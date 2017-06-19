₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by segun400: 11:49am
A South African lady warns broke niggas not to like her photo and Twitter users dragged her.
Ok, it seems it happened a while ago but the savagery is so epic that we can't help but share.
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by segun400: 11:53am
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by vargasvictory(m): 11:56am
LMAO!! So she has a radar to detect the rich and the broke ones?
With her tragic hair, the back and the front in total disagreement, looking like a war-torn zone
Biishh please, she should go sit her bum down.
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by Nollynude: 12:00pm
Not Funny
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by Lalas247(f): 12:04pm
Na wa o
She give them warning ... she no even get sense if they broke how will they like seff No internet no phone = no twitter likes
She feeling herself I bet she doesn't work
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by IamSINZ(m): 12:04pm
LOL
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by moorevic(m): 12:04pm
Ladies sabi post inexplicable stuffs. Good reply from those dudes.
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by Tahrah(f): 12:08pm
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by Victornezzar(m): 12:09pm
If some of all dis galz dat are saying i can't broke guys wer given birth 2 back in d days ehn
We 4 don get plenty reverend sisters
cos dey can't marry any man den
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by IamKashyBaby(f): 12:16pm
This is the type of girl who likes to pretend to be somebody else on social media but go to her place and u will see this raggedy-azz bitcch fuccking in the gutter anyhow ..
BullShii..
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by kiddoiLL(m): 12:30pm
"on behalf of Arsenal families we reject her" got me cracking my ribs....y ? bet why ? wetin...see wetin wenger cause
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by NairalandCS(m): 12:34pm
Wawu!
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by bolakale97(m): 1:02pm
look at the way they were passing her around like a ball ;Dlook at the way they were passing her around like a ball
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by Originality007: 1:14pm
looking for attention..
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by Moreoffaith(m): 1:19pm
hoe
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by soberdrunk(m): 1:19pm
Kai!! We guys don suffer!!! See person way them name after bus stop 4 Ibadan, come keep face like low budget fastfood moi moi still get mouth to talk...........
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by theophorus(m): 1:20pm
...She say make Broke Guys leave am, unfortunately for her the Rich, Middle-class, etc reject her...
Abeg who go come accept Her now?
... Okay, On behalf of Nigeria Politician we accept you.
...#RememberPoliticianLies.
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by Chuksmarvel(m): 1:21pm
hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm why won't broke guys receive sense
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by hardywaltz(m): 1:21pm
She's rite
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by ajalawole(m): 1:21pm
Why una like to put mouth for that low born lady matter self
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by Franzinni: 1:21pm
See this earth worm...
But make we talk true aha nah her market she day sell, if Ben down sellect decide to sell her market like Paris boutique.. What is the ishue?? By the time she is 45 and still single...a broke guy will be her ONLY option.
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by Adebayo4all: 1:21pm
Poverty Don finish dis one
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by Beverages: 1:21pm
Twitter would be on its own,
only for someone to Coman disgraced herself..
worst rejection ever!!
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by BroZuma: 1:21pm
Hahahahahahahaha
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by otijah(m): 1:22pm
Girl will be like,
So sombori cannot play play with you guys again
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by NwaAmaikpe: 1:22pm
I really don't blame the girl....
Some guys are so stupid that they will like and praise a girl's picture even if she's posing in a coffin..
I've never known how to make the truth sound pleasant
My wife kept begging me to comment on her pictures on FB..the day I finally did, it was the elders in Obinkita Arochukwu that salvaged our marriage.
My people always say it as it is.
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by Segadem(m): 1:22pm
I haven't see any epic reply that will make her to close down her account, I trust my Nigeria guys, she for don run out of the country tete
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by sunnyside16(m): 1:23pm
That her hairstyle must be covering some opon in that head
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by VickyRotex(f): 1:23pm
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by Brownvilb: 1:23pm
Lol
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by ngelbee(f): 1:24pm
Nawaoo
|Re: South African Lady Warns Broke Guys Not To Like Her Photo, Twitter Users Blast by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 1:24pm
Just like dah foolish moroñ known as sophia momodu
