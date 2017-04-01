Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) (1513 Views)

Source: The former governor of Delta state, Chief James Onanefe Ibori was conferred with the Chieftaincy title of "Ezi-Oyi Anioma", Meaning "a good friend of Anioma nation" today at Oghara, Delta state.Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/james-ibori-conferred-with-chieftancy.html 1 Like

Shamelessly corrupt souls! 6 Likes

anybody that want to criticise ibori should first of all criticise tinubu, saraki and co. 10 Likes 2 Shares

or you mean Thieftancy title "Eze Onye oshi" 7 Likes 1 Share

Chei! How can my fellow Igbos confere a title on this common thief?



Anioma has failed the hand of the Igbo nation!



Ezi-Oyi indeed! It should be more Ezi-oshi! 6 Likes

Chei! How can my fellow Igbos confere a title on this common thief?



Anioma has failed the hand of the Igbo nation!



I tell you, the Brits would be regretting why they ever granted this country independence. Imagine a known criminal being celebrated, late Alams was given national honour by the clueless one

But Amaechi Tinubu Babachir Lawal are saints

Only in Nigeria. 2 Likes

Shamelessly corrupt souls!

We are our worst enemies.

Why won't b give him chieftaincy title when he is still better than all the people that have b ruling after him, until Delta get a leader that's Is far better than Ibori before they stop celebrating him and put him to where he belong.

Hypocrites are only good at condemning someone just because of one sin forgetting all his achievements in that state . The same set of hypocrites wl b dumb when they see corruption going under their nose. 1 Like 1 Share

Heii, you're on ur own if u think nigeria get hope'

More like thieftancy title 1 Like 1 Share

I AM LITERALLY CRYING FOR THIS NATION. 2 Likes

Nigeria is beyond redemption. Tufia! 1 Like

Oyi in Edo language mean Thief. Ezi-Oyi can therefore be translated to King of thieves. What an irony 1 Like

But Amaechi Tinubu Babachir Lawal are saints

Where did he say that here?

Does that justify the ex-convict being given a chieftaincy title?

Where did he say that here?

Does that justify the ex-convict being given a chieftaincy title?

Who did this to you?

There was a concept called Nigeria. 1 Like



Issoryt Ibori, cheiftaincy title.Issoryt

Shamelessness of the highest degree 1 Like

Instead of "Onyenchi of Delta state I".

correct the igbo spelling if wrong 1 Like

Where did he say that here?

Does that justify the ex-convict being given a chieftaincy title?

Go and collect #100 from him and buy your own also

Those who gave him the title might not have heard that he was once jailed in the UK.

anybody that want to criticise ibori should first of all criticise tinubu, saraki and co.

Why do you think that those criticising your ex-convict have not criticised Tinubu and co?

Why do you think that those criticising your ex-convict have not criticised Tinubu and co?

If you don't criticise the people stealing your destiny, it doesn't mean that others don't.

