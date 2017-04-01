Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Abubakar Visits Najib Razak, Prime Minister Of Malaysia. Photos (15624 Views)

Source; Former Vice President and chieftain of All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar and Prime Minister of Malaysia, Najib Razak, at a courtesy visit of the former Vice President to the Malaysian Prime Minister in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday, 10 April, 2017.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/atiku-abubakar-looking-dapper-as-he.html 1 Like

This man is traveling around the whole world expanding his business contacts while obj is sitting there in OTA looking for who to feist on 29 Likes 2 Shares

Another funny Hausa man in a suit. 18 Likes 1 Share

Good...when will he visit United States? 14 Likes

Another funny Hausa man in a suit.

Oya just show us your father or uncle in a suit so we can compare and understand your point Oya just show us your father or uncle in a suit so we can compare and understand your point 39 Likes 5 Shares

Atiku has started wearing diapers

Oya just show us you father or uncle in a suit so we can compare and understand your point Another Hausa boy that can't write a correct sentence. Another Hausa boy that can't write a correct sentence. 27 Likes 2 Shares

Run, Atiku run! You're an excellent product that will better the lives of Nigerians. The youths and business minded people of this country who want our country to run like a business will queue behind you to restore lost jobs, improves our economy that buhari has destroyed with his incompetent ministers, and brings unity to our country.



Atiku the hope of the common man 7 Likes

Another funny Hausa man in a suit. HMMMNN

REALLY BUT PLEASE HAVE YOU EVER OWNED OR WORN A SUIT IN YOUR LIFE

SEEMS LIKE SUITS ARE BIG TIME THINGS TO YOU HMMMNNREALLY BUT PLEASE HAVE YOU EVER OWNED OR WORN A SUIT IN YOUR LIFESEEMS LIKE SUITS ARE BIG TIME THINGS TO YOU 4 Likes 2 Shares

Another Hausa boy that can't write a correct sentence.

Just show us your father wearing his own suit if he even has one Just show us your father wearing his own suit if he even has one 12 Likes 1 Share

What's this man up to sef ?. Wherever, I am only interested in having my own country. 1 Like

Turaki of Adamawa....looking good sir.

HMMMNN

REALLY BUT PLEASE HAVE YOU EVER OWNED OR WORN A SUIT IN YOUR LIFE

SEEMS LIKE SUITS ARE BIG TIME THINGS TO YOU lol. For the fact that you asked me whether I had worn or owned a suit means that you consider owning or wearing one, a luxury. lol. For the fact that you asked me whether I had worn or owned a suit means that you consider owning or wearing one, a luxury. 9 Likes

Just show us your father wearing his own suit if he even has one I laugh. I laugh. I laugh. I laugh. 6 Likes

This man is traveling around the whole world expanding his business contacts while obj is sitting there in OTA looking for who to feist on

U b correct MUMU ah swear



Ebora OWU fun rara e



Obj doesn't need 2 travel around for anything dey go to him ni. what he has alone and has achieved in his lifetime is enof 2 feed his 20th generations 2 come rather dan hating on him, y not try 2 achieve 1/10 of what he has achieved so d@ u can live a fulfilling life U b correct MUMU ah swearEbora OWU fun rara eObj doesn't need 2 travel around for anything dey go to him ni. what he has alone and has achieved in his lifetime is enof 2 feed his 20th generations 2 come rather dan hating on him, y not try 2 achieve 1/10 of what he has achieved so d@ u can live a fulfilling life 6 Likes

... This man is trying hard to conquer 2019 ... This man is trying hard to conquer 2019

noted ....

lol. For the fact that you asked me whether I had worn or owned a suit means that you consider owning or wearing one, a luxury. HMMMNN

NATIVE ANY TIME ANY DAY BROS

AND NO BE CRIME WORLD WIDE.

THE OYIBOS LOOK BEYOND YOUR DRESSING THEY JUST CHECK YOUR BRAIN. LEFT FOR YOU TO BELIVE, ONLY IF YOU HAVE EVER TRAVELLED OUT OF NIGERIA. HMMMNNNATIVE ANY TIME ANY DAY BROSAND NO BE CRIME WORLD WIDE.THE OYIBOS LOOK BEYOND YOUR DRESSING THEY JUST CHECK YOUR BRAIN. LEFT FOR YOU TO BELIVE, ONLY IF YOU HAVE EVER TRAVELLED OUT OF NIGERIA.

Ok will that change the prince of kulikuli in the market





Next please

ATIKULATED 1 Like

Hmmmmmm Atiku has gone to sell his kidney in malaysia

Another dead president Loading...................................................

2019 loading 1 Like

This man is traveling around the whole world expanding his business contacts while obj is sitting there in OTA looking for who to feist on you don't know anything..atiku is a learner to where obj dey ....the kain money wey dey obj hand na die...na face you dey look! you don't know anything..atiku is a learner to where obj dey ....the kain money wey dey obj hand na die...na face you dey look! 2 Likes

Another funny Hausa man in a suit. A brook and enviouse hater of HAUSA MEN A brook and enviouse hater of HAUSA MEN 1 Like

#na joke o on seeing Malaysia, I thought oga has gone to sell his kidney..#na joke o

Malaysia is a land of crooks abeg when will Atiku visit US sef

Another funny Hausa man in a suit.





u and i knws your father can't afford one. u and i knws your father can't afford one. 1 Like 1 Share