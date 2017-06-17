₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,326 members, 3,603,322 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 June 2017 at 07:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily (10462 Views)
UBER/TAXIFY Drivers Embark On A Strike Action Over Reduction In Fares, Others / Uber Slashes Lagos Fares By 40% In Response To Taxify / Lagosians Use Faeces To Put Out Fire On Road, Poo Truck Explodes (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by tripleY(m): 11:34am
Three years ago, Taxify was not known as a ride-hailing company operating in Nigeria. This is 2017, many Nigerians are now getting used to ride-hailing via their mobile apps.
Since then, there has been a renewed competitive fervour in the market. Taxify is the arch-rival to Uber. The company had in less than one year of its operations caused a major upset to gain a sizeable part of the market, particularly in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital where over 70% of economic activities takes place Nigeria.
In this exclusive interview with Uchenna Chukwuebuka Okafor, Operations Manager of Taxify Nigeria, he explained how the company plans to maintain its competitive tempo.
Taxify wants to change the way 18 million Lagosians move daily
What were your key assumptions and data that backed your foray into Nigeria’s ride-hailing business?
We launched in Lagos because of the massive potential the city holds. With an 18 million man population and over a million rides going down every day. We have come to alter the status quo and offer a viable alternative to Lagosians. Ultimately, we aim to change the way people move within the city, create jobs and transform the transportation ecosystem.
How is your strategy different from your core opponent?
Taxify is an e-hailing App that connects riders to great rides, practically moving people safely and in style. We treat driver -partners better so that they can offer high-quality service to customers.
Our commission is 15% (comparing to competitor’s 20-25%), so basically, driver-partners earn significantly more with us than with other competitors.
In terms of CAPEX, can you give us an idea of what you are looking at committing into the market?
The driver-partners commit their vehicles, We offer the platform that connects them to riders. Also at the same engaging many value-added partnerships that would be beneficial to both riders and driver-partners. For instance is the launch of Taxify Cover.
How long will you remain in Lagos before you enter other markets such as Abuja?
We are constantly on the look-out for viable cities to expand to. Once all pre-set metrics are met, we would move and replicate the Lagos model.
Will you be using Nigeria as a launchpad into West and Francophone African countries?
In line with our vision of the changing the way people move globally, this would be a possibility. A decision on this would be taken by the global team and we stand ready to assist in whatever way we can.
How many years from now will you be looking at reaching profit?
It is a known fact that Taxify is already profitable globally.
Nigeria is known for policy flip-flops, to what extent are you looking at engaging policy makers to ensure you are caught unawares?
Well, we are aware of this but we are fully optimistic that the present government has the best plans for the transportation sector and would be seeking ways to fully incorporate technology in the ecosystem. Ride-hailing remains a chief driver of technology in transportation and embracing this technology would fully transform the sector, create more jobs and revenue for the Govt. Also, we are constantly engaging stakeholders to ensure we play within the rules and encourage local participation.
What is your five-year plan and how big are you looking at growing?
We have our sights on being the best and offering high-quality service to riders. Our long term plan simply is changing the way people move around in Nigeria, creating tons of jobs for unemployed youths and empowering entrepreneurs.We are growing really well and we foresee an even greater growth in the coming months.
Tell us about Taxify Nigeria?
Taxify launched in Lagos, Nigeria a couple of months back. It has been an amazing journey so far, as we came to change the way Lagosians move and empower the driver-partners with more earning potential. We have significantly eaten deep in the market share and we owe this to the love shown to us by Lagosians, the support of the driver-partners, the hard work & the strategy of the local team with 24/7 guidance from the global team. We want to do much more, so please hit us up with feedback and we welcome constructive criticism as well.
What culture are you building and how unique is it to work at Taxify?
We are building a culture of hard work, perseverance and innovation at Taxify Nigeria. It’s a unique environment where creative ideas are born and executors bring those ideas to life. We are 100% committed to the global vision and we believe everything boils down to you getting the Job done. The team is lean, young and extremely energetic. We work hard and at the same play really hard.
Taxify is an Estonian international transportation network company headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia and operating in 18 countries in Europe, Western Asia, Africa and Mexico. The company develops and operates the Taxify mobile application, which allows people request a taxi or private driver from their smartphone. Taxify has a team of over 150 employees and has raised 2€ million of venture capital, is the most effectively operating transportation app in the world.
Source: https://brandspurng.com/taxify-wants-to-change-the-way-18-million-lagosians-move-daily/
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by Turks: 5:33pm
How? By installing ACs in Danfos, Kekes and Molues?
Yimu
5 Likes
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by Zilifish: 5:33pm
I love Taxify
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by uche988: 5:33pm
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by mervinmails: 5:33pm
Lolzzzz
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by auntysimbiat(f): 5:33pm
OK den
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by Crestedguy4real: 5:33pm
tripleY:yeap
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by mangala14(m): 5:34pm
You can take molue (Yellow Bus) and agbero from Lagos.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by Falaciousice: 5:34pm
Graduate Trainee Program (GTP)
Requirements:
Ability to think indicatively, pay attention to detail and seek continuous improvement.
