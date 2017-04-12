Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria (4335 Views)

These 3 basic facts will come handy if you really need to process a tint permit:



You can use the permit for non factory tint (Nylon tint)

It is true that tint permit is only for factory tinted windows. However, you can still get the permit if you have reasons to use the nylon tint. All you need is a report from a Federal Medical Centre stating why you need protection from the sun rays e.g.. skin allergies, eye issues etc. With this medical report at hand, you will have zero delay at police checkpoints.



It is free

Did you just pay N10k, N15k or N20k for your vehicle tint permit? It is actually free and the procedure can be seen via the link



Online application is now available

The application for tint permit has become pretty easy. All you need to do is visit the website of the police force and follow the prompt..



Did you just process your vehicle tint permit? Kindly give us some more facts in the comment section.



Did you say it is free? ..... in Nigeria
You probably want to get yours by the time you've grown grey hairs.

I need it for my bullion van

If tint permit is free, then bail is also free cos the Nigerian Police is your friend. 5 Likes

Got mine from Force HQ in Abuja without paying a dime. Officers were very professional in their job too. 4 Likes

WeNoGoDie:

Did you say it is free? ..... in Nigeria ?

















You probably want to get yours by the time you've grown grey hairs. >:

Haahaahaahaa, true. My contact is from force hqters but I paid and ppl I brought to him equally paid 10k. If u stay within Abj and need one,just holla me.

It's only free on paper. Haahaahaahaa, true. My contact is from force hqters but I paid and ppl I brought to him equally paid 10k. If u stay within Abj and need one,just holla me.It's only free on paper. 1 Like

Not sure if that scheme is still on.Did one since last year February.its shows approved on their site but nothing is showing on the date of collection

It's not free,when I was doing the capturing I was compelled to pay N2000 2 Likes 1 Share

Chai. And I paid 25k for mine. 1 Like

WeNoGoDie:

Did you say it is free? ..... in Nigeria ?

















You probably want to get yours by the time you've grown grey hairs. >: .





Yeah it free. I got mine free within 1 month. Just go to the police office with the printout slip and original documents of your vehicle. Chasis number will be confirmed to make sure the vehicle belongs to you. After that your biometric details will be captured. That is all.



You check online from time to time to see if the document is ready. When ever it's ready just go there and pick it up. It is absolutely free. Yeah it free. I got mine free within 1 month. Just go to the police office with the printout slip and original documents of your vehicle. Chasis number will be confirmed to make sure the vehicle belongs to you. After that your biometric details will be captured. That is all.You check online from time to time to see if the document is ready. When ever it's ready just go there and pick it up. It is absolutely free. 1 Like

fmarshal:

If tint permit is free, then bail is also free cos the Nigerian Police is your friend. Nigeria leader can lie pass Satan ....usless leader Nigeria leader can lie pass Satan ....usless leader

fmarshal:

If tint permit is free, then bail is also free cos the Nigerian Police is your friend. Nigeria leader can lie pass Satan ....usless leaders Nigeria leader can lie pass Satan ....usless leaders

Even with your permit and eye issues or allergy, police will still waste ur time so it ain't worth it

stagger:

Got mine from Force HQ in Abuja without paying a dime. Officers were very professional in their job too.

Really? Pls fill me in. Really? Pls fill me in.

jolof33:

I need it for my bullion van Ehhh? Ehhh?

I did mine in Kaduna. It is free and the officers there are nice and friendly. It starts 9 am every day.

Thanks for the heads up, OP.

nija80:

Not sure if that scheme is still on.Did one since last year February.its shows approved on their site but nothing is showing on the date of collection

That is all. You only need to go there and pick it up. That is all. You only need to go there and pick it up.

Sparkle777:





Haahaahaahaa, true. My contact is from force hqters but I paid and ppl I brought to him equally paid 10k. If u stay within Abj and need one,just holla me.

It's only free on paper.

Could you drop a number? Abuja sunshine, Na die! I really need one ASAP Could you drop a number? Abuja sunshine, Na die!I really need one ASAP

Its free but when you go for biometrics at police training college area in ikeja, you will pay an off the book fee from 1000 and above. The fee is called support and when I went there the man collecting the money stood beside the biometric desk and held the money same way bus conductors hold their money.

I think i've had it b4 that it's free

I paid about N15K or so..................



I paid 15k freeI paid 15k

I think corruption has affected many people's mind such that they can not simply believe things can get better. That's to show they are not capable of doing things the right way when they have the opportunity because they will always complain their hands are tied by someone or something.



That's the power of vision. You should develop a better vision for Nija too.



@OP thanks for the info, it's coming handy.