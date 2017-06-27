₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,829,524 members, 3,620,950 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 June 2017 at 11:32 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys (6822 Views)
5 Weird Toasting Styles Nigerian Guys Use For Women. / 10 Disgraceful Ways Nigerian Guys Approach Ladies In Public Places / Irritating Things Nigerian Guys Do That Turn Ladies Off (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by y3mi(m): 3:57am On Jun 22
Wizklynd23:Wizklynd23 according to your OP - you need guidance on how to get engaged in a 'serious relationship' but your explanation appears to defeat your supposed intention as it presents us with two problems; one is your inability (not failure) to break the ice with a babe and the other presumably is how to further the relationship away from the default friend-zone to whatever kind of relationship it is you desire, be it a long term serious one or as-the-vibe-last romantic one, neither of which would be possible if you can't manage to establish yourself on her first.
Each time you try to approach some babe you feel attracted to and your heart skips, know this...what you're experiencing isn't peculiar to you alone, every male goes through that phase which only last for as long as that male keep failing to overcome it. All you need do first of all is to calm the heck down by killing your nervousness, make your advance on her without accosting her and begin politely with a greeting but however...
[1] NEVER make the mistake of rehearsing some composed speech because you might goof, instead be spontaneous i.e. be natural. Once you've gotten her into a flowing conversation then you can interrupt it just to introduce yourself...
YOU: "oh, by the way I am Wilson but my pals like to call me Wizklynd, what's your name ?"
HER: "I am Chizoba"
YOU: "That's a nice name, I wonder what it means"
or
YOU: "Chizoba, cool name, a fine girl like you should have a nickname"
HER: "No, I don't think I have any"
YOU: "Well, you wouldn't mind me giving you one, how about Alobam"
HER: *laughing* "you're very funny" or *she grins and says* "You're not serious"
[2] NEVER attempt to make any impression if your confidence can't be found otherwise you may appear pathetic, this is because your state-of-mind still finds her presence intimidating, instead be creative i.e. free style on any topic just to get her attention. You should strike an impression on her ONLY if whatever allures you in her can be reflected (based on your personality) rather than being absorbed which causes inexperienced youngsters to act silly.
and finally, which is the most important (due to our society)...
[3] NEVER in a bid to sweep her foot, be too eager to reveal whatever qualities you know you possess (if you actually do have) qualities can range from being rich, or being popular among certain circle, or being a genius, or being multi-talented or multi-lingual, or already self-made simply because there is no way of knowing for instance whether she's a pretentious gold-digging skank who would continue to act in ways that will keep bleeding you financially, all because at the onset you kept presenting yourself as a money-isn't-the-problem kinda guy except that's the kind of parasitic relationship you want in return for whatever it is she satisfies you with. Like wise the same hint applies to other kinds of babe, for instance, say you're seeking for a homely, bookworm kinda babe, you still shouldn't act in a manner that indicate you're overreaching in a bid to win her over fast, it usually tend to boomerang. Trust me.
Nuff said for now.
Wish you all faltering guys good luck.
You have QueenSuccubus to thank not me.
23 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by Wizklynd23(m): 6:53pm On Jun 22
y3mi:You have spoken alot, thank you so much...
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by y3mi(m): 1:18pm On Jun 23
Wizklynd23:You're welcome.
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by phuckmachine(m): 3:23am
Correct thread
Lalasticlala, mynd44 pls do the needful.
1 Like
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by sisqology(m): 10:22am
How do you expect me to read all these?
1 Like
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by 9jakohai(m): 10:23am
phuckmachine:
Seconded
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by bro4u: 10:23am
Wizklynd23:must you quote everything...wat kind of nonsense is this??
18 Likes
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by Partnerbiz3: 10:24am
Shy guys like me.
Make i park here jor..
See below for data shaa.
See testimonies too.
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by 9jakohai(m): 10:24am
bro4u:
He quoted everything because he was the one who originally asked for advice.
Read the Op post again
6 Likes
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by MDsambo: 10:24am
Only if it is this easy
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by Tamarapetty(f): 10:24am
kinda like shy guys..lol
1 Like
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by dumininu01(m): 10:24am
Nice one op
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by imstrong1: 10:25am
Timid people easily gets intimidated
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by gentlechyke(m): 10:26am
Op Hats Off. will show this to a Friend who gets intimidated by the presence of anyone with boobies. This guy can stammer when replying a lady. His deliverance is on the way
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by Kennitrust: 10:26am
g
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by Dopeyomi(m): 10:26am
Am shy toO..
