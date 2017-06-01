Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rochas Okorocha Poses With Kelechi Iheanacho & His 'Squad' In Imo Govt House.PIC (8218 Views)

Source; Few days ago, Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho was spotted chilling with his friends at the Imo state government house after his arrival in Owerri, the state capital. The 20-year-old Manchester City player and his friends posed with the executive governor, Rochas Owelle Okorocha at the government house. See photos below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/rochas-okorocha-poses-with-kelechi-iheanacho-and-his-friends-in-imo.html

This one now go enter supplementary budget







Rocha's weldone 1 Like

This one now go enter supplementary budget







Rocha's weldone

Yes well done Okorochausa, you are with the sharia folks no doubt by your appearance. BTW, why do small footballers from Imo state like to go to state house? It's like an inferiority complex of "SEE ME I'M SOMEBODY" Yes well done Okorochausa, you are with the sharia folks no doubt by your appearance. BTW, why do small footballers from Imo state like to go to state house? It's like an inferiority complex of "SEE ME I'M SOMEBODY" 1 Like

NIGERIA STATES AND CAPITAL

Abia. Bad roads

Adamawa Our Future leaders

Akwa Ibom House maid

Anambra State Blood money /kidnappers

Bauchi Beggers

Bayelsa State Militants

Benue Free of Charge

Borno Boko Haram

Cross River Kerewa

Delta Ogogoro

Ebonyi Garri sellers

Edo Runs

Ekiti Tribal mark

Enugu Coward Governor

Imo. High bride price

Kaduna Politicians

Kano Mumu

Katsina Shoe makers

Kogi Ugly girls

Kwara Big nyash

Lagos Agbero (tauts)

Ogun Juju

Ondo Aja(dogs)

Osun Mermaid, witches

Oyo Dirty

Plateau Crisis

Rivers. Cultists

Sokoto Four wives

Zamfara. Sharia

Abuja. Cooperate thieves

I dey my house , come beat me. 19 Likes 3 Shares



nice one

Like play like play, all the hopes of playing football professionally couldn't come to pass because of Schoool

Stupid potbellied governor.. thunder will soon finger and destroy your left leg... ewu...#rochascow###onyehausa##ewuhausa

Okoroawusa ride on

Nice one. 1 Like

Wake me up when he start posing with his pot belly 1 Like

Stupid potbellied governor.. thunder will soon finger and destroy your left leg... ewu...#rochascow###onyehausa##ewuhausa

Chrischike haba!!! Chrischike haba!!!

To be honest Kelechi Iheanacho friends look like a bunch of opportunist igbo hood rats 1 Like

woow

Am at your door open it before I break it. Am at your door open it before I break it. 1 Like

They should have dressed better since they were going to the governor's residence/office. 1 Like

NIGERIA STATES AND CAPITAL Abia. Bad roads Adamawa Our Future leaders Akwa Ibom House maid Anambra State Blood money /kidnappers Bauchi Beggers Bayelsa State Militants Benue Free of Charge Borno Boko Haram Cross River Kerewa Delta Ogogoro Ebonyi Garri sellers Edo Runs Ekiti Tribal mark Enugu Coward Governor Imo. High bride price Kaduna Politicians Kano Mumu Katsina Shoe makers Kogi Ugly girls Kwara Big nyash Lagos Agbero (tauts) Ogun Juju Ondo Aja(dogs) Osun Mermaid, witches Oyo Dirty Plateau Crisis Rivers. Cultists Sokoto Four wives Zamfara. Sharia Abuja. Cooperate thieves I dey my house , come beat me. I never knew that Ekiti people has tribal marks I never knew that Ekiti people has tribal marks

Chei, if Evans been catch these ones na $10 million

Why the beer parlour dressing from these boys?



This Kelechi no go school? 1 Like

They should have dressed better since they were going to the governor's residence/office.

Just be yourself in every circumstance. Wait, I have mix fillings for Okorocha. Sometimes I hate him when he refuses to pay workers salary. Some other times, I love him when he identifies with Iheanacho and his friends not minding their dressing. Lol Just be yourself in every circumstance. Wait, I have mix fillings for Okorocha. Sometimes I hate him when he refuses to pay workers salary. Some other times, I love him when he identifies with Iheanacho and his friends not minding their dressing. Lol

Wrong Dress code

igbo amaka.... kindly check my signature and refer someone in need of a job.

ROCHAS THE WORST GOVERNOR WAS SHOUTING FACTORY! FOCTORY!! FACTORY!!! DURING CAMPAIGN,



TODAY HE IS USING IMO STATE'S MONEY TO BUILD PRIVATE UNIVERSITY FOR HIMSELF

Just be yourself in every circumstance. Wait, I have mix fillings for Okorocha. Sometimes I hate him when he refuses to pay workers salary. Some other times, I love him when he identifies with Iheanacho and his friends not minding their dressing. Lol Agreed. Freedom of dressing. Security won't allow see the Queen or let you in the White House dressed like that Agreed. Freedom of dressing. Security won't allow see the Queen or let you in the White House dressed like that

The 20-year-old Manchester City player

hahahahahaha now when these state join together to form Nigeria, that led to the birth of our problems hahahahahaha now when these state join together to form Nigeria, that led to the birth of our problems

This Is an insult....



Well Rochas is a joker, if not why will a right-thinking governor invite an age cheat like Iheanacho; a total unachiever whose future in the English future is still uncertain



To the government house with his goons who are all Yahoo-boys?



Is the IMO state government house a beer parlour.



I weep for IMO state indigenes. This Is an insult....Well Rochas is a joker, if not why will a right-thinking governor invite an age cheat like Iheanacho; a total unachiever whose future in the English future is still uncertainTo the government house with his goons who are all Yahoo-boys?Is the IMO state government house a beer parlour.I weep for IMO state indigenes.