All rights reserved. No part of this book may be reproduced, copied or stored in any retrieval system or transmitted in any form without the prior written permission of the owner.

© 2017



N.B: Plagiarism is punishable by law







CHAPTER ONE



Heavy torrents of rain landed majestically upon the small village sandwiched among mountains and hills that threatened to clap together with each rumble of thunder. The night was dark and eerie with no living thing in sight, as they had all sauntered off for shelter. Somewhere distant, a shrill cry tore into the atmosphere. It was a deep wail, a voice of one in agony.



‘One last push, do it!’ shouted the woman bending forward on her knees. ‘Almost there.’



Sweating profusely now, Salome tightened her fists and writhe her face as she squeezed another groan through gritted teeth and slumped back on the bed.



‘Get me a bowl of water, quick. Her temperature is rising!’ An older woman (Salome’s mother) pointed sharply.



A younger woman rushed out and came back with a bowl containing water. She then removed her head gear and handed it to Salome’s mother.



Salome opened her droopy eyes as soon as the cold water made contact with her skin.



‘It’s crowning!’ exclaimed the woman, bending between Salome’s thighs. ‘One last push , will do’.



‘I’m tired ‘Salome muttered slurring her words.



Her mother only nodded with pleading eyes and held her hands.



Salome caught it firmly in a tight grip and made a loud, deep groan jerking her upper body forward simultaneously. Her veins were popping out, glistened with sweat and shining like the moon from the reflection of the lightening casted upon it. For a fleeting second she looked like the plain statue of a pained goddess! She caught a sharp breath and fell back onto the bed. It was her last.



The woman withdrew her head from between Salome’s thighs with a baby and blood smeared on her arms.



‘It’s a girl.’ She declared grinning.



Salome’s mother remained listless as she fixed her eyes upon the body sprawled on the bed.

The woman dropped the baby on her laps saying ‘He gives and takes’ then she shook her head and closed Salome’s lifeless eyes.



Salome’s mother stood up with the child in her hands and made towards the door.



‘Where are you going? It’s raining cats and dogs out there.



But she ignored her and continued moving, with vacant eyes as she went out into the heavy downpour.

She then lifted the crying baby, amidst thunderstorms and began:



Gods of our fathers!

Thank you for this blessing

The rain you held back for years

You’ve chosen tonight to give to us

A night marred with curse and blessings

Drenched in joy and anguish

With tears and laughter

Arise and pour your blessings upon her

Like this incessant drops of rain

Shower her in wisdom and might

And like the voice of the thunder

Let her greatness echo all over the world

And may she shine like the lightning

Upon the face of the earth



She drew the child closer, and whispered, 'today child, I call you Rain.'

CHAPTER 2



The air was chilly and humid as expected as a result of the heavy rain that felt the previous night. A few people were already up and going about their various activities, the rest remained in the houses cozying up on their beds reluctant to leave the warmth of the blanket.

Rain belonged to the latter with her big blanker well draped over her lithe figure. She gently rolled over to lie on her other side from the window she was now facing. She opened her eyes and squinted them immediately, creasing her forehead and blinking rapidly before sitting up. She yawned and stretched fully before rubbing her eyes vigorously.

She went over to the drape-less window on the wall adjacent her bed and slided it open. The scent of morning glory flowers and fresh mangoes filled her nostrils. She closed her eyes and breathed in deeply.



‘Happy birthday to me’ she smiled.

In twelve hops, she was at her grandmas room but stopped abruptly when she heard her praying. She walked to the kitchen, picked a basket and headed for the woods, taking the route through the back yard.

Theirs was the last house in the quarters formerly occupied by the white missionary men.

Her grandma had once worked as a cleaner for Mr Clinton, the owner of the house they now live in. Many moons have sailed away since his demise.

Mr Clinton was different from every other white men in the village, he was a happy man with a crude sense of humour. She spoke fondly of him but rarely went further and was into the habit if evading some of Rain's curious questions at those times.

The woods, as usual was fresh and lively. The air was heavy with mist and scent of diverse fruits. The birds sang melodiously and she didn’t realize when she started humming a song Aunty Rahila had taught them in school as she bent down and began picking fruits.



Before long, her basket was filled with mangoes, Paw-paws and guavas.



‘Good morning Nana’ she shouted as she walked towards the kitchen where the sound of clanking plates and cutleries came from. She dropped the basket on the floor and flung herself onto her grandma.

‘Good morning and a happy birthday to you my darling.’ She grinned before scooping her up into a hug.



‘Hmmmm….Nana that smells delicious’ she drawled and licked her lips.



