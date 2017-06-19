₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by RUBYRUBY(f): 12:55pm
Mysterious ladies in red have been storming Lagos.. We don't know what they're implying.
Neither do we know what brands they're representing...
Initially we thought it was coke but they're ain't drinking coke.
Later we thought it was close up, but they're ain't even smiling...
We thought it was airtel but they're ain't sharing sims...
Below find pictures and see what people that had contact in them had to say.
Cc lalastica
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by RUBYRUBY(f): 12:56pm
More pictures
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by RUBYRUBY(f): 12:59pm
What people thinks
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by RUBYRUBY(f): 1:00pm
More
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by sonofspada(m): 1:01pm
End time Ladies
People from Under world sponsored this act/exhibition/procession and work of double meaning act.
In one word "end time ish"
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by Originality007: 1:16pm
They are called Girls in Red..
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by RUBYRUBY(f): 1:17pm
It's obviously for a brand...
Just can't tell which
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by Victornezzar(m): 1:18pm
Maybe dey are creating awareness on something or madness ti take over
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by IamKashyBaby(f): 1:21pm
That cud be Africa's Top Model fashion show or any commercials(advert) in the making..
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by RoyalBlak007: 1:34pm
It's just bûllshît
I can do that too
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by TANKDESTROYER(m): 1:57pm
End time tins
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by RUBYRUBY(f): 2:19pm
[color=#990000][/color] ladies in RED!!!
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by placeofallure(f): 2:20pm
Arms folded, patiently waiting. It must be some public awareness stunt.
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by Hillzy(m): 2:22pm
Lol
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by hinky(f): 2:26pm
Strange... Strange things everywhere
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by LMandela(m): 2:40pm
the magical things weed does>>>
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by registration(m): 2:45pm
People shouldn't be scared, I am sure they are up to something or about to launch a brand/product/service/advert.... Or probably should we be scared??
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by sinaj(f): 2:48pm
Will run away if I see dem
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by Fifthcolumnist(m): 2:56pm
Recall the mysterious masked men at Stamford bridge, Nou camp and the Bernabeu couple of years back?
This is the Nigerian version of it
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by Keneking: 3:24pm
Lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by Defaramade(m): 3:29pm
♿
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by Dicedpineapple(f): 3:34pm
Edo airline workers have rily become bold..appearing in daytime
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by HashtagMoniker(m): 3:38pm
They are Priestesses of the god R'hollor, the god of light. GOT peeps know what i mean
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by Purpletee(f): 3:51pm
Dicedpineapple:
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by Roon9(m): 3:51pm
Can't ashewo go on excursion again
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by Dicedpineapple(f): 4:02pm
Purpletee:Honestly if i see dis gals anywia around me,i wud hasten my steps nd walk away..IAGNT
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by NairalandCS(m): 4:07pm
Roon9:
You get am.
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by Tenim47(m): 4:07pm
but buhari dey london na
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by hunniebun: 4:38pm
Roon9:
lol
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by Aderola15(f): 4:56pm
Dicedpineapple:
Roon9:
Crazie people everywhere
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by kevoh(m): 4:56pm
Marketing strategy...soon they will announce their product. Anyone remember 3 orange men of miranda
|Re: Ladies In Red Storm Lagos Streets (Photos) by jieta: 4:59pm
no be Lagos, na them were you no fit differentiate normal people from mad people.
