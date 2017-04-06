₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by ragiluhivo: 6:15pm On Jun 16
An ex-Private in the Nigerian military has alleged that he was dismissed from the military for protecting Biafra supporters from being attacked by Hausas during their meetings at Abraka in Asaba.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drlrh4BRwfk
Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/video-soldier-allegedly-dismissed-protecting-biafrans/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by HiddenShadow: 6:17pm On Jun 16
God will reward you with a better job if what you said is true
119 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by Angelben10(m): 6:19pm On Jun 16
there are 3 sides of the story HIS SIDE, THE ARMY SIDE and the Truth. let the truth prevail
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by ubongoton: 6:24pm On Jun 16
God punish any person that will ever mention one nigeria in my ear
109 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by IJOBA2: 6:26pm On Jun 16
LALASTICLALA WHAT'S YOUR OWN TAKE ON THIS MATTER NOW
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by McDee01(m): 7:01pm On Jun 16
PLEASE, PLEASE and PLEASE!!!
Any Organization for Human Right in Nigeria should please seek out these guy and take him in under their wings with the speed of lightning! If not I see him being dead in some days! He will now be seen as an enemy of the state and a threat to the nation. He needs a serious protection!!
I know his allegation will be refuted but his life will sure be in danger!
87 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by Doublecheck: 7:37pm On Jun 16
We appreciate you sir.
That said i don't trust this government it could be a ploy by Hausa/fulani led administration
Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should not out of sympathy or empathy meet with this man or employ him
The government could be using him as a tool to get to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Lets us use wisdom
30 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by mytime24(f): 7:52pm On Jun 16
is well
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by Agumbaa: 8:01pm On Jun 16
eastsidechillz:
Vanguard posted this news, I don't know how to get in touch with the guy, I will personally keep him under my watch, if possible help and sneak him out of the country.
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by Agumbaa: 8:07pm On Jun 16
The guy said the Hausa men shot his fellow soldier (Chukwuemeka) and a pregnant woman dead, that is why they had to return fire, after everything, 5 Hausa men were dead, and the captain that sent them to see what was happening denied doing so, they (him and two other soldiers) were dismissed by their commander Akpan.
Now the guy said he does not want to report to 82 Division Enugu, that he may be recalled, but they will likely set him to die. He doesn't even want to do the army job again.
This country sef...
He was right about Abraka in Asaba, see.
http://www.channelstv.com/2017/04/06/nafdac-raids-abraka-market-in-asaba/
As portrayed in the mission statement of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to safeguard public health by ensuring that only the right quality of food, drugs and other regulated products are manufactured and consumed, the agency inspected a liqour factory and raided the popular Abraka market in Asaba, the Delta state capital.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by HiddenShadow: 8:09pm On Jun 16
Agumbaa:
If he returns back to the army, they will kill him
27 Likes
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:13pm On Jun 16
If not for those marks on his face...I would have recommended him as a security guard.
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by brunofarad(m): 8:14pm On Jun 16
Chai
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by johnstar(m): 8:15pm On Jun 16
Zoogeria
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by hakeem4(m): 8:16pm On Jun 16
How does one join Nigerian army as a private
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by Viergeachar: 8:16pm On Jun 16
If true, then it is highly condemned!
Our slavish flatiyeastern brothers still deserve some dignity.
1 Like
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by Afam4eva(m): 8:16pm On Jun 16
Abraka is not in Asaba.
6 Likes
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by cyberdurable(m): 8:16pm On Jun 16
sorry bro... That's what u see in the zoo..
9 Likes
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by HiddenShadow: 8:16pm On Jun 16
NwaAmaikpe:
Which weed are you smoking
God forbid
God will give him a very good job
12 Likes
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by hilroy: 8:17pm On Jun 16
If as a military officer you don't know that you have to follow order from above, then you deserved to be dismissed. Protecting Biafra supporters (who are gathering illegally) is like protecting Boko haram supporters, and that is conflict of interest to your duty as army officer of Nigeria fool.
11 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by Sunofgod(m): 8:17pm On Jun 16
Na wa ohh...
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by Agumbaa: 8:17pm On Jun 16
Afam4eva:
It's obvious the guy doesn't know the terrain well, but Asaba is the nearest city he can link to Abraka.
10 Likes
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by HiddenShadow: 8:18pm On Jun 16
Afam4eva:
That he mixed it up doesn't mean he is wrong
Remember that he was posted there
He hasn't been there before
He is a Kogi guy posted to Delta
19 Likes
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by amanda2013(f): 8:18pm On Jun 16
Na wao for this kwontry
6 Likes
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by Afam4eva(m): 8:18pm On Jun 16
Agumbaa:possibly.
1 Like
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by omobs(m): 8:19pm On Jun 16
I blame buhari
1 Like
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by tutudesz: 8:19pm On Jun 16
Abraka in Asaba?
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by ppkoko: 8:20pm On Jun 16
Which kind life
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by TheCabal: 8:21pm On Jun 16
Anomalies:
1. He did not give his name or rank or id nos or posting area
2. The people asking questions are leading him ; he is tailoring his answers to the questions they ask.
IPOB prove this is indeed a Nigerian soldier, first. Before speaking about "massacre". Like the current rhetoric of "genocide" in the civil war - an opinion that has been severally disprooved.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Soldier From Kogi Dismissed For Protecting Biafrans (Video) by BrutalJab: 8:22pm On Jun 16
Nigeria is on the brink of shattering.
17 Likes 1 Share
