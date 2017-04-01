₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by LivingHuman: 1:54pm
The former governor of Delta state, Chief James Onanefe Ibori was conferred with the Chieftaincy title of "Ezi-Oyi Anioma", Meaning "a good friend of Anioma nation" today at Oghara, Delta state.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/james-ibori-conferred-with-chieftancy.html
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by DropShot: 1:57pm
Shamelessly corrupt souls!
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by LivingHuman: 1:59pm
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by jieta: 2:03pm
anybody that want to criticise ibori should first of all criticise tinubu, saraki and co.
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by lilfreezy: 2:05pm
or you mean Thieftancy title "Eze Onye oshi"
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by kingzizzy: 2:11pm
Chei! How can my fellow Igbos confere a title on this common thief?
Anioma has failed the hand of the Igbo nation!
Ezi-Oyi indeed! It should be more Ezi-oshi!
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 2:28pm
kingzizzy:I tell you, the Brits would be regretting why they ever granted this country independence. Imagine a known criminal being celebrated, late Alams was given national honour by the clueless one
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by donmalcolm21(m): 2:55pm
DropShot:But Amaechi Tinubu Babachir Lawal are saints
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by Godprotectigbo5(f): 3:00pm
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by ephi123(f): 3:00pm
Only in Nigeria.
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by seguno2: 3:00pm
DropShot:
We are our worst enemies.
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by Evestar200(f): 3:01pm
Why won't b give him chieftaincy title when he is still better than all the people that have b ruling after him, until Delta get a leader that's Is far better than Ibori before they stop celebrating him and put him to where he belong.
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by Igboesika: 3:01pm
Hypocrites are only good at condemning someone just because of one sin forgetting all his achievements in that state . The same set of hypocrites wl b dumb when they see corruption going under their nose.
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by willjoe: 3:01pm
Heii, you're on ur own if u think nigeria get hope'
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by GlorifiedTunde(m): 3:01pm
More like thieftancy title
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by Chuvin22(m): 3:01pm
I AM LITERALLY CRYING FOR THIS NATION.
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by flyca: 3:02pm
Nigeria is beyond redemption. Tufia!
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by leksmedia: 3:02pm
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by xjiggy: 3:02pm
Oyi in Edo language mean Thief. Ezi-Oyi can therefore be translated to King of thieves. What an irony
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by seguno2: 3:02pm
donmalcolm21:
Where did he say that here?
Does that justify the ex-convict being given a chieftaincy title?
Who did this to you?
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by spartan117(m): 3:03pm
Ok
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by unclezuma: 3:03pm
There was a concept called Nigeria.
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by Micah360(m): 3:04pm
Ibori, cheiftaincy title.
Issoryt
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by kayzat: 3:04pm
Shamelessness of the highest degree
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by Exponental(m): 3:04pm
Instead of "Onyenchi of Delta state I".
correct the igbo spelling if wrong
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by donmalcolm21(m): 3:04pm
seguno2:Go and collect #100 from him and buy your own also
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by Scatterscatter(m): 3:04pm
C
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by botad(m): 3:05pm
Those who gave him the title might not have heard that he was once jailed in the UK.
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by seguno2: 3:05pm
jieta:
Why do you think that those criticising your ex-convict have not criticised Tinubu and co?
If you don't criticise the people stealing your destiny, it doesn't mean that others don't.
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by slurryeye: 3:05pm
Alright
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by GlobalGisting: 3:05pm
|Re: James Ibori Conferred With Chieftaincy Title "Ezi-Oyi Anioma" In Delta (Photos) by Charly68: 3:05pm
I think the chiefs & Ezes are the most corrupt brand of people we have in the land.. Ask the man how much he paid to earn this title now,you may be surprised to hear the huge sum . . I know God will help us in the land.
