This is a friendly advice especially for post graduates applicants. I have warned you enough. OAU will delay your destiny and brag ontop of that. I can only pity the undergraduates stocked there! A word is enough for the wise! 17 Likes 2 Shares

sir pls elaborate!!! 1 Like

Wat are ur reasons

Don't want to say much, just finished my post graduate project there 3 Likes

Lol thanks for the advice. My friend recently told me he was considering oau. By the time I showed him Nairaland comments about OAU he Jejely followed me to CU. And by the way just take cover OAU Alumni are almost certainly going to come for you! 7 Likes

Don't want to say much, just finished my post graduate project there How much by the way was ur pg program there? How much by the way was ur pg program there? 1 Like

Time is the most precious resources. This should be investigated

What exactly is your point, OP? I don't think OAU is as strict with their postgraduate programs as they were, years ago. I know of so many people who completed their MSc research programs within 4 semesters and PhD in 6 semesters in the last few years, on that same campus. OAU is not UI or UNILAG where they do short-term projects and mass defence for MSc candidate. In OAU, you do MSc by research which is the style in American and Canadian universities and not the British style adopted by UI & UNILAG. And if your thesis is not examinable, your supervisor will not clear you for defence. It doesn't matter if your class mates have been cleared by their own supervisors.



OAU is only good for research-minded candidates and not those who will want to do their research as if they were part time students, the moment they complete their course works. Such candidates may consider UNILAG or UI. 21 Likes 3 Shares

hey mr man congratulation oh weldone u re telin us bad tings abt oau without points nd u re sayin u dnt wana say much u shuld hav atleast kip shut wen u no u wnt gve us ful details hmm 7 Likes

The op is not totally correct, I just concluded my MSc in faculty of tech in OAU spending just 4 semesters. OAU pg program is research oriented, those that don't finish on time did not start their research on time. The time you spend for your program depends on how hardworking you are and your interaction as well as your relationship with your supervisor (very important). I started my research in my second semester combining it with my course work though very demanding, by third semester my field work was completed and my write up almost ready. I will advice aspiring pg student in OAU to start their research as soon as possible, that's what delay most people. My submission. 13 Likes 1 Share

OP is 100% right and every student of oau will say same thing. The school is amazingly slow. This is my 5th session here...since 2012. The cumulative of the strike/mid-semster breaks/ASUU leave etc, so far is 22months. I had people doingg phd 2012-2017(currently still here) and msc 2014-January 2017. If you have your life planned out...oau is not the place for you. It is for the patient.

Results are never ready on time, i know for some1 who wrote exam when she was 6months pregnant and the result for that exam was not released till the child turned a 1year old. So assuming, she is on a scholarship and needs those results for renewal of that scholarship, what would she do?.

OAU is very stressful, slow and still expect gratitude for the crumbs of effort they put in 14 Likes

universities advanced secondary schools sha....

All the hype on Almighty OAU though, I thought their students experience no stress whatsoever. Afonjaadvanced secondary schools sha.... 3 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm Stay Away Frm Uniben Too 1 Like 1 Share

The op is not totally correct, I just concluded my MSc in faculty of tech in OAU spending just 4 semesters. OAU pg program is research oriented, those that don't finish on time did not start their research on time. The time you spend for your program depends on how hardworking you are and your interaction as well as your relationship with your supervisor (very important). I started my research in my second semester combining it with my course work though very demanding, by third semester my field work was completed and my write up almost ready. I will advice aspiring pg student in OAU to start their research as soon as possible, that's what delay most people. My submission.



sir pls elaborate!!! Dem dey strike pass Ronaldo and Messi put together Dem dey strike pass Ronaldo and Messi put together 2 Likes

IF THEY RUN RUN FOR OAU



...WHAT SHOULD LADOKITES DO?.



