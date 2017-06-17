₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,326 members, 3,603,322 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 June 2017 at 07:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself (10479 Views)
Upper View From OAU Matriculation At Amphi Theatre. Acting VC absent / Resumption From Oau Mid Semester Break / Nairalander Bags 1st Class From OAU, Wins Highest Number Of Awards. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by felictorx: 7:04am
This is a friendly advice especially for post graduates applicants. I have warned you enough. OAU will delay your destiny and brag ontop of that. I can only pity the undergraduates stocked there! A word is enough for the wise!
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by oldfoolnigger(m): 7:07am
sir pls elaborate!!!
1 Like
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by Topelistic(f): 7:16am
Wat are ur reasons
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by felictorx: 7:34am
Don't want to say much, just finished my post graduate project there
3 Likes
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by Statsocial: 7:39am
Lol thanks for the advice. My friend recently told me he was considering oau. By the time I showed him Nairaland comments about OAU he Jejely followed me to CU. And by the way just take cover OAU Alumni are almost certainly going to come for you!
7 Likes
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by Statsocial: 7:40am
felictorx:How much by the way was ur pg program there?
1 Like
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by omosaku(m): 7:40am
Time is the most precious resources. This should be investigated
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by emmasege: 7:53am
What exactly is your point, OP? I don't think OAU is as strict with their postgraduate programs as they were, years ago. I know of so many people who completed their MSc research programs within 4 semesters and PhD in 6 semesters in the last few years, on that same campus. OAU is not UI or UNILAG where they do short-term projects and mass defence for MSc candidate. In OAU, you do MSc by research which is the style in American and Canadian universities and not the British style adopted by UI & UNILAG. And if your thesis is not examinable, your supervisor will not clear you for defence. It doesn't matter if your class mates have been cleared by their own supervisors.
OAU is only good for research-minded candidates and not those who will want to do their research as if they were part time students, the moment they complete their course works. Such candidates may consider UNILAG or UI.
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by rosebae: 8:09am
hey mr man congratulation oh weldone u re telin us bad tings abt oau without points nd u re sayin u dnt wana say much u shuld hav atleast kip shut wen u no u wnt gve us ful details hmm
7 Likes
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by adeniyi00(m): 9:36am
The op is not totally correct, I just concluded my MSc in faculty of tech in OAU spending just 4 semesters. OAU pg program is research oriented, those that don't finish on time did not start their research on time. The time you spend for your program depends on how hardworking you are and your interaction as well as your relationship with your supervisor (very important). I started my research in my second semester combining it with my course work though very demanding, by third semester my field work was completed and my write up almost ready. I will advice aspiring pg student in OAU to start their research as soon as possible, that's what delay most people. My submission.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by HeyHey(f): 9:37am
OP is 100% right and every student of oau will say same thing. The school is amazingly slow. This is my 5th session here...since 2012. The cumulative of the strike/mid-semster breaks/ASUU leave etc, so far is 22months. I had people doingg phd 2012-2017(currently still here) and msc 2014-January 2017. If you have your life planned out...oau is not the place for you. It is for the patient.
Results are never ready on time, i know for some1 who wrote exam when she was 6months pregnant and the result for that exam was not released till the child turned a 1year old. So assuming, she is on a scholarship and needs those results for renewal of that scholarship, what would she do?.
OAU is very stressful, slow and still expect gratitude for the crumbs of effort they put in
14 Likes
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by durentchigozie(m): 9:49am
All the hype on Almighty OAU though, I thought their students experience no stress whatsoever. Afonja
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by Edopesin(m): 9:59am
Hmmm Stay Away Frm Uniben Too
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by ssuccess(m): 10:45am
Statsocial:
Please how much is PG studies at CU
THANKS
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by ssuccess(m): 10:49am
adeniyi00:
Thanks Bro. But you said, 4 semesters, is that 2 years? Or how many years exactly?
Also, how much does it cost?
Also, how does one apply?
Sorry my questions are too much o
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by femi4(m): 10:55am
oldfoolnigger:Dem dey strike pass Ronaldo and Messi put together
2 Likes
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by bobbyfest: 11:22am
IF THEY RUN RUN FOR OAU
...WHAT SHOULD LADOKITES DO?.
