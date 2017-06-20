Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Igbo Youths Write UN, Demand Protection Of Igbos In The North And Referendum (8196 Views)

Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra / APC Akwa-Ibom Youths Write Tinubu / Biafra Agitation: Arewa Youths Write ACF, NEF (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





The council which is the youth wing of Ohaneze ndi Igbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization also, demanded that the United Nations begins preparation to conduct a referendum in Igbo land to finally determine the fate of their people.



This is following the letter written by the Arewa Youths to the Acting President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in which they bashed Ndigbo over the continuous agitation for Biafra.



Recall the Arewa youths in the letter accused ndi Igbo of instigating various crisis in the country, including the first military coup as well as the civil war.



But in the letter to the UN by the OYC, said it was high time a referendum was conducted to pave way for the final end to the “unworkable marriage” called Nigeria.



The letter signed by the group’s national president, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike (National secretary) Amb Arthur Obiora (Dep National President) Engr Obinna Adobe (National Publicity Secretary) was copied to the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the United States Embassy in Nigeria, the UK Embassy, the Commonwealth, the Amnesty International, among others.



The letter was entitled: “A CALL FOR EMERGENCY IN NIGERIA- OUR TWO-POINT DEMAND.”



It reads in parts: “It is with great concern that we alert the international community of the looming genocide against the Igbos in the Northern part of Nigeria, occasioned by a well-orchestrated, carefully thought-after plot by the Northern hierarchy, who are hiding under the Arewa Youths.



“Their latest ranting, which they packaged a letter to the Acting President has left no one in doubt as to their motive: A GRAND DESIGN TO ANNIHILATE THE IGBO RACE. This, they want to achieve so easily through the well packaged false history, which they have now dished out to gullible minds in order to create a passion hatred for the Igbos in the minds of their people and thereby easily achieve the October 1 planned mayhem against our people.



“How else could one justify their attempt to stab history in the back by labelling the first military coup in Nigeria as an Igbo coup? How else could people twist history than their justifying the pogrom against the Igbos between 1966 and 1967, which eventually led to the civil war? In what measure can one justify the insult on our late leaders, in the persons of Late Gen. Aguiyi Ironsi and Late Col. Chukwuemeka Odumewgu Ojukwu?



“In Igbo land, we have respect not only for the elders, but more so for the dead and it if is for that purpose that we chose not to go further into this matter. Truth cannot never be changed. However, we must let these youths and their pay-masters know that contrary to their claims, our people have made much more sacrifices for the unity of this country, starting from the later Owelle of Onitsha, Nnamdi Azikiwe.



“To also justify their planned killing of every Igbo man remaining with the Biafra agitation amounts to hypocrisy of the highest magnitude. May we remind them for over a decade now, the Boko Haram did not just declare war on the Nigerian State but has gone ahead to seize territories, killed thousands of thousand and rendered millions homeless, yet nobody has branded it an action signed by the entire North. Besides, like the Arewa Youths pointed out in their hypocritical letter, the Biafra agitators have their demand for self-determination found in so many characters, including that of the UN, for which Nigeria is a signatory to. Where does the Boko Haram derive its own right to be engaging in mass murder?



“Our point here, however, is not on the propriety or otherwise of the attempt by Boko Haram to take over every Nigerian Nigeria territory or the Biafra agitation, but the difficult attempt by the Arewa Youths to link every Igbo man with the activities of the IPOB. If it is so, suffice it to say that all of them are members of the Boko Haram sect.



“May we also state that contrary to their claims that Ndigbo were being accommodated in every part of the country, our people have continued to be slaughtered like chickens, especially in the North, without justifiable reason. The case of Mrs. Bridget Agbahime, a pastor’s wife, who was murdered in cold blood will speak against these youths. The manner her case was muzzled by the Kano State Government will make her blood to cry forever against her shameless murderers.



