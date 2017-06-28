Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Tough Economy Causes Scarcity Of Marriage Suitors In Lagos (6483 Views)

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE





This is not the best of times for single ladies whose ages are close to the menopausal stage in Lagos as suitors are not forthcoming due to the economic situation in the country.



The men are reluctant to marry due to the uncertainty of the future of marriages which has thrown the fate of some single women into jeopardy.



P.M.EXPRESS investigation revealed that single ladies between the ages of between 35 and above 40 were under intense pressure from their families to get married.



Some of the men who spoke to P.M.EXPRESS said they were either not ready or were not going for marriage because they fear they will not be able to cope with the financial obligations that have to do with marriage.



Though, there were no available data which showed that men were not going for marriage because of economic hardship, but the general consensus indicated such development.



Miss Mary Onazi, 39, said she has stopped going to her parents because of the pressure she was getting from them about marriage.



She said it was not that she does not want to marry, “where’s the man? she asked”

Onazi said that she has tried everything practically possible to attract a man to marry, but said some of the men she had contact with were not ready for marriage.



Miss Nkechi Azubuike, 37, said that she had hope in God for a suitor but she had had her heart broken by several men who pretended they wanted to marry her, ‘obtained’ her money and dumped her.



Azubuike said she fell into those traps because of the pressure she was getting from her family.



“Now I have dedicated my service to God, If I see husband, fine, If i don’t see glory be to God” Azubuike said.



Another lady, a 41-year old Sherry Onyejeke said that she has stopped seeing her parents and members of her family who felt betrayed because she had not gotten a husband.



She said she has been a victim of marriage fraud and betrayal due to the pressure she was getting from her family and have resorted to her fate.



She narrated that some of the single men were lazy and do not have courage to embark on marriage because they want already made money.



She maintained that she will not force herself to any man for marriage and so decided to be alone for now.



Some married women who spoke to P.M.EXPRESS said the pride of any woman was to get married and you cannot blame the pressure coming from families of such single ladies as they’re expected.



Mrs Agnes Nwoke said any lady who did not get a husband was seen as a minus to the family.



She said there was delay also because the process of preparing for marriage now takes a longer time because of the increase in failed marriages.



And so men now watch the conduct of the ladies closely, crosscheck their character before they will make up their minds to marry.



Can't blame the men, recession,inflation and dollar rate is crazy out there coupled with you're not sure of the person you want to marry if they really love you or just pressurized yo get married, don't want to wake up two down the line only for the babe saying she only married you of of pressure or disturbing her ex who was never serious, its a raw deal for men. 9 Likes

Booked 1 Like

Gone Gone the form of man.

it's normal

husbands will be scarce in the next 20-30 years! ladies beware 8 Likes 1 Share

It call for serious concern. Imagine a lady of 40years looking for a man when as at such age shld have been through with child bearing.

In my state, it is the issue of marriage list that is keeping some low income men from approaching marriage.

Imagine getting a list of abt 700000 to 900000 naira; guy no person go say make u run couple with this Buhari economy. 2 Likes 1 Share

Makes sense I'd say



Recession fall on you 1 Like

Na person wey see food chop first go think of marriage.



I don't know how long it will take us to get out of this mess that Buhari and his gang have put us in this country.



Smh 5 Likes

see wetin Buhari see wetin Buhari

It has made our ladies promiscuous and disloyal





i am an ibo man but i will marry 50 wives to ease una situation ladies keep calmi am an ibo man but i will marry 50 wives to ease una situation 2 Likes

we guys are only taking our time and looking forward to seeing their real face coz most of them na foundation dem plaster for face 10 Likes 1 Share







True talk, guys dey fear to marry for this Recession



Buhari thunder fire u



APC supporters thunder fire una





8 Likes

I can't wait for when Africa will stop seeing marriage as a priority 8 Likes

Go take poison na 8 Likes

. 1 Like

Noted



any future girl wey her parents dey do fala folo oboy na drop quick quick be the next thing no time for rubbish what I dont understand about those Igbo community is how they would call bride price like the man is paying for the future kids to, imagine 500k n above na weytin nah why because she goes to school so?any future girl wey her parents dey do fala folo oboy na drop quick quick be the next thing no time for rubbish 2 Likes

Evaberry:

I can't wait for when Africa will stop seeing marriage as a priority

Issokay..!

I hope you won't have to wait long sha . Issokay..!I hope you won't have to wait long sha . 5 Likes









Even vegetable don vanish from Market in Kaduna oooo







BUHARI WHY







When we thought we have seen it all when it comes to stupidity from NwaAmaikpe, a female version known as Evaberry has resurfaced with her own lesbo kinda STUPIDITY......

chaiiiiiii......

Elè gidi gaàn No be only marriage scarce ooooEven vegetable don vanish from Market in Kaduna ooooBUHARI WHYWhen we thought we have seen it all when it comes to stupidity from NwaAmaikpe, a female version known as Evaberry has resurfaced with her own lesbo kinda STUPIDITY......chaiiiiiii......Elè gidi gaàn 5 Likes

in this "times" and season....it is better to think with your brain , rather than allow Mr Johnson do it for you. i can't marry a poor girl, i just can't.

Them go soon dey marry on credit......





BUT IT DOESN'T STOP A MAN TO HUSTLING NA;;;;





CHECK OUT WHAT WHALEMOUTH SAID ABOUT ABOUT CORRUTION..





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RRdD7s1kCvc NO BE LIE SHALL ,,,BUT IT DOESN'T STOP A MAN TO HUSTLING NA;;;;CHECK OUT WHAT WHALEMOUTH SAID ABOUT ABOUT CORRUTION..

Yes

No be to marry be the problem na the wahala weh dey inside people weh marry self de run out like flash eg churchill and tonto,mercy and lan wat i don forget self,ladies and gentlemen make una shine eyes very well

Here in kaduna husband done dey scarce for naija ladies ooo. Some even dey enter man house without marriage theses days sef.



Who caused it? Buharinomics





women now is ur chance to replicate what a man can do a woman can do better.



Start paying the mans bride price or secretly pay it for the man in his name. 2 Likes 1 Share

I have nothing to say

Ok. For most men, it's fear of being financially incapable. For others, it's not meeting the kind of women they want. But honestly, if we want to remedy this situation, it's not so much a hard thing. Return most of the jobs to the men and by so doing, you'd be empowering them financially to take up responsibility.



Give the job to a woman who becomes comfortable and starts searching for a partner who refuses to turn up because he doesn't want to be seen as incapable and a gold digger. At the end, he remains single and she remains single.





Give the job to a man and empower him financially to take up responsibility and he gets married and can afford to take care of his wife from it. She gets off the single market and so does he.





Looking at both scenarios, which makes more sense? Obviously the second. But unfortunately, we live in an era where more jobs are being assigned to the women and at the end of the day, the society at large ends up suffering it. 3 Likes

