|Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by Islie: 4:51pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/woman-police-net-using-teen-daughter-defraud-suitors/
lalasticlala
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by fatimababy95(f): 4:54pm
shuo
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by KardinalZik(m): 4:56pm
Which one be MARRIAGE FRAUD again?
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by Homeboiy(m): 5:18pm
End time oo
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by iamJ(m): 5:21pm
That is why i hate poor women and people
When i see a poor girl i run for my life
#No Filter Attitude
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by TheHistorian(m): 5:21pm
I read the whole story but couldn't glean the daughter's age particularly.
Beer Parlour news story.
3 Likes
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by looseweight: 5:22pm
Marriage Thievery
1 Like
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by Edoloaded: 5:22pm
J
1 Like
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by Luxuryconsult: 5:22pm
So someone cannot use her daughter as business venture in peace again? Yeebo people and anything money be like..... Small thing they'd tag it i'm a businessman/businesswoman.. Even if na gala them they hawk them be businessman/woman. I'm pretty sure the woman will always be like i'm a businesswoman, i import and export, i have about ten containers on the sea. I cannot laugh.
1 Like
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by Onbelivable(m): 5:22pm
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by Raph01: 5:22pm
Not New... have one as a neighbor
Check my Signature. U'll love it.
1 Like
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by fascowilly(m): 5:22pm
F
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by kay29000(m): 5:22pm
What a hustle.
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by Badonasty(m): 5:22pm
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by pmc01(m): 5:22pm
This P.M. Express, e be like say their reporters no beer-parlour gossips
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by HMZi(m): 5:23pm
beyond crazy
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by cutefergiee(m): 5:23pm
the suitors dey kwaze...... u no follow girl talk, u dey pay the mother? do ppu still do dis poo?
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by modelmike7(m): 5:23pm
Some daughters do have 'em..........
1 Like
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by Iseoluwani: 5:23pm
Na them
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by Jaytecq(m): 5:23pm
nah today.....
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by Michael004: 5:24pm
I know she must be from that side.
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by jashar(f): 5:24pm
Lord have mercy...
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by Papaaldrich: 5:24pm
akatikoro woman.
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by TimeMod1: 5:25pm
Her daughter na her own workshop.
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by AmaechiLinus(m): 5:25pm
There is nothing poverty can not cause.
Blame APC government!
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by Silvermoney: 5:25pm
This is not fraud if you ask me. If not that Nigeria's police force are clueless and like to arrest people without concrete charges, she wouldn't have been arrested.
If the case gets to court, any decent lawyer can get her off the hook very easily and quickly.
All the blame goes to the desperate and randy men who give her money. As long as the money was supposedly used to persuade relatives and the girl to marry the suitor, and as long as no clear cut refund policy or agreement (in writing) accompanied the exchange of money, then there is nothing that can incriminate her as a fraudster in court.
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by ghosteen(m): 5:25pm
Picks up fone.
Me : Hello, Angel Michael' when is george-ment day sir?!...
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by madridguy(m): 5:25pm
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by brownsugar23: 5:26pm
she using what she has to get what she want
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by tstx(m): 5:27pm
picture
|Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by hezy4real01(m): 5:27pm
Them type fit use their children for blood money