“We, therefore, alert your attention to another impending massacre of the Igbos, especially with thick rumour of arms being stock-piled in the North in readiness for action. It is even more painful considering undenied claims that some security personnel were aiding the smuggling of these sophisticated arms through the porous land borders in the North.



“Suffice it to say, Sir, that the life of our people are now at a great risker. It does appear that the pogrom of the 60s is here to repeat itself again. There are indications that they are only waiting for the whistle to be blown for them to unleash another round of terror on our people.



“Giving the above, we urge the United Nations to beam its satellite on the Northern Nigeria ahead of any eventuality that may befall our people. Considering the manner the security agencies have handled these endless threats, it is unlikely that they may protect our people when these marauders will strike.



“Secondly and very importantly too, having seen that Igbos have remained the victims of this marriage called Nigeria, despite our sacrifices, we demand that the on-going constitutional amendment will not be acceptable should it not make provision for a referendum. It is high time people are given freedom to decide whether they want to remain in a country where they are not loved, not wanted but hated with passion.



“The National Assembly should make no mistake of undertaking any further constitutional amendment without an option for referendum, this is the only way to go and we urge the United Nations to mount all necessary international pressures on Nigeria to effect that very much needed amendment.”



http://igbobia.com/?q=igbo-youths-write-united-nations-demand-for-protection-of-igbos-in-the-north-and-referendum-read The Ohanaeze Youth Council, Worldwide, OYC, has petitioned the United Nations, UN, asking that ndi Igbo in the North be granted special protection following the quit notice issued to them by a coalition of northern youths.The council which is the youth wing of Ohaneze ndi Igbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization also, demanded that the United Nations begins preparation to conduct a referendum in Igbo land to finally determine the fate of their people.This is following the letter written by the Arewa Youths to the Acting President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in which they bashed Ndigbo over the continuous agitation for Biafra.Recall the Arewa youths in the letter accused ndi Igbo of instigating various crisis in the country, including the first military coup as well as the civil war.But in the letter to the UN by the OYC, said it was high time a referendum was conducted to pave way for the final end to the “unworkable marriage” called Nigeria.The letter signed by the group’s national president, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike (National secretary) Amb Arthur Obiora (Dep National President) Engr Obinna Adobe (National Publicity Secretary) was copied to the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the United States Embassy in Nigeria, the UK Embassy, the Commonwealth, the Amnesty International, among others.The letter was entitled: “A CALL FOR EMERGENCY IN NIGERIA- OUR TWO-POINT DEMAND.”It reads in parts: “It is with great concern that we alert the international community of the looming genocide against the Igbos in the Northern part of Nigeria, occasioned by a well-orchestrated, carefully thought-after plot by the Northern hierarchy, who are hiding under the Arewa Youths.“Their latest ranting, which they packaged a letter to the Acting President has left no one in doubt as to their motive: A GRAND DESIGN TO ANNIHILATE THE IGBO RACE. This, they want to achieve so easily through the well packaged false history, which they have now dished out to gullible minds in order to create a passion hatred for the Igbos in the minds of their people and thereby easily achieve the October 1 planned mayhem against our people.“How else could one justify their attempt to stab history in the back by labelling the first military coup in Nigeria as an Igbo coup? How else could people twist history than their justifying the pogrom against the Igbos between 1966 and 1967, which eventually led to the civil war? In what measure can one justify the insult on our late leaders, in the persons of Late Gen. Aguiyi Ironsi and Late Col. Chukwuemeka Odumewgu Ojukwu?“In Igbo land, we have respect not only for the elders, but more so for the dead and it if is for that purpose that we chose not to go further into this matter. Truth cannot never be changed. However, we must let these youths and their pay-masters know that contrary to their claims, our people have made much more sacrifices for the unity of this country, starting from the later Owelle of Onitsha, Nnamdi Azikiwe.“To also justify their planned killing of every Igbo man remaining with the Biafra agitation amounts to hypocrisy of the highest magnitude. May we remind them for over a decade now, the Boko Haram did not just declare war on the Nigerian State but has gone ahead to seize territories, killed thousands of thousand and rendered millions homeless, yet nobody has branded it an action signed by the entire North. Besides, like the Arewa Youths pointed out in their hypocritical letter, the Biafra agitators have their demand for self-determination found in so many characters, including that of the UN, for which Nigeria is a signatory to. Where does the Boko Haram derive its own right to be engaging in mass murder?“Our point here, however, is not on the propriety or otherwise of the attempt by Boko Haram to take over every Nigerian Nigeria territory or the Biafra agitation, but the difficult attempt by the Arewa Youths to link every Igbo man with the activities of the IPOB. If it is so, suffice it to say that all of them are members of the Boko Haram sect.“May we also state that contrary to their claims that Ndigbo were being accommodated in every part of the country, our people have continued to be slaughtered like chickens, especially in the North, without justifiable reason. The case of Mrs. Bridget Agbahime, a pastor’s wife, who was murdered in cold blood will speak against these youths. The manner her case was muzzled by the Kano State Government will make her blood to cry forever against her shameless murderers.“We, therefore, alert your attention to another impending massacre of the Igbos, especially with thick rumour of arms being stock-piled in the North in readiness for action. It is even more painful considering undenied claims that some security personnel were aiding the smuggling of these sophisticated arms through the porous land borders in the North.“Suffice it to say, Sir, that the life of our people are now at a great risker. It does appear that the pogrom of the 60s is here to repeat itself again. There are indications that they are only waiting for the whistle to be blown for them to unleash another round of terror on our people.“Giving the above, we urge the United Nations to beam its satellite on the Northern Nigeria ahead of any eventuality that may befall our people. Considering the manner the security agencies have handled these endless threats, it is unlikely that they may protect our people when these marauders will strike.“Secondly and very importantly too, having seen that Igbos have remained the victims of this marriage called Nigeria, despite our sacrifices, we demand that the on-going constitutional amendment will not be acceptable should it not make provision for a referendum. It is high time people are given freedom to decide whether they want to remain in a country where they are not loved, not wanted but hated with passion.“The National Assembly should make no mistake of undertaking any further constitutional amendment without an option for referendum, this is the only way to go and we urge the United Nations to mount all necessary international pressures on Nigeria to effect that very much needed amendment.” 12 Likes 4 Shares