CAUSE I'M NOT UNDERSTANDING
3 Likes
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by AngelicDamsel(f): 11:22am
See school wey I respect..................
3 Likes
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by emmasege: 11:46am
adeniyi00:Do you mind the OP? Instead of him to come out clear and tell us the whole truth, he's being economic with the truth. OAU PG program us no longer slow. If anyone is delayed for whatever reason, the fault is either between a candidate and his/her supervisor, though in most cases it is the student's some of whom have no research ideas whatsoever.
2 Likes
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by Omobolajiatanda(m): 11:55am
if it's cus of d strikes...am nuh sure they've gone on one since d acting vc took charge
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by adeniyi00(m): 12:07pm
ssuccess:
ssuccess:
a success:
4 semesters normally should be 18 months all things being equal, I think I spent roughly 250k for d schl fee, payment is flexible, u can pay every semester. The application is online, most departments in OAU admit pg students every semester.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by Tsam1959(m): 12:34pm
felictorx:All issues on N-power 2017 registration has been resolved by the technical team and the call center numbers are now on
You can kindly re-apply if you had issues on registration before now
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by Noble4life(m): 1:09pm
Op just gave his 20kobo advice to whoever wants to adhere. I am a victim of that yeye school where lecturers think they are doing you a favour by coming to class. Missing results that you can't call for. very few graduate of that school had it palatable.
4 Likes
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by Erums(m): 2:51pm
Guys, are you all refering to OAU or AAU cos everyting mentioned here is 100% applicable to AAU
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by felictorx: 3:24pm
HeyHey:Bless your soul.
Undergraduates, shun Geology, Chemistry, Biochemistry and Pharmacy. Post grads also. You are warned, run away from those departments, if you love yourself.
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by Ishilove: 5:43pm
HeyHey:.
7 Likes
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by malikombi(m): 5:46pm
felictorx:Victim!!!
Lol
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by MedicalSamwise(m): 6:02pm
OAU
*LAUTECH*
KOGI STATE UNIVERSITY
*ALL THESE SCHOOLS NO BE SCHOOL*
*LAUTECH ESPECIALLY*
*IMAGINE RUNNING A SEMESTER FOR 2YEARS*
If u are an aspirant and u pick lautech, sorry for your life
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by twilliamx: 6:32pm
W
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by twilliamx: 6:32pm
felictorx:
it is your english that is delaying you.
It is spelt stuck not stocked.
4 Likes
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by fuckerstard: 6:33pm
MedicalSamwise:
|Re: Run Away From OAU Ile Ife If You Love Yourself by titosantana(m): 6:33pm
Op, abeg go Lasu, nobody force you
1 Like
Fed Poly Ado Post Utme Exam Postponed / Unilag Diploma 2011/2012 Change Of Course Details / The Removal Of Crutech Vc
