Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) (8621 Views)
|Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by dumebiifeanyi: 3:41pm
The Nigerian police force has filed homicide charges against one Musa Mai Shayi for raping a 12-year-old boy, identified as 'Aminu' to death in Niger state.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/04/11/video-npf-files-charges-gay-suya-seller-raped-12-year-old-boy-death/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwAdMkmoT7s
|Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by OlajumokeBread(f): 4:57pm
Buhari
You will never go unpunished
6 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by Omojudy: 4:57pm
OlajumokeBread you try oh.
Modified
Na so I for don make FTC now wey.....
|Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by Moreoffaith(m): 4:57pm
Make dem just castrate guy abeg.
4 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by Gabbito44: 4:58pm
Animal in human skin
5 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by Maitommi: 4:58pm
This life is strange. Homosexual abusing a minor again. Damn.
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by Pharaoh9(m): 4:58pm
Hmm
|Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by corenewsonline: 4:58pm
Jesu
|Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by haymekus: 4:58pm
He should be castrated......useless slowpoke
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by CheezyCharles: 4:58pm
what a wicked world!what the hell was he thinking! well Abokisss like him don't think !
|Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by Lilymax(f): 4:59pm
This guy deserves to die in the most painful way possible
RIP to the dead
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by pepperoni55(f): 4:59pm
nawah when u taught u have seen it all
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by AlexCk: 4:59pm
Why?!
The guy na big idiôt,
An eye for an eye no really make sense, but in this case, get a pestle, a very nice huge one, spread the psycho's legs, & ram his buttt repeatedly with that pestle!! !!,
Let him feel the pain of the 12yr old.
Freaking psychópath!!
|Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by temmypotter(m): 4:59pm
Where do I start?
First crime - Gayism
second crime - Sexual abuse
third crime - Child abuse
fourth crime - first degree murder
A thousand years imprisonment will do.
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by pepperoni55(f): 4:59pm
nawahoo, when u thought u have seen it all
|Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by Collins0609(m): 5:00pm
I thought dis person do not drink achohol.their pray 5 times daily and are governed by sharia Law.
mtcheew
HYPOCRITES
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by ElSherriff: 5:00pm
you will hereof be subjected to the same trauma you put this young boy to. Brace up man, your skills in sodomy are needed.
|Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by Ekakamba: 5:00pm
|Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by Nickymezor(f): 5:01pm
Raped to death, Lord hv mercy... dat man na real beast
|Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by tomsordiah: 5:01pm
Some people will just be behaving like animals
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by Dailyschoolnews: 5:01pm
This is the most evil news i have seen this year...
But i thought his religion is against Homo?
|Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by wink2015: 5:02pm
Why are so many northerner male into gay sex especially their men in particular. And when they want to do it wrongly they engage minor or young kids ( pedophile ) for the act.
There are a lot of brothels in Kano and Kaduna where gay sex is commonly practiced!
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by engrpheleeks(m): 5:03pm
I only came to check names. The afonjas proved me wrong.
|Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by Omonoba1: 5:03pm
Moreoffaith:Castrate wetin?? The iidiot should be given a slow and painful death..
