Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) (12982 Views)

Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Behalf Of Muslims In Court Today (Video) / See What Boko Haram Did To Cattle After Poisoning Water Sources In Borno..photos / See What Boko Haram Did To This Man In Sambisa For Stealing Food (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







As Shared By Sahara Reporters 4hrs Ago





This is the Facebook link from official shahra reporters on Facebook as u can see the verification symbol





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQDHfJsuLMA



https://mobile.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10154380790897703&id=96184337702&refid=18&ref=opera_speed_dial&__tn__=C My name is Prosperity OkechukwuAs Shared By Sahara Reporters 4hrs AgoThis is the Facebook link from official shahra reporters on Facebook as u can see the verification symbol

This is the verification symbol

Mynd44 Lalasticlala verifiable news

The Boko Haram commanders were not handcuffed. 41 Likes 1 Share

Probably laughing at the supposed charges 1 Like 1 Share

psucc:

Probably laughing at the supposed charges



If they are real Boko Haram commanders. They don't deserve any trial If they are real Boko Haram commanders. They don't deserve any trial 11 Likes

Hmmm... The would soon be shocked 1 Like

Mynd44 Lalasticlala

Where's the video ?'







I watched the video , evidence is inconclusive



but based on Logistics, saharareporters dont lie





So what's the supposed / expected reaction here ? 1 Like

Iamwrath:

Where's the video ?

click the Facebook link. from Sahara Reporters click the Facebook link. from Sahara Reporters

of coz their brother is at the top 32 Likes





Now, this is a country that reserves different laws/treatment for different folks.



So, these men who have killed and supervised the killing of innocent people can be so treated like VIPs in law courts. On trial for mass killings, treason and terrorism, yet no handcuffs while in court. Dude even sat like he's in his living room. Perhaps there was no presiding Judge sitting when the picture/video was taken. Guy in the middle tried to hide his smile when he noticed the camera.



All the same, this picture bears an ominous message. As if the men on trial knew they would be off the hook soon. Now, this is a country that reserves different laws/treatment for different folks.So, these men who have killed and supervised the killing of innocent people can be so treated like VIPs in law courts. On trial for mass killings, treason and terrorism, yet no handcuffs while in court. Dude even sat like he's in his living room. Perhaps there was no presiding Judge sitting when the picture/video was taken. Guy in the middle tried to hide his smile when he noticed the camera.All the same, this picture bears an ominous message. As if the men on trial knew they would be off the hook soon. 16 Likes

ProsperOkec:

My name is Prosperity Okechukwu





As Shared By Sahara Reporters 4hrs Ago





This is the Facebook link from official shahra reporters on Facebook as u can see the verification symbol



https://mobile.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10154380790897703&id=96184337702&refid=18&ref=opera_speed_dial&__tn__=C





here is the video, add it to the topic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQDHfJsuLMA here is the video, add it to the topic

Iamwrath:

Where's the video ?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQDHfJsuLMA

only in nigeria

Where the commander?

He is smiling because his senior brother and sponsor Buhari got his back. 11 Likes

Americans don't negotiate with terrorists but what do Nigerians do? 5 Likes

because after everything... boko haram is the government and the government does whatever they want.

so, this is an exercise in futility. 5 Likes

Hmm

This is Nigeria where you have to expect the unexpected. 2 Likes

Dis country is a big scam! So dem no handcuffed dam..... 4 Likes

Death sentence please 1 Like

Buhari Brothers...

The only 2 song Recomended for u all is

1.Nigeria Jaja by edris

2.African China-Mr President.

We are not Practising Democracy Rather KAKITOCRACY:A government Rulled by the Most stupid and illiterate!!! 5 Likes

Bloody killers

When you have presidential backing

You thought they were ghosts?



They are nothing but mortal men

This Nigeria ehn... I have no words.



We can't even count how many have BN set free. Make Dem laff oooo na only God go judge Dem and dia oga,within and outside d country. They are chatting cause dey know they will b allowed to go free. This is Nigeria where d deserved go free and the innocent is punished.We can't even count how many have BN set free. Make Dem laff oooo na only God go judge Dem and dia oga,within and outside d country.