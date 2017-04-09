₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by dre11(m): 6:42pm
Peter Dada, Akure
http://punchng.com/bride-fails-to-show-up-for-her-wedding-in-ondo/
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by dingbang(m): 6:44pm
I thought such things happened only in the movies
1 Like
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by Defaramade(m): 6:44pm
Heu, owo w'ogbo o
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by TheSlyone2(m): 6:45pm
Maybe the groom never pay the bills finish
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by lucrownt(m): 6:45pm
Well, I think there are many factors involved. Maybe the bride realized an infidelity action on the part of the groom on the eve of the wedding or she was forced to marry the groom. There is always an action before an inaction..
The way marriages crash these days even MMM's crash is still behind it...
3 Likes
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by Ashleydolls(f): 6:45pm
She had a rethink. It's better to have a failed relationship than a failed marriage
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by SINZ(m): 6:48pm
Ariri...
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by Skillfullulu(m): 6:58pm
In football if tho happens it's called 'work over'
On wedding day what do we call it ?
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by xynerise(m): 7:02pm
Ashleydolls:
Rethink on the D-day?
Is she mad?
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by devilsdouble00(m): 7:05pm
Ashleydolls:
So na to use the guy act runaway bride abi
2 Likes
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by Ishilove: 7:11pm
If he has paid her bride price then she is already his wife. Her disappearing act is coming too late.
Please, if you know you're having doubts about your intending marriage then for God's sakes, don't wait till the D-day before withdrawing. It's sheer wickedness!
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by kwalakwala123(f): 7:11pm
Chineke meee God of Isaac
Which kain yawa b dis naa. Something similar happened in my village then. They guy got the news while they were already inside the church. He got angry and collected the microphone and ask if any lady will like to marry him right there. Luckily enough for him one fine girl stood up and her parents follow her up to the alter and gave their blessings. The dad requested for just 10k as dowry, which the guys family provided it right there inside the church and the pastor prayed for them. The food and drinks was served immediately after the prayers and the couple travelled to down to Lagos the next. Only visible home five years later with 3kids two boys twins a fine girl. The lady con fine eeeeh.....
But as for the run away bride to be never got married till i left the village.
23 Likes
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by serverconnect: 7:14pm
She should have told the guy earlier nah, i hope she is not been promiscous for one overseas bobo.
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by jashar(f): 7:15pm
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by sotall(m): 7:24pm
ok
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by ademega(m): 7:25pm
Hh
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by Richie0974: 7:25pm
Ashleydolls:
More like a failed wedding...
1 Like
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by EVILFOREST: 7:26pm
Coming from the MOST CONFUSED CREATURE on earth
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by unclezuma: 7:26pm
When your April Fools Day has no expiry date...
2 Likes
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by Maleeq(m): 7:26pm
kwalakwala123:we know you lying...but continue!
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by coolestchris(m): 7:27pm
marriage is turning into a thing of rubbish this days
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by henrydadon(m): 7:27pm
Ishilove:
nah property ?
how can you talk like this..
statement like this are what ginger all this feminist
1 Like
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by Amebo1(m): 7:27pm
Wawuu!!! Eleyi gidi Gan o
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by mailingdgreat: 7:28pm
When she show up we go know wetin make her disappear. Anyway stay tuned for episode 2!
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by WriteBoy: 7:28pm
kwalakwala123:
Nna, I love this story and their courage. Sometimes, life can change in an instant -- both for good and bad. This life sef, too many mysteries.
1 Like
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by BLACKdagger: 7:28pm
kwalakwala123:
Even on sunday.. u had to tell a chronic lie!!
Nawao!
1 Like
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by Emu4life(m): 7:28pm
Na by force
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by Amebo1(m): 7:29pm
kwalakwala123:
Which kind story be this... lie of Africa
3 Likes
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by olaxx: 7:29pm
Interesting read.
I will like to know the title of the novel.
kwalakwala123:
1 Like
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by Dottore: 7:30pm
Afonjas
1 Like
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by FagsamPHP(m): 7:30pm
K
|Re: Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) by seunlly(m): 7:30pm
When villages zombies make first attempt on your destiny...
