, that these Family Crests represent old Britain's Black Elite, it's most noble, wealthy and powerful families. Peasants and commoners did not have family Crests and Coats of Arms. Though there is disagreement as to which came first - the Crest or the Arms, but it seems likely that the crest came first, as a family or Clan ensign.''

















Moor Westmoreland England Family Crest



































FRANCE UNDER BLACK RULE















































12 Likes 5 Shares

Nice one Horus. 6 Likes

























Emblems and family crests of Moorish families who were the aristocracy of European society: 6 Likes 2 Shares









Penny Issued in Barbados in 1792 during the Reign of King George III

Notice his hair and facial features are obviously that of a Black Man.



For an enlarged image click here







The word "K night" originated from the word "night", because Knights of Medieval Europe were as black as night. For an enlarged image click here http://www.monnaiesdantan.com/upload/800130.jpg 6 Likes 1 Share

It didn't start today the whites can't stop fighting blacks. they just want to subdue the black nation which clearly they have partially succeed in doing but my problem is how they constantly keep lying to themselves to the extent they believe their lies is the truth.

1."They convince the world Jesus is white but yet the popes worship a Black portrait of Jesus".

2"The devil is always portrayed to be a black being while Jesus,his angels and his disciples are white forgetting Devil was once an angel before falling"

3." White colour signifies purity while black is a stain.

4" white folks are civilized while blacks are barbarians".

5"white witches are good while black witches are the devils bride.

IT'S CLEAR MY WHITE BROS/SIS ARE SUFFERING FROM INFERIORITY COMPLEX...NO OFFENSE INTENDED # NO TO RACISM 29 Likes

Great thread Rossikk,



Thread like the this one that is enlightening about positive aspects of the history of black people is never allowed to make the front page alas.



Reason because the white man has secretly taken control of NL as they do all media that the black man consumes. Far from this thread ever making it to fp, if it gets too many views expect it to be deleted or buried in an unpopular section such as culture.



I am speaking from experience of starting such threads. 13 Likes 1 Share

Booked , will read when I wake up 3 Likes

the black man has been regarded as "devil" by the white culture. but, they are the strongest 2 Likes

This is a great and educative thread! I wish we black Africans told our stories/ histories more often. When undeniable facts like these are presented by Africans - not Europeans who distort facts for their pleasing- the world would begin to appreciate the black race for what it is, and the many positive contributions it has made for mankind. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Op thanks...this is really educative and interesting.







More Grace. 7 Likes

Now if only we'll all stop belittling ourselves... 8 Likes

I wonder how the tides changed, we now have to wait for the whites to come tell our stories. 15 Likes 1 Share

When I see these images, it makes me think we are still not yet truly independent in Nigeria.



If we were, we would be teaching this glorious history to every Nigerian child in our schools.



If our youths are taught these things, why would they bother to be bleaching their skins, frying their hair, forming accent, and imitating/feeling inferior to whites?



How can you be feeling less than the people whom your own fathers taught left from right?



How has the teacher become the student?



The leader become the follower?



To the extent that we even refuse to buy things made by our own people, preferring things made by whites. By our students.



How did it get to this? And how do we retrace our steps?



That is the lesson of these images. 20 Likes

Wonderful 2 Likes

Rossikk:

When I see these images, it makes me think we are still not yet truly independent in Nigeria.



If we were, we would be teaching this glorious history to every Nigerian child in our schools.



If our youths are taught these things, why would they bother to be bleaching their skins, frying their hair, and imitating/feeling inferior to white people?



How can you be feeling less than the people whom your own fathers taught left from right?



How has the teacher become the student?



The leader become the follower?



To the extent that we even refuse to buy things made by our own people, preferring things made by whites. By our students.



How did it get to this? And how do we retrace our steps?





If you want to destroy a race...first, you destroy the wealth and spirit of its people, you then divide its people and rewrite its history. Africa lost its place and pride through complacency. So did China centuries ago, but the Chinese are now almost back at the summit. The question we should ask ourselves is, "what do we do now to get back to the top?" If you want to destroy a race...first, you destroy the wealth and spirit of its people, you then divide its people and rewrite its history. Africa lost its place and pride through complacency. So did China centuries ago, but the Chinese are now almost back at the summit. The question we should ask ourselves is, "what do we do now to get back to the top?" 20 Likes 3 Shares

GenBuhari:

Great thread Rossikk,



Thread like the this one that is enlightening about positive aspects of the history of black people is never allowed to make the front page alas.



Reason because the white man has secretly taken control of NL as they do all media that the black man consumes. Far from this thread ever making it to fp, if it gets too many views expect it to be deleted or buried in an unpopular section such as culture.



