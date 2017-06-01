₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by DONSMITH123(m): 6:19pm
Irked by the comments credited to Alhaji Aliko Dangote which cast them as jobless youths seeking relevance, a coalition of northern youths, Thursday, descended heavily on the African richest man, saying he is a moral liability to the northern region.
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by mekaboy(m): 6:21pm
The greatest mistake Nigeria made was Buhari. Tinubu sold Buhari, today he sacked 450. MTN was doing promo under Gej, today they are sacking. Etisalat the same. Dangote that Gej made richest in Africa receiving insult.
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by hucienda: 6:21pm
these youths no get get chill.
all man just dey talk nowadays these days: 'zoo! ungrateful backstabbers! traitor! miscreants! parasites!' etc. nobody wan pretend again.
in d min taïm, all man dey wait october 1.
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by madridguy(m): 6:22pm
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by Nutase(f): 6:23pm
Let the drama begin
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by DONSMITH123(m): 6:24pm
Meanwhile, the CNG’s statement read in full:
“The Coalition of Northern Groups would ordinarily not have bothered to respond to inconsequential criticisms coming from people like Aliko Dangote but for the fact that they may assume some importance within the context of northern leadership.
“We all know that Dangote and all those that appear uncomfortable with our Kaduna Declaration are those who thrive from condescending against northerners and the northern values.
“They represent a pack of scavengers who would readily negotiate the general interest of their people in order to cover up their dirty sources of wealth and fame.
“In particular, Dangote has never been and can never be among genuine northern patriots and therefore his support for, or opposition to anything that tends to serve the interest of the region and its people is inconsequential and is not expected.
“If anything, Dangote is no more than a moral liability to the cultured north having become the final destination where every corrupt government official dump their public treasury loot.
“He is therefore morally liable along with other Igbo accomplices for the economic hardship wrought on Nigeria in the past 25 years.
“We are therefore not surprised that Dangote should openly oppose this course that is endorsed by all well-meaning northerners and the likes of Professor Ango Abdullahi and several other secular and religious scholars of note.
“This is because Dangote is never known to have had any form of conventional education or religious training before venturing into dubious money-making schemes.
“He is also not expected to support anything North because in the pursuit of wealth, he has come to develop an endemic hatred for his northern kith which exposes why, as the richest man in Africa, Dangote can only boast of a very negligible presence by way of investment even in his birthplace, Kano while citing more than 70% in the South.
“Most importantly, we are very much proud that we are only “jobless’ as claimed by Dangote, but then, none of us has the record of ever being involved in drug peddling or currency counterfeiting.
“All our lives, since childhood, we have never been found wanting in any money-worshipping venture to the point of criminally peddling hard drugs and, or forging hard currency.
“We are also happy that the Kaduna Declaration has finally exposed the bankruptcy of many northerners such as Dangote who have turned traitors after riding on the goodwill of the region’s past leaders who sacrificed everything to beaqueth a fair environment to future generations.
“Dangote and his likes should note that it is now a different North from the one they at will exploit with their cutthroat entrepreneurship.
“They should also note that the Kaduna Declaration is a strong and meaningful statement that cannot be wished away by the rantings of the traditional explotative bourgeoisie.
“We nevertheless challenge Dangote and other northern traitors to dare test their populrarity against the Kaduna Declaration for them to really know how insignificant they are worth. “And we challenge Dangote to test the political waters by making the mistake of accepting the well-known plots by Olusegun Obasanjo to get him to run for the presidency; that is when he would know the true cost of betraying one’s own people.”
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by eezeribe(m): 6:24pm
Dangote is better than all their fathers put together.
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by simplycarro: 6:25pm
mekaboy:
You should be happy that mistake will gift you Biafra
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by DONSMITH123(m): 6:25pm
simplycarro:
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by stephnie1(f): 6:26pm
October is what am waiting for
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by kellykessy: 6:26pm
Seconded.
mekaboy:
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by stephnie1(f): 6:26pm
eezeribe:
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by Newmanluckyman(m): 6:28pm
...where are the 'association of igbos doesn't respect their elders club? Their hypocrisy is needed right here after all.
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by shukuokukobambi: 6:29pm
where's ngokafor and the other professional respondents? oya coman push dangote to respond to your tormentors
Clowns who think every ranting noise maker deserves a response
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by quid(m): 6:29pm
Why don't Arewa Youth respect their elders ? ?
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by ScotsReferendum: 6:30pm
They must keep to their threat by Oct 1st
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by CutieGuy(m): 6:31pm
mekaboy:
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by farouk0403(m): 6:31pm
Dangote is after his selfish interest, greedy Monopolist ingrate
The likes of isiaka Rabiu (BUA), are far better than him.
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by stephnie1(f): 6:31pm
Newmanluckyman:
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by OsusuMustFlow(f): 6:32pm
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by OsusuMustFlow(f): 6:32pm
farouk0403:
am telling you. Dangote is one of the greedy human i knew on earth.
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by Jesusloveyou(m): 6:34pm
Dangote is a fool,
He is the major reason the northern youth are jobless,
Is because of him Ipods are insulting northern people and buhari,
Dangote corner the major share of what belong to the region
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by DONSMITH123(m): 6:35pm
Jesusloveyou:
bros you dey vex o
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by DONSMITH123(m): 6:36pm
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by SweetLove0(f): 6:36pm
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by SweetLove0(f): 6:37pm
farouk0403:
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by CutieGuy(m): 6:37pm
ScotsReferendum:Arewas am urging u guys to never relent in pushing back out Stubborn brothers who insist on staying in tje north.
That act will facilitate our independent.
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by OnankpaBa(m): 6:38pm
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by fiizznation(m): 6:38pm
Dangote was very stupid to have made that silly statement. Stupid illiterate. The north that made you will eventually break you if you and your ilks don't re-frame from making some silly comments about the north and northerners. Everywhere is tense now, the northern youths are very angry. I expected dangote to have simply ignored making any comment about the kaduna declaration. The quit notice was meant to send a kind of message to some people. The north is tired of them, the northerners want them back to were ever they crawl out from.
Some truth need to be told to some people that the north don't actually like them, but we are just tolerating them because of ONE NIGERIA
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by OnankpaBa(m): 6:38pm
CutieGuy:
which independent? Ibo? I laugh in Hausa
|Re: Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" by OnankpaBa(m): 6:39pm
fiizznation:
