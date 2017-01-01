₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by WotzupNG: 4:50pm On Apr 10
7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by Tallesty1(m): 4:53pm On Apr 10
This is a very stupid post
firstking01:Oga sir.
A girlfriend isn't a necessity, it isn't all roses and beautiful winds, you don't lack anything if you don't have a girlfriend so I don't see why one will have to indulge in those things he listed up there.
Having a girlfriend comes with a lot of terms, conditions and downfalls that a man who isn't ready to settle down shouldn't get himself involved in.
Anything that has tires, engine or breast will give you problems so I do not see having a girlfriend as an important thing in a guy's Life. Not many of us are ready to devote time, money energy feelings loyalty to any bleeping girlfriend in this age that being loyal to one girl means you are gonna cry.
And finally, no man is alround poor, he may be poor financially but rich in other things that some women need so being poor and being unadatable are not the same.
I had to join your comment with my first comment because I don't want to comment twice on this useless post.
That means that your next mention has been ignored.
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by FelixFelicis(m): 4:53pm On Apr 10
Lol now I see how saintsammurai has been coping
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by Radiohead6(m): 4:54pm On Apr 10
Very Accurate Post,Well some of it though , Cos you mostly sighted Bahd things guys do when Bored ,#BrokeBoyz
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by Angeleena(f): 4:57pm On Apr 10
lol,very true especially that gossiping part,na their only hope. castigating,and unecessary beefing,be their consolation prizes.
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by Rapmoney(m): 5:00pm On Apr 10
What can I say? Some points are funny though
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by Modragon: 5:03pm On Apr 10
When woman nor get sense na her toto go suffer am
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by Arthurwinner(m): 5:04pm On Apr 10
still reading to knw if there is anysense in this
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by LifestyleTonite: 5:05pm On Apr 10
Tallesty1:a broke guy spotted.
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by Radiohead6(m): 5:06pm On Apr 10
Angeleena:Nah its not beef , its Envy ,
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by macksinak(m): 5:07pm On Apr 10
Radiohead6:
Angeleena:
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by Radiohead6(m): 5:08pm On Apr 10
ReligonDosntSaveJesusDoes
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by macksinak(m): 5:08pm On Apr 10
Spoke from experience.
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by LifestyleTonite: 5:15pm On Apr 10
macksinak:I can almost sense it that the OP is one hell of a broke dude for him to have listed all of that. I still doubt that it is only rich guys that date all the beautiful girls around.
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by SmartBug: 5:16pm On Apr 10
Single rich boys too drink alcohol, toast ugly girls, watch porn, gamble, patronize prostitutes and talk bad about girls. Hope you can see where I'm going with this?
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by AnthonioAlsaid: 6:29pm On Apr 10
SmartBug:
that the Op is senseless!
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by Ikpeabujo(m): 8:55pm On Apr 10
AnthonioAlsaid:sum people and i want to create a topic mentality
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by firstking01(m): 9:10pm On Apr 10
Tallesty1:Smh, i wonder what you will call a stupid post when you see one, or berra still there's another adjective to the meaning of "stupid" that "we" are yet to know??...the op is so on point....
And btw, op you forgot to add masturbation.
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by CuteJude: 9:12pm On Apr 10
Number 3 so u mean say all the guys for here poor cause na ugly girls dem dey toast here
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by Rukkydelta(f): 9:27pm On Apr 10
2,3&5 so relationship is all about sex?
1 only a stupid guy will kill himself with alcohol cos he is single
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by cruchenuti(m): 9:46pm On Apr 10
Rukkydelta:
Na was oh, are you a mermaid? You pipu wee be playing with fire. Issokay.
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by Divinerace(m): 9:48pm On Apr 10
Tallesty1:very very useless post
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by Rukkydelta(f): 9:51pm On Apr 10
cruchenuti:I'm not a mermaid
Just want to scare guys away
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by seunny4lif(m): 9:53pm On Apr 10
Guy learn how to fuvk well
Be broke and know how to Bleep
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by Dudeweedlmao(m): 9:55pm On Apr 10
Rukkydelta:
Yes. To the average Nairalander.
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by cruchenuti(m): 9:58pm On Apr 10
Rukkydelta:
Scare ke?
Goan change it oh, not the one that you wee now be complaining of spirit husband upandan. Issokay.
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by Rukkydelta(f): 9:59pm On Apr 10
Dudeweedlmao:Hmmm
Then I'm speechless
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by Rukkydelta(f): 10:03pm On Apr 10
cruchenuti:But I don't have any pic to change it to
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by firstking01(m): 10:17pm On Apr 10
Tallesty1:Lol, no need for the agression and fight...i never requested for your personal data and view of dating a girl, and to see 90% of peeps concuring to the points op listed made my earlier comments validate's over yours.....have a goodnight bro .
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by alBHAGDADI: 10:33am On Apr 11
Tallesty1:Guy, your epistle makes no sense and it shows you are still stuck in the past. You will always be seen as poor when that rich inner self of yours has nothing to show for it.
Although few people can do without a girl, but many can't because hormones rage.
Abi, you be okobo ni?
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by Hector09(m): 11:14am On Apr 11
To the poster are u a rich guy...u guys should change cus u aint any long and stop posting ship
|Re: 7 Ways Poor Guys Survive Without A Girlfriend by babyfaceafrica: 10:18pm On Apr 11
Lies
