|Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by ipreach(m): 2:51pm
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has said his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, is angry with him because of his nickname “Mr. Project.”
Wike made the remark while reacting to statement by Amaechi, who criticized the title “Mr. Project” ascribed to him.
Speaking in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Monday, the governor described Amaechi’s alleged criticism on projects and programmes across the state as unfortunate, saying, “It is unfortunate that someone who was celebrating his 52nd birthday would tell Rivers people what is not correct.”
He pointed out that it was wrong for Amaechi to compare his eight years as governor to the two years he has spent so far.
The governor also charged Amaechi to allow those aspiring to be governor in the state to express themselves because he, Amaechi, could not be governor again.
Wike noted that his administration had remained focused and would continue to deliver projects that would improve the living condition of the people.
He said, “His (Amaechi) anger is that I have been given the name, Mr. Project. I came to serve the people. You are comparing your eight years with my two years.
“Anybody aspiring to be governor should be allowed to tell Rivers people what he wants to do. You (Amaechi) cannot be governor again.”
http://dailypost.ng/2017/06/20/amaechi-angry-criticizes-wike/
4 Likes
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by NwaNimo1(m): 2:51pm
Tom and Jerry....
8 Likes
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:52pm
Wike is far better than amaechi...
24 Likes
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by gentlezypher: 2:53pm
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by Baawaa(m): 2:55pm
The two of you are rogues and thieves
7 Likes
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by Oladimejyy(m): 3:05pm
CROWNWEALTH019:How can you prove it?i want correct evidence not media evidence
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by yarimo(m): 3:06pm
Nonsense all the projects WEKI is claiming is 90 percent completion by AMEACHI administration when he was governor of the state, may God bless AMEACHI for laying solid foundation in rivers state.
15 Likes
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 3:08pm
yarimo:Just as buhari is claiming Jonathan's train projects abi, why are you guys this ....
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by yarimo(m): 3:11pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
2 Likes
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by ipreach(m): 3:41pm
yarimo:
In the same way, Buhari/APC is claiming the achievements of GEJ
9 Likes
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by richidinho(m): 3:49pm
Pls you guys better remain sworn enemies ooo
the moment you both reconcile our Rivers money will suffer, cos na double looting for dead body e go be
for now we can manage singleman looting that is why project dey everywhere
7 Likes
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by PREBuhari2019: 3:55pm
Old man behaving like ta-ta. I know the other ta-ta will reply soon.
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by yarimo(m): 5:13pm
ipreach:
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by mrvitalis(m): 5:54pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
My friend PDP ,APC apart u can't compare ameachi and woke please
Education, health ,infrastructure ,agric , common are u blind
Are u even sure ur in rivers sate ??
8 Likes
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:58pm
mrvitalis:My friend APC, its crystal clear and visible to the blind that wike 2 years is far better than amaechi.... You are too bias to speak the truth... Byeeeee
12 Likes
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by mrvitalis(m): 6:00pm
CROWNWEALTH019:Lol OK bye
3 Likes
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by obicentlis: 8:17pm
Over grown babies .
Who cares?
You guys have caused a lot in Rivers State.
Is the blood not enough for you guys?
Dancing Unclad in the market place.
Unfortunate Leaders.
1 Like
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by NwaAmaikpe: 8:19pm
Amaechi is angry with Wike..because Wike is not giving River's good governance.
Wike is more into peddling of rumours and propaganda than governing.
Wike is incessantly lying about the Lion of Ubima.
Amaechi is a gentleman who believes in good governance, the rule of law, he detests bribery and he is everything good that Wike will never be.
God bless Amaechi
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by elmessiahs(m): 8:20pm
Wike is a betrayal dat has sole aim of developin jst obio akpor and phalga
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by Tapout(m): 8:20pm
Mr project wike funny sha
One thing I admire in him is his boldness
5 Likes
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by mooremoney(m): 8:20pm
Wike we know. Amaechi can continue licking ass in the north we don't care about him anymore
1 Like
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by Kylekent59: 8:21pm
Bad politicians are not born. They are created by good people who don't vote
3 Likes
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by ileogbenfidel(m): 8:22pm
Politicians keep entertaining Us with their utterances. No better politician in Nigeria they are all thesame
1 Like
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by ricmx: 8:22pm
To Amaechi
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by Austema(m): 8:22pm
They are far better than my Govonor YEYE OBOLO, hope you guys knows my state
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by Maximilanocorbin(m): 8:22pm
WHAT'S THE ESSENCE OF ARGUING AND CRITICIZING EACH OTHER WHEN THE ECONOMY OF THIS COUNTRY IS IN LIMBO
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by swiz123(m): 8:22pm
I feel like punching wike's nose
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by mooremoney(m): 8:23pm
Just as the monorail is 90 percent complete abi? Better wake up. Amaechi has always been a criminal.
yarimo:
2 Likes
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by LRlobbs: 8:23pm
Ogbeni we already know
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by balanceofterror1(m): 8:23pm
ok
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by Philinho(m): 8:23pm
If I were you,I'll allow d projects to speak to Amaechi while I sit n watch
|Re: Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike by jieta: 8:24pm
show us how many project you have commission to warrant such a name
