₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,781,765 members, 3,473,492 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 April 2017 at 01:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria (4335 Views)
2 Ways To Obtain A Tint Permit For Your Vehicle / How To Obtain A Driving Learner's Permit In Nigeria / How To Apply For Tinted Glass Permit From Police (1) (2) (3) (4)
|3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by AutoJoshNG: 11:44am
Tint permit is one document which is always used to nail drivers at checkpoints.. Infact, it is a major asset to the officers on duty.
These 3 basic facts will come handy if you really need to process a tint permit:
You can use the permit for non factory tint (Nylon tint)
It is true that tint permit is only for factory tinted windows. However, you can still get the permit if you have reasons to use the nylon tint. All you need is a report from a Federal Medical Centre stating why you need protection from the sun rays e.g.. skin allergies, eye issues etc. With this medical report at hand, you will have zero delay at police checkpoints.
It is free
Did you just pay N10k, N15k or N20k for your vehicle tint permit? It is actually free and the procedure can be seen via the link http://www.npf.gov.ng/tinted/
Online application is now available
The application for tint permit has become pretty easy. All you need to do is visit the website of the police force and follow the prompt.. http://www.npf.gov.ng/tinted/ . However, you still have to visit a police command office for capturing and biometrics.
Did you just process your vehicle tint permit? Kindly give us some more facts in the comment section.
https://autojosh.com/vehicle-window-tint-permit/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by WeNoGoDie: 11:56am
Did you say it is free? ..... in Nigeria?
You probably want to get yours by the time you've grown grey hairs. >:
6 Likes
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by amiibaby(f): 12:35pm
Okay
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by jolof33: 12:36pm
I need it for my bullion van
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by fmarshal(m): 12:36pm
If tint permit is free, then bail is also free cos the Nigerian Police is your friend.
5 Likes
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by stagger: 12:36pm
Got mine from Force HQ in Abuja without paying a dime. Officers were very professional in their job too.
4 Likes
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by Newbiee: 12:37pm
Sai Baba 2019
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by Sparkle777(f): 12:40pm
WeNoGoDie:
Haahaahaahaa, true. My contact is from force hqters but I paid and ppl I brought to him equally paid 10k. If u stay within Abj and need one,just holla me.
It's only free on paper.
1 Like
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by nija80: 12:40pm
Not sure if that scheme is still on.Did one since last year February.its shows approved on their site but nothing is showing on the date of collection
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by nedu2000(m): 12:40pm
It's not free,when I was doing the capturing I was compelled to pay N2000
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by Handsomebeing(m): 12:40pm
Chai. And I paid 25k for mine.
1 Like
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by gayman99: 12:41pm
WeNoGoDie:.
Yeah it free. I got mine free within 1 month. Just go to the police office with the printout slip and original documents of your vehicle. Chasis number will be confirmed to make sure the vehicle belongs to you. After that your biometric details will be captured. That is all.
You check online from time to time to see if the document is ready. When ever it's ready just go there and pick it up. It is absolutely free.
1 Like
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by herdekunley9ja: 12:41pm
fmarshal:Nigeria leader can lie pass Satan ....usless leader
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by herdekunley9ja: 12:41pm
fmarshal:Nigeria leader can lie pass Satan ....usless leaders
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by saccie1162: 12:42pm
Even with your permit and eye issues or allergy, police will still waste ur time so it ain't worth it
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by Sparkle777(f): 12:43pm
stagger:
Really? Pls fill me in.
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by potent5(m): 12:44pm
jolof33:Ehhh?
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by gayman99: 12:45pm
I did mine in Kaduna. It is free and the officers there are nice and friendly. It starts 9 am every day.
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by RicoBee(m): 12:47pm
Thanks for the heads up, OP.
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by gayman99: 12:49pm
nija80:
That is all. You only need to go there and pick it up.
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by donnie(m): 12:51pm
Free
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by blackberlin: 12:51pm
.
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by RicoBee(m): 12:51pm
Sparkle777:
Could you drop a number? Abuja sunshine, Na die! I really need one ASAP
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by OnowuOra(m): 12:54pm
.
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by Lyoncrescent: 1:00pm
Its free but when you go for biometrics at police training college area in ikeja, you will pay an off the book fee from 1000 and above. The fee is called support and when I went there the man collecting the money stood beside the biometric desk and held the money same way bus conductors hold their money.
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by Stanbeto: 1:04pm
I think i've had it b4 that it's free
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by 222Martins(m): 1:06pm
I paid about N15K or so..................
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by coalcoal1(m): 1:20pm
free
I paid 15k
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by Eldersege(m): 1:26pm
I think corruption has affected many people's mind such that they can not simply believe things can get better. That's to show they are not capable of doing things the right way when they have the opportunity because they will always complain their hands are tied by someone or something.
That's the power of vision. You should develop a better vision for Nija too.
@OP thanks for the info, it's coming handy.
|Re: 3 Facts About Vehicle Window Tint Permit In Nigeria by alt3r3g0: 1:32pm
At Ikeja its not free. When i did the Biometrics, the officer demanded for money so that he could sign a photocopy and i refused. So he did not sign it.
When it was now time to collect after it was approved, they kept asking me to bring the original signed copy. I insisted that mine was not signed and its the original. After much hassling, they checked the system, saw my record and printed it out. (They should just upload it so we download ourselves).
Time to collect it now, they start insisting i must drop "support", i told them it has gone from support to ransom as they said they wont release it. They even tagged the price that its 1000 or i wont get it.
They were two other people yet to collect and they joined the policemen and said i should pay. It was now 6 against 1.
That's why it will take naija a very long time to move forward. The people have been oppressed so long that they will take sides with their oppressors (while still being oppressed) to oppress other people fighting for a change.
(0) (Reply)
Only In Dubai: Police Force Buys $550,000 Lamborghini / How Much Is A Camry Pencil / Looking For Landrover Defender 110 For Sale In 9ja
Viewing this topic: orbitame2011, pamdaniel(m), MbaanabaraAgu(m), wordsbase(m), seyifunmi2, CeoMYN, pepperandsalt(m), bilag17, ConnectMee, nnatom, Sadrey1(m), annuity45, haryourdayG(m), greenhulk, Salym(m), Naavah(f), kushfc(m), abbey086(m), Wisebird22(m), Alertman24(m), alyarmouk(m), monimekaz(m), 2n2k(m), joshing(m), chikeze(m), vRendoh, banjoodo(m), aji2015, amprat, cedaraustine(m), Iammacnat, ODAROOMS(m), yoddy(m), youngmillonia80, urch47, slimmoney(m), abbey10(m), Valvin, alt3r3g0, Bukybabe(f), dimexy247(m), Lanry094(m), convenant15(m), cogbuagu, Aarenaija, teemyte(m), Drversatile, maberry(m) and 78 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29