|Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by Mrop(m): 8:31am
A beautiful lady went on twitter to announce that she’s searching for a boyfriend, and eligible males should apply.
She also attached her pictures to the tweet..
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/04/lady-announces-she-wants-boyfriend-on.html?m=0
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by Homeboiy(m): 8:36am
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by thesicilian: 8:45am
That reply was bad-ass!
25 Likes
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by donmalcolm21(m): 8:46am
funny indeed
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by donmalcolm21(m): 8:48am
Ayam not understanding
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by Localamos(m): 8:58am
donmalcolm21:
More like South Africans to me
30 Likes
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by modelsms(m): 9:00am
Epic lmao
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by LecciGucci: 9:04am
donmalcolm21:
That gal looks south african
1 Like
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by darocha1(m): 9:11am
Finish Her
BRUTALITY
FATALITY
WICKEDLITY
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by josephine123: 9:14am
Lol
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by darocha1(m): 9:14am
donmalcolm21:
which place was mentioned in the tweet, seems my screen is broken
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by donmalcolm21(m): 9:16am
darocha1:Bros na my screen naim break Abeg edit that thing before i go get 200 mention
1 Like
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by Michellla(f): 9:33am
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by malificent(f): 9:37am
Lol.. These 2 have exchanged contacts already,e sure me die.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by Dharniel(m): 10:49am
definitely not Nigerian, not our style.
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by leksmedia: 10:49am
that guy is a clown lol
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by demolinka(m): 10:49am
That guy no just get chill at all
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by PapiSmith: 10:50am
Too many Savage souls on twitter.
Nairaland use to be funny too until Seun started employing mods with low sense of humor. They wouldn't hesitate to ban you if you made such a comment
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by Sharon6(f): 10:50am
Hahahahahahahahaaaaahaha.
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by obembet(m): 10:50am
And marry on Facebook
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by sinistermind(m): 10:50am
Ouch!!!
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by adebayo201: 10:51am
the guy
1 Like
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by space007(m): 10:52am
that dude self, he wants to be noticed
1 Like
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by OkpekeBeauty: 10:53am
The Boko Haram commanders were chatting and laughing as they were being arraigned before an Abuja court recently...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by ChappyChase(m): 10:54am
My God!
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by twentyk(m): 10:54am
darocha1:d guy na boko haram i swear......
1 Like
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by Gerrie(m): 10:54am
see reply!
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by askibee(m): 10:55am
flawless victory!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by Rilwayne001: 10:56am
PapiSmith:
Especially that mynd44 abi na Mundane
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by Gerrie(m): 10:56am
darocha1:
elp me ask am o!
1 Like
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by askibee(m): 10:57am
OkpekeBeauty:
seriously am really pained in the spirit to see this, am from the north but I believe the treatment this KANU of a guy is getting is wrong, but then also it cud just be politics.
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Announces She Wants A Boyfriend On Twitter, The Response She Got Is Beyond by Sijo01(f): 10:57am
Jeeez, interested on who cut her hair. Dude must be gay
1 Like
