|Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by chiwetaluAGU(m): 1:04pm On Jun 18
The senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Olanrewaju Tejuoso has lamented that Nigerian senators are paid peanuts, hence their inability to achieve much.
Tejuoso, who doubles as Chairman, Senate Committee on Health claimed what some of them spent daily was more than what they earned.
He told Punch that, “All I can say is that whatever we are paid is not up to what we pay to and what we do for our people (constituents) back home. We are paid peanuts compared to the expenses we incur daily. We pay their (constituents) school fees, rent, funeral expenses and even bills of child delivery. They expect us to do everything. If you don’t do it, they will say you are a bad senator.”
When asked which bills and motions he has sponsored in the Senate, Tejuoso said, “the amendment to the National Health Insurance Scheme Act aimed at ensuring that we make it mandatory for every Nigerian to contribute and to make the administration of the health insurance process better. We also have the Cancer Bill to ensure that we have more cancer centres for people to have their cancers managed in the country.
Source:
http://dailypost.ng/2017/06/18/nigerian-senators-earn-peanuts-tejuoso/
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by chiwetaluAGU(m): 1:04pm On Jun 18
Abeg who get that bird picture
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:07pm On Jun 18
APC led senate no go kill us, even the PDP they claimed was corrupt no even ask for pay increase hahahahahaaaa
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by Sunexy(m): 1:08pm On Jun 18
Werey man..if dem dey earn peanuts, y are dey still vying for the job...dey shud leave it for we dat dey call leaders of 2moro
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by tooth4tooth: 1:09pm On Jun 18
And yet many of you buy AK47 of 550 thousand naira each and distribute to thugs to harass,hurt or even kill your political opponents.
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by delishpot: 1:10pm On Jun 18
He should give his poor pay package to a state school teacher and take the rich paycheck of the teacher.
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by Modsenemy(f): 1:10pm On Jun 18
These are the kind of animals that ruined our nation with greediness
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by tooth4tooth: 1:16pm On Jun 18
chiwetaluAGU:
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by DjAndroid: 1:17pm On Jun 18
Idiat and konbility
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by mirabel001(f): 1:19pm On Jun 18
i knw u ar lyin buh kwotinu
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by wristbangle(m): 1:21pm On Jun 18
big buffoon. Just look at his useless frog eyes.
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by Ehiscotch(m): 1:24pm On Jun 18
Nigerians, we take things to seriously.
Our honourable Senator is known for being sarcastic & has a marvelous wit.
You guys didn't read where he said "whatever we are paid is not up to....." . How can somebody be paid peanuts & he still can't categorically say it?
He was only joking.
OUR SENATORS ARE THE HIGHEST PAID WORLD OVER, ON & OFF PAPER.
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by successmatters(f): 1:28pm On Jun 18
Of course, that's why they are so poor. Only a poor man collects furniture allowance of over N50 million as he cannot afford chairs in his house.
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by Ehiscotch(m): 1:31pm On Jun 18
CROWNWEALTH019:Don't turn this into an APC thing. These senators do not know party differences when they share our commonwealth. besides, it was not the APC led NASS that increased its own salary by 100%.
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by Jabioro: 1:32pm On Jun 18
Se omo ale ni eleyi.. or he doesn't know what he was saying.. I am hungry to slap you sir..
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by Ehiscotch(m): 1:33pm On Jun 18
Egbon, if senator don tire you can I come & collect.
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by OAUTemitayo: 1:48pm On Jun 18
This useless he dog is from my Senatorial District o.
He can't point to a single project he has done apart from dead on arrival boreholes.
Were
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by Babacele: 1:50pm On Jun 18
why not resign sir and allow somebody else to go collect peanut.
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by fendorf(m): 2:30pm On Jun 18
Lol
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by PREBuhari2019: 3:30pm On Jun 18
it does not surprise me anymore.
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by Paperwhite(m): 4:07pm On Jun 18
Senathieves & legislooters.Spit on these senators who said they're "elected to pad budget'.
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by madridguy(m): 4:09pm On Jun 18
Wahala dey oooo. Senator Tejuosho, please tender your resignation letter. Rogues.
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by Mallamkay001(m): 4:18pm On Jun 18
senator Lanre Tejuoso bleeped up big time with this blood sucking statement. people like u are the reasons y Evans ventured into kidnapping. u r lucky he has been nabbed, otherwise u wud av been his next target. it is true that constituents bombard politicians with their problems the same politicians created for them. it is also worthy of note that the politicians do not most times make themselves available to attend to them.
Jst fix things in this country otherwise a time bomb will soon explode that will consume the greedy politicians o. be warned !
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by greenermodels: 5:05pm On Jun 18
wealth from corruption is the reason all the leaders from all geopolitical regions are shouting one Nigeria while none is shouting restructuring or secession. God bless Biafra,the land of the rising sun.
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by leofab(f): 6:08pm On Jun 18
Very useless westerners
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by lanzini(m): 6:37pm On Jun 18
But how did uncle Dino manage to own lambogini, Ferrari, roll Royce and customized Benz,,,..
is it from the peanut salaries.
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by Max24: 8:05pm On Jun 18
some people ought to be stoned!
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by nwakibie3(m): 8:15pm On Jun 18
Thunder fire u there.. yeye SINator
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by Fifthcolumnist(m): 3:51pm
What!!
MY RECOMMENDATION:
Shoot him and cut out his tongue then shoot his tongue
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by olahajayi(m): 3:57pm
Peanut ko... Mustard sead ni. Radarada
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by fastgyal(f): 4:26pm
SMH. liars from hell. Nigerian Senators earn peanuts, Yet a fellow senator has made it known that some worker's salary can't feed their dogs.
|Re: Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso by NwaAmaikpe: 4:26pm
