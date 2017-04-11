₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,781,255 members, 3,471,875 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 April 2017 at 05:33 PM

Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) (8621 Views)

Man Jailed For One Month For Raping Boy To Death To Be Re-arraigned / Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos) / Picture Of The 20 Year Old Okada Rider That Raped A Pregnant Corps Member (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by dumebiifeanyi: 3:41pm
The Nigerian police force has filed homicide charges against one Musa Mai Shayi for raping a 12-year-old boy, identified as 'Aminu' to death in Niger state.

The police public relations officer(PRO), DSP Bala Elkana made this known to newsmen when he paraded the suspect recently.

Politics Nigeria discovered that the police were not the initial prosecutors who secured the first conviction but the Nigeria Civil Defence and Security corps (NSCDC).

Elkana stated that the 12-year-old victim is dead and instead of pursuing a lesser charge or appealing the initial judgement, the police will rather go for a higher charge which will have a higher penalty, and in this is culpable homicide.

Meanwhile, Mai Shayi has confessed to the crime. Below is a footage of an interview he had with journalists on the matter. Musa, who spoke in Hausa, admitted molesting the victim.

http://politicsngr.com/2017/04/11/video-npf-files-charges-gay-suya-seller-raped-12-year-old-boy-death/



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwAdMkmoT7s

Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by OlajumokeBread(f): 4:57pm

Buhari

You will never go unpunished

6 Likes

Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by Omojudy: 4:57pm
OlajumokeBread you try oh.

Modified
Na so I for don make FTC now wey.....
Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by Moreoffaith(m): 4:57pm
Make dem just castrate guy abeg.

4 Likes

Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by Gabbito44: 4:58pm
Animal in human skin

5 Likes

Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by Maitommi: 4:58pm
This life is strange. Homosexual abusing a minor again. Damn.

1 Like

Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by Pharaoh9(m): 4:58pm
Hmm
Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by corenewsonline: 4:58pm
Jesu
Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by haymekus: 4:58pm
He should be castrated......useless slowpoke

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by CheezyCharles: 4:58pm
what a wicked world!what the hell was he thinking! well Abokisss like him don't think !
Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by Lilymax(f): 4:59pm
shocked
This guy deserves to die in the most painful way possible
RIP to the dead

2 Likes

Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by pepperoni55(f): 4:59pm
nawah when u taught u have seen it all

1 Like

Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by AlexCk: 4:59pm
Why?!


The guy na big idiôt,

An eye for an eye no really make sense, but in this case, get a pestle, a very nice huge one, spread the psycho's legs, & ram his buttt repeatedly with that pestle!! !!,
Let him feel the pain of the 12yr old.

Freaking psychópath!! angry angry
Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by temmypotter(m): 4:59pm
Where do I start?

First crime - Gayism
second crime - Sexual abuse
third crime - Child abuse
fourth crime - first degree murder

A thousand years imprisonment will do.

3 Likes

Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by pepperoni55(f): 4:59pm
nawahoo, when u thought u have seen it all
Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by Collins0609(m): 5:00pm
I thought dis person do not drink achohol.their pray 5 times daily and are governed by sharia Law.
mtcheew
HYPOCRITES

3 Likes

Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by ElSherriff: 5:00pm
you will hereof be subjected to the same trauma you put this young boy to. Brace up man, your skills in sodomy are needed.
Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by Ekakamba: 5:00pm
embarassed
Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by Nickymezor(f): 5:01pm
Raped to death, Lord hv mercy... dat man na real beast undecided
Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by tomsordiah: 5:01pm
Some people will just be behaving like animals

1 Like

Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by Dailyschoolnews: 5:01pm
This is the most evil news i have seen this year...
But i thought his religion is against Homo?
Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by wink2015: 5:02pm
Why are so many northerner male into gay sex especially their men in particular. And when they want to do it wrongly they engage minor or young kids ( pedophile ) for the act.

There are a lot of brothels in Kano and Kaduna where gay sex is commonly practiced!

2 Likes

Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by engrpheleeks(m): 5:03pm
I only came to check names. The afonjas proved me wrong.
Re: Photo Of The Suya Seller That Raped 12-Year-Old Boy To Death In Niger (Video) by Omonoba1: 5:03pm
Moreoffaith:
Make dem just castrate guy abeg.
Castrate wetin?? The iidiot should be given a slow and painful death..

(0) (1) (Reply)

10 Fascinating Facts About Farting / Beating poo Out Of Your Girlfriend! / Nigerian people-smuggler Jailed For 20 Years

Viewing this topic: zakman, afrokid(m), sunneskiano, automatic1, MainFieldautos, okenikpoto(m), Respecter(f), lozanni(m), Ezenwammadu(m), carboblanko(m), Yankybabyface, NicoBaba(m), LogicStatement, zizz(f), chival234(m), mumjk, kkkp, edlion57(m), modestypii(m), dammyblaze, mezcri(m), classicgee(m), joedams, awesome4, Timsezeh(m), Immarshall, boyontee, Swagahyk(m), abeykohasa0524, mulante(m), Archmage(m), KEMELU, sholikay(m), Abudu2000(m), beeff, okeyngene, Fammm(m), tyokunbo(m), realoscar84, ogastone(m), pasydron, bravejurn, Amebo1(m), temmie14, harriet412(f), Marcela04, R0LL0N(m), ANTONINEUTRON(m), otusnora(f), nothingspoil70, femibig(m), Chukwumeremeze(m), Ifeanyi4491(m), Favour22amaka(f), omoakinadebayo, oyienootieno, dominique(f), Puah(f), busky101(m), unclezuma, LionDeLeo, suigeneris(m), Olalekanismail, Kusibe77(m), Jalal(m), RaseJudex and 160 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.