You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by Obascoetubi: 4:30pm
President of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has warned President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he cannot Islamise Nigeria. The Apostle who expressed outrage at the removal of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) as a subject of study from the secondary school curriculum described it as a move to Islamise Nigeria, which he said can never happen.

In a statement issued by Phrank Shaibu, spokesman of the church, Apostle Suleman also said that President Muhammadu Buhari, by this new policy, has confirmed that he set out to Islamise the country soon after being sworn in on May 29, 2015.

According to the fiery preacher, the decision to scrap CRK as a subject in the curriculum but only to be studied as a theme in civic education while leaving Islamic/Arabic studies as a subject to be studied in the secondary school curriculum is a deliberate plot by the Buhari administration, among other schemes, to eliminate Christianity or at best reduce it to insignificance in Nigeria.


Apostle Suleiman
“The new curriculum which is the brain-child of the Nigerian Educational Research Council and which is mischievously crafted to force Islamic Studies down the throat of non adherents is unjust, discriminatory, a subtle attempt at islamisation, and therefore unacceptable.”

“This is a well orchestrated and articulated plot. Let nobody try to fool Nigerians that it was a mistake or a coincidence. Why is it that CRK would be removed as a subject to be studied from the secondary school curriculum while Islamic/Arabic studies is retained? This is a plan from hell and it shall not stand,” he declared.


Apostle Suleman & President Buhari
Apostle Suleman also noted that the policy has been introduced at a time when Fulani herdsmen are on rampage in many parts of the country and just before the “so called Arewa youths” who gave Nigerians of Igbo extraction living in the North an order to quit the region before October 1.

“Over 7000 people have been killed by these Fulani herdsmen with our security forces unable to stop the bloodshed. So called Arewa youths backed by some discredited elders have also issued a treasonable ultimatum to Igbo people without any reprisals from the Buhari government. So, is it a coincidence that Christian Religious Knowledge has been expunged from the school curriculum?” he asked.

The revered cleric however called on the Federal Government to reverse what he termed the offensive policy and immediately restore Christian Religious Knowledge to the curriculum. He also commended the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for being at the forefront of seeking to redress the anomaly.

“This evil policy must be reversed immediately. What is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) must be restored to the school curriculum. And I’m happy that the CAN has taken up the battle to ensure that those who seek to banish our faith do not succeed. We will continue to speak out until satan and his agents are put to shame”, he declared.

Similarly, he called on the government to stem the tide of consistent attacks by Fulani herdsmen as well as deal with those giving ultimatum to people from an ethnic group to vacate the north.

“For as long as Fulani herdsmen continue to kill, rape and burn people’s homes without restraint, in the event that the safety of an ethnic group cannot be guaranteed in any part of the country, then Nigerians should know that it is not a coincidence. And my God shall not fold arms while the devil and his children seek to destroy the destiny of Nigeria”, he declared.

“We have the strength of character, the courage and the conviction to mount a sustained campaign in defense of justice, and in defense of our religion. We will not give up our religious practice because of someone else’. Nigeria belongs to us all and not for a few bigots who currently occupy positions of authority,” he said.

The Apostle also said that bigotry, hate and intolerance by anybody- be he or she a Muslim, Christian, Buddhist or Jew is indefensible and should be condemned.

“The earlier Buhari’s men come to terms with the fact that Nigeria is a secular state and cannot be Islamised or made a Christian State under any guise, the better for everyone.”

He warned that should anyone think that he can go ahead with the curriculum , then he or she should be ready for the mother of all battles, the consequences of which can only be imagined.

Suleman said it is the collective duty of all Nigerians to oppose and despise all bigots in power, just as he called for a law to punish bigotry severely enough, so as not to make it fashionable or normal in the eyes of our children.

The church also demanded a return to the old curriculum which will give pupils of Christian faith all the moral teachings which Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) offers.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/you-cant-islamise-nigeria-apostle-suleman-warns-buhari/

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by sunnysunny69: 4:32pm
Stop addressing your message to Bubu , the man doesn't even know where he is right now, lying on that hospital bed hanging on to life.

