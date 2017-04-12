₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by ProsperOkec: 7:53pm On Apr 11
My name is Prosperity Okechukwu
As Shared By Sahara Reporters 4hrs Ago
This is the Facebook link from official shahra reporters on Facebook as u can see the verification symbol
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQDHfJsuLMA
https://mobile.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10154380790897703&id=96184337702&refid=18&ref=opera_speed_dial&__tn__=C
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by ProsperOkec: 7:57pm On Apr 11
This is the verification symbol
Mynd44 Lalasticlala verifiable news
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by ProsperOkec: 7:59pm On Apr 11
The Boko Haram commanders were not handcuffed.
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by psucc(m): 8:05pm On Apr 11
Probably laughing at the supposed charges
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by ProsperOkec: 8:08pm On Apr 11
psucc:
If they are real Boko Haram commanders. They don't deserve any trial
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by ademega(m): 8:33pm On Apr 11
Hmmm... The would soon be shocked
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by ProsperOkec: 8:37pm On Apr 11
Mynd44 Lalasticlala
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by Iamwrath: 8:49pm On Apr 11
Where's the video ?'
I watched the video , evidence is inconclusive
but based on Logistics, saharareporters dont lie
So what's the supposed / expected reaction here ?
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by ProsperOkec: 8:58pm On Apr 11
Iamwrath:
click the Facebook link. from Sahara Reporters
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by mykeljosef: 6:36am
of coz their brother is at the top
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by whirlwind7(m): 6:37am
Now, this is a country that reserves different laws/treatment for different folks.
So, these men who have killed and supervised the killing of innocent people can be so treated like VIPs in law courts. On trial for mass killings, treason and terrorism, yet no handcuffs while in court. Dude even sat like he's in his living room. Perhaps there was no presiding Judge sitting when the picture/video was taken. Guy in the middle tried to hide his smile when he noticed the camera.
All the same, this picture bears an ominous message. As if the men on trial knew they would be off the hook soon.
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by Pharaoh9(m): 6:44am
ProsperOkec:
here is the video, add it to the topic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQDHfJsuLMA
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by Pharaoh9(m): 6:45am
Iamwrath:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQDHfJsuLMA
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by veinless(f): 7:03am
only in nigeria
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by GreenMavro: 8:16am
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by veekid(m): 8:45am
Where the commander?
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by dragonking3: 8:46am
He is smiling because his senior brother and sponsor Buhari got his back.
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by PapiSmith: 8:46am
Americans don't negotiate with terrorists but what do Nigerians do?
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by Polyphony(m): 8:46am
because after everything... boko haram is the government and the government does whatever they want.
so, this is an exercise in futility.
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by sakalisis(m): 8:47am
Hmm
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:47am
This is Nigeria where you have to expect the unexpected.
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by fotadmowmend(m): 8:48am
Dis country is a big scam! So dem no handcuffed dam.....
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by Moreoffaith(m): 8:49am
Death sentence please
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by bitcoinvin(m): 8:49am
Buhari Brothers...
The only 2 song Recomended for u all is
1.Nigeria Jaja by edris
2.African China-Mr President.
We are not Practising Democracy Rather KAKITOCRACY:A government Rulled by the Most stupid and illiterate!!!
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by thunda1(m): 8:49am
Bloody killers
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by jolof33: 8:50am
When you have presidential backing
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by BlowBack: 8:50am
You thought they were ghosts?
They are nothing but mortal men
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by Obiwannn: 8:50am
This Nigeria ehn... I have no words.
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by petermichaels(m): 8:50am
They are chatting cause dey know they will b allowed to go free. This is Nigeria where d deserved go free and the innocent is punished.
We can't even count how many have BN set free. Make Dem laff oooo na only God go judge Dem and dia oga,within and outside d country.
|Re: Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) by jaymejate(m): 8:51am
Why he nor go laff when he's got covered abi nor be politics involvement? Mtchew
