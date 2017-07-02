₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,832,251 members, 3,631,121 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 July 2017 at 11:20 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers (2679 Views)
Only Tithe-Payers Are Qualified To Receive Blessings - Oyedepo (Video) / 5 Reasons God Doesn’t Answer Your Prayers / 5 Reasons Why Christians Dont Receive Answers To Their Prayers (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by lightblazingnow(m): 12:04am On May 28
The first thing we need to establish here before we proceed with our topic is, what is prayer and who are you praying to....
I am actually talking about Christianity prayers and not just the prayers of random folks. But I believe wether you are a Christian or whatever religion you belong to, every one of them pray and all of them claim they receive answer to their prayers..... I am not here to discuss how they receive their answers....
I only want to talk about Christian prayers and how to receive answer to your prayers.....
Jesus Christ the lord and the captain of believers in God Almighty and in his mission on earth rightly pointed out to us that God is Spirit and they who worship him must do so in Spirit and in truth....
Now what is in Spirit? It's the realm of the Spirit.... The heavenly Jerusalem, the church of the first born son of God Almighty, the true place of worship... Where true believers bow and pray to their God Almighty and master of the universe...
He is saying if you want to pray or offer something like a sacrifice to the almighty father God you must come to the realm of the Spirit to achieve this or you will just be offering it to mortal men...
But how could men who are in the flesh transfer from planet earth to heavenly Jerusalem.... Another big question which is way too high for a fool.. Wisdom is too high for a fool.... With God Almighty all things are possible but not with man
Who have delivered us from the power of darkness, and have translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son.. This is a spiritual fact and must be taken very seriously if you want to attain to the level of spiritual understanding... Your human spirit is right there in the kingdom of his dear son Christ Jesus.... There you are right now. He has lifted you up together with CHRIST and got you seated together with CHRIST in the heavenly places in Zion... Spiritual facts..
So, when you pray as believer you are meant to accept the word of God in your heart.. Because the very word which gave birth to you is the word of faith.... Why should you begin to doubt your father.. This is why he says you've got to come to the realm of the Spirit to see my kingdom and enter into it and reign in life...
Example, if you are asking for healing from the father of lights who is without variableness, first you need to know that you have been healed already by the mercies of God Almighty and not start asking for healing which CHRIST was scared for your healing....
First you need to start rejoicing and praising the father God for sending his only begotten son to give you eternal Life which is way too higher than men... You are born again not of corruptible seed but of incorruptible beyond the reach of decays.... You couldn't be afflicted the second time again
As a matter of fact you are blessed with all spiritual Blessing in the heavenly places... You should set your mind on things above not on things on the earth for you are dead and your life is hidden in Christ with God Almighty....
Ask for spiritual understanding so that you could begin to grasp what I am sharing with you....
More to come....
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by lightblazingnow(m): 10:29am On May 28
It's true
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by lightblazingnow(m): 3:20am On May 29
Great
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by lightblazingnow(m): 9:45am On May 29
Read
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by lightblazingnow(m): 2:31am
Yes
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by ScotFree(m): 4:37am
Mmm....i tire. Even the OP doesn't know how to receive. I bet you he doubts everything he wrote here. But the pursuit of frontpage is too strong. One day one of your try your luck topics will stick..and when that day comes, you can then truly say you have received.
Better go and work hard and smart!!
2 Likes
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by lightblazingnow(m): 9:37am
New baby welcome to Nairaland... . Try and write just one post or copy and paste from anyone
http://www.nairaland.com/3774251/how-could-claim-know-god
http://www.nairaland.com/3738406/why-president-buhari-never-die
All in home page...... Gladly written by us
You just got registered June
ScotFree:
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by Perspectives(m): 9:50am
Phone call ni abi
1 Like
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by Josh44s(m): 9:50am
Nice strategy. Mine I simply pray at night, make a vow with God as a form of daring him and gets my answer the next day.
2 Likes
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by hopefulLandlord: 9:52am
spave
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by free2ryhme: 9:53am
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by GMBITLY(m): 9:54am
The answer to prayers is of mercies of the Lord.
With your write pus or otherwise, God still answers prayers even for the sins.
He only knows who to show mercy not by works!
1 Like
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by Vivos: 9:54am
From what I understand you mean thanking God ahead with Faith for what we hope for and want Him to do for us.
Ok, that's one of the ways to get our prayers answered like Jesus Thanked God even before He prayed for Lazarus to come alive again.
