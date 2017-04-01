₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by CastedDude: 7:40am
Some Nigerians really have no chill. While others were busy celebrating an ex-corp member who recently finished his one year mandatory Youth Service, a young man decided to stylishly embarrass the joyous ex-NYSC member online.
The ex-corper identified simply as Prosper posted a photo on Facebook after collecting his NYSC certificate, rather than congratulate him, a Facebook user identified as Victor wrote; 'Congratulations Prosper but I still expect the money u owe since 2013 that has made u switch off ur phone from being reached'..
This savagery comment has left some online users wondering why one has to do this to his fellow countryman..lol.
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by CastedDude: 7:41am
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by DickDastardly(m): 7:44am
Bros go and pay, chikena!
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by Iamwrath: 7:45am
Kill joys
Nna this is very wrong
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by Turks: 7:50am
SAVAGES everywhere you look
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by brunofarad(m): 7:50am
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by uyiekpenn(m): 7:50am
This guy harsh ooo. But I don't get it. Why do some people switch off their phones especially when they know they're owing someone money? I've noticed this attitude amongst guys. They even go as far as lying that they were hospitalized or involved in an accident.
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by ayourbamie: 7:50am
2013? He should have paid from his alawee Na, abi Na millions Ni?
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by VIPERVENOM(m): 7:50am
Ah ahn!! Why evils?
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by narrowpathy(m): 7:51am
heya...hehehe
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by hardwerk: 7:51am
...
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by BreezyCB(m): 7:51am
Aiye ooo
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by Tiny23(f): 7:51am
lol
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by tspun(m): 7:51am
Your debt will hunt u every where u go. They will borrow money with sweet mouth to pay will be war, or he want to tell us he has not spent more than that money on drinks and girls
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by Vince77(m): 7:51am
Facebook post but Twitter replies
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by chinoify: 7:51am
H
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by emeijeh(m): 7:51am
Vince77:
The thing no taya you?
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by Bholexy: 7:52am
See comedy
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by ekems2017(f): 7:52am
It doesn't stop him from displaying his certificate. It's not easy. Some passed away. But he made it. Owing will not stop his celebration.
Even federal government dey owe.
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by yomalex(m): 7:52am
hmm
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by Mrvirgin: 7:52am
Since 2013? That guy too can owe o...
Meanwhile, why is it a twitter response for a facebook post?
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by GalawTech(m): 7:52am
kilode..........not bad.
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by Mightyraw(m): 7:52am
Dis gat me like
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by Moreoffaith(m): 7:52am
The person dey mad....so na this one go make am pay??
This guy self fit dey owe some people oo
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by refreshrate: 7:53am
You go bow say the money no pass 5k
See embarrassment
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by abiolag(m): 7:53am
Abeg guy-man go sitdon. Even Naija dey owe
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by Tonymegabush1(m): 7:53am
Mmmmmmm some ppl dnt really know Hw to service dia debt....
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by Platony: 7:53am
Guy, go n pay up ur bills.....ain't nutin wrong wit dat.
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by anyebedgreat: 7:53am
If you had been picking up his calls, it wouldn't have come to this. Go and pay.
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by CheezyCharles: 7:55am
that's how one idiot has been owing me 20k from 2014 .he thinks boys that school at Olabisi Onabanjo university ogun state has chill?i have told my landlord (a native doctor ) to epp me show the guy pepper! lol
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by Vince77(m): 7:56am
emeijeh:
E taya me o!
|Re: Ex-corper Embarrassed Online While Celebrating His Passing Out.See What Happened by sod09(m): 7:58am
debtors get mind sha,My mind won't be at rest at all