Viewing this topic: yomijnr(m), paparazzhi(f), farihafaheemah(m), davido23, Vickiey192(f), socca, blackberrydude2(m), todaynewsreview, Oluwaiphee, dan6019(m), mikkyray, funkyjms, otumalagicruz(m), TayoT, chelseaboi(m), pahen1991, westluska, Dongreat(m), Lovelyboy007, DahtDopeBoi(m), ddddon(m), webcalculator, 2chainzz(m), lavita2(f), know, ChukwuJuwon, mupre, angeltolly(f), Toscoas2(m), adodofemi(m), taurusmena1, panco, eph12(m), haryobami13(f), Jinyjagz(m), JDelight(m), Maycher(m), nikkflexible(f), JimTiger4(m), ITbomb(m), battleaxe, Jaeru, sexycecilia, nemeomire, jesufifunmi, Akinz0126(m), moskito36(m), toyad(m), StoneLucifer, Nif3(m), mychail(m), Stephen6229, Solonzo17(m), Jackeeh(m), StOla, ernestspecial(m), aremuforlife, Jigba(f), mulekanle, ychris, GreenNegro(m), Mologi(m), alphabern(m), emmanueltony950, abescom, silkytouch(m), valentinodon93(m), Ekendu1, Flintstone06(m), BusinessHub1, samodoh, adonismuller(m), phakinolol(m), ibbkiddsx, AnonyNymous(m), Brainzz40, eniade07, Rainmaker69(m), DanNafada, royalfly(m), ProteusMaximus(m), laurelbae(f), nitrogen(m), impeccablerose, micflo28(m), mayberry1(f), dayoyebi(m), chaloner(m), denip, egopersonified(f), donigspain(m), Mavrick2012, kaymart(m), davodyguy, stlarry001(m), kennypoka2(m), Olasum(f), waletosin, Ghost01(m), misterme, twilliamx, Baymak, omololu251, dtc2k(m), andybini(m), MrGerald(m), LeEberry(m), mehvo(m), HollaTranzact, Adcrown, chemicalDisease, Larrykaysail(m), Itzmax(m), ipledge01, EdifiedCEO, badoh(m), Pearlty, itisco(m), rheether(f), DamZik(m), georgetrueman, streetsoldier1(m), Emmanuel602(m), relevanteism, philo04(m), herkeem99(m), codemaniacs, AnifowoseAOA, EgunMogaji(m), Handsomeemmy(m), Wangerkabal, Sadusky(m), Collins4u1(m), vivlyviv(f), avasvic(m), AsapKen(m), iHart(m), Kulgirl, siloXIX(m), LEXYCOM, Electronzeez(m), mbolajide2010, Danjuma827(m), EAhumble(m), acorntree(m), eDeity, tommy04, tiwasiaife(m), pweetiedee(f), preciousmaro, anyebedgreat, wman(m), munas, TD4real, fatemmy(f), olaoreofe, OddBall(m), ebikay, TheMainMan, Dc4life(m), thisisayus(m), bamayo, jide219(m), DViewer, Tedassie(m), Ficco(m), r2beez(m), Mikehk2, bulitex, everG, Ativ, Bobonen, confy22, Lollipop247(f), Nelsonanya(m), Greatken007(m), JudasIsCucumber, ABDamola(m), olunavi(m), magoo10, tunsmann(m), remcoface, brightsparks(m), kayzat, VanAanog, Wizkhalifa2(m), alfred007(m), muredo(m), Isahalbash(m), Oloro29(m), ransomed, reuben79, coolopj, Bobbieydeey, frenzyduchess, MERCYSTREETFeed, Mhizgracie01(f), Blackfire(m), Pilate2016(m), Thomywah, blessuyi(m), bcee100, kossyablaze(m), xdos(m), bravoschwazy(m), Oren2012, Kylekent59, Barbar2ndey, Rextayne, Gaddafithe2nd(m), kinibigdeal(m), bennytrips27, secondincommand, exlinkleads(f), ropodinho3633, Sammyramires(m), sweetval, kehinde2436(m), Babadee30(m), HonNze, Adewummy007, sheriffman(m), zirizee(m), Excellent11, Zeinymira(f), rjek, phrex(m), chillgist(m), Ololade1999, adenine02, montezz(f), youngice(m), VickyRotex(f), princepet, sabatok(m), MySay(m), Dreambeat, OlujobaSamuel, leketones, Lily4star(f), OlaBa, franchize24(m), dnawah, andycoy4real(m), Pistolx(m), NoraFrosh97(m), bobestman(m), simoke(m), jaymezzz(m), Notatribalist(m), timinpharm(m), GuyFawkes, smellingmenses, Kompressor, Toniwirelex, oracle009(m), sundayolowo(m), LARRYDKING, OluBendel, mangala14(m), Teenaira, vince96w2, Sankabson(m), Loboski, Menzy86(m), GMsammikov(m), Madeu(m), freetongue(m), sosonwa(f), raziboi(m), twosquare, foura, Dannex201(m), Nebes, emmyspark007(m), jonsnow12(m), Develpeast, RichDad1(m), austine4real(m), Mickop(m), StPete, pyin111, hisenjos, bus1, BabaAlabi, brudiga, destiny10, proudly233, mach7(m), emmasege, hakinze00(m), Rizmo(m), Akerekoroabijawara(m), youngbambiz, Synergy01, HardTruths(m), wisemaster(m), greggng, Everyday4(m), Wisdomkosi(m), Herrnit, chiefbidemi, alextywo(m), labrinthy and 370 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23