I am speaking from experience of starting such threads. We'll see what happens this time, General. We'll see what happens this time, General. 1 Like

Volksfuhrer:





If you want to destroy a race...first, you destroy the wealth and spirit of its people, you then divide its people and rewrite its history. Africa lost its place and pride through complacency. So did China centuries ago, but the Chinese are now almost back at the summit. The question we should ask ourselves is, "what do we do now to get back to the top?"

My brother, it's a tough climb back to the top. Slavery and colonisation dealt a huge blow to the African psyche. To our sense of self and competence. We need a major program of re-orientation that starts with the kids in nursery and primary schools. Instilling knowledge of, and pride in our historical accomplishments as Africans, and our massive contributions to human civilization.



I heard they don't even teach History at all now in our public schools. In my days at least we were taught some African history - Ghana, Mali, Songhai, Kanuri empires etc. Which is why one has retained interest in the subject till today. So we really need to go back to the drawing board, in terms of our curriculum. Good thing you mentioned China. In China, they don't joke with their history. Every Chinese kid is taught about their heroes, from Genghis Khan to Chairman Mao, to Confucius. In fact the principles of Confucianism, stressing hardwork and frugality, are drilled into every Chinese kid before the age of 10. That is the sort of thing we need to do here. Social engineering as they call it. My brother, it's a tough climb back to the top. Slavery and colonisation dealt a huge blow to the African psyche. To our sense of self and competence. We need a major program of re-orientation that starts with the kids in nursery and primary schools. Instilling knowledge of, and pride in our historical accomplishments as Africans, and our massive contributions to human civilization.I heard they don't even teach History at all now in our public schools. In my days at least we were taught some African history - Ghana, Mali, Songhai, Kanuri empires etc. Which is why one has retained interest in the subject till today. So we really need to go back to the drawing board, in terms of our curriculum. Good thing you mentioned China. In China, they don't joke with their history. Every Chinese kid is taught about their heroes, from Genghis Khan to Chairman Mao, to Confucius. In fact the principles of Confucianism, stressing hardwork and frugality, are drilled into every Chinese kid before the age of 10. That is the sort of thing we need to do here. Social engineering as they call it. 21 Likes

Hmmmm...





So, black men suffered the same fate women suffered.







complete subjugation, demonization and falsification of historical facts just so as to mentally enslave them.







wish black men would read and know more about their origin and get enlightened 1 Like

how it must so irk the whites to acknowledge this piece of history!



that said, i really don't know why the blackman allowed himself to be so subjugated by the whiteman. at every turn the whiteman has employed every trickery in his arsenal to erase the glorious status of the blackman in the history books.



well, it is left for this generation of blacks to set the records straight starting by getting ourselves properly informed of our place and status in history; afterall, to know where you're going to you must first know where you're coming from.





OP nice info, nice work. 6 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm... I like this. There are questions though...



If blacks ruled Europe, how is it that the Europeans saw blacks as sub-human species only fit to be sold as slaves? How come the blacks that ruled Europe lost their influence to the extent of being wiped out? Today there are no traces, except for these 'artworks'. Why is that so? 16 Likes 3 Shares

Black are intelligent set of people, unfortunately we miss our way. That is why America and United Kingdom will never allow Nigeria to get it right; because if we get it right, believe me Africa will be flog into the line. America can never forget China. 3 Likes

this is so interesting, since they have refused to teach us history in schools, why can't nollywood depict these characters on their movies the way Chinese always show their history and tradition? 8 Likes 2 Shares

Rossikk:





My brother, it's a tough climb back to the top. Slavery and colonisation dealt a huge blow to the African psyche. To our sense of self and competence. We need a major program of re-orientation that starts with the kids in nursery and primary schools. Instilling knowledge of, and pride in our historical accomplishments as Africans, and our massive contributions to human civilization.



I heard they don't even teach History at all now in our public schools. In my days at least we were taught some African history - Ghana, Mali, Songhai, Kanuri empires etc. Which is why one has retained interest in the subject till today. So we really need to go back to the drawing board, in terms of our curriculum. Good thing you mentioned China. In China, they don't joke with their history. Every Chinese kid is taught about their heroes, from Genghis Khan to Chairman Mao, to Confucius. In fact the principles of Confucianism, stressing hardwork and frugality, are drilled into every Chinese kid before the age of 10. That is the sort of thing we need to do here. Social engineering as they call it.





You're right Sir but most private schools in Nigeria uses either the British or the American curriculum and teaches history of same and little of ours. Our ministry of education and parents has a lot to do if status quo must change. You're right Sir but most private schools in Nigeria uses either the British or the American curriculum and teaches history of same and little of ours. Our ministry of education and parents has a lot to do if status quo must change. 2 Likes

I wonder how Africa turned into a wilderness despite its fine start and contributions to the world 2 Likes

It's really a mess. Blacks fvcked themselves up and still doing that. The whites already portrayed foreign gods to be whites. They have portrayed everything good to be white.