Excellent numerical and analytical skills.
High level of integrity and transparency, Dedication of time and knowledge, Effective time management skills.
Promptness and dependability.
Ability to prioritize multiple tasks.
Must be ready to be part of a team and work with a team to meet tight schedules.
Must be able to handle tough fast environment.
Participate in training sessions to understand the objective of the project.
Qualifications:
Minimum Second Class Lower degree OR HND in any discipline
Be analytical minded and be a fast learner.
Be confident and possess leadership skills.
Must be hardworking, diligent and trustworthy.
Must be resident in Lagos State.
TO APPLY:
Applicant should forward their CVS to: icemanresource@gmail.com or forward their details (name, qualification, location and contact number) to HR via 09091578938
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by zoneboy: 5:34pm
Who e epp
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by larmu(m): 5:34pm
I prefer taxify to uber sha...
In other news...Abeg who get desktop charger
And umbrella too...rain dey fall for abuja
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by Mopelawlar: 5:35pm
Wetin com concern us for dis one now?
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by FemiEddy(m): 5:35pm
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by TANKDESTROYER(m): 5:36pm
Hmmmmm.. just here to observe
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by helphelp: 5:36pm
uber 40% slash, dey show dis guys pepper
2 Likes
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by MENELIK1: 5:36pm
Falaciousice:
Which of all these qualities you get?
6 Likes
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by sayentease: 5:37pm
Laptop for sale. Inspection before payment. Receipt is available to confirm it is not stolen. I want to buy an apple product, reason why I am selling this one.
Specs.
HP 655
Intel
4 gig inbuilt ram (I run Photoshop, illustrator, Corel draw, pes 16, FIFA 15 conveniently)
64 bit.
Charger available,
Graphics card.
8 months old.
Serious Interested buyers must be in akure or Ibadan. Please call 08158397133
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by pythonkid: 5:37pm
they want to steal money from us... I no want use ears hear tax
2 Likes
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by Demmzy15(m): 5:38pm
Yeebhoes won't like this!
1 Like
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by SommyNwaba(m): 5:38pm
By importing keke that fly's because of traffic
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by dolapoabdul: 5:38pm
Ok. A nice concept but what Lagos needs now is an effective rail system.
Meanwhile on a lighter note
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7AzhAjPdiY
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by fatunbiadedolapo: 5:40pm
wetin b dz...
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by Templerun95(m): 5:40pm
let them first evict million of people from Evans tribe in lagos
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by emmyojo22(m): 5:41pm
MENELIK1:Guy you wicked oo
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by merits(m): 5:42pm
they should hire me as the head driver abeg,so that all the remaining driver will be under me.
they should hire me as the head driver abeg,so that all the remaining driver will be under me.
.
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by seunny4lif(m): 5:42pm
Pls maybe by installing it on Danfo bus
BRT or how ?
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by yeyeboi(m): 5:43pm
Na so
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by slawomir: 5:44pm
ok
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by Kizyte(m): 5:44pm
D
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by purplekayc(m): 5:46pm
seunny4lif:what are their rates abeg
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by Kizyte(m): 5:46pm
sayentease:Can you give me a link to download the PES 16 for free?
|Re: Taxify Wants To Change The Way 18 Million Lagosians Move Daily by dingbang(m): 5:47pm
Will they drive on the air?
British Airways Admits Tax Evasion In Nigeria / Abuja - Things To Do / Application For Right Of Abode On Nigerian Passport
Viewing this topic: Owill1(m), CioAngels(f), Emilo(m), babasolo(m), AZeD1(m), gideon293(m), all4gabus, leo2020, onetimepro(m), Zizicardo(f), bran1, lightheart(m), dmkcah(m), kollyp2000(m), gidis1stson(m), isexcel, IamaNigerianGuy(m), Lusola15, dorange(m), akbayo(m), 76Naira(m), f4flakes(f), jalaalbaba, jidesamuel(m), babaloke, benny21704(m), yinkus204(m), dotman10(m), califotox, tundelomo(m), ailehwise(m), eromspete(m), martin1772(m), sparkhalifaSpk(m), kingjoe(m), Auckland(m), zyphr(m), ReachRich(m), Julivas, dycee01(m), PREBuhari2019, pinkguy(m), Remily(m), sexsells(m), Chromedome(m), olutsen, Olateef(m), Keneking, pyr8te, olajay86(m), DPointMan(m), netmillionaires(m), glowithdan(m), oluwasuski, Mckayzee(m), Patrickker(m), taryur(m), sammycuts, iyzeek(m), NigerianScholar, peterphd(m), Beautifulemi(f), Actuarydeji(m), Chukazu, lanbe(m), AvsGot007(m), peaceway(m), Cauhlins(m), jublazer(m), EAZYIDOMA, FirstNg1, Xtopher123(m), MYDEBBY(m), brudiga, anthony533(m) and 92 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 33