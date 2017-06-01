₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by Obascoetubi: 4:30pm
President of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has warned President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he cannot Islamise Nigeria. The Apostle who expressed outrage at the removal of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) as a subject of study from the secondary school curriculum described it as a move to Islamise Nigeria, which he said can never happen.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/you-cant-islamise-nigeria-apostle-suleman-warns-buhari/
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by sunnysunny69: 4:32pm
Stop addressing your message to Bubu , the man doesn't even know where he is right now, lying on that hospital bed hanging on to life.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by nwanwaoge(m): 4:39pm
sunnysunny69:savage...lol
4 Likes
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by Obascoetubi: 4:44pm
nwanwaoge:mynd44 , lalasticlala, seun oya come carry this to fp
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by Zeddicuz(m): 4:46pm
Our minister of education is an unrepentant islamic jihadist,a proffessor of ARABIC and a promoter of evil,we must all join hands with CAN,d apostle nd odas to resist this satamic plan,we say it again,any attempt to Islamize Nigeria through the classrooms shall be VIOLENTLY,VEHEMENTLY AND STUBBORNLY RESISTED.
56 Likes 1 Share
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by yaqq: 4:51pm
very funny people every where
1 Like
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by adadike281(f): 4:58pm
That can only happen in d north and west. I trust d eastern region, u can't dictate for us, in fact, history is now a compulsory subject in d east.
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by LifestyleTonite: 5:30pm
adadike281:It can't happen in the west as well cos that's the bedrock of education and a place where Christianity has a solid footing in terms of churches and pastors.
12 Likes
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by adadike281(f): 5:45pm
LifestyleTonite:let's hope so
1 Like
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by izzou(m): 8:09pm
Dear Apostle Suleiman,
The truth is I really don't care if Buhari islamizes Africa sef.
All i need is good roads,constant power,security,quality education, a favorable economy,jobs,and basic social amenities. That's all
He can scrap CRK for all I care, afterall, there are missionary schools that still offer them, and besides the secondary school in a village in Anambra State isn't offering IRK either.
We need good governance. All these hullabaloo about islamizing this nation is distracting us from the real issues. Let's request for basic human and social needs first.
37 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by brunofarad(m): 8:09pm
Let me stay here to watch the children that will soon come here fighting
2 Likes
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by OrestesDante: 8:09pm
...The Apostle is saying the truth.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by NCANTaskForce: 8:09pm
G6
1 Like
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by NwaAmaikpe: 8:09pm
Apostle Jonson Suleiman the Fake, before you open your mouth to instruct the President of our country on how to lead,
Go to Canada and clear your name...
or will you say the Canadian judiciary is also influenced by El-Rufai?
Hopeless deceitful sinner basking on the wealth and gullibility of his brainwashed members.
Buhari is not Daniella who you can command on how to position her yansh.
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by NCANTaskForce: 8:10pm
MTCHEW, Fuckee, Religion is for the gullible.
4 Likes
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by auntysimbiat(f): 8:10pm
Na xo
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by ademoladeji(m): 8:10pm
Issokay...
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by hopefulLandlord: 8:10pm
how about we get rid of all religion?
3 Likes
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by kikake: 8:11pm
Buhari said it before a huge crowd of Muslims in Kaduna in 2001: he cannot relent until Islamic Sharia Criminal Codes are used in all of Nigeria.
Buhari re-emphasized it in an interview about ten years latter.
Is it not the same Buhari?
8 Likes
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by mjbaba: 8:11pm
This lunatic has come again. Backside finisher. Sicko
5 Likes
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by ollah1: 8:11pm
All these pastors will just decide to write nonsense
3 Likes
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by olapluto(m): 8:11pm
CRK is a religious study. Arabic studies is a language study. This much I believe should be clear.
1 Like
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by Zaitoon(f): 8:11pm
There is nothing like Arabic/Islamic study
Arabic is a language and it is different from Islamic religion study (IRS).
5 Likes
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by nototribalist: 8:12pm
Buhari is a terrorist and a scam
7 Likes
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by menwongo(m): 8:12pm
Is Buhari back
1 Like
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by EnEnPeecee: 8:12pm
yes you are absolutely right apostle. The message must be sent loud and clear to any that care to hear. Nobody I repeat no body can force anything down our throat. We must resist such satanic spells.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by Zaitoon(f): 8:12pm
.
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by soul2: 8:12pm
All these pastors en, I tire for Una hand o. 2 years don pass Una still they talk about islamization of Nigeria. if u no get wetin u go take contribute to the development of Nigeria, shout up. Pray for the well being of this Nigeria not yeye talk.
5 Likes
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by Ejirochocho: 8:12pm
Lol
1 Like
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by nototribalist: 8:12pm
menwongo:so that we go shout until he runs back to his real country UK
2 Likes
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by EnEnPeecee: 8:12pm
ollah1:keeep kwayet
5 Likes
|Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by prinsam30(m): 8:13pm
all these new millennium pastors, instead of them concentrating in winning souls for the Lord they are busy politicking.
may God help us
1 Like
