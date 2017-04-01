Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno (8880 Views)

Source; Some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CTJF) were seen jubilating with their guns in high spirits on return from a 3-day operation in Borno state. The security troops who operated from Kawuri of Konduga to Maiduguri through Kayamla axis in Borno state -destroyed Boko Haram communities and also arrested some commanders.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/boko-haram-security-operatives-in-high.html 1 Like

kill them all.. 4 Likes

Hmmmmm

why the blue pickup trucks 3 Likes

Have never seen anything that gives me joy than seeing this bokoboys been slaughtered like ram. Please shoot them if there are survivors bomb them with napalm. 7 Likes 1 Share

Destroy the destroyers! 1 Like

Damboa and Biu road nko? 1 Like

Fighting for their ancestral home and nation.

Kudos to them . 1 Like

Good

Technically defeated! Fight on our soldiers. We go arrange some kind girls to cool temperature when you return! 3 Likes

*singing* kill em all, phyno kill em all i'm a god in this game ..... 1 Like

thats for civilian JTF, they know the terrain more than the soldier thats for civilian JTF, they know the terrain more than the soldier 5 Likes

kill dem all! 1 Like

Catch fun boys

Just imagine! I have tried to see through this people's eyes, but i still dont seem to get it.



I want to understand why they chose 'death and destruction' over 'peace and tranquility'.



Why would you decide to make life unbearable for others, cos they chose to walk a different path?



We all are on a journey that leads to one destination; 'Death'. 3 Likes

That bright color makes them easy to spot from a distance That bright color makes them easy to spot from a distance 5 Likes

i iaugh in kenyan i iaugh in kenyan

Congratulations to the NA and the civilian collabo. Nigeria shall be free from the shackles of oppression and misrule.

Kill em all!

Idiot anti-Islamic terrorists destroying northern and non northern Muslims all in the name of 'Jihad' . Kill em all!Idiot anti-Islamic terrorists destroying northern and non northern Muslims all in the name of 'Jihad' . 1 Like 1 Share

Nice one. Please remember to disarm the CJTF before 2019 elections. 5 Likes

Nice one.

But who is advising these military guys.

U don't fight with a contrasting van.

Why not maintain the camouflage.



The enemies can easily spot those blue van in the desert 3 Likes

Civilians carrying AK47 around....This should be checked 2 Likes 1 Share

When will this boko haram finish?

Disarming the cjtf is going to be another headache altogether.



Insecurity in the northeast has come to stay. Sad really. 2 Likes 1 Share

