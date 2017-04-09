Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Ondo Bride Disappears, Fails To Show Up For Her Wedding (Photo) (11650 Views)

Peter Dada, Akure





The wedding between one Miss Taiwo Orimoloye and Aboidun Isaac was stalled on Saturday in Ondo town, Ondo State, as the bride, Taiwo allegedly failed to show up for church service.



The reason for the action of the bride was unknown as at the press time but it was gathered that the development caused confusion in both families as all efforts to know the whereabouts of Taiwo by the groom’ s family proved abortive.



It was also gathered that many guests were in a state of disbelief over the action of the bride.



A family source said the couple began the marriage rites in December 2016 at the residence of bride's parent with a traditional introduction ceremony. The church wedding was however, fixed for S aturday, April 8, 2017.



He added that there was no premonition that the final part of the wedding would not hold.



A friend of the groom, who did not want his name in the print, explained that all arrangements had been concluded and the church service was to be held at a Celestial Church of Christ in the ancient town but every one was surprised with the alleged disappearance of the bride.



He said , ” All was well with the groom and the bride until Saturday morning when Taiwo failed to turn up for the occasion and since then she has remained incommunicado. ”



Another source narrated that the mother of the bride slumped when the news of her daughter's disappearance was broken to her . She was said to have been rushed to the Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Ondo.



http://punchng.com/bride-fails-to-show-up-for-her-wedding-in-ondo/

I thought such things happened only in the movies

Heu, owo w'ogbo o

Maybe the groom never pay the bills finish

Well, I think there are many factors involved. Maybe the bride realized an infidelity action on the part of the groom on the eve of the wedding or she was forced to marry the groom. There is always an action before an inaction..



The way marriages crash these days even MMM's crash is still behind it...

She had a rethink. It's better to have a failed relationship than a failed marriage

Ariri...

In football if tho happens it's called 'work over'

On wedding day what do we call it ?

Ashleydolls:

She had a rethink. It's better to have a failed relationship than a failed marriage

Rethink on the D-day?



Is she mad? Rethink on the D-day?

Ashleydolls:

She had a rethink. It's better to have a failed relationship than a failed marriage

So na to use the guy act runaway bride abi





Please, if you know you're having doubts about your intending marriage then for God's sakes, don't wait till the D-day before withdrawing. It's sheer wickedness! If he has paid her bride price then she is already his wife. Her disappearing act is coming too late.

Chineke meee God of Isaac

Which kain yawa b dis naa. Something similar happened in my village then. They guy got the news while they were already inside the church. He got angry and collected the microphone and ask if any lady will like to marry him right there. Luckily enough for him one fine girl stood up and her parents follow her up to the alter and gave their blessings. The dad requested for just 10k as dowry, which the guys family provided it right there inside the church and the pastor prayed for them. The food and drinks was served immediately after the prayers and the couple travelled to down to Lagos the next. Only visible home five years later with 3kids two boys twins a fine girl. The lady con fine eeeeh.....

But as for the run away bride to be never got married till i left the village.

She should have told the guy earlier nah, i hope she is not been promiscous for one overseas bobo.

Ashleydolls:

She had a rethink. It's better to have a failed relationship than a failed marriage

More like a failed wedding...



Coming from the MOST CONFUSED CREATURE on earth





When your April Fools Day has no expiry date...



2 Likes

kwalakwala123:

Chineke meee God of Isaac

Which kain yawa b dis naa. Something similar happened in my village then. They guy got the news while they were already inside the church. He got angry and collected the microphone and ask if any lady will like to marry him right there. Luckily enough for him one fine girl stood up and her parents follow her up to the alter and gave their blessings. The dad requested for just 10k as dowry, which the guys family provided it right there inside the church and the pastor prayed for them. The food and drinks was served immediately after the prayers and the couple travelled to down to Lagos the next. Only visible home five years later with 3kids two boys twins a fine girl. The lady con fine eeeeh.....

we know you lying...but continue!

marriage is turning into a thing of rubbish this days

Ishilove:

If he has paid her bride price then she is already his wife. Her disappearing act is coming too late.



Please, if you know you're having doubts about your intending marriage then for God's sakes, don't wait till the D-day before withdrawing. It's sheer wickedness!

nah property ?



how can you talk like this..



nah property ?

how can you talk like this..

statement like this are what ginger all this feminist

Wawuu!!! Eleyi gidi Gan o

When she show up we go know wetin make her disappear. Anyway stay tuned for episode 2!

kwalakwala123:

Chineke meee God of Isaac

Which kain yawa b dis naa. Something similar happened in my village then. They guy got the news while they were already inside the church. He got angry and collected the microphone and ask if any lady will like to marry him right there. Luckily enough for him one fine girl stood up and her parents follow her up to the alter and gave their blessings. The dad requested for just 10k as dowry, which the guys family provided it right there inside the church and the pastor prayed for them. The food and drinks was served immediately after the prayers and the couple travelled to down to Lagos the next. Only visible home five years later with 3kids two boys twins a fine girl. The lady con fine eeeeh.....

But as for the run away bride to be never got married till i left the village.

Nna, I love this story and their courage. Sometimes, life can change in an instant -- both for good and bad. This life sef, too many mysteries.

kwalakwala123:

Chineke meee God of Isaac

Which kain yawa b dis naa. Something similar happened in my village then. They guy got the news while they were already inside the church. He got angry and collected the microphone and ask if any lady will like to marry him right there. Luckily enough for him one fine girl stood up and her parents follow her up to the alter and gave their blessings. The dad requested for just 10k as dowry, which the guys family provided it right there inside the church and the pastor prayed for them. The food and drinks was served immediately after the prayers and the couple travelled to down to Lagos the next. Only visible home five years later with 3kids two boys twins a fine girl. The lady con fine eeeeh.....

But as for the run away bride to be never got married till i left the village.

Even on sunday.. u had to tell a chronic lie!!

Even on sunday.. u had to tell a chronic lie!!
Nawao!

Na by force

kwalakwala123:

Chineke meee God of Isaac

Which kain yawa b dis naa. Something similar happened in my village then. They guy got the news while they were already inside the church. He got angry and collected the microphone and ask if any lady will like to marry him right there. Luckily enough for him one fine girl stood up and her parents follow her up to the alter and gave their blessings. The dad requested for just 10k as dowry, which the guys family provided it right there inside the church and the pastor prayed for them. The food and drinks was served immediately after the prayers and the couple travelled to down to Lagos the next. Only visible home five years later with 3kids two boys twins a fine girl. The lady con fine eeeeh.....

But as for the run away bride to be never got married till i left the village.

Which kind story be this... lie of Africa



I will like to know the title of the novel.



kwalakwala123:

Chineke meee God of Isaac

Which kain yawa b dis naa. Something similar happened in my village then. They guy got the news while they were already inside the church. He got angry and collected the microphone and ask if any lady will like to marry him right there. Luckily enough for him one fine girl stood up and her parents follow her up to the alter and gave their blessings. The dad requested for just 10k as dowry, which the guys family provided it right there inside the church and the pastor prayed for them. The food and drinks was served immediately after the prayers and the couple travelled to down to Lagos the next. Only visible home five years later with 3kids two boys twins a fine girl. The lady con fine eeeeh.....

Interesting read.
I will like to know the title of the novel.

Afonjas

