Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) (22100 Views)

Nigerian Lady And Her Spanish Lover Wed In Lagos. PICS / Yoruba Man Weds Ibibio Lady In Lagos (Pics) / Prostitute And Client Fight At Opebi, Lagos (Pics, Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mysterious ladies in red have been storming Lagos.. We don't know what they're implying.

Neither do we know what brands they're representing...

Initially we thought it was coke but they're ain't drinking coke.



Later we thought it was close up, but they're ain't even smiling...





We thought it was airtel but they're ain't sharing sims...





Below find pictures and see what people that had contact in them had to say.



Cc lalastica 5 Likes 2 Shares

More pictures

What people thinks

More 1 Share

End time Ladies



People from Under world sponsored this act/exhibition/procession and work of double meaning act.

In one word "end time ish" 15 Likes

They are called Girls in Red..

It's obviously for a brand...

Just can't tell which 5 Likes 1 Share

Maybe dey are creating awareness on something or madness ti take over 20 Likes 1 Share

That cud be Africa's Top Model fashion show or any commercials(advert) in the making.. 1 Like

It's just bûllshît





I can do that too 2 Likes

End time tins 2 Likes

[color=#990000][/color] ladies in RED!!!

Arms folded, patiently waiting. It must be some public awareness stunt. 2 Likes

Lol

Strange... Strange things everywhere 1 Like

the magical things weed does>>> 1 Like

People shouldn't be scared, I am sure they are up to something or about to launch a brand/product/service/advert.... Or probably should we be scared?? 1 Like

Will run away if I see dem 1 Like



This is the Nigerian version of it Recall the mysterious masked men at Stamford bridge, Nou camp and the Bernabeu couple of years back?This is the Nigerian version of it 12 Likes

Lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh 2 Likes 2 Shares

♿

Edo airline workers have rily become bold..appearing in daytime 37 Likes 2 Shares

They are Priestesses of the god R'hollor, the god of light. GOT peeps know what i mean 5 Likes

Dicedpineapple:

Edo airline workers have rily become bold..appearing in daytime

Can't ashewo go on excursion again 41 Likes 4 Shares

Purpletee:

Honestly if i see dis gals anywia around me,i wud hasten my steps nd walk away..IAGNT Honestly if i see dis gals anywia around me,i wud hasten my steps nd walk away..IAGNT

Roon9:

Can't ashewo go on excursion again

You get am. You get am. 32 Likes 2 Shares

but buhari dey london na

Roon9:

Can't ashewo go on excursion again

lol lol 11 Likes 1 Share

Dicedpineapple:

Edo airline workers have rily become bold..appearing in daytime

Roon9:

Can't ashewo go on excursion again

Crazie people everywhere Crazie people everywhere 22 Likes 2 Shares

Marketing strategy...soon they will announce their product. Anyone remember 3 orange men of miranda 3 Likes