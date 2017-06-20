₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,826,127 members, 3,609,203 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 June 2017 at 09:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum (8196 Views)
Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra / APC Akwa-Ibom Youths Write Tinubu / Biafra Agitation: Arewa Youths Write ACF, NEF (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by Youngadvocate: 4:41pm
The Ohanaeze Youth Council, Worldwide, OYC, has petitioned the United Nations, UN, asking that ndi Igbo in the North be granted special protection following the quit notice issued to them by a coalition of northern youths.
The council which is the youth wing of Ohaneze ndi Igbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization also, demanded that the United Nations begins preparation to conduct a referendum in Igbo land to finally determine the fate of their people.
This is following the letter written by the Arewa Youths to the Acting President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in which they bashed Ndigbo over the continuous agitation for Biafra.
Recall the Arewa youths in the letter accused ndi Igbo of instigating various crisis in the country, including the first military coup as well as the civil war.
But in the letter to the UN by the OYC, said it was high time a referendum was conducted to pave way for the final end to the “unworkable marriage” called Nigeria.
The letter signed by the group’s national president, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike (National secretary) Amb Arthur Obiora (Dep National President) Engr Obinna Adobe (National Publicity Secretary) was copied to the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the United States Embassy in Nigeria, the UK Embassy, the Commonwealth, the Amnesty International, among others.
The letter was entitled: “A CALL FOR EMERGENCY IN NIGERIA- OUR TWO-POINT DEMAND.”
It reads in parts: “It is with great concern that we alert the international community of the looming genocide against the Igbos in the Northern part of Nigeria, occasioned by a well-orchestrated, carefully thought-after plot by the Northern hierarchy, who are hiding under the Arewa Youths.
“Their latest ranting, which they packaged a letter to the Acting President has left no one in doubt as to their motive: A GRAND DESIGN TO ANNIHILATE THE IGBO RACE. This, they want to achieve so easily through the well packaged false history, which they have now dished out to gullible minds in order to create a passion hatred for the Igbos in the minds of their people and thereby easily achieve the October 1 planned mayhem against our people.
“How else could one justify their attempt to stab history in the back by labelling the first military coup in Nigeria as an Igbo coup? How else could people twist history than their justifying the pogrom against the Igbos between 1966 and 1967, which eventually led to the civil war? In what measure can one justify the insult on our late leaders, in the persons of Late Gen. Aguiyi Ironsi and Late Col. Chukwuemeka Odumewgu Ojukwu?
“In Igbo land, we have respect not only for the elders, but more so for the dead and it if is for that purpose that we chose not to go further into this matter. Truth cannot never be changed. However, we must let these youths and their pay-masters know that contrary to their claims, our people have made much more sacrifices for the unity of this country, starting from the later Owelle of Onitsha, Nnamdi Azikiwe.
“To also justify their planned killing of every Igbo man remaining with the Biafra agitation amounts to hypocrisy of the highest magnitude. May we remind them for over a decade now, the Boko Haram did not just declare war on the Nigerian State but has gone ahead to seize territories, killed thousands of thousand and rendered millions homeless, yet nobody has branded it an action signed by the entire North. Besides, like the Arewa Youths pointed out in their hypocritical letter, the Biafra agitators have their demand for self-determination found in so many characters, including that of the UN, for which Nigeria is a signatory to. Where does the Boko Haram derive its own right to be engaging in mass murder?
“Our point here, however, is not on the propriety or otherwise of the attempt by Boko Haram to take over every Nigerian Nigeria territory or the Biafra agitation, but the difficult attempt by the Arewa Youths to link every Igbo man with the activities of the IPOB. If it is so, suffice it to say that all of them are members of the Boko Haram sect.
“May we also state that contrary to their claims that Ndigbo were being accommodated in every part of the country, our people have continued to be slaughtered like chickens, especially in the North, without justifiable reason. The case of Mrs. Bridget Agbahime, a pastor’s wife, who was murdered in cold blood will speak against these youths. The manner her case was muzzled by the Kano State Government will make her blood to cry forever against her shameless murderers.
