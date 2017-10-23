₦airaland Forum

Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by Islie: 4:51pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE


A woman, Mrs. Ifeoma Eze has landed in trouble after she allegedly used her beautiful underaged daughter to defraud suitors under the false pretence of giving her out for marriage.

She was charged before a Lagos court for marriage fraud and remanded in prison custody.

The incident happened at Mile 12 area of Ikorodu, Lagos where the suspect resides with her family.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered from neighbours that the suspect had used the same pattern to defraud many suitors and used to tell the suitors that her daughter refused but will not refund the money she had obtained from them.

It was gathered that her plans had worked in the past until she fell into the trap of a suitor who handed her over to the police for prosecution.

The suitor, Christian Okere reportedly approached Mrs. Eze and informed her of his intention to marry her daughter. She told him that it would only be possible if he would pay N250,000 in order for her to convince her daughter and the rest of the family members.

The suitor agreed and paid her the money. He then waited for them to ask him to come and perform other marriage obligations to their family.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that after Okere had waited for a long period of time, he then went to Mrs. Eze to ask to know why she had not fulfilled her own side of the agreement. She replied that her daughter did not accept.

He requested for the refund of his money as the agreement did not work out again. She said that she will not be able to refund his money because she had already spent it with the intention that her daughter will accept.

The matter was reported to the police and the suspect was arrested and detained at the station for the alleged fraud and was asked to refund the money to the complainant.

She reportedly asked to be given some time so that she will look for another suitor for her daughter who will bring the money to enable her make the refund.

The police charged her before the Magistrates court sitting in Ikeja for fraud.
She pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs B.O.Osunsanmi granted her bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum. She was remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail condition.

The matter was adjourned till 22 November, 2017.



http://pmexpressng.com/woman-police-net-using-teen-daughter-defraud-suitors/


Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by fatimababy95(f): 4:54pm
shocked shocked shocked shuo
Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by KardinalZik(m): 4:56pm
Which one be MARRIAGE FRAUD again?
Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by Homeboiy(m): 5:18pm
shocked

End time oo
Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by iamJ(m): 5:21pm
That is why i hate poor women and people


When i see a poor girl i run for my life



#No Filter Attitude

Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by TheHistorian(m): 5:21pm
I read the whole story but couldn't glean the daughter's age particularly.


Beer Parlour news story. undecided

Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by looseweight: 5:22pm
Marriage Thievery

Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by Edoloaded: 5:22pm
J

Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by Luxuryconsult: 5:22pm
So someone cannot use her daughter as business venture in peace again? Yeebo people and anything money be like..... Small thing they'd tag it i'm a businessman/businesswoman.. Even if na gala them they hawk them be businessman/woman. I'm pretty sure the woman will always be like i'm a businesswoman, i import and export, i have about ten containers on the sea. I cannot laugh.

Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by Onbelivable(m): 5:22pm
cheesy cry
Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by Raph01: 5:22pm
grin grin Not New... have one as a neighbor

Check my Signature. U'll love it.

Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by fascowilly(m): 5:22pm
F
Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by kay29000(m): 5:22pm
What a hustle.
Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by Badonasty(m): 5:22pm
Islie:



igbo kwenu











http://pmexpressng.com/woman-police-net-using-teen-daughter-defraud-suitors/




Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by pmc01(m): 5:22pm
This P.M. Express, e be like say their reporters no beer-parlour gossips
Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by HMZi(m): 5:23pm
beyond crazy
Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by cutefergiee(m): 5:23pm
the suitors dey kwaze...... u no follow girl talk, u dey pay the mother? do ppu still do dis poo?

Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by modelmike7(m): 5:23pm
Some daughters do have 'em..........

Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by Iseoluwani: 5:23pm
Na them
Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by Jaytecq(m): 5:23pm
nah today.....
Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by Michael004: 5:24pm
I know she must be from that side.

Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by jashar(f): 5:24pm
Lord have mercy...
Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by Papaaldrich: 5:24pm
akatikoro woman.
Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by TimeMod1: 5:25pm
Her daughter na her own workshop.
Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by AmaechiLinus(m): 5:25pm
There is nothing poverty can not cause.








Blame APC government!
Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by Silvermoney: 5:25pm
This is not fraud if you ask me. If not that Nigeria's police force are clueless and like to arrest people without concrete charges, she wouldn't have been arrested.

If the case gets to court, any decent lawyer can get her off the hook very easily and quickly.

All the blame goes to the desperate and randy men who give her money. As long as the money was supposedly used to persuade relatives and the girl to marry the suitor, and as long as no clear cut refund policy or agreement (in writing) accompanied the exchange of money, then there is nothing that can incriminate her as a fraudster in court.
Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by ghosteen(m): 5:25pm
Picks up fone.
Me : Hello, Angel Michael' when is george-ment day sir?!...
Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by madridguy(m): 5:25pm
grin
Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by brownsugar23: 5:26pm
she using what she has to get what she want
Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by tstx(m): 5:27pm
picture
Re: Woman In Police Net For Using Teen Daughter To Defraud Suitors by hezy4real01(m): 5:27pm
Them type fit use their children for blood money