CAUSE I'M NOT UNDERSTANDING IF THEY RUN RUN FOR OAU...WHAT SHOULD LADOKITES DO?.CAUSE I'M NOT UNDERSTANDING 3 Likes

See school wey I respect.................. 3 Likes

The op is not totally correct, I just concluded my MSc in faculty of tech in OAU spending just 4 semesters. OAU pg program is research oriented, those that don't finish on time did not start their research on time. The time you spend for your program depends on how hardworking you are and your interaction as well as your relationship with your supervisor (very important). I started my research in my second semester combining it with my course work though very demanding, by third semester my field work was completed and my write up almost ready. I will advice aspiring pg student in OAU to start their research as soon as possible, that's what delay most people. My submission. Do you mind the OP? Instead of him to come out clear and tell us the whole truth, he's being economic with the truth. OAU PG program us no longer slow. If anyone is delayed for whatever reason, the fault is either between a candidate and his/her supervisor, though in most cases it is the student's some of whom have no research ideas whatsoever. Do you mind the OP? Instead of him to come out clear and tell us the whole truth, he's being economic with the truth. OAU PG program us no longer slow. If anyone is delayed for whatever reason, the fault is either between a candidate and his/her supervisor, though in most cases it is the student's some of whom have no research ideas whatsoever. 2 Likes

if it's cus of d strikes...am nuh sure they've gone on one since d acting vc took charge

4 semesters normally should be 18 months all things being equal, I think I spent roughly 250k for d schl fee, payment is flexible, u can pay every semester. The application is online, most departments in OAU admit pg students every semester. 4 semesters normally should be 18 months all things being equal, I think I spent roughly 250k for d schl fee, payment is flexible, u can pay every semester. The application is online, most departments in OAU admit pg students every semester. 2 Likes 1 Share

Op just gave his 20kobo advice to whoever wants to adhere. I am a victim of that yeye school where lecturers think they are doing you a favour by coming to class. Missing results that you can't call for. very few graduate of that school had it palatable. 4 Likes

Guys, are you all refering to OAU or AAU cos everyting mentioned here is 100% applicable to AAU

OP is 100% right and every student of oau will say same thing. The school is amazingly slow. This is my 5th session here...since 2012. The cumulative of the strike/mid-semster breaks/ASUU leave etc, so far is 22months. I had people doingg phd 2012-2017(currently still here) and msc 2014-January 2017. If you have your life planned out...oau is not the place for you. It is for the patient.

Results are never ready on time, i know for some1 who wrote exam when she was 6months pregnant and the result for that exam was not released till the child turned a 1year old. So assuming, she is on a scholarship and needs those results for renewal of that scholarship, what would she do?.

OAU is very stressful, slow and still expect gratitude for the crumbs of effort they put in Bless your soul.

Undergraduates, shun Geology, Chemistry, Biochemistry and Pharmacy. Post grads also. You are warned, run away from those departments, if you love yourself. Bless your soul.Undergraduates, shun Geology, Chemistry, Biochemistry and Pharmacy. Post grads also. You are warned, run away from those departments, if you love yourself.

OP is 100% right and every student of oau will say same thing. The school is amazingly slow. This is my 5th session here...since 2012. The cumulative of the strike/mid-semster breaks/ASUU leave etc, so far is 22months. I had people doingg phd 2012-2017(currently still here) and msc 2014-January 2017. If you have your life planned out...oau is not the place for you. It is for the patient.

Results are never ready on time, i know for some1 who wrote exam when she was 6months pregnant and the result for that exam was not released till the child turned a 1year old. So assuming, she is on a scholarship and needs those results for renewal of that scholarship, what would she do?.

. 7 Likes

This is a friendly advice especially for post graduates applicants. I have warned you enough. OAU will delay your destiny and brag ontop of that. I can only pity the undergraduates stocked there! A word is enough for the wise! Victim!!!

Lol Victim!!!Lol

OAU

*LAUTECH*

KOGI STATE UNIVERSITY



*ALL THESE SCHOOLS NO BE SCHOOL*

*LAUTECH ESPECIALLY*

*IMAGINE RUNNING A SEMESTER FOR 2YEARS*



If u are an aspirant and u pick lautech, sorry for your life 7 Likes 1 Share

This is a friendly advice especially for post graduates applicants. I have warned you enough. OAU will delay your destiny and brag ontop of that. I can only pity the undergraduates stocked there! A word is enough for the wise!

it is your english that is delaying you.

It is spelt stuck not stocked. it is your english that is delaying you.It is speltnot stocked. 4 Likes

OAU

*LAUTECH*

KOGI STATE UNIVERSITY



*ALL THESE SCHOOLS NO BE SCHOOL*

*LAUTECH ESPECIALLY*

*IMAGINE RUNNING A SEMESTER FOR 2YEARS*



If u are an aspirant and u pick lautech, sorry for your life