Lalasticlala, Mynd44 1 Like

very good this is the way to go 38 Likes 2 Shares

Bunch of cowards. I thought they are brave na, why writing UN. 42 Likes 3 Shares

Well said! 3 Likes 3 Shares

When they were issuing death treaths to other people it was ok....

When nnamdi kanu was calling for the death of yorubas etc it was ok... 70 Likes 6 Shares

Proudly Biafran 34 Likes 1 Share

banki:

When they were issuing death treaths to other people it was ok....

When nnamdi kanu was calling for the death of yorubas etc it was ok...





Cant you pretend to be wise for once, your level of stupidity is really stunning Cant you pretend to be wise for once, your level of stupidity is really stunning 98 Likes 6 Shares

...A very good response from the Ohanaeze Youths.This is a civilized, decent, intellectual and legal procedures for the ignoble threat emanating from the Arewa youths. 58 Likes 1 Share

Everybody wants disintegration except afonjass. That's very bad. 44 Likes 2 Shares

Michael004:

Bunch of cowards. I thought they are brave na, why writing UN. Cowards as in Or are you among those already dreaming and salivating on igbo properties up north? If so you will continue to dream until your dream dries up in your skull. Cowards as inOr are you among those already dreaming and salivating on igbo properties up north? If so you will continue to dream until your dream dries up in your skull. 90 Likes 4 Shares

Youngadvocate:

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, Worldwide, OYC, has petitioned the United Nations, UN, asking that ndi Igbo in the North be granted special protection following the quit notice issued to them by a coalition of northern youths.



