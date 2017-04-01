Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Woman Smashes Her Husband's Car Windscreen After She Was Beaten By Him (Photos) (17532 Views)

The woman admitted that she wondered if she should stab him with a knife in self defence.





Stephanie Peters was attacked by her husband last night after an argument ensued between them. The man wanted to assert his authority. He beat his wife so hard that blood came out of her eyes. The woman was so upset, she ran downstairs and used a stick to smash the windscreen of the man's car. The pictures confirm this.The woman admitted that she wondered if she should stab him with a knife in self defence.

The man no try at all. Though women can run their mouth as fast as ferrari but raising your hand on them as a man is no no no.



Say no to domestic violence. 66 Likes 3 Shares

Irrespective of all these discouraging news, I still strongly believe that marriage is a fantastic union and I am going to have one.



Again , I refuse to be discouraged! 49 Likes 2 Shares

Lol... Something wey she suppose use hit the man back, she carry am go hit object wey no dey feel pain..





Women and their reasoning sha... 13 Likes

Two wrongs can never make a right, like husband like wife 8 Likes

I detaste man that raised their hands on ladies



Especially there wife 6 Likes 1 Share

The devil is a liar 1 Like

dingbang:

For every action there must be a reaction



It's your actions that provoke her to react



For every action there must be a reaction

It's your actions that provoke her to react

Don't be a wife beater when you marry

Beating up a woman is not the best way to go about things NO MATTER the provocation.... Just step aside and ignore her for a while for her head to rebutt...







May God help us all.. 2 Likes

Lack of love and trust in a marriage bring about disaster.





She no wan kill the man ni. What if she hits him, and he sustains a head injury and dies from it?

The world will still blame her.

Anyway, for women facing domestic violence, the first time it happens, make official report to the police, authorities/NGOs that handle such cases, take pictures, make sure you go to the hospital and the Dr documents all your injuries, and how you sustained them.

She no wan kill the man ni. What if she hits him, and he sustains a head injury and dies from it?

The world will still blame her.

Anyway, for women facing domestic violence, the first time it happens, make official report to the police, authorities/NGOs that handle such cases, take pictures, make sure you go to the hospital and the Dr documents all your injuries, and how you sustained them.

If you still have the liver and want to go back to the house, its your choice. Do so, but be ready to die or to kill someone yourself.

both of them bleeped up big time

No more privacy in marriage again. Every small thing media go carry... Hmm 4 Likes

"For better for worse o, we go dey together in any kind of weather..." 3 Likes

Everyone has their limits and anger can make you do things you never thought you will do, am a very 'realistic' person so i wont say its "impossible" to touch your wife in a violent way, you push your wife or give her one or two slaps(its very bad but its understandable and can be blamed on anger issues) but when you beat your wife like say nah she be the armed robber way dey terrorize the area for so long, you are 'useless man" and deserve better mending. I can imagine seeing blood coming out from my sisters eyes, that husband better relocate to another "Continent"........ 3 Likes

Bltch probably provoke the guy.! 1 Like

She did well.

She did well.

Some men treat their cars better than their wives. I wouldn't want her to hit him back and kill him.

2 wrongs thing cannot make a right

I have seen worse, yes, some men can be abusive but most of the time ,the women are provocative.

I boarded a bus many years ago going to lekki and there was a lady in the bus fighting the conductor because he gv her bad #10 change. When she got to her bus stop around sharaton, she insisted that she would collect her clean change. Held the conductor by cloth, and that one insisting that he didn't hv another one.

What happened next was that a military officer sitting at the edge of the bus brought #10 from his pocket ,gave the lady.she collected it , and next thing she did was to pack some dry sand on the floor, in order to throw at the conductor. The guy dogged the sand and the sand went straight to the eyes of the officer including the rest of us.

No apology or such. That day was how I know how military can beat someone mercilessly. She got beating of her life that it created a lot of scene that those that didn't know happened really carried planks and sticks in other to attack the officer because he was attacking a woman. She lied that the man was trying to touch her breast and she asked why but got slapped. If iwas not there, i could also carry planks. That day i fear some of you, women.The guy had to call for reinforcement while he told us in the bus to drive off before we are attacked too. We had to leave the guy and the conductor and we zoomed off.

Some women are dangerous than snake. And yet not remorseful. The best thing is for the men to look at them and over look their trouble most times by neglecting their rubbish.

Hope u are not like her. She didn't do well, the two of them are very wrong and stupid. You don't know how provocative some women can be.

I have seen worse, yes, some men can be abusive but most of the time ,the women are provocative.

I boarded a bus many years ago going to lekki and there was a lady in the bus fighting the conductor because he gv her bad #10 change. When she got to her bus stop around sharaton, she insisted that she would collect her clean change. Held the conductor by cloth, and that one insisting that he didn't hv another one.

What happened next was that a military officer sitting at the edge of the bus brought #10 from his pocket ,gave the lady.she collected it , and next thing she did was to pack some dry sand on the floor, in order to throw at the conductor. The guy dogged the sand and the sand went straight to the eyes of the officer including the rest of us.

No apology or such. That day was how I know how military can beat someone mercilessly. She got beating of her life that it created a lot of scene that those that didn't know happened really carried planks and sticks in other to attack the officer because he was attacking a woman. She lied that the man was trying to touch her breast and she asked why but got slapped. If iwas not there, i could also carry planks. That day i fear some of you, women.The guy had to call for reinforcement while he told us in the bus to drive off before we are attacked too. We had to leave the guy and the conductor and we zoomed off.

Some women are dangerous than snake. And yet not remorseful. The best thing is for the men to look at them and over look their trouble most times by neglecting their rubbish.

In this case, both of them loose and can lead to their brake ups which may not be good for the children. 2 wrongs never make aright. He will repair the car and it will affect the house up keep. That is more trouble for them. As she escaped outside, she should have gone to the nearest police station to handle that.

some guys feel the only way to express dominance is by beating a lady..... let me say that IT IS A MAJOR SIGN OF WEAKNESS 3 Likes 1 Share

Women should learn to behave like women.



I'm not in support of women battering.



But women, if you know that which will provoke your husband don't do it. 2 Likes

Trezzyhelm and bad news

