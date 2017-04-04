₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by ijustdey: 7:49pm
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja
http://punchng.com/meningitis-gods-punishment-for-fornication-zamfara-governor-says/
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by Young03: 7:52pm
Oga govano
are u for real?
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by youngest85(m): 7:52pm
1 Like
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by donk552(m): 7:55pm
Ok nah
1 Like
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by kollynxofodile(m): 8:02pm
The gods must be crazy
Is diz d calibre of Leaders we have in this Country?
If we don't wrestle this Country from theses Old generation
Wallahi they will destroy all of Us
105 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by Fmartin(m): 8:04pm
abi and what is the cause of ur poor governance
38 Likes
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by AntiWailer: 8:05pm
How about death for looters.
Silly man.
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by MummyIMadeIt: 8:05pm
with this kind of Leaders representing the North, one should not be surprised why this region is so BACKWARD
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by ThinkSmarter(m): 8:08pm
Oh! Africa.
I weep for my Continent.
I'm a Christian but I hate the way religion hv deluded and shutdown the thinking faculty of most Africans.
Imagine in this century, somebody[ educated man occupying a high position at that ] still believe that diseases or epidemic is a punishment from God or god's avengers for disobedience.
Imagine, I was analyzing some hypothesis relating to food chain, the other day, only for one churchous guy to tell me to stop thinking that way to prevent God from punishing me.
He is literally telling me to stop researching that it is like challenging God.
These re some of the reasons why we are still where we are.
Until, we re unshackled from religious slavery, then we can be able to think logically and advance in technology and health care.
61 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by GreyLaw(m): 8:10pm
People with thick brains!
What will this man say about Europeans and North Americans who have little to no interest in observing religious rites, yet making awesome scientific discoveries everytime?
Shut it, Mr. Governor. You know nothing!
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by Jokerman(m): 8:10pm
Mhen......
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by biaframustcome: 8:11pm
Chai illiterates plentiful for this zoo republic.
This is how they deceive the people, while stashing away the money for health
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by ofeco: 8:13pm
14 Likes
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by ofeco: 8:13pm
6 Likes
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by ofeco: 8:14pm
1 Like
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by Jessestunch: 8:16pm
It is well...
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by ExplorerReturns: 8:22pm
this one wey dey no blame Jonathan? Thank God o
6 Likes
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by mediocre(m): 8:24pm
What a joker
1 Like
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by PDJT: 8:31pm
Na so! Human beans!
1 Like
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by Emycord: 8:35pm
Imagine how a 21st century governor thinks he will soon quote koran un drive home his point. The sorry part is thier educated ones wont correct him and almajiri will pounce on this as truth, and will look for the nearest gathering of christians and accuse them of causing the problem
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by emperorAY(m): 8:37pm
GoD and d devil will be surprised at way nigerian leaders response to issues
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by Karlman: 8:40pm
BOKO HARAM
4 Likes
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by flamingREED(m): 8:41pm
Indeed, all sins are punishable by God, however, sexual sins (when they spiral in frequency and magnitude) provoke heaven's swift response.
Deuteronomy 28
58 If thou wilt not observe to do all the words of this law that are written in this book, that thou mayest fear this glorious and fearful name, THE LORD THY GOD;
59 Then the LORD will make thy plagues wonderful, and the plagues of thy seed, even great plagues, and of long continuance, and sore sicknesses, and of long continuance.
60 Moreover he will bring upon thee all the diseases of Egypt, which thou wast afraid of; and they shall cleave unto thee.
61 Also every sickness, and every plague, which is not written in the book of this law, them will the LORD bring upon thee, until thou be destroyed.
3 Likes
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by obaataaokpaewu: 8:43pm
lol..... I no blame you, because you fornicate your own inside AC room God abeg send disease strictly for looters and promise and fail politicians like this man
6 Likes
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by clickbnkgod: 8:48pm
You scattered your room, come sit down for one corner dey beg jehoval make him come clean your mess. That is how religion is been practiced here in Nigeria.
2 Likes
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by TVTKOKO(m): 8:49pm
TELL THAT IDIOT THAT GOD ALMIGHTY IS NOT A WICKED GOD! THIS FOOOL IS SUPPOSED TO THINK OF HOW STEADY ELECTRICITY CAN BE SUPPLIED ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO REDUCE THE SPREAD OF MENINGITIES.
SO ACCORDING TO HIM, ONLY THE POOR WHO ARE MOSTLY AFFECTED BY THE DISEASE ARE FORNICATTORS
TRULY,, THIS MAN IS NOT FIT TO HEAD A HOUSE, TALK MORE A STATE!!!
9 Likes
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by Emu4life(m): 8:49pm
The FORNICATORS and ADULTERERs will come and start Bashing him nw....
2 Likes
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by NonFarmPayrol: 8:49pm
lugard joining us with idiots
was the greatest mistake since Adams apple
6 Likes
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by Rilwayne001: 8:50pm
This aboki should be selling suya, he doesn't deserve that post that he is .
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says by Chanchit: 8:50pm
No problem, God can just go ahead to wipe off the whole north since its because of their sin. Mumu governor.
3 Likes