The council which is the youth wing of Ohaneze ndi Igbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization also, demanded that the United Nations begins preparation to conduct a referendum in Igbo land to finally determine the fate of their people.



This is following the letter written by the Arewa Youths to the Acting President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in which they bashed Ndigbo over the continuous agitation for Biafra.



Recall the Arewa youths in the letter accused ndi Igbo of instigating various crisis in the country, including the first military coup as well as the civil war.



But in the letter to the UN by the OYC, said it was high time a referendum was conducted to pave way for the final end to the “unworkable marriage” called Nigeria.



The letter signed by the group’s national president, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike (National secretary) Amb Arthur Obiora (Dep National President) Engr Obinna Adobe (National Publicity Secretary) was copied to the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the United States Embassy in Nigeria, the UK Embassy, the Commonwealth, the Amnesty International, among others.



The letter was entitled: “A CALL FOR EMERGENCY IN NIGERIA- OUR TWO-POINT DEMAND.”



It reads in parts: “It is with great concern that we alert the international community of the looming genocide against the Igbos in the Northern part of Nigeria, occasioned by a well-orchestrated, carefully thought-after plot by the Northern hierarchy, who are hiding under the Arewa Youths.



“Their latest ranting, which they packaged a letter to the Acting President has left no one in doubt as to their motive: A GRAND DESIGN TO ANNIHILATE THE IGBO RACE. This, they want to achieve so easily through the well packaged false history, which they have now dished out to gullible minds in order to create a passion hatred for the Igbos in the minds of their people and thereby easily achieve the October 1 planned mayhem against our people.



“How else could one justify their attempt to stab history in the back by labelling the first military coup in Nigeria as an Igbo coup? How else could people twist history than their justifying the pogrom against the Igbos between 1966 and 1967, which eventually led to the civil war? In what measure can one justify the insult on our late leaders, in the persons of Late Gen. Aguiyi Ironsi and Late Col. Chukwuemeka Odumewgu Ojukwu?



“In Igbo land, we have respect not only for the elders, but more so for the dead and it if is for that purpose that we chose not to go further into this matter. Truth cannot never be changed. However, we must let these youths and their pay-masters know that contrary to their claims, our people have made much more sacrifices for the unity of this country, starting from the later Owelle of Onitsha, Nnamdi Azikiwe.



“To also justify their planned killing of every Igbo man remaining with the Biafra agitation amounts to hypocrisy of the highest magnitude. May we remind them for over a decade now, the Boko Haram did not just declare war on the Nigerian State but has gone ahead to seize territories, killed thousands of thousand and rendered millions homeless, yet nobody has branded it an action signed by the entire North. Besides, like the Arewa Youths pointed out in their hypocritical letter, the Biafra agitators have their demand for self-determination found in so many characters, including that of the UN, for which Nigeria is a signatory to. Where does the Boko Haram derive its own right to be engaging in mass murder?



“Our point here, however, is not on the propriety or otherwise of the attempt by Boko Haram to take over every Nigerian Nigeria territory or the Biafra agitation, but the difficult attempt by the Arewa Youths to link every Igbo man with the activities of the IPOB. If it is so, suffice it to say that all of them are members of the Boko Haram sect.



“May we also state that contrary to their claims that Ndigbo were being accommodated in every part of the country, our people have continued to be slaughtered like chickens, especially in the North, without justifiable reason. The case of Mrs. Bridget Agbahime, a pastor’s wife, who was murdered in cold blood will speak against these youths. The manner her case was muzzled by the Kano State Government will make her blood to cry forever against her shameless murderers.



“We, therefore, alert your attention to another impending massacre of the Igbos, especially with thick rumour of arms being stock-piled in the North in readiness for action. It is even more painful considering undenied claims that some security personnel were aiding the smuggling of these sophisticated arms through the porous land borders in the North.