If only we can get it right.

IF ONLY 1 Like

Wow 2 Likes

you were warned of this long ago...they will be the head,you will be the tail,remember??....



the whites love been the head...do you realy believe they will willfuly give you back the head without a fight??.... 3 Likes

Thank God...



Put this small revolution about Africans rule years past in your mind... It completely changes the way u see life, and half backed truth given to us...



Oh op thank u 4 Likes













The artist, Christopher Wren (1632-1723), specifically entitled this painting, "Le Maure", French for "The Moor"



In ancient times, 'moor' was used by historians and authors to refer to black people.

'Negro', 'black', etc are recent names for people of colour.



The "Moors" of Europe



Etymology



Variants of the term "Moor" have been used by many Europeans since ancient times as a general description for indigenous Africans. Contrary to popular belief, the term is not synonymous with "Islamic" or any specific Arab or African religion, civilization, or ethnicity.



The origin of the English term, "Moor," is the Greek word, "μαυρο" or "mavro" which literally means "black, blackened or charred" and has long been used to describe black or very dark things such as, "Mavri Thalassa" which refers to the Black Sea or "mavri spilia" which means "black cave." Ancient Greeks used the term to describe the complexion of Africans and (even today, some Greeks use "mavro" to refer to Africans, although in a pejorative manner).



One need not be a linguist to see the word's evolution from the Greek "mavro" to the Latin word, "mavrvs" (actually, "mavro" in the ablative, singular, masculine Latin form). The English transliteration is "Maurus" and the plural form is "Mauri," specifically used by ancient Romans in reference to Black Africans. Writers in both Greek and Latin specifically used the term as a racial identity. In the Epitome de Caesaribus (390s AD), we learn that Aemilianus was "a Moor by race." Procopius of Caesarea (500-565 AD), a Byzantine scholar who wrote in Greek, said in his History of the Wars, "beyond that there are men not black-skinned like the Moors..."



Even through the middle ages, the term (as well as the Spanish, "moro," the German "mohr," the Dutch "moor" etc.) continued to be used in reference to Black Africans. In one of the oldest Dutch texts (1300s AD), a Moor was described specifically as "black."



Even through the middle ages, the term (as well as the Spanish, "moro," the German "mohr," the Dutch "moor" etc.) continued to be used in reference to Black Africans. In one of the oldest Dutch texts (1300s AD), a Moor was described specifically as "black."



Source: http://www.taneter.org/moors.html







Adolf Gustav Badin , Secretary of the Court of Sweden (1747-1822)



Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gustav_Badin In ancient times, 'moor' was used by historians and authors to refer to black people.'Negro', 'black', etc are recent names for people of colour.Variants of the term "Moor" have been used by many Europeans since ancient times as a general description for indigenous Africans. Contrary to popular belief, the term issynonymous with "Islamic" or any specific Arab or African religion, civilization, or ethnicity.The origin of the English term, "Moor," is the Greek word, "μαυρο" or "mavro" which literally means "black, blackened or charred" and has long been used to describe black or very dark things such as, "Mavri Thalassa" which refers to the Black Sea or "mavri spilia" which means "black cave." Ancient Greeks used the term to describe the complexion of Africans and (even today, some Greeks use "mavro" to refer to Africans, although in a pejorative manner).One need not be a linguist to see the word's evolution from the Greek "mavro" to the Latin word, "mavrvs" (actually, "mavro" in the ablative, singular, masculine Latin form). The English transliteration is "Maurus" and the plural form is "Mauri," specifically used by ancient Romans in reference to Black Africans. Writers in both Greek and Latin specifically used the term as a racial identity. In the Epitome de Caesaribus (390s AD), we learn that Aemilianus was "a Moor by race." Procopius of Caesarea (500-565 AD), a Byzantine scholar who wrote in Greek, said in his History of the Wars, "beyond that there are men not black-skinned like the Moors..."Even through the middle ages, the term (as well as the Spanish, "moro," the German "mohr," the Dutch "moor" etc.) continued to be used in reference to Black Africans. In one of the oldest Dutch texts (1300s AD), a Moor was described specifically as "black."Even through the middle ages, the term (as well as the Spanish, "moro," the German "mohr," the Dutch "moor" etc.) continued to be used in reference to Black Africans. In one of the oldest Dutch texts (1300s AD), a Moor was described specifically as "black." 2 Likes





Black Greek Youth with Dreadlocks (200 B.C)







400 B.C







Black Greek with Dreadlocks







Black Greek (200 B.C) 3 Likes