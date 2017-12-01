₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by HypeManIsaac: 3:59pm
A facebook user identified as Debby shared semi nude photo after having sex with boyfriend.
According to information gathered, it was said that the girl is into partying, and goes around sleeping with guys after their normal party known as 'bash'.
The girl who shared the semi nude photo got so many response and yes all are negative.
She said...
"Bloodline Empire anye oh
If u no get money hide ya face
Had fun joor with Bahd bestie"
http://www.818tvonline.com/2017/12/port-harcourt-girl-shares-semi-nude.html?m=1

Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by alexyanalysis(m): 4:00pm
Jesus is lord.

Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by Oma307: 4:02pm
funkeeeeee

Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by Zita55(f): 4:10pm
Someone's future wife.......

Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by smithsydny(m): 4:35pm
This one life is unfortunate

Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by OrestesDante(m): 4:47pm
∆ She probably doesnt know the implication of what she has just done. ∆

Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by acme6(f): 4:56pm
Too bad. Don't these girls have family?

Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by jericco1(m): 5:30pm
stupid. what is sex? that cheap shite.
if you had one, must you tell the world.
that nigga is not gonna get married to you. after everything, you'll be praying to God to give you a Godfearing husband. haba na. which way!

Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by moorevic(m): 5:52pm
Your mom must be regretting not taking contraceptive pills.

Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by LessNoise(m): 5:53pm
Shioooor!!!
Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by ClitoPen: 5:57pm
She also hopes to be a mother soon and loves weed (courtesy of her fb page)
Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by ShawttySoFyne(f): 5:58pm
This gal is like 16.

Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by Damfostopper(m): 6:04pm
escapellee:ice cube ko.... Maggi cube ni ....Bobrisky fall on yu

Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by Dollarship(m): 6:09pm
That's how your life use to spoil
Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by coolestofall(m): 6:32pm
This one is a collector, a dick collector. Moral of d post; whatever u love 2 do, do it well.

Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by obaataaokpaewu: 7:26pm
escapellee:Tobi!!!! See your life

Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by ElDaIllest(m): 7:46pm
First girls that wear chokes appear slutty to me, secondly Mark should invest his new AI machines in evaluating the mental state of some Facebook users.
Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by lovely17(m): 7:49pm
Nothing wrong with thus pic just that why is there a third party
Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by castrol180(m): 8:13pm
After this act, you will say you are looking for an unexisting tall and cutie guy...badt girl

Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by JaffyJoe(m): 8:14pm
So a few people automatically now means Nigerians react op abi.

Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by passyhansome(m): 8:14pm
MORALITY HAS BEEN DEBASED IN OUR PRESENT DAY SOCIETY, ANOTHER PRODUCT OF POOR PARENTING

Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by WebSurfer(m): 8:14pm
I don’t understand girls anymore
less than 24 hours 3 girls around the neighborhood directly confronted me on their own with one claiming she was at my gate and needed to see me exactly around 11:16 pm near mindnight..
It’s that time where girls The the ones hustling for boys ,
Asking for sex
Not minding how people see them flirting with boys
Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by nairalandbuzz(m): 8:14pm
Lies...
They just wanted crowd.. She wore her clothes intact and if you can see, there is a guy sited beside them on same bed with another taking pictures...
Nothing after sex here... Just attention seeking guys
Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by honestivo(m): 8:15pm
sign of uncultured child

Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by bright007(f): 8:15pm
.
Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by ImpressionsNG: 8:15pm
She try.
Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by Edopesin(m): 8:16pm
ee af finish
Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by Primusinterpares(m): 8:16pm
Someone will now marry this one oneday...
Chia... where are we going in this obodo Nigeria ni?
I remember in those days boyfriend-girlfriend Mata na very low key things...not to talk of SEX...
but now... they even confidently post it on social media 4 d world to see with no iota of shame...
I wonder what tomorrow holds...
make e nor cor be say people go dey sex in d open like animals...
God abeg help this generation...
to the girl...
she thinks she's slaying...
but it's gonna be a different thing by 10yrs to come ni
Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by stevenson007: 8:16pm
I'm still young but i was fortunate to meet a generation of matured youths when I was close to 10 years of age... So I can tell the difference between this current generation of youths/young ones and those who now their 40's +..
Seriously the moral decadence in our society is on the high scale.
Here is my prayer to God: Please preserve an innocent wife material for me when am ready to marry, because I did not join in making useless the life of people's daughter.

Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by malware: 8:17pm
coolestofall:
Tell us what you're doing well too

Re: Port Harcourt Girl Shares After Sex Photo With Boyfriend On Facebook by Esepayan(m): 8:17pm
did anyone notice the third person on the bed ?

