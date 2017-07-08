₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by seunlayi(m): 12:34am On May 14
CHURCH CHOIR
Let me tell us something about church choir. Please don't laugh.
You see church choir? It's one of the most interesting place to be in church. There you see all manners of people and behaviours.
1. There is this set of guys they call "instrumentalists" lol. Those ones? If they ever come for rehearsals on time, then something is wrong. They are always late, and in most cases the choir director can't sanction them.
2. Choir Director.
The choir director always have a set of favorite singers in the choir and someone whom he/she always give the lead role in a song. And some people in the choir will always 'beef' that person, especially those who can't sing well.
3. In some cases, the most committed set of people in the choir are those who can't sing, and you just can't drive them away. They are very punctual and committed, both in attendance and in spoiling songs.
4. In some cases, the singers with very high level of pride are in soprano, while the most stubborn ones are in alto.
5. In every choir, there must be a certain badt-guy brother and sister who usually do some exclusive rehearsals in the closet somewhere, but in the choir you can never suspect them. You can even swear that they have never met each other before.
6. Some female singers actually joined the choir either because they love the uniform or they believe that's where their husband will find them, or they just want to stand on the microphone let the church see them.
7. The choir at some point during rehearsals will behave as if they are so tired and they want the director to close, but immediately the director stops teaching songs everybody starts 'gisting'.
8. There is always a "minor factor" in the choir: a certain Chorister who specialises in spoiling songs. The only way to spot this person is to ask them to sing one after the other. If the person is a tenor singer and he's a smart guy, he'll want to go out and ease himself that very time.
9. If the choir is hosting a concert, the rehearsals will be really interesting but on the concert day sound is always bad (sounds engineers please forgive me).
10. Even if the whole church falls under anointing, the "instrumentalists" standeth firm on the solid rock. They can never fall under anointing. E no fit happen.
In all of these, God is gracious, and Jesus won't stop loving choristers.
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by ReneeNuttall(f): 1:02am On May 14
Lmao @number 10
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by optional1(f): 1:08am On May 14
@no5 so so true until the girl become fat in d front u won't still believe ur eyes.....
Choristers can play love for Africa
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by adepeter26(m): 1:12am On May 14
You forgot to add, "MOST CHORISTERS ARE PROMISCUOUS".
They(most especially Choirmasters) can bang(aka fvck) for Africa
They bleep anything bleepable (lol)
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by Reiyvinn(m): 1:16am On May 14
11. They Hit Their Highest Notes In Their Pastors' Bed
Please don't ask me how.... (Takes cover from sheeples)
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by adepeter26(m): 1:18am On May 14
Reiyvinn:You no lie.........
A crate of orijin to you
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by solar007: 7:04am On May 14
Reiyvinn:
Haaaaa! Ten is OK but this your no 11 get k leg
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by seunlayi(m): 10:00am On May 28
adepeter26:
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by Nobody: 10:37am On May 28
lol
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by seunlayi(m): 10:56am On May 28
optional1:from experience?
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by seunlayi(m): 10:58am On May 28
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by optional1(f): 11:59am On May 28
seunlayi:
i resemble chorister for ur eyes
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by dacovajnr: 12:40pm On May 28
Nazo one Pastor for my Maale church been wan force me fall down as dey push me and Usher sef dey back on top White...I kukuma shift my head cmot for him hand
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by ekensi01(m): 9:16am On May 30
optional1:Fat In The Front Lol
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by buttnaked: 1:41pm
Lalasticlala Mynd44
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by bbbabes: 10:41pm
Hmmm
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by jchioma: 10:41pm
There are good and bad sides to anything. The choir has also produced some very successful musicians and gospel artists.
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by Evablizin(f): 10:42pm
Lols instrumentalists can never never fall under anointing,their case is different
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by MirJay: 10:42pm
Mr Op u deserve an award for telling the world how ur choir looks like. Pls what's the name of ur church cos i kinda love the number 5 part. I love doing exclusive stuffs
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by onuwaje(m): 10:44pm
drummers like me
if we fall under annoiting church av close
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by MasterRahl(m): 10:44pm
And Lalasticlala resurrected a thread that was created since May 14th
Congrats Oga seunlayi
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by adewunmi11: 10:44pm
Vacancy
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by elog(m): 10:44pm
What happens in choir stays in choir
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by 0b10010011: 10:44pm
11. They re very good in bed
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:45pm
God is Good all the time. Hit like in this post if u believe that
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:45pm
Reiyvinn:
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by Ezionye(f): 10:46pm
@ no 10
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by whizzyleejr(m): 10:46pm
Nah so, some sets are not always attentive during rehearsal yet they will know the song
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by pterson(m): 10:46pm
Some choir members. I hail them!
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by kingPhidel(m): 10:46pm
adepeter26:I think your are one time a choir master..lol
|Re: Ten Characteristics Of A Church Choir by dafil22(m): 10:46pm
so true @ Op. can relate with almost everything. up there been a chorister all my life