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by nwanwaoge(m): 4:39pm
sunnysunny69:
Stop addressing your message to Bubu , the man doesn't know where he is lying on that hospital bed.
savage...lol

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by Obascoetubi: 4:44pm
nwanwaoge:
savage...lol
mynd44 , lalasticlala, seun oya come carry this to fp
Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by Zeddicuz(m): 4:46pm
Our minister of education is an unrepentant islamic jihadist,a proffessor of ARABIC and a promoter of evil,we must all join hands with CAN,d apostle nd odas to resist this satamic plan,we say it again,any attempt to Islamize Nigeria through the classrooms shall be VIOLENTLY,VEHEMENTLY AND STUBBORNLY RESISTED.

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by yaqq: 4:51pm
very funny people every where

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by adadike281(f): 4:58pm
That can only happen in d north and west. I trust d eastern region, u can't dictate for us, in fact, history is now a compulsory subject in d east.

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by LifestyleTonite: 5:30pm
adadike281:
That can only happen in d north and west. I trust d eastern region, u can't dictate for us, in fact, history is now a compulsory subject in d east.
It can't happen in the west as well cos that's the bedrock of education and a place where Christianity has a solid footing in terms of churches and pastors.

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by adadike281(f): 5:45pm
LifestyleTonite:
It can't happen in the west as well cos that's the bedrock of education and a place where Christianity has a solid footing in terms of churches and pastors.

let's hope so

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by izzou(m): 8:09pm
grin

Dear Apostle Suleiman,

The truth is I really don't care if Buhari islamizes Africa sef.

All i need is good roads,constant power,security,quality education, a favorable economy,jobs,and basic social amenities. That's all

He can scrap CRK for all I care, afterall, there are missionary schools that still offer them, and besides the secondary school in a village in Anambra State isn't offering IRK either.

We need good governance. All these hullabaloo about islamizing this nation is distracting us from the real issues. Let's request for basic human and social needs first.

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by brunofarad(m): 8:09pm
Let me stay here to watch the children that will soon come here fighting

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by OrestesDante: 8:09pm
...The Apostle is saying the truth.

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by NCANTaskForce: 8:09pm
tongue G6

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by NwaAmaikpe: 8:09pm
shocked

Apostle Jonson Suleiman the Fake, before you open your mouth to instruct the President of our country on how to lead,

Go to Canada and clear your name...
or will you say the Canadian judiciary is also influenced by El-Rufai?


Hopeless deceitful sinner basking on the wealth and gullibility of his brainwashed members.


Buhari is not Daniella who you can command on how to position her yansh.

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by NCANTaskForce: 8:10pm
MTCHEW, Fuckee, Religion is for the gullible.

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by auntysimbiat(f): 8:10pm
Na xo
Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by ademoladeji(m): 8:10pm
Issokay...
Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by hopefulLandlord: 8:10pm
how about we get rid of all religion?

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by kikake: 8:11pm
Buhari said it before a huge crowd of Muslims in Kaduna in 2001: he cannot relent until Islamic Sharia Criminal Codes are used in all of Nigeria.

Buhari re-emphasized it in an interview about ten years latter.

Is it not the same Buhari?

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by mjbaba: 8:11pm
This lunatic has come again. Backside finisher. Sicko

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by ollah1: 8:11pm
All these pastors will just decide to write nonsense

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by olapluto(m): 8:11pm
CRK is a religious study. Arabic studies is a language study. This much I believe should be clear.

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by Zaitoon(f): 8:11pm
There is nothing like Arabic/Islamic study undecided
Arabic is a language and it is different from Islamic religion study (IRS).

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by nototribalist: 8:12pm
Buhari is a terrorist and a scam

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by menwongo(m): 8:12pm
Is Buhari back

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by EnEnPeecee: 8:12pm
yes you are absolutely right apostle. The message must be sent loud and clear to any that care to hear. Nobody I repeat no body can force anything down our throat. We must resist such satanic spells.

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by Zaitoon(f): 8:12pm
.
Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by soul2: 8:12pm
All these pastors en, I tire for Una hand o. 2 years don pass Una still they talk about islamization of Nigeria. if u no get wetin u go take contribute to the development of Nigeria, shout up. Pray for the well being of this Nigeria not yeye talk.

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by Ejirochocho: 8:12pm
Lol

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by nototribalist: 8:12pm
menwongo:
Is Buhari back
so that we go shout until he runs back to his real country UK

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by EnEnPeecee: 8:12pm
ollah1:
All these pastors will just decide to write nonsense
keeep kwayet

Re: You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari by prinsam30(m): 8:13pm
all these new millennium pastors, instead of them concentrating in winning souls for the Lord they are busy politicking.


may God help us

