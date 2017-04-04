Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Meningitis: God’s Punishment For Fornication - Yari, Zamfara Governor Says (13704 Views)

‘impeached’ Ondo State Deputy Governor Says He Is Still In Office / Donald Duke: ‘PDP Lost Election Due To Arrogance,’ Former Governor Says / Yari Abubakar, Martins Elechi, Nigerias Youngest & Oldest Governors Respectively (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja





The Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, on Tuesday attributed the renewed outbreak of meningitis which has claimed hundreds of lives in parts of the country to flagrant disobedience to God.



Specifically, he said fornication was the main reason God was punishing Nigeria with meningitis.



He added that God decided to send Type C of the disease which has no vaccine as punishment for Nigerians’ nefarious activities .



Yari said this in an interview he granted in Hausa shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa , Abuja .



The governor specifically named fornication as one of the sins which may have made God to inflict the country with the disease.



He said , “ What we used to know as far as meningitis is concerned is the Type A virus.



“ The World Health Organisation has carried out vaccinations against this Type A virus , not just in Zamfara , but in many other states .



“ However , because people refused to stop their nefarious activities, God now decided to send Type C virus , which has no vaccination.



“ People have turned away from God and he has promised that ‘ if you do anyhow, you see anyhow. ’ That is just the cause of this outbreak , as far as I am concerned.



“ There is no way fornication will be so rampant and God will not send a disease that cannot be cured . ”



The governor expressed the belief that the epidemic will end once Nigerians decide to repent from their sinful way of life.



“ The most important thing is for our people to know that their relationship with God is not smooth . All they need to do is repent and everything will be alright , ” he explained .



He said political leaders were doing their best in educating the people, but would not be able to go about arresting them if they failed to obey.



The governor said his administration was committed to addressing the outbreak , saying he summoned an emergency meeting when it started.



The meeting , according to him , was attended by state and local government officials as well as traditional rulers.



He said there is shortage of vaccine for the Type C with the five million doses available not enough for Zamfara State alone .



He said the Ministry of Health has only 50, 000 doses of the vaccine adding that 20, 000 was given to his state because of the high casualties recorded there .



“ Our focus as a state now is to continue treating those who are infected with the disease , but as for vaccination , it has an international dimension .



“ We have information that Nigeria will get the highest percentage of the five million doses available now.



“ Apart from WHO, other international bodies such as the Bill Gates foundation and UNICEF are also currently focusing on how to tackle the outbreak, ” he said .



http://punchng.com/meningitis-gods-punishment-for-fornication-zamfara-governor-says/

Oga govano

are u for real? 23 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

Ok nah 1 Like

The gods must be crazy



Is diz d calibre of Leaders we have in this Country?



If we don't wrestle this Country from theses Old generation



Wallahi they will destroy all of Us 105 Likes 8 Shares

and what is the cause of ur poor governance abiand what is the cause of ur poor governance 38 Likes

How about death for looters.



Silly man. 25 Likes 2 Shares

with this kind of Leaders representing the North, one should not be surprised why this region is so BACKWARD 44 Likes 1 Share

Oh! Africa.

I weep for my Continent.

I'm a Christian but I hate the way religion hv deluded and shutdown the thinking faculty of most Africans.

Imagine in this century, somebody[ educated man occupying a high position at that ] still believe that diseases or epidemic is a punishment from God or god's avengers for disobedience.

Imagine, I was analyzing some hypothesis relating to food chain, the other day, only for one churchous guy to tell me to stop thinking that way to prevent God from punishing me.

He is literally telling me to stop researching that it is like challenging God.

These re some of the reasons why we are still where we are.

Until, we re unshackled from religious slavery, then we can be able to think logically and advance in technology and health care. 61 Likes 3 Shares

People with thick brains!



What will this man say about Europeans and North Americans who have little to no interest in observing religious rites, yet making awesome scientific discoveries everytime?



Shut it, Mr. Governor. You know nothing! 26 Likes 1 Share

Mhen......

Chai illiterates plentiful for this zoo republic.



This is how they deceive the people, while stashing away the money for health 20 Likes 1 Share

govooh, are you saying political corruption and fund siphoning is not responsible for this problem. Thank God for Jonathan during Ebola outbreak cos you guys would have said that Ebola was caused by lack of frequent sex by married couple. lol 14 Likes

govooh, are saying political corruption and fund siphoning is not responsible for this problem. Thank God for Jonathan during Ebola outbreak cos you guys would have said that Ebola was caused by lack of frequent sex by married couples. lol 6 Likes

govooh, are you saying political corruption and fund siphoning is not responsible for this problem. Thank God for Jonathan during Ebola outbreak cos you guys would have said that Ebola was caused by lack of frequent sex by married couples. lol 1 Like

It is well...

this one wey dey no blame Jonathan? Thank God o 6 Likes

What a joker 1 Like

beans! Na so! Human 1 Like

Imagine how a 21st century governor thinks he will soon quote koran un drive home his point. The sorry part is thier educated ones wont correct him and almajiri will pounce on this as truth, and will look for the nearest gathering of christians and accuse them of causing the problem 5 Likes 2 Shares

GoD and d devil will be surprised at way nigerian leaders response to issues 2 Likes 1 Share

BOKO HARAM 4 Likes

Indeed, all sins are punishable by God, however, sexual sins (when they spiral in frequency and magnitude) provoke heaven's swift response.



Deuteronomy 28

58 If thou wilt not observe to do all the words of this law that are written in this book, that thou mayest fear this glorious and fearful name, THE LORD THY GOD;

59 Then the LORD will make thy plagues wonderful, and the plagues of thy seed, even great plagues, and of long continuance, and sore sicknesses, and of long continuance.

60 Moreover he will bring upon thee all the diseases of Egypt, which thou wast afraid of; and they shall cleave unto thee.

61 Also every sickness, and every plague, which is not written in the book of this law, them will the LORD bring upon thee, until thou be destroyed. 3 Likes

I no blame you, because you fornicate your own inside AC room God abeg send disease strictly for looters and promise and fail politicians like this man lol.....God abeg send disease strictly for looters and promise and fail politicians like this man 6 Likes

You scattered your room, come sit down for one corner dey beg jehoval make him come clean your mess. That is how religion is been practiced here in Nigeria. 2 Likes



SO ACCORDING TO HIM, ONLY THE POOR WHO ARE MOSTLY AFFECTED BY THE DISEASE ARE FORNICATTORS



TRULY,, THIS MAN IS NOT FIT TO HEAD A HOUSE, TALK MORE A STATE!!! TELL THAT IDIOT THAT GOD ALMIGHTY IS NOT A WICKED GOD! THIS FOOOL IS SUPPOSED TO THINK OF HOW STEADY ELECTRICITY CAN BE SUPPLIED ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO REDUCE THE SPREAD OF MENINGITIES.SO ACCORDING TO HIM, ONLY THE POOR WHO ARE MOSTLY AFFECTED BY THE DISEASE ARE FORNICATTORSTRULY,, THIS MAN IS NOT FIT TO HEAD A HOUSE, TALK MORE A STATE!!! 9 Likes

The FORNICATORS and ADULTERERs will come and start Bashing him nw.... 2 Likes









was the greatest mistake since Adams apple lugard joining us with idiotswas the greatest mistake since Adams apple 6 Likes

This aboki should be selling suya, he doesn't deserve that post that he is . 9 Likes 1 Share