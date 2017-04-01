₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,833 members, 3,460,880 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017 at 07:45 PM

Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) - Events - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) (11390 Views)

Nigerian Couple Imitate Barack Obama & Wife Michelle For Their Prewedding Photos / Alcohol-loving Nigerian Couple Gets Prewedding Pics Sponsored By Alcohol Brand / Wow! This Nigerian Couple Broke All Rules In Lagos Beach Wedding (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 5:39pm
While some Nigerians are complaining of how the recession is hitting them hard, some others are showing that recession is just a word which is not in their dictionary. Here are trending photos of the 'Naira and Dollar' rain which was experienced at the recent wedding of a Nigerian couple.

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/see-naira-and-dollar-rain-experienced.html

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by Benita27(f): 5:41pm
Why were they stepping on currency like that?, that's so wrong.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by Alariwo2: 5:44pm
Igbos are fond of doing this.. and food no go dey for guests like that

Attimes I wonder if Igbos marry for love or for money/status

35 Likes

Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by Destined2win: 5:46pm
Alariwo2:
Igbos are fond of doing this.. and food no go dey for guests like that

Attimes I wonder if Igbos marry for love or for money/status
You don't have a point

63 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by Benita27(f): 5:47pm
Alariwo2:
Igbos are fond of doing this.. and food no go dey for guests like that

Attimes I wonder if Igbos marry for love or for money/status
Is Igbo written on their forehead?.

27 Likes 1 Share

Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 5:47pm
Thats lovely. Recession is not touching them.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by EnigmaticEnigma(m): 5:49pm
One dollar

Soff werk undecided

3 Likes

Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by Divay22(f): 5:49pm
Recession is just a word. cheesy cheesy that only the poor recognize cry cry cry

3 Likes

Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 5:49pm
Amarabae:
Thats lovely. Recession is not touching them.
Could have been us but ure married.
Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by Alariwo2: 5:50pm
Benita27:
Is Igbo written on their forehead?.

it's their way.. Anambra is my best guess

4 Likes

Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by SINZ(m): 5:51pm
Alariwo2:
Igbos are fond of doing this.. and food no go dey for guests like that

Attimes I wonder if Igbos marry for love or for money/status

33 Likes 1 Share

Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by Smellymouth: 5:51pm
Jisos!!!!

3 Likes

Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by slimthugchimee2(f): 5:52pm
and hows that anybodies business is it your wedding undecided
Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by Benita27(f): 5:52pm
Alariwo2:


it's their way.. Anambra is my best guess
They could be from any of the tribes in Nigeria, not necessarily Igbo.

6 Likes

Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by AyamConfidence(m): 5:59pm
When I dey find 20 naira to take buy groundnut... Even the 50 bucks wey I get dem nor gree collect sake of say e don tear

Bhet why cry cry

13 Likes

Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 6:14pm
But would dat guarantee a happy marriage? undecided
Anyway wishing them happy married life
Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by FTBOY: 6:20pm
Alariwo2:
Igbos are fond of doing this.. and food no go dey for guests like that

Attimes I wonder if Igbos marry for love or for money/status
they didn't mention the tribe of the couple. no let igbos matter kill you.

4 Likes

Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by FTBOY: 6:26pm
mccoy47:
But would dat guarantee a happy marriage? undecided
Anyway wishing them happy married life
bros, money buys everything in nigeria:

true love
happiness
marriage
trust
fame
even life!

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by ifyan(m): 6:37pm
Alariwo2:
Igbos are fond of doing this.. and food no go dey for guests like that

Attimes I wonder if Igbos marry for love or for money/status

My brother to be sincere the tin de pain Peson. Worst part be say one Chief we de for table with him family do de receive wetin 20 people supposed chop.

