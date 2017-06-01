₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by dainformant(m): 1:28pm
Few days ago, Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho was spotted chilling with his friends at the Imo state government house after his arrival in Owerri, the state capital. The 20-year-old Manchester City player and his friends posed with the executive governor, Rochas Owelle Okorocha at the government house. See photos below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/rochas-okorocha-poses-with-kelechi-iheanacho-and-his-friends-in-imo.html
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by dainformant(m): 1:31pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:34pm
This one now go enter supplementary budget
Rocha's weldone
1 Like
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by TheKingdom: 2:39pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Yes well done Okorochausa, you are with the sharia folks no doubt by your appearance. BTW, why do small footballers from Imo state like to go to state house? It's like an inferiority complex of "SEE ME I'M SOMEBODY"
1 Like
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by myners007: 3:07pm
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by bankable: 3:07pm
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by TINALETC3(f): 3:07pm
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by robosky02(m): 3:08pm
nice one
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by IffaCatchYouEhn: 3:08pm
Like play like play, all the hopes of playing football professionally couldn't come to pass because of Schoool
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by chrischike(m): 3:10pm
Stupid potbellied governor.. thunder will soon finger and destroy your left leg... ewu...#rochascow###onyehausa##ewuhausa
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by Evablizin(f): 3:11pm
Okoroawusa ride on
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:11pm
Nice one.
1 Like
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by AlienRobot: 3:11pm
Wake me up when he start posing with his pot belly
1 Like
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:11pm
chrischike:
Chrischike haba!!!
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by tgmservice: 3:12pm
To be honest Kelechi Iheanacho friends look like a bunch of opportunist igbo hood rats
1 Like
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by bumi10: 3:13pm
woow
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by rebirthforgoody(f): 3:13pm
myners007:
Am at your door open it before I break it.
1 Like
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by NubiLove(m): 3:19pm
They should have dressed better since they were going to the governor's residence/office.
1 Like
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by 9jatatafo(m): 3:22pm
myners007:I never knew that Ekiti people has tribal marks
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by kingthreatz: 3:24pm
Chei, if Evans been catch these ones na $10 million
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by madjune: 3:25pm
Why the beer parlour dressing from these boys?
This Kelechi no go school?
1 Like
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by phkka1(m): 3:28pm
NubiLove:
Just be yourself in every circumstance. Wait, I have mix fillings for Okorocha. Sometimes I hate him when he refuses to pay workers salary. Some other times, I love him when he identifies with Iheanacho and his friends not minding their dressing. Lol
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by Jaynom(m): 3:29pm
Wrong Dress code
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by prettyprecy(f): 3:30pm
igbo amaka.... kindly check my signature and refer someone in need of a job.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by YorubaMuslims: 3:30pm
ROCHAS THE WORST GOVERNOR WAS SHOUTING FACTORY! FOCTORY!! FACTORY!!! DURING CAMPAIGN,
TODAY HE IS USING IMO STATE'S MONEY TO BUILD PRIVATE UNIVERSITY FOR HIMSELF
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by Jaynom(m): 3:31pm
phkka1:Agreed. Freedom of dressing. Security won't allow see the Queen or let you in the White House dressed like that
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by hardeycute: 3:31pm
dainformant:
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by Ezechinwa(m): 3:32pm
myners007:
hahahahahaha now when these state join together to form Nigeria, that led to the birth of our problems
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by miqos02(m): 3:32pm
sin
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by NwaAmaikpe: 3:32pm
This Is an insult....
Well Rochas is a joker, if not why will a right-thinking governor invite an age cheat like Iheanacho; a total unachiever whose future in the English future is still uncertain
To the government house with his goons who are all Yahoo-boys?
Is the IMO state government house a beer parlour.
I weep for IMO state indigenes.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC by modaink333: 3:33pm
So I finally get to see Rochas staircase with the said gold hand rail..... So this is true, about what my bro told me.....
