The Nigerian police force has filed homicide charges against one Musa Mai Shayi for raping a 12-year-old boy, identified as 'Aminu' to death in Niger state.



The police public relations officer(PRO), DSP Bala Elkana made this known to newsmen when he paraded the suspect recently.



Politics Nigeria discovered that the police were not the initial prosecutors who secured the first conviction but the Nigeria Civil Defence and Security corps (NSCDC).



Elkana stated that the 12-year-old victim is dead and instead of pursuing a lesser charge or appealing the initial judgement, the police will rather go for a higher charge which will have a higher penalty, and in this is culpable homicide.



Meanwhile, Mai Shayi has confessed to the crime. Below is a footage of an interview he had with journalists on the matter. Musa, who spoke in Hausa, admitted molesting the victim.

http://politicsngr.com/2017/04/11/video-npf-files-charges-gay-suya-seller-raped-12-year-old-boy-death/







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwAdMkmoT7s



You will never go unpunished 6 Likes

Make dem just castrate guy abeg. 4 Likes

Animal in human skin 5 Likes

This life is strange. Homosexual abusing a minor again. Damn. 1 Like

He should be castrated......useless slowpoke 1 Like 1 Share

This guy deserves to die in the most painful way possible

RIP to the dead This guy deserves to die in the most painful way possibleRIP to the dead 2 Likes

An eye for an eye no really make sense, but in this case, get a pestle, a very nice huge one, spread the psycho's legs, & ram his buttt repeatedly with that pestle!! !!,

Let him feel the pain of the 12yr old.



First crime - Gayism

second crime - Sexual abuse

third crime - Child abuse

fourth crime - first degree murder



A thousand years imprisonment will do. 3 Likes

I thought dis person do not drink achohol.their pray 5 times daily and are governed by sharia Law.

HYPOCRITES 3 Likes

you will hereof be subjected to the same trauma you put this young boy to. Brace up man, your skills in sodomy are needed.

Raped to death, Lord hv mercy... dat man na real beast

Some people will just be behaving like animals 1 Like

This is the most evil news i have seen this year...

But i thought his religion is against Homo?

Why are so many northerner male into gay sex especially their men in particular. And when they want to do it wrongly they engage minor or young kids ( pedophile ) for the act.



There are a lot of brothels in Kano and Kaduna where gay sex is commonly practiced! 2 Likes

I only came to check names. The afonjas proved me wrong.