“We, therefore, alert your attention to another impending massacre of the Igbos, especially with thick rumour of arms being stock-piled in the North in readiness for action. It is even more painful considering undenied claims that some security personnel were aiding the smuggling of these sophisticated arms through the porous land borders in the North.
“Suffice it to say, Sir, that the life of our people are now at a great risker. It does appear that the pogrom of the 60s is here to repeat itself again. There are indications that they are only waiting for the whistle to be blown for them to unleash another round of terror on our people.
“Giving the above, we urge the United Nations to beam its satellite on the Northern Nigeria ahead of any eventuality that may befall our people. Considering the manner the security agencies have handled these endless threats, it is unlikely that they may protect our people when these marauders will strike.
“Secondly and very importantly too, having seen that Igbos have remained the victims of this marriage called Nigeria, despite our sacrifices, we demand that the on-going constitutional amendment will not be acceptable should it not make provision for a referendum. It is high time people are given freedom to decide whether they want to remain in a country where they are not loved, not wanted but hated with passion.
“The National Assembly should make no mistake of undertaking any further constitutional amendment without an option for referendum, this is the only way to go and we urge the United Nations to mount all necessary international pressures on Nigeria to effect that very much needed amendment.”
http://igbobia.com/?q=igbo-youths-write-united-nations-demand-for-protection-of-igbos-in-the-north-and-referendum-read
12 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by Youngadvocate: 4:43pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
1 Like
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by cossyjay: 4:50pm
very good this is the way to go
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by Michael004: 4:50pm
Bunch of cowards. I thought they are brave na, why writing UN.
42 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by Ojiofor: 4:56pm
Well said!
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by banki(m): 5:01pm
When they were issuing death treaths to other people it was ok....
When nnamdi kanu was calling for the death of yorubas etc it was ok...
70 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by FUNNYBONE1: 5:05pm
Proudly Biafran
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by FUNNYBONE1: 5:08pm
banki:
Cant you pretend to be wise for once, your level of stupidity is really stunning
98 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by Newmanluckyman(m): 5:09pm
...A very good response from the Ohanaeze Youths.This is a civilized, decent, intellectual and legal procedures for the ignoble threat emanating from the Arewa youths.
58 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by Igboesika: 5:11pm
Everybody wants disintegration except afonjass. That's very bad.
44 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by lloydtruth: 5:24pm
Michael004:Cowards as in Or are you among those already dreaming and salivating on igbo properties up north? If so you will continue to dream until your dream dries up in your skull.
90 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by johnserek: 5:31pm
Youngadvocate:
USA OWNS UN
USA HAS SAID NO DIVISION
WHAT TYPE OF COWARDLY ACT IS THAT
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by TimeMod1: 5:32pm
No tribe in Nigeria has written tons of letter to UN but Igbos. Their voice is adorned with cries of victimisation. They are the loudest and the most cowardly of the more than 250 ethnic groups in Nigeria. what a yeye tribe!.
They alleged that history was stabbed in the back yet couldn't retort with a truer version. They think they can take enlightened Nigerians for their misguided kids who have been bastardized with lies & revisionism.
The North is really guiding through well, they called for UN attention and You have taken a bold step in that regard but for you to raise an unfounded alarm of genocidal attempt against the North who have always call for a non-violent exodus.
One begin to wonder what is so special about the parasitic North and the under-developed SW that the Ibos have refused to vacate these regions.
Let's hope your legislators and political leaders join forces with you and put UN under considerable pressure. We join our faith with yours but please for the umpteenth time, stop the blackmailing.
42 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by OVI75(m): 5:34pm
See The Difference Betwen Animals Area Youths And Sane Educated People OYC...
[/b]suffice it to say that all of them are members of the Boko Haram sect.[b]
Ds Part @Bolded Got Me Lafin Hard.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by Nnemuka(f): 5:36pm
Yes oh, we want referendum and not war.
No blood will be spilled anywhere in and outside Biafraland.
25 Likes
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by OVI75(m): 5:36pm
TimeMod1:
Ths One didn't Bother To Even Read The Writeup ....
