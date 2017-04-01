



'Dr. Samuel Ortom's Fight Against Fulani Insurgents Is A Goal He Is Out To Achieve Without Fear Or Favour!



You will recall that His Excellency Dr. Samuel Ortom has made a commitment with the Benue people to put a permanent stop to Fulani herdsmen and their activities in Benue State. To this effect,it is in absolute fulfillment of this onerous task that the combined security network of the Governor in the early hours of yesterday apprehended a contingent of Fulani violent herdsmen who have been causing untold mayhem on the good people of Benue State. See their evil faces as paraded yesterday by law enforcement agents'







