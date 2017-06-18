₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by ijustdey: 8:23am
.Our shareholding structure is evolving – CEO
. FG stops take-over of firm by consortium of banks
.Says lender banks cannot take-over firm without regulatory approval
.We’ll do all within our powers to ensure subscribers continue to enjoy services provided by telco-NCC
Etisalat United Arab Emirate (otherwise called Etisalat Group), the parent company of Etisalat Nigeria, on Tuesday, notified the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange that it has pulled out of Nigeria.
https://dailytimes.ng/news/etisalat-pulls-nigeria/amp/
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by NeeKlaus: 8:40am
Okay. I might be a greenhorn here but what happens to the millions of Etisalat subscribers now??
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by YoungBlackRico(m): 11:05am
Sad development. What are they going to do about the suscribers though?
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by nemesiis: 11:05am
nawa
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by akpaan(m): 11:05am
so me dat subcribed recently nko?
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by djdoxxx(m): 11:05am
what a tragedy?? Recession everywhere
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by jonathan111: 11:05am
Ok
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by Godson201333(m): 11:05am
Oh
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by Caustics: 11:05am
criminals!!!!! after making people buy N200 airtime
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by SalamRushdie: 11:05am
No matter how we try to mask this it still is a fallout of the poor leadership of General Muhammadu Buhari who early in his govt set in place poorly thought out haphazard play to the illiterate zombie gallery economic and vendetta driven policies which scared away further Foriegn Direct Investment and stimulated a capital repatriation stampede which saw many multi national stealthily pullout over 60 billion dollars worth of capital, gross turnover and PPTs right under the nose of a clueless Buhari ..The truth is that Mubadala pullout is reflection of the vote of no confidence most investors , business majors , multinationals , IOCs, SMES and every day Nigerians have since passed on this ghastly mistake in governance headed by no other than the visionless Muhammadu Buhari ..God bless Nigeria I hope we have all learnt from our mistakes
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by pautex: 11:05am
Bubuism arithmetic is unfavorable to business success in an empire called Naija. It is well
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by Jerryojozy(m): 11:05am
Okay
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by Lilnikee(m): 11:05am
wahala dey?
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by veekid(m): 11:05am
They should refund our money oooooo, so my etisalat sim will become useless
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by Iseoluwani: 11:05am
Are you saying we no get etisalat network again to Nigeria
Matured Rabbits still available for sale at pocket friendly price pchat or call now

08143412574
08143412574
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by richinvestor: 11:05am
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by Ubyy: 11:05am
So what happens to Etisalat staff
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by CheezyCharles(m): 11:05am
they should "cum" and go abeg.... they should really "pull out".... it's ur mind oh I ain't perverted lol
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by hardigsbaba(m): 11:05am
E don happen.
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by telim: 11:05am
It remains multi links
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by bunmioguns(m): 11:05am
make them no try am ooo.. Abeg
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by Franchise21(m): 11:05am
OK na
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by Lifezhead: 11:06am
hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:06am
Job loss
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by Ngasky(m): 11:06am
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by NwaAmaikpe: 11:06am
The zoo is falling
Thank you Jesus
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by Bolustical: 11:06am
ok ooo
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by lollypeezle(m): 11:06am
After Etisalat have come, they are now pulling out #Cypher
The issue is not Etisalat leaving Naija, the issue is UBA and UNION BANK joining the race to take over. They will change Etisalat Lamboghini advert to Toyota Avensis. They can be soooo slow
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by 9jakohai(m): 11:06am
Hmmm....
So what happens to my etisalat line now?
|Re: Etisalat Pulls Out Of Nigeria by tgmservice: 11:06am
Forget all this long talk so what will happen to my etisalat line na wetin i wan hear
