Ok, it seems it happened a while ago but the savagery is so epic that we can't help but share.









With her tragic hair, the back and the front in total disagreement, looking like a war-torn zone





Biishh please, she should go sit her bum down. LMAO!! So she has a radar to detect the rich and the broke ones?With her tragic hair, the back and the front in total disagreement, looking like a war-torn zoneBiishh please, she should go sit her bum down. 27 Likes 1 Share

Not Funny



She give them warning ... she no even get sense if they broke how will they like seff No internet no phone = no twitter likes

She feeling herself I bet she doesn't work Na wa oShe give them warning ... she no even get sense if they broke how will they like seffNo internet no phone = no twitter likesShe feeling herself I bet she doesn't work 1 Like

LOL 3 Likes

Ladies sabi post inexplicable stuffs. Good reply from those dudes. 4 Likes 1 Share

2 Likes 1 Share



We 4 don get plenty reverend sisters

cos dey can't marry any man den If some of all dis galz dat are saying i can't broke guys wer given birth 2 back in d days ehnWe 4 don get plenty reverend sisterscos dey can't marry any man den

This is the type of girl who likes to pretend to be somebody else on social media but go to her place and u will see this raggedy-azz bitcch fuccking in the gutter anyhow ..





BullShii.. 3 Likes 1 Share

"on behalf of Arsenal families we reject her" got me cracking my ribs....y ? bet why ? wetin...see wetin wenger cause 7 Likes

Wawu!

look at the way they were passing her around like a ball ;Dlook at the way they were passing her around like a ball 4 Likes

looking for attention..

hoe

Kai!! We guys don suffer!!! See person way them name after bus stop 4 Ibadan, come keep face like low budget fastfood moi moi still get mouth to talk........... 15 Likes

...She say make Broke Guys leave am, unfortunately for her the Rich, Middle-class, etc reject her...



Abeg who go come accept Her now?





... Okay, On behalf of Nigeria Politician we accept you.





...#RememberPoliticianLies. 3 Likes

hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm why won't broke guys receive sense

She's rite

Why una like to put mouth for that low born lady matter self

See this earth worm...



But make we talk true aha nah her market she day sell, if Ben down sellect decide to sell her market like Paris boutique.. What is the ishue?? By the time she is 45 and still single...a broke guy will be her ONLY option. 1 Like

Poverty Don finish dis one

Twitter would be on its own,



only for someone to Coman disgraced herself..







worst rejection ever!! 2 Likes

Hahahahahahahaha

Girl will be like,

So sombori cannot play play with you guys again



I really don't blame the girl....



Some guys are so stupid that they will like and praise a girl's picture even if she's posing in a coffin..



I've never known how to make the truth sound pleasant



My wife kept begging me to comment on her pictures on FB..the day I finally did, it was the elders in Obinkita Arochukwu that salvaged our marriage.





My people always say it as it is. I really don't blame the girl....Some guys are so stupid that they will like and praise a girl's picture even if she's posing in a coffin..I've never known how to make the truth sound pleasantMy wife kept begging me to comment on her pictures on FB..the day I finally did, it was the elders in Obinkita Arochukwu that salvaged our marriage.My people always say it as it is. 7 Likes 2 Shares

I haven't see any epic reply that will make her to close down her account, I trust my Nigeria guys, she for don run out of the country tete

That her hairstyle must be covering some opon in that head 4 Likes 1 Share

Lol

Nawaoo