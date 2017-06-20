Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why Amaechi Is Angry, Criticizes Me – Wike (6931 Views)

Wike made the remark while reacting to statement by Amaechi, who criticized the title “Mr. Project” ascribed to him.



Speaking in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Monday, the governor described Amaechi’s alleged criticism on projects and programmes across the state as unfortunate, saying, “It is unfortunate that someone who was celebrating his 52nd birthday would tell Rivers people what is not correct.”



He pointed out that it was wrong for Amaechi to compare his eight years as governor to the two years he has spent so far.





The governor also charged Amaechi to allow those aspiring to be governor in the state to express themselves because he, Amaechi, could not be governor again.



Wike noted that his administration had remained focused and would continue to deliver projects that would improve the living condition of the people.



He said, “His (Amaechi) anger is that I have been given the name, Mr. Project. I came to serve the people. You are comparing your eight years with my two years.



“Anybody aspiring to be governor should be allowed to tell Rivers people what he wants to do. You (Amaechi) cannot be governor again.”





Tom and Jerry.... 8 Likes

Wike is far better than amaechi... 24 Likes

The two of you are rogues and thieves 7 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:

Wike is far better than amaechi... How can you prove it?i want correct evidence not media evidence How can you prove it?i want correct evidence not media evidence 16 Likes 1 Share

Nonsense all the projects WEKI is claiming is 90 percent completion by AMEACHI administration when he was governor of the state, may God bless AMEACHI for laying solid foundation in rivers state. 15 Likes

yarimo:

Nonsense all the projects WEKI is claiming is 90 percent completion by AMEACHI administration when he was governor of the state, may God bless AMEACHI for laying solid foundation in rivers state. Just as buhari is claiming Jonathan's train projects abi, why are you guys this .... Just as buhari is claiming Jonathan's train projects abi, why are you guys this .... 16 Likes 1 Share

CROWNWEALTH019:



Just as buhari is claiming Jonathan's train projects abi, why are you guys this .... 2 Likes

yarimo:

Nonsense all the projects WEKI is claiming is 90 percent completion by AMEACHI administration when he was governor of the state, may God bless AMEACHI for laying solid foundation in rivers state.

In the same way, Buhari/APC is claiming the achievements of GEJ In the same way, Buhari/APC is claiming the achievements of GEJ 9 Likes

Pls you guys better remain sworn enemies ooo



the moment you both reconcile our Rivers money will suffer, cos na double looting for dead body e go be



for now we can manage singleman looting that is why project dey everywhere 7 Likes

Old man behaving like ta-ta. I know the other ta-ta will reply soon.

ipreach:





In the same way, Buhari/APC is claiming the achievements of GEJ

CROWNWEALTH019:

Wike is far better than amaechi...

My friend PDP ,APC apart u can't compare ameachi and woke please



Education, health ,infrastructure ,agric , common are u blind



Are u even sure ur in rivers sate ?? My friend PDP ,APC apart u can't compare ameachi and woke pleaseEducation, health ,infrastructure ,agric , common are u blindAre u even sure ur in rivers sate ?? 8 Likes

mrvitalis:





My friend PDP ,APC apart u can't compare ameachi and woke please



Education, health ,infrastructure ,agric , common are u blind



Are u even sure ur in rivers sate ?? My friend APC, its crystal clear and visible to the blind that wike 2 years is far better than amaechi.... You are too bias to speak the truth... Byeeeee My friend APC, its crystal clear and visible to the blind that wike 2 years is far better than amaechi.... You are too bias to speak the truth... Byeeeee 12 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:



My friend APC, its crystal clear and visible to the blind that wike 2 years is far better than amaechi.... You are too bias to speak the truth... Byeeeee Lol OK bye Lol OK bye 3 Likes

Over grown babies .







Who cares?







You guys have caused a lot in Rivers State.





Is the blood not enough for you guys?







Dancing Unclad in the market place.





Unfortunate Leaders. 1 Like





Amaechi is angry with Wike..because Wike is not giving River's good governance.



Wike is more into peddling of rumours and propaganda than governing.



Wike is incessantly lying about the Lion of Ubima.



Amaechi is a gentleman who believes in good governance, the rule of law, he detests bribery and he is everything good that Wike will never be.



God bless Amaechi Amaechi is angry with Wike..because Wike is not giving River's good governance.Wike is more into peddling of rumours and propaganda than governing.Wike is incessantly lying about the Lion of Ubima.Amaechi is a gentleman who believes in good governance, the rule of law, he detests bribery and he is everything good that Wike will never be.God bless Amaechi 7 Likes 1 Share

Wike is a betrayal dat has sole aim of developin jst obio akpor and phalga

Mr project wike funny sha



One thing I admire in him is his boldness 5 Likes

Wike we know. Amaechi can continue licking ass in the north we don't care about him anymore 1 Like

Bad politicians are not born. They are created by good people who don't vote 3 Likes

Politicians keep entertaining Us with their utterances. No better politician in Nigeria they are all thesame 1 Like

To Amaechi

They are far better than my Govonor YEYE OBOLO, hope you guys knows my state

WHAT'S THE ESSENCE OF ARGUING AND CRITICIZING EACH OTHER WHEN THE ECONOMY OF THIS COUNTRY IS IN LIMBO

I feel like punching wike's nose



yarimo:

Nonsense all the projects WEKI is claiming is 90 percent completion by AMEACHI administration when he was governor of the state, may God bless AMEACHI for laying solid foundation in rivers state. Just as the monorail is 90 percent complete abi? Better wake up. Amaechi has always been a criminal. 2 Likes

Ogbeni we already know

ok

If I were you,I'll allow d projects to speak to Amaechi while I sit n watch