The ex-corper identified simply as Prosper posted a photo on Facebook after collecting his NYSC certificate, rather than congratulate him, a Facebook user identified as Victor wrote; 'Congratulations Prosper but I still expect the money u owe since 2013 that has made u switch off ur phone from being reached'..



This savagery comment has left some online users wondering why one has to do this to his fellow countryman..lol.



Bros go and pay, chikena! 6 Likes 1 Share

Kill joys















Nna this is very wrong 1 Like

SAVAGES everywhere you look 3 Likes

This guy harsh ooo. But I don't get it. Why do some people switch off their phones especially when they know they're owing someone money? I've noticed this attitude amongst guys. They even go as far as lying that they were hospitalized or involved in an accident. 2 Likes

2013? He should have paid from his alawee Na, abi Na millions Ni? 2 Likes

Ah ahn!! Why evils? 1 Share

Your debt will hunt u every where u go. They will borrow money with sweet mouth to pay will be war, or he want to tell us he has not spent more than that money on drinks and girls 7 Likes 1 Share

Facebook post but Twitter replies 1 Like

Vince77:

Facebook post but Twitter replies

The thing no taya you? 4 Likes

It doesn't stop him from displaying his certificate. It's not easy. Some passed away. But he made it. Owing will not stop his celebration.



Even federal government dey owe. 1 Like

Since 2013? That guy too can owe o...

Meanwhile, why is it a twitter response for a facebook post?

This guy self fit dey owe some people oo 1 Like 1 Share

Abeg guy-man go sitdon. Even Naija dey owe

Mmmmmmm some ppl dnt really know Hw to service dia debt....

Guy, go n pay up ur bills.....ain't nutin wrong wit dat.

If you had been picking up his calls, it wouldn't have come to this. Go and pay. 2 Likes

that's how one idiot has been owing me 20k from 2014 .he thinks boys that school at Olabisi Onabanjo university ogun state has chill?i have told my landlord (a native doctor ) to epp me show the guy pepper! lol 1 Like

emeijeh:





The thing no taya you?

E taya me o! E taya me o!