“Suffice it to say, Sir, that the life of our people are now at a great risker. It does appear that the pogrom of the 60s is here to repeat itself again. There are indications that they are only waiting for the whistle to be blown for them to unleash another round of terror on our people.



“Giving the above, we urge the United Nations to beam its satellite on the Northern Nigeria ahead of any eventuality that may befall our people. Considering the manner the security agencies have handled these endless threats, it is unlikely that they may protect our people when these marauders will strike.



“Secondly and very importantly too, having seen that Igbos have remained the victims of this marriage called Nigeria, despite our sacrifices, we demand that the on-going constitutional amendment will not be acceptable should it not make provision for a referendum. It is high time people are given freedom to decide whether they want to remain in a country where they are not loved, not wanted but hated with passion.



“The National Assembly should make no mistake of undertaking any further constitutional amendment without an option for referendum, this is the only way to go and we urge the United Nations to mount all necessary international pressures on Nigeria to effect that very much needed amendment.”



http://igbobia.com/?q=igbo-youths-write-united-nations-demand-for-protection-of-igbos-in-the-north-and-referendum-read



USA OWNS UN

USA HAS SAID NO DIVISION

WHAT TYPE OF COWARDLY ACT IS THAT USA OWNS UNUSA HAS SAID NO DIVISIONWHAT TYPE OF COWARDLY ACT IS THAT 9 Likes 1 Share

No tribe in Nigeria has written tons of letter to UN but Igbos. Their voice is adorned with cries of victimisation. They are the loudest and the most cowardly of the more than 250 ethnic groups in Nigeria. what a yeye tribe!.

They alleged that history was stabbed in the back yet couldn't retort with a truer version. They think they can take enlightened Nigerians for their misguided kids who have been bastardized with lies & revisionism.

The North is really guiding through well, they called for UN attention and You have taken a bold step in that regard but for you to raise an unfounded alarm of genocidal attempt against the North who have always call for a non-violent exodus.

One begin to wonder what is so special about the parasitic North and the under-developed SW that the Ibos have refused to vacate these regions.

Let's hope your legislators and political leaders join forces with you and put UN under considerable pressure. We join our faith with yours but please for the umpteenth time, stop the blackmailing. 42 Likes 5 Shares

See The Difference Betwen Animals Area Youths And Sane Educated People OYC...







[/b]suffice it to say that all of them are members of the Boko Haram sect.[b]



Ds Part @Bolded Got Me Lafin Hard. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Yes oh, we want referendum and not war.

No blood will be spilled anywhere in and outside Biafraland. 25 Likes

TimeMod1:

No tribe in Nigeria has written tons of letter to UN but Igbos. Their voice is adorned with cries of victimisation. They are the loudest and the most cowardly of the more than 250 ethnic groups in Nigeria. what a yeye tribe!.

They alleged that history was stabbed in the back yet couldn't retort with a truer version. They think they can take enlightened Nigerians for their misguided kids who have been bastardized with lies & revisionism.

The North is really guiding through well, they called for UN attention and You have have taken a bold step in that regard but for you to raise an unfounded alarm of genocidal attempt against the North who have always call for a non-violent exodus.

One begin to wonder what is so special about the parasitic North and the under-developed SW that the Ibos have refused to vacate these regions.

Let's hope your legislators and political leaders join forces with you and put UN under considerable pressure. We join our faith with yours but please for the umpteenth time, stop the blackmailing.

Ths One didn't Bother To Even Read The Writeup ....



Thinking With Yr Fingers Instead Of Yr Brain Ths One didn't Bother To Even Read The Writeup ....Thinking With Yr Fingers Instead Of Yr Brain 49 Likes 2 Shares

TimeMod1:

No tribe in Nigeria has written tons of letter to UN but Igbos. Their voice is adorned with cries of victimisation. They are the loudest and the most cowardly of the more than 250 ethnic groups in Nigeria. what a yeye tribe!.