This is my story...
Each time i want to have a conversation with a lady my hearts beats like an electric drumset at times my voice will be shaking like a lady twerking..
I met a girl in year 1 i manage to ask her out and we started dating few months d relationship ended the bae was like can't i see the way my male friends Normally play with her she was like when walking together i don't hold her arms etc.. that wan cut there.. because i was shy..
Met another one again this wan ehn whenever she's with me in the room I'll just be dumbfounded coz i dunno what to say.. and it is this girl that will always initiate the actions in the room first..
i dunno if i can get over this 'shyness' of a thing..
Cc: Queenbetsy
Helenbee
4 Likes
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by kinibigdeal(m): 10:26am
Bad advice, face your studies
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by EmmyDJourno: 10:27am
Bro, go make money and you don't need confidence,
cause chikalas would confidently dig you, chase you till you get shy all over again
Please Note: There's no bigger truth
8 Likes
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by telim: 10:27am
Op is funny sha but toasting a girl especially Naija girls simple now. It goes like this
Op : Oh baby you are looking Tom Tom
Naija girl: smilz and says thank you
Op: Have being sending you signal for few days now but you ain't decoding my signal is anything wrong with your decoder?
Naija babe: I only demodulate higher frequency signals, seems you might need more transmitting power dear.
Op : Since you ain't demodulating my signal due to frequency issue all am trying to transmit is 'I love you talk your own"
Use this lines and thank me later..
3 Likes
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by durentchigozie(m): 10:27am
What's the big deal talking to a woman. You had to compose all this nonsense. Some people sef dey weak me.
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by refreshrate: 10:27am
Take two shots of alomo
Your swagger, vocabulary and everything else go stand gidigba
Walk up to the babe and say "baby, my name is Wilson but my friends call me wizkid, you however can call me sweetie"
Thunder fire timidity
9 Likes
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by uleucheja(m): 10:28am
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by Piiko(m): 10:28am
I used to be shy when I was broke girls use us play that year but now we stay winning.
1 Like
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by whitebeard(m): 10:28am
Op no lie, how many girls have u dated.
Just asking
2 Likes
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by LordHybrid(m): 10:28am
OP if what the others above have stated and you still find it difficult to approach a lady, Try getting high on we*d, drugs, or alcohol and testify to the tricks.
N.B: Just don't try to be addicted to the solution i've provided. Oya make una react like chemicals now.
2 Likes
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by RELAN2446(m): 10:28am
Nic one
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by dukeo(m): 10:28am
Tamarapetty:
So you can screw with us as you please shebi
|Re: How To: Overcoming Timidity For Shy Nigerian Guys by gideoN91(m): 10:28am
I seriously need to try some of the above
Babes Love Guys That Are Strict On Them. / 6 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Date A Virgin / Funny: Thank God I am a guy! (photo)
Viewing this topic: WhiteHouseNaija, Cire80, kekeolu(f), luvola(m), Einl(m), OgidiOlu3(m), leinad61, Elpinto(m), praise1705(f), bartho77(m), SirAfoy1(m), othman11(m), Samuelight(m), Ak47young(m), flames007(m), PRISTINEMUSCLES, FatGuy, vilvic, eduevolutionnow(m), bjcuntis(m), james3xp(m), billibod, LEX4352(m), Godson201333(m), viktor88, xtanlee(m), TheRainmaker(m), 2ng2ng, trinity11(m), Tunizzy(m), temmytope68(m), boliswitpassprik(m), desertboom(m), Mypeople2(m), Ladanboso, Runge(m), CHIZZYCHEALSEA, osolife2020, edoboy33(m), Rayfield, christejames(m), fellowtee1(m), san4real(m), Champella(m), Sochimaobim(m), Jostico, Prechila(f), olatunyemi(m), oluwadanie1(m), Omuka, Deboxoxo, omoluka(m), polymath9ja(m), dandollar1, Fessy09(m), leketones, mcfel(m), Naxtrad(m), carymastory(m), rezy15(m), Emykray(m), jewishboy, doskie(m), BCASH(m), ahmedpbx, ennyhola, Razmuhy, dozzynet(m), SamsonJohn743(m), razor123(m), Dalek(m), critique2(m), femiti(m), Uteghe(m), Ontarget, gidimasters(m), Sylvarresta(m), realtem(m), Pjelafe(m), Stylz69(m), emekakingsely(m), honorbule(m), ghostofsparta(m), zicky(m), bisiriyuahmed6, kayultimate(m), kosire(m), halexito(m), pillarmaria(m) and 67 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13