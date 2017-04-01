₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 5:39pm
While some Nigerians are complaining of how the recession is hitting them hard, some others are showing that recession is just a word which is not in their dictionary. Here are trending photos of the 'Naira and Dollar' rain which was experienced at the recent wedding of a Nigerian couple.
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by Benita27(f): 5:41pm
Why were they stepping on currency like that?, that's so wrong.
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by Alariwo2: 5:44pm
Igbos are fond of doing this.. and food no go dey for guests like that
Attimes I wonder if Igbos marry for love or for money/status
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by Destined2win: 5:46pm
Alariwo2:You don't have a point
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by Benita27(f): 5:47pm
Alariwo2:Is Igbo written on their forehead?.
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 5:47pm
Thats lovely. Recession is not touching them.
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by EnigmaticEnigma(m): 5:49pm
One dollar
Soff werk
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by Divay22(f): 5:49pm
Recession is just a word. that only the poor recognize
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 5:49pm
Amarabae:Could have been us but ure married.
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by Alariwo2: 5:50pm
Benita27:
it's their way.. Anambra is my best guess
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by SINZ(m): 5:51pm
Alariwo2:
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by Smellymouth: 5:51pm
Jisos!!!!
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by slimthugchimee2(f): 5:52pm
and hows that anybodies business is it your wedding
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by Benita27(f): 5:52pm
Alariwo2:They could be from any of the tribes in Nigeria, not necessarily Igbo.
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by AyamConfidence(m): 5:59pm
When I dey find 20 naira to take buy groundnut... Even the 50 bucks wey I get dem nor gree collect sake of say e don tear
Bhet why
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 6:14pm
But would dat guarantee a happy marriage?
Anyway wishing them happy married life
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by FTBOY: 6:20pm
Alariwo2:they didn't mention the tribe of the couple. no let igbos matter kill you.
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by FTBOY: 6:26pm
mccoy47:bros, money buys everything in nigeria:
true love
happiness
marriage
trust
fame
even life!
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by ifyan(m): 6:37pm
Alariwo2:
My brother to be sincere the tin de pain Peson. Worst part be say one Chief we de for table with him family do de receive wetin 20 people supposed chop.
But the way you use stereotype say na IGBO .hmmmm
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by NarnieSnyper(m): 6:47pm
Same printed currency these brokeass Musicians use in their music videos
Nothing new.
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by Bumbae1(f): 6:54pm
Jesu christy
See person future for ground
Lalasticlala Mynd44 is that real money
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by Bumbae1(f): 6:56pm
Alariwo2:Warriz is this wan saying have u been to owambe parri we spray dat money everywhere $1 dollar notes though this guy own strong
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by refiner(f): 6:56pm
[quote author=SINZ post=55293924][/quote]
This picx tho..
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by SINZ(m): 6:59pm
refiner:
LOL, na afonja poster-boy be that.
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by Lanre90(m): 7:01pm
The person that sprayed 100 naira Note should be ashamed of themselves
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 7:01pm
before i comment is that 1 dollar or 100 dollar?
where is EFCC they should come and investigate..
these are the people holding the dollar in the country
we won't take it
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by seeyouin2019: 7:02pm
Alariwo2:
Afonja mouth odour hater detected. E don pain you die.. Oya go chop pepper..
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by martineverest(m): 7:02pm
stupidity is when u have more money than sense
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 7:03pm
Haa, in this recession? Let me contact @officialefcc
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by ifyalways(f): 7:03pm
Brides gown is simple and cute
|Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by money121(m): 7:03pm