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by weedtheweeds: 9:54am
But how could men who are in the flesh transfer from planet earth to heavenly Jerusalem.... Where in the Bible does it record that men would be transferred to heavenly Jerusalem through prayers? There is no record of anyone visiting heavenly Jerusalem through prayers. You do not transfer to any other realm to speak to God. Jesus never taught that and no one taught you that in the Bible. Be very careful! It is silly to say that you are in the spiritual realm and communicating to God. We are humans and we can never be in any spiritual realm. Jesus encouraged us to pray to God (not to transfer to any realm prior to) and not to doubt at all when we pray. He asked us to pour out our hearts and God will answer us (Matthew 6:6). Prayers are like messages we send to God. When you send a message via your phone, do you send yourself along with the message? Your thoughts are conveyed in your message and that is how we communicate with God.
Matthew 7:21 says that only those DOING the will of the father is qualified for what he has in store. Praying without the intention of doing the will of God is a waste of time. God searches the heart (Proverbs 16:2) and not the lips.
Who has delivered us from the power of darkness, and have translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son.. This is a spiritual fact and must be taken very seriously if you want to attain to the level of spiritual understanding... Your human spirit is right there in the kingdom of his dear son Christ Jesus.... There you are right now. He has lifted you up together with CHRIST and got you seated together with CHRIST in the heavenly places in Zion... Spiritual facts.. You must be very careful about what you say. How can our human spirit be right there in the kingdom of God?? Do you know for a fact what you call spiritual facts? where in Ephesians chapter does it say that our HUMAN SPIRIT...in Zion??
What the heresy is going on here? Where did you get this information? Do not add and do not remove from the Bible. Be careful and correct those heretic statements.
@ lightblazingnow
Ask for spiritual understanding so that you could begin to grasp what I am sharing with you.... We do not ask for spiritual understanding to grasp what you share and you have no spiritual qualification to teach the Bible because you are heretically making statements that make you sin against the spirit of God. We need spiritual understanding to understand the holy scriptures and not what you share. Be careful!!!
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by Teeabod(m): 9:55am
Pray in faith
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by Sniper12: 9:56am
work harder. prayer most times is wishful thinking
1 Like
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by kittykollinxx(m): 9:56am
all prayers are answered when you are diligent in wat u do.
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by samvega: 9:56am
To receive answers to prayers instanta...get a job
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by Demigods666: 9:57am
Deluded xtians will never learn that your fictitious yaweh don't exist, only some cyborgs, greys and aliens reaping you off, malicious entities seeking to destroy the human race. But the truth is bitter, they will all call you crazy cause they can't see what you see.
1 Like
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by Hiccups: 9:57am
Faith without work is dead
1 Like
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by judedwriter(m): 9:59am
Praise always brings answers to prayers...
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by Hiccups: 10:00am
Demigods666:
Deluded because they hold different view from yours? It is dangerous to think every other religions except that which you subscribed to is wrong, because everyone believes their doctrinal pursuit to be most correct, if you can't focus on your religion and allow others the same privilege, then there's everything wrong with either you, your beliefs or both.
1 Like
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by oneape: 10:00am
lightblazingnow:ask God for 20million and show us evidence of it.
if not I don't believe
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by imstrong1: 10:02am
Pray according to his will/words , lay hold on his promises and make demands.. Pray in faith.. Believe you have received whatever you have prayed for, faith is persistence in asking until you see the physical manifestation,, happy sunday everyone and may God answer all trusting him for something good this second half of the year
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by jreyez(m): 10:04am
religion is the worst nightmare ever!
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by spaggyy(m): 10:17am
ok
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by lightblazingnow(m): 10:18am
Before the front page
Read what an unbeliever lambasted us.....
This post coming here is to prove to him that I believe everything I have written extensively
Love my father God Almighty and CHRIST JESUS
They answered scot-free atheist
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by Freshsnoow2(m): 10:23am
just belive
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by Flye: 10:28am
Ok
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by pengriffix: 10:32am
The matters of faith. Not just only believing.
|Re: How To Receive Answer To Your Prayers by bigtt76(f): 10:33am
God will not answer such prayer just to satisfy you He's there and capable. He only answers prayers according to your needs and not wants.
If God sees that giving you 20 million naira would cause you more harm than good, he will not give to you. This is where Satan comes in to play. Mind you God will not prevent Satan from having his way at you because you yourself allowed it by asking to satisfy a want. That is why you can get 20 million naira today and it disappears without a trace of any tangible thing you've done with it.
God will answer your need for 20 million naira if your having it will glorify His name in your life and others.
oneape:
Why Is God Not Called The God Of Abraham, Isaac And Israel? / Negro Atheists, Show Me Your Works! / Bono On Jesus And Faith!
Viewing this topic: Eu24(m), olenime(m), Maxing(m), oneape, blessedqueen(f), doncutie(m) and 21 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20