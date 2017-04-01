₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by ChangeIsCostant: 5:43pm
Some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CTJF) were seen jubilating with their guns in high spirits on return from a 3-day operation in Borno state. The security troops who operated from Kawuri of Konduga to Maiduguri through Kayamla axis in Borno state -destroyed Boko Haram communities and also arrested some commanders.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/boko-haram-security-operatives-in-high.html
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by ChangeIsCostant: 5:43pm
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by Redman36: 5:48pm
kill them all..
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by josephine123: 5:50pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by SalamRushdie: 5:54pm
why the blue pickup trucks
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by Aphrygian: 5:54pm
Have never seen anything that gives me joy than seeing this bokoboys been slaughtered like ram. Please shoot them if there are survivors bomb them with napalm.
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by Epositive(m): 5:56pm
Destroy the destroyers!
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by SamuelAnyawu(m): 6:02pm
Damboa and Biu road nko?
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by DozieInc(m): 6:06pm
Fighting for their ancestral home and nation.
Kudos to them .
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by Homeboiy(m): 6:19pm
Good
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by simonlee(m): 6:24pm
Technically defeated! Fight on our soldiers. We go arrange some kind girls to cool temperature when you return!
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by Abudu2000(m): 7:32pm
*singing* kill em all, phyno kill em all i'm a god in this game .....
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by Omagago(m): 7:32pm
SalamRushdie:
thats for civilian JTF, they know the terrain more than the soldier
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by whizraymond(m): 7:33pm
kill dem all!
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by Dandeedadrunk(m): 7:34pm
simonlee:
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by olatade(m): 7:34pm
Catch fun boys
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by 0955eb027(m): 7:35pm
Just imagine! I have tried to see through this people's eyes, but i still dont seem to get it.
I want to understand why they chose 'death and destruction' over 'peace and tranquility'.
Why would you decide to make life unbearable for others, cos they chose to walk a different path?
We all are on a journey that leads to one destination; 'Death'.
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by SalamRushdie: 7:35pm
Omagago:
That bright color makes them easy to spot from a distance
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by Tenim47(m): 7:35pm
i iaugh in kenyan
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by Smooyis(m): 7:36pm
Congratulations to the NA and the civilian collabo. Nigeria shall be free from the shackles of oppression and misrule.
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by iceboy4752(m): 7:36pm
ChangeIsCostant:
Kill em all!
Idiot anti-Islamic terrorists destroying northern and non northern Muslims all in the name of 'Jihad' .
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by mekaboy(m): 7:36pm
Nice one. Please remember to disarm the CJTF before 2019 elections.
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by Mrsjunny50: 7:39pm
Ok
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by kenonze(f): 7:39pm
Nice one.
But who is advising these military guys.
U don't fight with a contrasting van.
Why not maintain the camouflage.
The enemies can easily spot those blue van in the desert
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by Bigsteveg(m): 7:39pm
Civilians carrying AK47 around....This should be checked
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by akaahs(m): 7:40pm
SalamRushdie:thats the CJTF color.
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by Kelly2713(m): 7:40pm
When will this boko haram finish?
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by Bigsteveg(m): 7:41pm
tA
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by donestk(m): 7:42pm
Disarming the cjtf is going to be another headache altogether.
Insecurity in the northeast has come to stay. Sad really.
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by Hades2016(m): 7:42pm
simonlee:my guy
|Re: Civilian Joint Task Force Jubilate After A 3-Day Operation In Borno by SafeDavid(m): 7:42pm
That guy up front is barely 18.
