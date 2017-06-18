Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerian Senators Earn Peanuts – Senator Tejuoso (7777 Views)

Tejuoso, who doubles as Chairman, Senate Committee on Health claimed what some of them spent daily was more than what they earned.



He told Punch that, “All I can say is that whatever we are paid is not up to what we pay to and what we do for our people (constituents) back home. We are paid peanuts compared to the expenses we incur daily. We pay their (constituents) school fees, rent, funeral expenses and even bills of child delivery. They expect us to do everything. If you don’t do it, they will say you are a bad senator.”



When asked which bills and motions he has sponsored in the Senate, Tejuoso said, “the amendment to the National Health Insurance Scheme Act aimed at ensuring that we make it mandatory for every Nigerian to contribute and to make the administration of the health insurance process better. We also have the Cancer Bill to ensure that we have more cancer centres for people to have their cancers managed in the country.



Source:



Abeg who get that bird picture Abeg who get that bird picture 26 Likes 2 Shares

APC led senate no go kill us, even the PDP they claimed was corrupt no even ask for pay increase hahahahahaaaa APC led senate no go kill us, even the PDP they claimed was corrupt no even ask for pay increase hahahahahaaaa 27 Likes



Werey man..if dem dey earn peanuts, y are dey still vying for the job...dey shud leave it for we dat dey call leaders of 2moro 20 Likes

And yet many of you buy AK47 of 550 thousand naira each and distribute to thugs to harass,hurt or even kill your political opponents. 13 Likes

He should give his poor pay package to a state school teacher and take the rich paycheck of the teacher. 29 Likes 1 Share

These are the kind of animals that ruined our nation with greediness 22 Likes

chiwetaluAGU:

Abeg who get that bird picture

4 Likes

Idiat and konbility 1 Like

i knw u ar lyin buh kwotinu

big buffoon. Just look at his useless frog eyes. 7 Likes

Nigerians, we take things to seriously.

Our honourable Senator is known for being sarcastic & has a marvelous wit.

You guys didn't read where he said "whatever we are paid is not up to....." . How can somebody be paid peanuts & he still can't categorically say it?

He was only joking.

OUR SENATORS ARE THE HIGHEST PAID WORLD OVER, ON & OFF PAPER. 5 Likes 1 Share

Of course, that's why they are so poor. Only a poor man collects furniture allowance of over N50 million as he cannot afford chairs in his house. 8 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:

APC led senate no go kill us, even the PDP they claimed was corrupt no even ask for pay increase hahahahahaaaa Don't turn this into an APC thing. These senators do not know party differences when they share our commonwealth. besides, it was not the APC led NASS that increased its own salary by 100%. Don't turn this into an APC thing. These senators do not know party differences when they share our commonwealth. besides, it was not the APC led NASS that increased its own salary by 100%. 8 Likes

Se omo ale ni eleyi.. or he doesn't know what he was saying.. I am hungry to slap you sir.. 2 Likes

Egbon, if senator don tire you can I come & collect. 3 Likes

This useless he dog is from my Senatorial District o.

He can't point to a single project he has done apart from dead on arrival boreholes.

Were 6 Likes 1 Share

why not resign sir and allow somebody else to go collect peanut. 3 Likes

Lol

it does not surprise me anymore. 1 Like

Senathieves & legislooters.Spit on these senators who said they're "elected to pad budget'. 1 Like

Rogues. Wahala dey oooo. Senator Tejuosho, please tender your resignation letter.Rogues. 3 Likes

senator Lanre Tejuoso bleeped up big time with this blood sucking statement. people like u are the reasons y Evans ventured into kidnapping. u r lucky he has been nabbed, otherwise u wud av been his next target. it is true that constituents bombard politicians with their problems the same politicians created for them. it is also worthy of note that the politicians do not most times make themselves available to attend to them.

Jst fix things in this country otherwise a time bomb will soon explode that will consume the greedy politicians o. be warned ! 4 Likes

wealth from corruption is the reason all the leaders from all geopolitical regions are shouting one Nigeria while none is shouting restructuring or secession. God bless Biafra,the land of the rising sun. 2 Likes

Very useless westerners 1 Like 1 Share



is it from the peanut salaries. But how did uncle Dino manage to own lambogini, Ferrari, roll Royce and customized Benz,,,..is it from the peanut salaries. 7 Likes

some people ought to be stoned! 2 Likes

Thunder fire u there.. yeye SINator 4 Likes

What!!

MY RECOMMENDATION:

Shoot him and cut out his tongue then shoot his tongue

Peanut ko... Mustard sead ni. Radarada 2 Likes