https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drlrh4BRwfk



Read more at: An ex-Private in the Nigerian military has alleged that he was dismissed from the military for protecting Biafra supporters from being attacked by Hausas during their meetings at Abraka in Asaba.Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/video-soldier-allegedly-dismissed-protecting-biafrans/ 2 Likes 1 Share

God will reward you with a better job if what you said is true 119 Likes 5 Shares

there are 3 sides of the story HIS SIDE, THE ARMY SIDE and the Truth. let the truth prevail 17 Likes 2 Shares

God punish any person that will ever mention one nigeria in my ear 109 Likes 8 Shares

LALASTICLALA WHAT'S YOUR OWN TAKE ON THIS MATTER NOW

PLEASE, PLEASE and PLEASE!!!



Any Organization for Human Right in Nigeria should please seek out these guy and take him in under their wings with the speed of lightning! If not I see him being dead in some days! He will now be seen as an enemy of the state and a threat to the nation. He needs a serious protection!!



I know his allegation will be refuted but his life will sure be in danger! 87 Likes 8 Shares

We appreciate you sir.

That said i don't trust this government it could be a ploy by Hausa/fulani led administration

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should not out of sympathy or empathy meet with this man or employ him

The government could be using him as a tool to get to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Lets us use wisdom 30 Likes 3 Shares

is well

eastsidechillz:

IPOB should contact this guy and verify the news.



If true, he should be adequately compensated.



IPOB SHOULD also give us an account where we can contribute in our little ways for the development of GBO NATION.



and also to save for the emergence of BIAFRA.

Vanguard posted this news, I don't know how to get in touch with the guy, I will personally keep him under my watch, if possible help and sneak him out of the country.





Now the guy said he does not want to report to 82 Division Enugu, that he may be recalled, but they will likely set him to die. He doesn't even want to do the army job again.



This country sef...



He was right about Abraka in Asaba, see.



http://www.channelstv.com/2017/04/06/nafdac-raids-abraka-market-in-asaba/

The guy said the Hausa men shot his fellow soldier (Chukwuemeka) and a pregnant woman dead, that is why they had to return fire, after everything, 5 Hausa men were dead, and the captain that sent them to see what was happening denied doing so, they (him and two other soldiers) were dismissed by their commander Akpan.

Now the guy said he does not want to report to 82 Division Enugu, that he may be recalled, but they will likely set him to die. He doesn't even want to do the army job again.

This country sef...

He was right about Abraka in Asaba, see.

http://www.channelstv.com/2017/04/06/nafdac-raids-abraka-market-in-asaba/

As portrayed in the mission statement of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to safeguard public health by ensuring that only the right quality of food, drugs and other regulated products are manufactured and consumed, the agency inspected a liqour factory and raided the popular Abraka market in Asaba, the Delta state capital.

Agumbaa:

The guy said the Hausa men shot his fellow soldier (Chukwuemeka) and a pregnant woman dead, that is why they had to return fire, after everything, 5 Hausa men were dead, and the captain that sent them to see what was happening denied doing so, they (him and two other soldiers) were dismissed by their commander Akpan.



Now the guy said he does not want to report to 82 Division Enugu, that he may be recalled, but they will likely set him to die. He doesn't even want to do the army job again.



This country sef...

If he returns back to the army, they will kill him





If not for those marks on his face...I would have recommended him as a security guard.

Chai

Zoogeria 23 Likes 1 Share

How does one join Nigerian army as a private





Our slavish flatiyeastern brothers still deserve some dignity. If true, then it is highly condemned!Our slavish flatiyeastern brothers still deserve some dignity. 1 Like

Abraka is not in Asaba. 6 Likes

sorry bro... That's what u see in the zoo.. 9 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:





If not for those tribal marks..I would gave recommended him as a security guard.

Which weed are you smoking



God forbid



Which weed are you smoking

God forbid

God will give him a very good job

If as a military officer you don't know that you have to follow order from above, then you deserved to be dismissed. Protecting Biafra supporters (who are gathering illegally) is like protecting Boko haram supporters, and that is conflict of interest to your duty as army officer of Nigeria fool. 11 Likes 8 Shares

Na wa ohh...

Afam4eva:

Abraka is not in Asaba.

It's obvious the guy doesn't know the terrain well, but Asaba is the nearest city he can link to Abraka.

Afam4eva:

Abraka is not in Asaba.

That he mixed it up doesn't mean he is wrong



Remember that he was posted there



He hasn't been there before



That he mixed it up doesn't mean he is wrong

Remember that he was posted there

He hasn't been there before

He is a Kogi guy posted to Delta

Na wao for this kwontry 6 Likes

Agumbaa:





possibly.

I blame buhari 1 Like

Abraka in Asaba?

Which kind life

Anomalies:



1. He did not give his name or rank or id nos or posting area

2. The people asking questions are leading him ; he is tailoring his answers to the questions they ask.





IPOB prove this is indeed a Nigerian soldier, first. Before speaking about "massacre". Like the current rhetoric of "genocide" in the civil war - an opinion that has been severally disprooved. 7 Likes 2 Shares