₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,826,647 members, 3,610,813 topics. Date: Wednesday, 21 June 2017 at 04:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals (15182 Views)
|Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by softwerk(f): 11:47am
Commenting on the proceeds of Evans’ criminal escapades, the Anambra-born Mrs. Onwuamadike said, “I have not been receiving money from him, I have never seen his money. The only thing I know is that there was a time he bought an expensive watch in Dubai and I wanted to know why he bought it when he could not open any business for me.
“He kept on teasing me, claiming it came from a friend. It was only when we wanted to travel to South Africa last year Christmas where we spent two years that he gave me N200,000 for the trip.
“I have never seen him as a rich man. While with him, we made sure we had all we wanted to eat and that’s all. I can’t remember seeing any sign of affluence in him.
He is not a proud man and he has been wearing one sandal and slippers for long now. He does not go for parties.
“In fact, I have never suspected him as a criminal. If I have been seeing any strange things, I would have suspected him. We have three cars, one Hilux, one grand Cherokee and an SUV. The N20m they said he sent to me through transfer was given to one Hausa man to pay into an account in Ghana to be used in paying our rent and furnish the house in Ghana. I know he banks with GTB only. Their staff used to visit us in the house.”
On the man’s extramarital affairs, she said, “I am not aware that he has five girlfriends and I have never suspected him because he did not keep late nights. It was shocking to hear about his girlfriends. He did not answer calls in my presence. I used to see his phones being charged but he normally switched them off. I always asked him why use pin code to lock his phones and that he lived a secret life but he threatened to beat me if ever I touched any of his phones.
Culled From.........
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/234386-forgive-husband-evans-wife-notorious-kidnapper-begs.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by DavidLoves: 11:49am
u dnt mean it.... Anyways...space booked
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by phlamesG(m): 11:49am
so we shouldn't bank with GTBank again or what??
What's D relevance of this thread
48 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:50am
Gtb just lost a major customer to the Nigerian police
47 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by kazeem1086(m): 11:56am
OK I will comment later
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by TheTrueSeeker: 12:02pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
No, GTB should explain how they concealed his transactions all these years.
CBN and EFCC has a policy which states that banks should disclose identities of their customers that make withdrawal or deposit in amounts above a certain digit.
Was this Evan using a corporate account or a personal account?
If Corporate who are the registered
How come when victims pay into an account as ransom the bank allows the customer to make withdrawal of such money?
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by alcmene: 12:06pm
Afonja bank been ACCOMMODATING all manner of illicit funds from all all manner of crooked men.
In fact they directly and indirectly aided the kidnap of Nigerians.
16 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by obynocute(m): 12:10pm
Not sure if it's a criminal being prosecuted or we're now all watching a new show called Keeping up with Evans... we hv tired......
8 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by OrestesDante: 12:34pm
Evans again!
12 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by OrestesDante: 12:38pm
Whether the source is known or not. Wetin concern banks?
Banks and money
8 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by OrestesDante: 12:41pm
alcmene:
Go and try to recycle you lost senses.... Just try!
38 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by Cladez(m): 2:11pm
Little by little the truth shall prevail.I always knew he can't move such amount of money without the help of a bank.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by Naijahelm: 2:12pm
GTBank right now...
15 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by NwaAmaikpe: 2:12pm
What is the bank's business with the cleanliness of your money.
This is Nigeria, no big money is completely clean.
If you like, bring Sakawa money, bring ritual money...they will accept
And charge you account maintenance fee at the end of the month on top sef.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by bumi10: 2:12pm
Evans again
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by LetUSbleep: 2:13pm
softwerk:
How far??!
Let's BLEEP na
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by Ericaikince(m): 2:13pm
And?
1 Like
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by Christane(m): 2:13pm
this man matta tire me o ...everyday na evans ...dat name z fast becoming popular nd z for the wrong reason.. my God help hm ..
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by Rapsowdee01(m): 2:13pm
This woman is running mad ooooo
2 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by photoshoot(m): 2:13pm
Lol fear woman
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by 8686(m): 2:13pm
What if he banks with savannah
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by Blackfire(m): 2:13pm
To me it seems this Evan's reality show is been used to divert our attention from this govt incompetence.
Just watch as the story will change before next month end.
2 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by takenadoh: 2:13pm
Na wah!!! Change NL FP to Evans
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by Oladeep: 2:14pm
All in a bid to generate traffic, the moderators has decided to repost One of Evans stale news.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by jjjjj2017: 2:14pm
GTB, FCMB, & DIAMOND banks love criminals badly.
1 Like
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by codest(m): 2:14pm
If u that u're his wife doesn't know he's a criminal, is it d GT bank staff that is trying to meet his target n doesn't give af about where d money is from that we expect to know he's a criminal
abeg next story!!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by marooh(m): 2:14pm
Heheh!
Soon governors will soon mentioned..
I told this will soon been release
Kidnap your enemy church of grace
KECOG
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by Sirpaul(m): 2:14pm
kasala busted GTB Don see gobeeeeee
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by NubiLove(m): 2:14pm
why are you people trying to tarnish the image of GTB?
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by johnreh: 2:14pm
so GTB staff coming to the house automatically makes him a Major Customer right? fake news outlet every where!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Was A GTBank Major Customer - Wife Reveals by soberdrunk(m): 2:15pm
How is this relevant? When did CBN pass a new law that banks must know the source of customers money?
Three Nigerians Arrested In Spain For Forcing Mothers Into Prostitution / Lagos Trader Tortures Nine-year-old Boy For Stealing (photos) / Policeman In Lagos Arrested For Robbery
Viewing this topic: damoscky, esopatcares(f), platinumricky(m), mitchmang(m), Lifecare(m), openmine(m), biolaowo(m), Horlartunes, dival247(m), timoscholar(m), falcon009, bizguru000, olamitodotun14, westlife79(m), olasunkhanmi, DesignGeniusNG(m), ayosapphire, harrysterol(m), Abiona001(m), Gashki, yinchar(m), nnaemeka38(m), sandy4lv(f), obarome1, OtemAtum, luwee(m), Diamondmae, uzomalahot, Jehitalahun, anyaekekehinde(m), Opiletool(m), damybamss(f), Dr9ce(m), piscesgem, duchez(m), Jiang(m), mokset123, AbdulAdam56(m), ladytaurus(f), zubis05 and 59 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3