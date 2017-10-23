CYRIACUS IZUEKWE





A woman, Mrs. Ifeoma Eze has landed in trouble after she allegedly used her beautiful underaged daughter to defraud suitors under the false pretence of giving her out for marriage.



She was charged before a Lagos court for marriage fraud and remanded in prison custody.



The incident happened at Mile 12 area of Ikorodu, Lagos where the suspect resides with her family.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered from neighbours that the suspect had used the same pattern to defraud many suitors and used to tell the suitors that her daughter refused but will not refund the money she had obtained from them.



It was gathered that her plans had worked in the past until she fell into the trap of a suitor who handed her over to the police for prosecution.



The suitor, Christian Okere reportedly approached Mrs. Eze and informed her of his intention to marry her daughter. She told him that it would only be possible if he would pay N250,000 in order for her to convince her daughter and the rest of the family members.



The suitor agreed and paid her the money. He then waited for them to ask him to come and perform other marriage obligations to their family.



P.M.EXPRESS reports that after Okere had waited for a long period of time, he then went to Mrs. Eze to ask to know why she had not fulfilled her own side of the agreement. She replied that her daughter did not accept.



He requested for the refund of his money as the agreement did not work out again. She said that she will not be able to refund his money because she had already spent it with the intention that her daughter will accept.



The matter was reported to the police and the suspect was arrested and detained at the station for the alleged fraud and was asked to refund the money to the complainant.



She reportedly asked to be given some time so that she will look for another suitor for her daughter who will bring the money to enable her make the refund.



The police charged her before the Magistrates court sitting in Ikeja for fraud.

She pleaded not guilty.



The presiding Magistrate, Mrs B.O.Osunsanmi granted her bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum. She was remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail condition.



The matter was adjourned till 22 November, 2017.