‘If you like bite your tongue before the cake is ready, your chores are waiting for you.’



‘Urgh! Nana cut me some slack at least today would you?



‘Who’ll do them then?’



‘I’ll do them tomorrow, she answered pouting.’



‘It won’t be just chores alone now I think I’m going to smack those tiny buttocks of yours! Are you still looking at me?



Rain sauntered off, lickety-split, murmuring but turned back just in time to catch Nana smiling and shaking her head. She frowned back.



Some minutes later and they were both seated in front of a large, steamy cake on the dining table.



‘Nana, can we put candles on the cake? She said grinning.



‘No my princess, the cake is still too hot and it might melt the candles. But you can still make your wish.’ She said smiling.



‘Yikes! Rain shrieked in excitement. Then she closed her eyes and mouthed a few words.



They both took their forks and began devouring the cake.



‘Same wish every year, why don’t you make new wishes? Nana remarked slyly.



‘You read my lips again, It’s supposed to be a secret!’



‘Okay, fine. I’m sorry I couldn’t help it. But that’s not the problem. I think you should try to learn how to accept the fact that.. you may never get to meet him’ she finished, ignoring the stony look Rain threw at her.



‘Whatever.’ Rain retorted and with that, dismissed the topic.



A knock came from the door, breaking the silence in the room.

Rain got up, walked gently to the door and peeped through the tiny hole on the wooden door. Then she quietly retraced her footsteps and mouthed in an almost whisper ‘I’m not around’ to Nana. Waving her hands before a confused grandma.



The knock came again.



‘Come in’ answered grandma.



The door opened and a lanky boy about Rain’s age, strode in.



‘Good morning ma’ he greeted bowing.



‘Morning Michael, how are you?’



‘I’m fine ma.’



‘And your parents, how are they?’



‘They’re fine too, thanks ma. Ma please I’m here to see Rain.’



‘Rain?’



‘Ok Rain is still sleeping.’



‘Oh..okay ma, no problem.’



‘You have a message for her?’ she added



‘Yes ma, please when she wakes up help me remind her of our meeting later today by 12pm at the..



‘Yes ma, its for the clay modeling project Aunty Rahila gave to our group to make against Monday.



(Rain rolled her eyes).



‘Ok my child, I’ll give her your message as soon as she wakes up.’



‘Alright thank you ma.’



‘You’re welcome. Please come join me for breakfast.’ She added with a beguiling smile.



‘Oh no, thank you ma. I just had mine.’



‘Ok then, my regards to your mother ehn’



‘She’ll hear ma.’



‘Err.. ma, lest I forget, please wish her a happy birthday for me’



(Rains’ eyes popped open, then she smiled small).



‘Oh that’s nice of you. I’ll make sure she gets that’.



‘Thank you ma. Bye.’



‘Bye my dear.’



The door closed.

Chapter 3



And this years award for the best graduating student, Bill Clifford’s College, goes to Rain Kumar!

Sounds of applause reverberated in the hall as a sylph-like figure walked majestically to the stage for her award. She was given a congratulatory handshake from the amiable white man before they both smiled into the camera. She lifted the award and the whole school cheered..

It was obvious she was loved by all but of course, they were a few group of girls who couldn’t disguise their contempt as they sneered at her maliciously.

Rain would have poked her tongue out at them, if only she cared.

Outside, lots of photographs and picnics were going on, and after taking lots of photos with friends, staffs and well wishers, she grew tired and her face hurt from too much smiling. She skimmed around the visiting garden for her grandma and sighted her sitting on a mat filled with coolers and waving at her. She excitedly began trudging towards her direction only to see Michael approaching her from the corner, she reluctantly slowed down.



‘Congratulations.’ He said warmly

‘Thanks. And congratulations to you too.’

‘Oh please, it’s just mere French.’ He waved.

‘Only a genius would say that. French is not an easy course you know.’ She explained.

‘Yeah, right’. So can I take a photo?’ he asked raising his hand to scratch a top of his hair.

‘Sure why not’.

A photographer was already standing by. And Rain started striking a pose.

‘Not with you, I mean the award’.

‘Whaat!’ she raised her eyebrows.

‘Hahahahaha, got you, I was only joking. C’mon, who wouldn’t die for a photo with the prettiest and smartest girl on campus?’

‘Flatter me’. She scoffed.

‘You know that’s true. Alright let’s take the photo already before your grandma bores a hole into my skull with her eyes.’

‘Oh, right.’ She posed and noticed how lightly he wrapped his left arm round her waist. She smiled. 1 Like





