|Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by CastedDude: 3:51pm
Former Vice President and chieftain of All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar and Prime Minister of Malaysia, Najib Razak, at a courtesy visit of the former Vice President to the Malaysian Prime Minister in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday, 10 April, 2017.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/atiku-abubakar-looking-dapper-as-he.html
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by aariwa(m): 3:52pm
This man is traveling around the whole world expanding his business contacts while obj is sitting there in OTA looking for who to feist on
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by Shelloween(m): 4:03pm
Another funny Hausa man in a suit.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by Scream(m): 4:04pm
Good...when will he visit United States?
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by SalamRushdie: 4:06pm
Shelloween:
Oya just show us your father or uncle in a suit so we can compare and understand your point
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by profhezekiah: 4:07pm
Atiku has started wearing diapers
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by Shelloween(m): 4:14pm
SalamRushdie:Another Hausa boy that can't write a correct sentence.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by AirFireEarthH20(m): 4:15pm
Run, Atiku run! You're an excellent product that will better the lives of Nigerians. The youths and business minded people of this country who want our country to run like a business will queue behind you to restore lost jobs, improves our economy that buhari has destroyed with his incompetent ministers, and brings unity to our country.
Atiku the hope of the common man
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by NASTYNASOSO: 4:16pm
Shelloween:HMMMNN
REALLY BUT PLEASE HAVE YOU EVER OWNED OR WORN A SUIT IN YOUR LIFE
SEEMS LIKE SUITS ARE BIG TIME THINGS TO YOU
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by SalamRushdie: 4:19pm
Shelloween:
Just show us your father wearing his own suit if he even has one
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by Igboesika: 4:19pm
What's this man up to sef ?. Wherever, I am only interested in having my own country.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by tnerro: 4:20pm
Turaki of Adamawa....looking good sir.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by Shelloween(m): 4:21pm
NASTYNASOSO:lol. For the fact that you asked me whether I had worn or owned a suit means that you consider owning or wearing one, a luxury.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by Shelloween(m): 4:22pm
SalamRushdie:I laugh. I laugh.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by oluwayimika123: 4:26pm
aariwa:
U b correct MUMU ah swear
Ebora OWU fun rara e
Obj doesn't need 2 travel around for anything dey go to him ni. what he has alone and has achieved in his lifetime is enof 2 feed his 20th generations 2 come rather dan hating on him, y not try 2 achieve 1/10 of what he has achieved so d@ u can live a fulfilling life
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by Ogashub(m): 4:26pm
... This man is trying hard to conquer 2019
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by coalcoal1(m): 4:26pm
noted ....
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by NASTYNASOSO: 4:26pm
Shelloween:HMMMNN
NATIVE ANY TIME ANY DAY BROS
AND NO BE CRIME WORLD WIDE.
THE OYIBOS LOOK BEYOND YOUR DRESSING THEY JUST CHECK YOUR BRAIN. LEFT FOR YOU TO BELIVE, ONLY IF YOU HAVE EVER TRAVELLED OUT OF NIGERIA.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by amiibaby(f): 4:26pm
Ok will that change the prince of kulikuli in the market
Next please
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by jbbalarabe(m): 4:27pm
ATIKULATED
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by Pebcak: 4:27pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by bettercreature(m): 4:27pm
Hmmmmmm Atiku has gone to sell his kidney in malaysia
Another dead president Loading...................................................
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by edimahgurl(f): 4:27pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by medolab90(m): 4:28pm
2019 loading
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by babyfaceafrica: 4:29pm
aariwa:you don't know anything..atiku is a learner to where obj dey ....the kain money wey dey obj hand na die...na face you dey look!
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by jbbalarabe(m): 4:29pm
Shelloween:A brook and enviouse hater of HAUSA MEN
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by kelvinjo94(m): 4:30pm
on seeing Malaysia, I thought oga has gone to sell his kidney.. #na joke o
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by Keneking: 4:30pm
Malaysia is a land of crooks abeg when will Atiku visit US sef
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by Turks: 4:31pm
oGAYchi
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by nobsalis(f): 4:31pm
Shelloween:
u and i knws your father can't afford one.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos by princechurchill(m): 4:31pm
He looks funny in that suit
