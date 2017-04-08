₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by IMASTEX: 5:18pm
The pre-wedding pictures of a popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" were shared some days ago. Here is the update of the marriage ceremony.
Lalasticlala and Seun lets show them some love.
See their pre-wedding pics here
http://www.nairaland.com/3709423/nairalanders-pre-wedding-photos
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by Nwodosis(m): 5:26pm
The guy take style cover his deficiency in height!
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by Smellymouth: 5:28pm
Congrats bruh..
More blessings ...
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by FelixFelicis(m): 5:28pm
Happy married life
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by Tiny23(f): 5:31pm
God bless your union
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by syndrum(m): 5:31pm
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by decatalyst(m): 5:43pm
Nwodosis:
Lol
But the wife exposed his deficiency in choosing a perfect shirt size
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by adorablepepple(f): 5:47pm
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by ikp120(m): 6:15pm
Is this some kinda joke?
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by Tazdroid(m): 6:32pm
Congrats to the newly weds
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by robotix: 6:32pm
Nwodosis:chai boss easy nau
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by Amipego: 6:32pm
#Team short groom#
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by onyetunge(m): 6:32pm
war is dix
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by Vince77(m): 6:32pm
Seems i missed the pre welding pinshure?
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by olola4(m): 6:32pm
so lovely
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by EXLOVER(m): 6:33pm
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by lovelyjay: 6:33pm
Congratulation
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by abbaapple(m): 6:33pm
SMH.
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by victorbemoh: 6:33pm
Nwodosis:Is It Your Highting Or Talling?
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by Tazdroid(m): 6:33pm
Nwodosis:
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by ibietela2(m): 6:33pm
Just 1 picture?
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by princeofpeace22(m): 6:33pm
Dwarf man
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by gabazin080(m): 6:34pm
abeg enough of this pre wedding and post wedding pictures on nairaland. whats the essence wen u people wont post venue and invite us to come chop rice.
make una no let person vex o
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by VickyRotex(f): 6:34pm
Happy Married Life! Cute Iyawo
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by tabithababy(f): 6:34pm
No dull moment in the bedroom flex herbal
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by pmc01(m): 6:34pm
The Konji booster master himself.
You're covered, carry go.
I hope your wife will give us first hand testimony of the efficacy of your 'melecine'.
Best wishes!
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by reyscrub(m): 6:35pm
Nice coupling thing.
Hey bro you fit borrow me your gal pls?
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by harriet412(f): 6:35pm
Congrats, Happy married life..
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by Dyt(f): 6:35pm
syndrum:
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by naza9ja(m): 6:36pm
Congrats guys.
I'm just waiting to tell Efe 'congrats' too
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0vCS6NKfWmk
|Re: See Lovely Wedding Pictures Of A Popular Nairalander "Flexherbal" by ichommy(m): 6:36pm
Flexherbal, Congratulations.
Nah to use Herbal for Madam. *Wink*
