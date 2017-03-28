₦airaland Forum

Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by Mrop(m): 8:31am
A beautiful lady went on twitter to announce that she’s searching for a boyfriend, and eligible males should apply.

She also attached her pictures to the tweet..


Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by Homeboiy(m): 8:36am
undecided
Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by thesicilian: 8:45am
That reply was bad-ass!

Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by donmalcolm21(m): 8:46am
angryfunny indeed

Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by donmalcolm21(m): 8:48am
Ayam not understanding

Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by Localamos(m): 8:58am
donmalcolm21:
angryfunny Nigerians

More like South Africans to me undecided

Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by modelsms(m): 9:00am
Epic lmao
Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by LecciGucci: 9:04am
donmalcolm21:
angryfunny Nigerians

That gal looks south african

Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by darocha1(m): 9:11am
Finish Her
BRUTALITY
FATALITY
WICKEDLITY

Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by josephine123: 9:14am
Lol
Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by darocha1(m): 9:14am
donmalcolm21:
The two of them names doesn't sound Nigeria but the places mentioned are Nigeria.



Ayam not understanding

which place was mentioned in the tweet, seems my screen is broken

Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by donmalcolm21(m): 9:16am
darocha1:


which place was mentioned in the tweet, seems my screen is broken
Bros na my screen naim break Abeg edit that thing before i go get 200 mention

Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by Michellla(f): 9:33am

Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by malificent(f): 9:37am
Lol.. These 2 have exchanged contacts already,e sure me die.

Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by Dharniel(m): 10:49am
definitely not Nigerian, not our style.
Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by leksmedia: 10:49am
that guy is a clown lol
Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by demolinka(m): 10:49am
That guy no just get chill at all grin

Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by PapiSmith: 10:50am
Too many Savage souls on twitter.

Nairaland use to be funny too until Seun started employing mods with low sense of humor. They wouldn't hesitate to ban you if you made such a comment

Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by Sharon6(f): 10:50am
Hahahahahahahahaaaaahaha.




Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by obembet(m): 10:50am
And marry on Facebook
Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by sinistermind(m): 10:50am
Ouch!!!
Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by adebayo201: 10:51am
the guy

Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by space007(m): 10:52am
that dude self, he wants to be noticed

Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by OkpekeBeauty: 10:53am
The Boko Haram commanders were chatting and laughing as they were being arraigned before an Abuja court recently...

Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by ChappyChase(m): 10:54am
My God!

Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by twentyk(m): 10:54am
darocha1:
Finish Her
BRUTALITY
FATALITY
WICKEDLITY
d guy na boko haram i swear......

Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by Gerrie(m): 10:54am
grin grin grin grin grin
see reply!
Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by askibee(m): 10:55am
flawless victory!!!!

Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by Rilwayne001: 10:56am
PapiSmith:
Too many Savage souls on twitter.

Nairaland use to be funny too until Seun started employing mods with low sense of humor. They wouldn't hesitate to ban you if you made such a comment

Especially that mynd44 abi na Mundane undecided

Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by Gerrie(m): 10:56am
darocha1:


which place was mentioned in the tweet, seems my screen is broken

elp me ask am o! shocked

Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by askibee(m): 10:57am
OkpekeBeauty:
The Boko Haram commanders were chatting and laughing as they were being arraigned before an Abuja court recently...


seriously am really pained in the spirit to see this, am from the north but I believe the treatment this KANU of a guy is getting is wrong, but then also it cud just be politics.

Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by Sijo01(f): 10:57am
Jeeez, interested on who cut her hair. Dude must be gay cheesy cheesy

