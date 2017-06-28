₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,830,085 members, 3,622,954 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 June 2017 at 12:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos (6483 Views)
Five Criteria Ladies Use In Disqualifying Suitors / Do Ladies Owning A Car, Scare Away Possible Suitors In Nigeria? / Queen Okafor, Hairy Nigerian Woman Brags About Her 100 Suitors Per Day (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by ijustdey: 10:02pm On Jun 27
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/tough-economy-causes-scarcity-marriage-suitors-lagos/
1 Like
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by pcguru1(m): 10:07pm On Jun 27
Can't blame the men, recession,inflation and dollar rate is crazy out there coupled with you're not sure of the person you want to marry if they really love you or just pressurized yo get married, don't want to wake up two down the line only for the babe saying she only married you of of pressure or disturbing her ex who was never serious, its a raw deal for men.
9 Likes
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by Tiffbuxas: 10:07pm On Jun 27
Booked
1 Like
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by ikeepitreal(m): 10:10pm On Jun 27
Gone Gone the form of man.
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by kocvalour(m): 10:23pm On Jun 27
it's normal
husbands will be scarce in the next 20-30 years! ladies beware
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by Flyingngel(m): 10:35pm On Jun 27
It call for serious concern. Imagine a lady of 40years looking for a man when as at such age shld have been through with child bearing.
In my state, it is the issue of marriage list that is keeping some low income men from approaching marriage.
Imagine getting a list of abt 700000 to 900000 naira; guy no person go say make u run couple with this Buhari economy.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by DatLagboi: 10:50am
Makes sense I'd say
Need a website/blog?
Contact 2kconcepts today
Numbers are on the signature
Thanks
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by kingjabz(m): 10:50am
Recession fall on you
1 Like
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by eleojo23: 10:52am
Na person wey see food chop first go think of marriage.
I don't know how long it will take us to get out of this mess that Buhari and his gang have put us in this country.
Smh
5 Likes
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by homikann(m): 10:52am
see wetin Buhari
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by professorfal: 10:52am
It has made our ladies promiscuous and disloyal
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by themonk: 10:52am
ladies keep calm
i am an ibo man but i will marry 50 wives to ease una situation
2 Likes
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by ademidedavid(m): 10:52am
we guys are only taking our time and looking forward to seeing their real face coz most of them na foundation dem plaster for face
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by ChangetheChange: 10:52am
True talk, guys dey fear to marry for this Recession
Buhari thunder fire u
APC supporters thunder fire una
8 Likes
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by Evaberry(f): 10:52am
I can't wait for when Africa will stop seeing marriage as a priority
8 Likes
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by RexEmmyGee: 10:52am
Go take poison na
8 Likes
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by Olasco93: 10:53am
.
1 Like
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by kennygreat(m): 10:53am
Noted
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by unitedsurv: 10:53am
what I dont understand about those Igbo community is how they would call bride price like the man is paying for the future kids to, imagine 500k n above na weytin nah why because she goes to school so?
any future girl wey her parents dey do fala folo oboy na drop quick quick be the next thing no time for rubbish
2 Likes
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by eleojo23: 10:54am
Evaberry:
Issokay..!
I hope you won't have to wait long sha .
5 Likes
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by oshe11(m): 10:54am
No be only marriage scarce oooo
Even vegetable don vanish from Market in Kaduna oooo
BUHARI WHY
When we thought we have seen it all when it comes to stupidity from NwaAmaikpe, a female version known as Evaberry has resurfaced with her own lesbo kinda STUPIDITY......
chaiiiiiii......
Elè gidi gaàn
5 Likes
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by highrise07: 10:54am
in this "times" and season....it is better to think with your brain , rather than allow Mr Johnson do it for you. i can't marry a poor girl, i just can't.
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by soberdrunk(m): 10:55am
Them go soon dey marry on credit......
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by nandyz(m): 10:55am
NO BE LIE SHALL ,,,
BUT IT DOESN'T STOP A MAN TO HUSTLING NA;;;;
CHECK OUT WHAT WHALEMOUTH SAID ABOUT ABOUT CORRUTION..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RRdD7s1kCvc
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by Dollabiz: 10:55am
Yes
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by Evablizin(f): 10:57am
No be to marry be the problem na the wahala weh dey inside people weh marry self de run out like flash eg churchill and tonto,mercy and lan wat i don forget self,ladies and gentlemen make una shine eyes very well
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by keypad1: 10:58am
Here in kaduna husband done dey scarce for naija ladies ooo. Some even dey enter man house without marriage theses days sef.
Who caused it? Buharinomics
women now is ur chance to replicate what a man can do a woman can do better.
Start paying the mans bride price or secretly pay it for the man in his name.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by pepemio(m): 10:58am
I have nothing to say
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by chronique(m): 10:59am
Ok. For most men, it's fear of being financially incapable. For others, it's not meeting the kind of women they want. But honestly, if we want to remedy this situation, it's not so much a hard thing. Return most of the jobs to the men and by so doing, you'd be empowering them financially to take up responsibility.
Give the job to a woman who becomes comfortable and starts searching for a partner who refuses to turn up because he doesn't want to be seen as incapable and a gold digger. At the end, he remains single and she remains single.
Give the job to a man and empower him financially to take up responsibility and he gets married and can afford to take care of his wife from it. She gets off the single market and so does he.
Looking at both scenarios, which makes more sense? Obviously the second. But unfortunately, we live in an era where more jobs are being assigned to the women and at the end of the day, the society at large ends up suffering it.
3 Likes
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by KKKWHITE(m): 11:01am
Girls are searching for yahoo guys to get married to We know
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by KKKWHITE(m): 11:02am
Girls are searching for yahoo guys to get married to We know
|Re: Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos by AntiWailer: 11:02am
lol.
How Do U Tell A Guy His Breath Stinks / Would You Ever Forgive A Woman Who Does This To You? / How Many Female Nairalanders Can Boldly Say AMEN To This Prayer?
Viewing this topic: kuzmanovich, bigzic(m), Uppalove(m), Blacksodje(m), Holludharyor(m), mambani, Ziljie2, gentilityndu, moruphb, ojbanja, pochoo, cyberczar, haydeey(m), Quinnlee, quadrillio(m), tagmichael, hardebounty(m), Tisevadon, butta(m), Rori(m), Olamipapa(m), jayceeabdulwasiu(m), mazinaija, akaahs(m), phulxpression, jamesatiti, Slymonster(m), Biamond(m), dotman10(m), lexotan(m), Electroweb(m), obitryce(m), victomancer(m), AdeMavrodi, zutu(m), SAMAYODELE(m), dmy(m), conquerorb, Exmay(m), gotaheart(m), oludollar(m), TheEminentLaity, drogba(m), ghostwritter(m), Macfloyd, nwajesus12(m), donmanuel1, luvguy(m), squarelead(m), ifyDean(m), kaysce(m), goodchick(f), blackbriar, Zipporah9 and 74 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15