The first thing we need to establish here before we proceed with our topic is, what is prayer and who are you praying to....



I am actually talking about Christianity prayers and not just the prayers of random folks. But I believe wether you are a Christian or whatever religion you belong to, every one of them pray and all of them claim they receive answer to their prayers..... I am not here to discuss how they receive their answers....





I only want to talk about Christian prayers and how to receive answer to your prayers.....



Jesus Christ the lord and the captain of believers in God Almighty and in his mission on earth rightly pointed out to us that God is Spirit and they who worship him must do so in Spirit and in truth....





Now what is in Spirit? It's the realm of the Spirit.... The heavenly Jerusalem, the church of the first born son of God Almighty, the true place of worship... Where true believers bow and pray to their God Almighty and master of the universe...



He is saying if you want to pray or offer something like a sacrifice to the almighty father God you must come to the realm of the Spirit to achieve this or you will just be offering it to mortal men...





But how could men who are in the flesh transfer from planet earth to heavenly Jerusalem.... Another big question which is way too high for a fool.. Wisdom is too high for a fool.... With God Almighty all things are possible but not with man



Who have delivered us from the power of darkness, and have translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son.. This is a spiritual fact and must be taken very seriously if you want to attain to the level of spiritual understanding... Your human spirit is right there in the kingdom of his dear son Christ Jesus.... There you are right now. He has lifted you up together with CHRIST and got you seated together with CHRIST in the heavenly places in Zion... Spiritual facts..



So, when you pray as believer you are meant to accept the word of God in your heart.. Because the very word which gave birth to you is the word of faith.... Why should you begin to doubt your father.. This is why he says you've got to come to the realm of the Spirit to see my kingdom and enter into it and reign in life...



Example, if you are asking for healing from the father of lights who is without variableness, first you need to know that you have been healed already by the mercies of God Almighty and not start asking for healing which CHRIST was scared for your healing....



First you need to start rejoicing and praising the father God for sending his only begotten son to give you eternal Life which is way too higher than men... You are born again not of corruptible seed but of incorruptible beyond the reach of decays.... You couldn't be afflicted the second time again



As a matter of fact you are blessed with all spiritual Blessing in the heavenly places... You should set your mind on things above not on things on the earth for you are dead and your life is hidden in Christ with God Almighty....



Ask​ for spiritual understanding so that you could begin to grasp what I am sharing with you....





Mmm....i tire. Even the OP doesn't know how to receive. I bet you he doubts everything he wrote here. But the pursuit of frontpage is too strong. One day one of your try your luck topics will stick..and when that day comes, you can then truly say you have received.



Mmm....i tire. Even the OP doesn't know how to receive. I bet you he doubts everything he wrote here. But the pursuit of frontpage is too strong. One day one of your try your luck topics will stick..and when that day comes, you can then truly say you have received.

Better go and work hard and smart!!



New baby welcome to Nairaland... . Try and write just one post or copy and paste from anyone

Nice strategy. Mine I simply pray at night, make a vow with God as a form of daring him and gets my answer the next day.

The answer to prayers is of mercies of the Lord.



With your write pus or otherwise, God still answers prayers even for the sins.



He only knows who to show mercy not by works!

From what I understand you mean thanking God ahead with Faith for what we hope for and want Him to do for us.

Ok, that's one of the ways to get our prayers answered like Jesus Thanked God even before He prayed for Lazarus to come alive again.

But how could men who are in the flesh transfer from planet earth to heavenly Jerusalem.... Where in the Bible does it record that men would be transferred to heavenly Jerusalem through prayers? There is no record of anyone visiting heavenly Jerusalem through prayers. You do not transfer to any other realm to speak to God. Jesus never taught that and no one taught you that in the Bible. Be very careful! It is silly to say that you are in the spiritual realm and communicating to God. We are humans and we can never be in any spiritual realm. Jesus encouraged us to pray to God (not to transfer to any realm prior to) and not to doubt at all when we pray. He asked us to pour out our hearts and God will answer us (Matthew 6:6). Prayers are like messages we send to God. When you send a message via your phone, do you send yourself along with the message? Your thoughts are conveyed in your message and that is how we communicate with God.

Matthew 7:21 says that only those DOING the will of the father is qualified for what he has in store. Praying without the intention of doing the will of God is a waste of time. God searches the heart (Proverbs 16:2) and not the lips.



Who has delivered us from the power of darkness, and have translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son.. This is a spiritual fact and must be taken very seriously if you want to attain to the level of spiritual understanding... Your human spirit is right there in the kingdom of his dear son Christ Jesus.... There you are right now. He has lifted you up together with CHRIST and got you seated together with CHRIST in the heavenly places in Zion... Spiritual facts.. You must be very careful about what you say. How can our human spirit be right there in the kingdom of God?? Do you know for a fact what you call spiritual facts? where in Ephesians chapter does it say that our HUMAN SPIRIT...in Zion??

What the heresy is going on here? Where did you get this information? Do not add and do not remove from the Bible. Be careful and correct those heretic statements.



@ lightblazingnow





Ask for spiritual understanding so that you could begin to grasp what I am sharing with you.... We do not ask for spiritual understanding to grasp what you share and you have no spiritual qualification to teach the Bible because you are heretically making statements that make you sin against the spirit of God. We need spiritual understanding to understand the holy scriptures and not what you share. Be careful!!!

Pray in faith

work harder. prayer most times is wishful thinking 1 Like

all prayers are answered when you are diligent in wat u do.

To receive answers to prayers instanta...get a job

Deluded xtians will never learn that your fictitious yaweh don't exist, only some cyborgs, greys and aliens reaping you off, malicious entities seeking to destroy the human race. But the truth is bitter, they will all call you crazy cause they can't see what you see. 1 Like

Faith without work is dead 1 Like

Praise always brings answers to prayers...

Demigods666:

Deluded xtians

Deluded because they hold different view from yours? It is dangerous to think every other religions except that which you subscribed to is wrong, because everyone believes their doctrinal pursuit to be most correct, if you can't focus on your religion and allow others the same privilege, then there's everything wrong with either you, your beliefs or both.

ask God for 20million and show us evidence of it.

if not I don't believe



if not I don't believe ask God for 20million and show us evidence of it.if not I don't believe

Pray according to his will/words , lay hold on his promises and make demands.. Pray in faith.. Believe you have received whatever you have prayed for, faith is persistence in asking until you see the physical manifestation,, happy sunday everyone and may God answer all trusting him for something good this second half of the year

religion is the worst nightmare ever!

Read what an unbeliever lambasted​ us.....





This post coming here is to prove to him that I believe everything I have written extensively







Love my father God Almighty and CHRIST JESUS







They answered scot-free atheist

just belive

The matters of faith. Not just only believing.