They alleged that history was stabbed in the back yet couldn't retort with a truer version. They think they can take enlightened Nigerians for their misguided kids who have been bastardized with lies & revisionism.

The North is really guiding through well, they called for UN attention and You have have taken a bold step in that regard but for you to raise an unfounded alarm of genocidal attempt against the North who have always call for a non-violent exodus.

One begin to wonder what is so special about the parasitic North and the under-developed SW that the Ibos have refused to vacate these regions.

Let's hope your legislators and political leaders join forces with you and put UN under considerable pressure. We join our faith with yours but please for the umpteenth time, stop the blackmailing.

The folks at the UN are not stupid. The folks at the UN are not stupid. 7 Likes

Igboesika:

Everybody wants disintegration except afonjass. That's very bad. Your people are crying in a show of shame while you are shouting Afonja. Afonjas must have screwed every hole of your body. I don't think you realized what is coming down on you in a few months. Your people are crying in a show of shame while you are shouting Afonja. Afonjas must have screwed every hole of your body. I don't think you realized what is coming down on you in a few months. 27 Likes 2 Shares

OVI75:

See The Difference Betwen Animals Area Youths And Sane Educated People OYC...







[/b]suffice it to say that all of them are members of the Boko Haram sect.[b]



Ds Part @Bolded Got Me Lafin Hard. are you speaking in pidgin or Chinese? are you speaking in pidgin or Chinese?

OVI75:





Ths One didn't Bother To Even Read The Writeup ....



Thinking With Yr Fingers Instead Of Yr Brain What proofs have you that the North is stockpiling weapons for a potential genocide?

Is it not true that Ibos truncated the first republic and subsequently disrupted regionalism?.. So where exactly was history stabbed in the back?.. You can't get international attention through propaganda. yeye people. What proofs have you that the North is stockpiling weapons for a potential genocide?Is it not true that Ibos truncated the first republic and subsequently disrupted regionalism?.. So where exactly was history stabbed in the back?.. You can't get international attention through propaganda. yeye people. 23 Likes 3 Shares

Guestlander:





The folks at the UN are not stupid. . 3 Likes

Why are they not writing to their senators and governors?



What exactly do they expect UN to do?

Send soilders to northern nigeria to protect anyone with a giant flat head? 22 Likes 2 Shares

TimeMod1:

If you are not also stupid, you'd start packing and stop parroting.

Parroting whom, can you please explain? And packing to go where? Parroting whom, can you please explain? And packing to go where?

UN that has not finished settling Syria's case, UN is now a toothless dog that sits down and watch crises erupt in nations so that arms market will boom, war in an African country be like Christmas gift to them because as we don't produce arms 5 Likes

Guestlander:



Parroting whom, can you please explain? And packing to go where? My bad!. I mistook you for one of the flatinos. My bad!. I mistook you for one of the flatinos. 2 Likes

TimeMod1:

My bad!. I mistook you for one of the flatinos.

No worries. No worries. 1 Like

Write to UN that they should conduct a referendum and not protection 1 Like

Michael004:

Bunch of cowards. I thought they are brave na, why writing UN. mr. man this modern age. you fight with wisdom. Igbos are not motor park agbero. All is for formality and history sake mr. man this modern age. you fight with wisdom. Igbos are not motor park agbero. All is for formality and history sake 27 Likes

The best way to roll.

The Igbo's are far more matured at decision than those old men parading themselves as youths up north.

Kudos, Ndigbo 27 Likes 2 Shares

EvilMetahuman:

Why are they not writing to their senators and governors?



What exactly do they expect UN to do?

Send soilders to northern nigeria to protect anyone with a giant flat head?

I'd better go tell my neighbors to go for head enlargement as that would be the signal across board for rescuing mission I'd better go tell my neighbors to go for head enlargement as that would be the signal across board for rescuing mission 2 Likes

this people are just thoughtless. they have been screaming let us go let us go. now that they have been given a way out they want protection and referendum. silly folks 9 Likes