“He kept on teasing me, claiming it came from a friend. It was only when we wanted to travel to South Africa last year Christmas where we spent two years that he gave me N200,000 for the trip.



“I have never seen him as a rich man. While with him, we made sure we had all we wanted to eat and that’s all. I can’t remember seeing any sign of affluence in him.

He is not a proud man and he has been wearing one sandal and slippers for long now. He does not go for parties.



“In fact, I have never suspected him as a criminal. If I have been seeing any strange things, I would have suspected him. We have three cars, one Hilux, one grand Cherokee and an SUV. The N20m they said he sent to me through transfer was given to one Hausa man to pay into an account in Ghana to be used in paying our rent and furnish the house in Ghana. I know he banks with GTB only. Their staff used to visit us in the house.”



On the man’s extramarital affairs, she said, “I am not aware that he has five girlfriends and I have never suspected him because he did not keep late nights. It was shocking to hear about his girlfriends. He did not answer calls in my presence. I used to see his phones being charged but he normally switched them off. I always asked him why use pin code to lock his phones and that he lived a secret life but he threatened to beat me if ever I touched any of his phones.



Commenting on the proceeds of Evans' criminal escapades, the Anambra-born Mrs. Onwuamadike said, "I have not been receiving money from him, I have never seen his money. The only thing I know is that there was a time he bought an expensive watch in Dubai and I wanted to know why he bought it when he could not open any business for me."

so we shouldn't bank with GTBank again or what??



Gtb just lost a major customer to the Nigerian police

No, GTB should explain how they concealed his transactions all these years.



CBN and EFCC has a policy which states that banks should disclose identities of their customers that make withdrawal or deposit in amounts above a certain digit.



Was this Evan using a corporate account or a personal account?



If Corporate who are the registered

How come when victims pay into an account as ransom the bank allows the customer to make withdrawal of such money?



Afonja bank been ACCOMMODATING all manner of illicit funds from all all manner of crooked men.



In fact they directly and indirectly aided the kidnap of Nigerians. 16 Likes

Whether the source is known or not. Wetin concern banks?

Little by little the truth shall prevail.I always knew he can't move such amount of money without the help of a bank.

What is the bank's business with the cleanliness of your money.

This is Nigeria, no big money is completely clean.



If you like, bring Sakawa money, bring ritual money...they will accept

To me it seems this Evan's reality show is been used to divert our attention from this govt incompetence.





Just watch as the story will change before next month end. 2 Likes

GTB, FCMB, & DIAMOND banks love criminals badly. 1 Like





Soon governors will soon mentioned..



I told this will soon been release



