|Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by rem44: 9:34am
According to Mkor who lives in Benue state,security officials yesterday arrested violent herdsmen who have been causing havoc in the state.He wrote...
'Dr. Samuel Ortom's Fight Against Fulani Insurgents Is A Goal He Is Out To Achieve Without Fear Or Favour!
You will recall that His Excellency Dr. Samuel Ortom has made a commitment with the Benue people to put a permanent stop to Fulani herdsmen and their activities in Benue State. To this effect,it is in absolute fulfillment of this onerous task that the combined security network of the Governor in the early hours of yesterday apprehended a contingent of Fulani violent herdsmen who have been causing untold mayhem on the good people of Benue State. See their evil faces as paraded yesterday by law enforcement agents'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/see-faces-of-fulani-herdsmen-allegedly.html
1 Like
|Re: Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by stephleena(f): 9:37am
see them. blood sucking demons.
12 Likes
|Re: Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by Oyind18: 9:38am
Lock them up
2 Likes
|Re: Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by adorablepepple(f): 9:38am
|Re: Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by GreenMavro: 9:44am
See their face like recession
3 Likes
|Re: Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by anibi9674: 9:46am
kill den abeg.
1 Like
|Re: Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by woodcook: 9:47am
Don't worry Bubu will order for their release.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by arosunshine(m): 9:50am
.
1 Like
|Re: Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by profhezekiah: 9:52am
They will be released in no time,there godfather is in aso rock
5 Likes
|Re: Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by kingdompropty: 9:56am
Wike pressured this guy to sit up before they seed his state to Rivers.
A governor that cannot protect his people from barefaced evil beast is a weakling jooooor.
Wike 3: Ortom 0
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by timecapsule: 10:01am
Arrest indeed or is it not a show off?. When will they be proseicute or have you proseicute any before? It just a show of shame!
3 Likes
|Re: Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by cleatoris: 10:03am
Let's hope they don't get released through the back door and offered millions of Naira in compensation.
That's how Orton, Elrufai and their northern colleagues roll.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by sarrki(m): 10:11am
Please do the needful
Do waste tax payers money on them
|Re: Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by cleatoris: 10:14am
kingdompropty:
Did you mean cede?
1 Like
|Re: Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:34am
Illiteracy is their major problem. God alone will judge every Northern Elites for their crime against humanity.
Just take a look at them
|Re: Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by Sanchez01: 10:57am
They would be released. The people should negotiate with the police in the state. When they're caught, they shouldn't allow them show before full glare before they are cut down. Demons!
|Re: Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by annnikky(f): 11:00am
Who knows where them go pick this ones n after d show they'll be released for them to go their way n thats d end of d arrest for u...
Nijeria police, fear them oo
1 Like
|Re: Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 11:02am
Libyans and Sudanese hehe
|Re: Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by Debaddest(m): 11:02am
Eye service Governor, just because someone apologise to him and he want to claim saint
|Re: Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 11:02am
ok
|Re: Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:02am
baba tribesmen
waste of time
|Re: Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by princechurchill(m): 11:02am
Nigerians version of vampires
|Re: Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by dessz(m): 11:03am
see as they resemble this guy..;
|Re: Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by DickDastardly(m): 11:03am
Kudos to Wike ... for waking up the sleeping idioot
1 Like
|Re: Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by smartkester: 11:03am
Oyind18:lock wetin.. They should be killed immediately. .this dudes gat no chill
|Re: Faces Of Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Benue Yesterday (Photos) by yjgm(m): 11:04am
Ortom is working
