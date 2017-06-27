Wizklynd23:

Lemme start like this; I want to start a relationship but actually donno howtha start, girls alotha them in uni but scared to approach one, less am being disgraced...each time I try to approach one ma heart beats like drum and I will feel like, just forget about the girl and concentrate on something better,, Pls need your advice how can I go about it.... Wizklynd23 according to your OP - you need guidance on how to get engaged in a 'serious relationship' but your explanation appears to defeat your supposed intention as it presents us with two problems; one is your inability (not failure) to break the ice with a babe and the other presumably is how to further the relationship away from the default friend-zone to whatever kind of relationship it is you desire, be it a long term serious one or as-the-vibe-last romantic one, neither of which would be possible if you can't manage to establish yourself on her first.



Each time you try to approach some babe you feel attracted to and your heart skips, know this...what you're experiencing isn't peculiar to you alone, every male goes through that phase which only last for as long as that male keep failing to overcome it. All you need do first of all is to calm the heck down by killing your nervousness, make your advance on her without accosting her and begin politely with a greeting but however...



[1] NEVER make the mistake of rehearsing some composed speech because you might goof, instead be spontaneous i.e. be natural. Once you've gotten her into a flowing conversation then you can interrupt it just to introduce yourself...



YOU: "oh, by the way I am Wilson but my pals like to call me Wizklynd, what's your name ?"

HER: "I am Chizoba"

YOU: "That's a nice name, I wonder what it means"

or

YOU: "Chizoba, cool name, a fine girl like you should have a nickname"

HER: "No, I don't think I have any"

YOU: "Well, you wouldn't mind me giving you one, how about Alobam"

HER: *laughing* "you're very funny" or *she grins and says* "You're not serious"





[2] NEVER attempt to make any impression if your confidence can't be found otherwise you may appear pathetic, this is because your state-of-mind still finds her presence intimidating, instead be creative i.e. free style on any topic just to get her attention. You should strike an impression on her ONLY if whatever allures you in her can be reflected (based on your personality) rather than being absorbed which causes inexperienced youngsters to act silly.



and finally, which is the most important (due to our society)...



[3] NEVER in a bid to sweep her foot, be too eager to reveal whatever qualities you know you possess (if you actually do have) qualities can range from being rich, or being popular among certain circle, or being a genius, or being multi-talented or multi-lingual, or already self-made simply because there is no way of knowing for instance whether she's a pretentious gold-digging skank who would continue to act in ways that will keep bleeding you financially, all because at the onset you kept presenting yourself as a money-isn't-the-problem kinda guy except that's the kind of parasitic relationship you want in return for whatever it is she satisfies you with. Like wise the same hint applies to other kinds of babe, for instance, say you're seeking for a homely, bookworm kinda babe, you still shouldn't act in a manner that indicate you're overreaching in a bid to win her over fast, it usually tend to boomerang. Trust me.



Nuff said for now.



Wish you all faltering guys good luck.



You have QueenSuccubus to thank not me. Wizklynd23 according to your OP - you need guidance on how to get engaged in a 'serious relationship' but your explanation appears to defeat your supposed intention as it presents us with two problems; one is your inability (not failure) to break the ice with a babe and the other presumably is how to further the relationship away from the default friend-zone to whatever kind of relationship it is you desire, be it aone orromantic one, neither of which would be possible if you can't manage to establish yourself on her first.Each time you try to approach some babe you feel attracted to and your heart skips, know this...what you're experiencing isn't peculiar to you alone, every male goes through that phase which only last for as long as that male keep failing to overcome it. All you need do first of all is to calm the heck down by killing your nervousness, make your advance on her without accosting her and begin politely with a greeting but however...[1] NEVER make the mistake of rehearsing some composed speech because you might goof, instead be spontaneous i.e. be natural. Once you've gotten her into a flowing conversation then you can interrupt it just to introduce yourself..."oh, by the way I am Wilson but my pals like to call me Wizklynd, what's your name ?""I am Chizoba""That's a nice name, I wonder what it means"or"Chizoba, cool name, a fine girl like you should have a nickname""No, I don't think I have any""Well, you wouldn't mind me giving you one, how about Alobam"*laughing* "you're very funny" or *she grins and says* "You're not serious"[2] NEVER attempt to make any impression if your confidence can't be found otherwise you may appear pathetic, this is because your state-of-mind still finds her presence intimidating, instead be creative i.e. free style on any topic just to get her attention. You should strike an impression on her ONLY if whatever allures you in her can be reflected (based on your personality) rather than being absorbed which causes inexperienced youngsters to act silly.and finally, which is the most important (due to our society)...[3] NEVER in a bid to sweep her foot, be too eager to reveal whatever qualities you know you possess (if you actually do have) qualities can range from being rich, or being popular among certain circle, or being a genius, or being multi-talented or multi-lingual, or already self-made simply because there is no way of knowing for instance whether she's a pretentious gold-digging skank who would continue to act in ways that will keep bleeding you financially, all because at the onset you kept presenting yourself as akinda guy except that's the kind of parasitic relationship you want in return for whatever it is she satisfies you with. Like wise the same hint applies to other kinds of babe, for instance, say you're seeking for a homely, bookworm kinda babe, you still shouldn't act in a manner that indicate you're overreaching in a bid to win her over fast, it usually tend to boomerang. Trust me.Nuff said for now.Wish you all faltering guys good luck.You have QueenSuccubus to thank not me. 23 Likes 6 Shares