Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Naira And Dollar Rain At The Wedding Of A Nigerian Couple (Photos) (11390 Views)

Nigerian Couple Imitate Barack Obama & Wife Michelle For Their Prewedding Photos / Alcohol-loving Nigerian Couple Gets Prewedding Pics Sponsored By Alcohol Brand / Wow! This Nigerian Couple Broke All Rules In Lagos Beach Wedding (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/see-naira-and-dollar-rain-experienced.html While some Nigerians are complaining of how the recession is hitting them hard, some others are showing that recession is just a word which is not in their dictionary. Here are trending photos of the 'Naira and Dollar' rain which was experienced at the recent wedding of a Nigerian couple. 3 Likes 1 Share

Why were they stepping on currency like that?, that's so wrong. 7 Likes 1 Share

Igbos are fond of doing this.. and food no go dey for guests like that



Attimes I wonder if Igbos marry for love or for money/status 35 Likes

Alariwo2:

Igbos are fond of doing this.. and food no go dey for guests like that



Attimes I wonder if Igbos marry for love or for money/status You don't have a point You don't have a point 63 Likes 2 Shares

Alariwo2:

Igbos are fond of doing this.. and food no go dey for guests like that



Attimes I wonder if Igbos marry for love or for money/status Is Igbo written on their forehead?. Is Igbo written on their forehead?. 27 Likes 1 Share

Thats lovely. Recession is not touching them. 2 Likes 1 Share





Soff werk One dollarSoff werk 3 Likes

that only the poor recognize Recession is just a word.that only the poor recognize 3 Likes

Amarabae:

Thats lovely. Recession is not touching them. Could have been us but ure married. Could have been us but ure married.

Benita27:

Is Igbo written on their forehead?.

it's their way.. Anambra is my best guess it's their way.. Anambra is my best guess 4 Likes

Alariwo2:

Igbos are fond of doing this.. and food no go dey for guests like that



Attimes I wonder if Igbos marry for love or for money/status 33 Likes 1 Share

Jisos!!!! 3 Likes

and hows that anybodies business is it your wedding

Alariwo2:





it's their way.. Anambra is my best guess They could be from any of the tribes in Nigeria, not necessarily Igbo. They could be from any of the tribes in Nigeria, not necessarily Igbo. 6 Likes





Bhet why When I dey find 20 naira to take buy groundnut... Even the 50 bucks wey I get dem nor gree collect sake of say e don tearBhet why 13 Likes



Anyway wishing them happy married life But would dat guarantee a happy marriage?Anyway wishing them happy married life

Alariwo2:

Igbos are fond of doing this.. and food no go dey for guests like that



Attimes I wonder if Igbos marry for love or for money/status they didn't mention the tribe of the couple. no let igbos matter kill you. they didn't mention the tribe of the couple. no let igbos matter kill you. 4 Likes

mccoy47:

But would dat guarantee a happy marriage?

Anyway wishing them happy married life bros, money buys everything in nigeria:



true love

happiness

marriage

trust

fame

even life! bros, money buys everything in nigeria:true lovehappinessmarriagetrustfameeven life! 5 Likes 1 Share

Alariwo2:

Igbos are fond of doing this.. and food no go dey for guests like that



Attimes I wonder if Igbos marry for love or for money/status

My brother to be sincere the tin de pain Peson. Worst part be say one Chief we de for table with him family do de receive wetin 20 people supposed chop.



But the way you use stereotype say na IGBO .hmmmm My brother to be sincere the tin de pain Peson. Worst part be say one Chief we de for table with him family do de receive wetin 20 people supposed chop.But the way you use stereotype say na IGBO .hmmmm 1 Like

Same printed currency these brokeass Musicians use in their music videos

Nothing new.



See person future for ground



Lalasticlala Mynd44 is that real money Jesu christySee person future for groundLalasticlala Mynd44 is that real money

Alariwo2:

Igbos are fond of doing this.. and food no go dey for guests like that



Attimes I wonder if Igbos marry for love or for money/status Warriz is this wan saying have u been to owambe parri we spray dat money everywhere $1 dollar notes though this guy own strong Warriz is this wan sayinghave u been to owambe parri we spray dat money everywhere$1 dollar notes though this guy own strong 3 Likes





This picx tho.. [quote author=SINZ post=55293924][/quote]This picx tho.. 1 Like

refiner:





This picx tho..

LOL, na afonja poster-boy be that. LOL, na afonja poster-boy be that. 3 Likes



The person that sprayed 100 naira Note should be ashamed of themselves The person that sprayed 100 naira Note should be ashamed of themselves

before i comment is that 1 dollar or 100 dollar?



where is EFCC they should come and investigate..



these are the people holding the dollar in the country



we won't take it 2 Likes

Alariwo2:

Igbos are fond of doing this.. and food no go dey for guests like that



Attimes I wonder if Igbos marry for love or for money/status

Afonja mouth odour hater detected. E don pain you die.. Oya go chop pepper.. Afonja mouth odour hater detected. E don pain you die.. Oya go chop pepper.. 4 Likes

stupidity is when u have more money than sense

Haa, in this recession? Let me contact @officialefcc