But the way you use stereotype say na IGBO .hmmmm

1 Like

Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by NarnieSnyper(m): 6:47pm
Same printed currency these brokeass Musicians use in their music videos
Nothing new.
Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by Bumbae1(f): 6:54pm
Jesu christy shocked
See person future for ground

Lalasticlala Mynd44 is that real money cry
Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by Bumbae1(f): 6:56pm
Alariwo2:
Igbos are fond of doing this.. and food no go dey for guests like that

Attimes I wonder if Igbos marry for love or for money/status
Warriz is this wan saying undecided have u been to owambe parri we spray dat money everywhere grin $1 dollar notes though this guy own strong

3 Likes

Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by refiner(f): 6:56pm
[quote author=SINZ post=55293924][/quote]

This picx tho.. grin

1 Like

Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by SINZ(m): 6:59pm
refiner:


This picx tho.. grin

LOL, na afonja poster-boy be that. gringrin

3 Likes

Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by Lanre90(m): 7:01pm
grin
The person that sprayed 100 naira Note should be ashamed of themselves
Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 7:01pm
before i comment is that 1 dollar or 100 dollar?

where is EFCC they should come and investigate..

these are the people holding the dollar in the country

we won't take it

2 Likes

Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by seeyouin2019: 7:02pm
Alariwo2:
Igbos are fond of doing this.. and food no go dey for guests like that

Attimes I wonder if Igbos marry for love or for money/status

Afonja mouth odour hater detected. E don pain you die.. Oya go chop pepper..

4 Likes

Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by martineverest(m): 7:02pm
stupidity is when u have more money than sense
Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 7:03pm
Haa, in this recession? Let me contact @officialefcc
Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by ifyalways(f): 7:03pm
Brides gown is simple and cute

1 Like

Re: Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) by money121(m): 7:03pm
grin

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Happy Birthday Misspicy / Event Decoration / Mc For Your Next Event... Mc Owanbe.. Packaged And Loaded Ready To Explode..

Viewing this topic: mexxmoney, jolamat(m), slurryeye, Gorgeousolasco(f), darkhorizon, gbengawadup, Customer80, lilkhaleefa1(m), birdmansoho, Promxy94(m), osadudu(f), drslem, ujudiaz(f), Elvis2154, orobs93(m), akina249, Somatohadidas(m), michaeljarrett, timilehin007(m), akindlesfarm, donsunny22(m), Chibenze(m), priestchurch(m), ettacool(m), egbusi1(m), LemonBoy1, jstburner(m), Bilqees01, softmind24, tommylee(m), Archaa(m), Ayotricks(m), Vince09, kiyosaki1(m), martineverest(m), GGGB07(m), yashika(m), chii8(f), XVIER(m), ngcars(m), whiteprince(m), 2shur, Modelling(f), ToriBlue(f), Nightie(f), ziga, walexpal(m), olorunthobby(m), dainformant(m), mattsvibes, Odingo1, Lucasbalo(m), Highbe(m), mumuguyman(m), okey4reel(m), Venom247, milloguy, Rahmoney(m), Footsoldier(m), Lordsinger(m), iykepromotions, dolphinife, Pebcak, empress101(f), starwar(m), mightyjj(m), filterpaper234(m), folatimpson, tobey55(m), Yinabim(f), doclatom, UIA04(f), 2222jjjj, david52, cathodekazim, Careafric, laughterboi(m), pa3k001, Rawlings120(m), doctore89, slan87(m), folash, LGISREAL, jbravado(m), timbs001(m), ealtutu, Godprotectigbo5(f), lewalee(f), ILAFF(m), kcowen(m), SIRJAYB, awoo47, amywhite081, Cindino20(m), WebContractor(m), Hoddor, Scholes007(m), Foxyn, emmanuelotty(m), realtalk19(f), gab19, VihkThur(m), generaliy, abba1992, Okpabana, otokx(m), TeejayMaya(m), koboko69, MrcuteOscar, Demainman1, promisealor(f), EzekielBams(m), fastguy10, alpacino2014(m) and 202 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.