Thinking With Yr Fingers Instead Of Yr Brain
49 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by Guestlander: 5:38pm
TimeMod1:
The folks at the UN are not stupid.
7 Likes
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by TimeMod1: 5:39pm
Igboesika:Your people are crying in a show of shame while you are shouting Afonja. Afonjas must have screwed every hole of your body. I don't think you realized what is coming down on you in a few months.
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by jasawa: 5:47pm
OVI75:are you speaking in pidgin or Chinese?
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by TimeMod1: 5:47pm
OVI75:What proofs have you that the North is stockpiling weapons for a potential genocide?
Is it not true that Ibos truncated the first republic and subsequently disrupted regionalism?.. So where exactly was history stabbed in the back?.. You can't get international attention through propaganda. yeye people.
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by TimeMod1: 5:52pm
Guestlander:.
3 Likes
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by EvilMetahuman: 5:52pm
Why are they not writing to their senators and governors?
What exactly do they expect UN to do?
Send soilders to northern nigeria to protect anyone with a giant flat head?
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by Guestlander: 5:56pm
TimeMod1:
Parroting whom, can you please explain? And packing to go where?
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by irynterri(f): 5:56pm
UN that has not finished settling Syria's case, UN is now a toothless dog that sits down and watch crises erupt in nations so that arms market will boom, war in an African country be like Christmas gift to them because as we don't produce arms
5 Likes
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by TimeMod1: 6:05pm
Guestlander:My bad!. I mistook you for one of the flatinos.
2 Likes
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by Guestlander: 6:06pm
TimeMod1:
No worries.
1 Like
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by ScotsReferendum: 6:07pm
Write to UN that they should conduct a referendum and not protection
1 Like
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by nabiz(m): 6:12pm
Michael004:mr. man this modern age. you fight with wisdom. Igbos are not motor park agbero. All is for formality and history sake
27 Likes
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by igbeke: 6:57pm
The best way to roll.
The Igbo's are far more matured at decision than those old men parading themselves as youths up north.
Kudos, Ndigbo
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by princemillla(m): 6:58pm
EvilMetahuman:
I'd better go tell my neighbors to go for head enlargement as that would be the signal across board for rescuing mission
2 Likes
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by acenazt: 7:01pm
this people are just thoughtless. they have been screaming let us go let us go. now that they have been given a way out they want protection and referendum. silly folks
9 Likes
|Re: Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum by chukuli(m): 7:17pm
Michael004:.ask your mum
4 Likes
Nigerian Embassy In Rome Is Under Attack. / Nigerians Were Not Attacked In By Rebels In Libya - Minister / I Left $30bn In The Treasury For You, Jonathan Replies Buhari
Viewing this topic: Danhan(f), chibabyboy, tdayof(m), Imoala, DrOBD(m), reuben79, maadman, Beorn, EnuguDadImoMom, burkingx(f), Donchips(m), dabrake(m), Healthnow(m), Nickky28(m), kulu80(m), ade7063002666(m), aparata, SaviTar(m), Abduljabbar1313, LordCenturion(m), engrpheleeks(m), Nedumadrid(m), mayourbash(f), SirTunechi(f), gcey2k(m), megafox, Eastfield1, iyke926(m), Advent17(m), bentopsy, Samcoflex75(m), Xkalaban(m), Eagleword14(f), Godsbaby1(f), vecman22(m), Uniquewise, Elijahhopelarry(m), realhumanity, TeamLeader(m), kolomax(m), Pavore9, etainment360(m), Dankamaru(m), 97loodbre(m), Ochinex(m), AmoryBlacq, honourhim, Doctorfitz(m), abdulrazat(m), Sanchez01, KingsCity, dezo(m), boldaslion, nextexcel, durentchigozie(m), scarchiji, gabrielokeke555(m), Obaiyski(m), Smartsyn(m), hamzeiy, joinnow, Biaframyland, jollymizzle(m), yongg, ekestic1976, stitcheD(m), playpaz, vicky3(m) and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11