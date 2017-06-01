₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,325 members, 3,627,641 topics. Date: Friday, 30 June 2017 at 02:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert (8458 Views)
Suspects In The Assassination Attempt Of Dino Melaye (Photos) / Copy Of Dino Melaye's NYSC Certificate (Photo) / Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by sar33: 11:57am
Talk don finish be that.If they came out to say they are proud of him,what else will happen?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/are-proud-of-dino-melaye-apcpic.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by Nwodosis(m): 12:00pm
Dino, the cat with nine lives!
16 Likes
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 12:07pm
2 Likes
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by CharlotteFlair: 12:27pm
Make I park my keke here...
BTW, is the vegetable in London decomposed properly now?
I need it for compost in my farm.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by kingjoo: 12:34pm
Not surprised, so is yahaya bello self, the only governor in Nigeria today didn't do campaign, and has also taken first place in worst performance index.
I stand with Dino.
10 Likes
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by DatLagboi: 1:04pm
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by ziego(m): 1:04pm
1 Like
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by Abalado: 1:05pm
imagine,,,,
6 Likes
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by Ogashub(m): 1:05pm
Sponsored news
7 Likes
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by Evaberry(f): 1:06pm
....
op it is only a fool that WI ask that question, I don't have much to say other than
Do not be wise in your own eyes, fear the lord and shun evil.
proverb 3:7
wisdom is profitable to direct. Ecclesiastes 10:10
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by madapcmod: 1:06pm
Thiefnubuu n bello
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by helphelp: 1:06pm
Waste of funds everywhere
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by Babanehz: 1:06pm
Hmmmm. INDEED!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvWmqQPjsW8
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by Hannahyoumg: 1:07pm
Ok
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by rheether(f): 1:07pm
Hunger bad
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by Ekakamba: 1:08pm
Yamaha Bello be like
1 Like
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by COdeGenesis: 1:09pm
Abalado:\
hardwork my brother. hardwork
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by mayorjosh(m): 1:09pm
It's official: Dino is a clown
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by AntiWailer: 1:09pm
Lol.
Na 2 day ?
The signature is now 180 thousand +
DINO is coming home.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by AYOUNG(m): 1:10pm
Everything you can ever imagine,happens in Nigeria .
Does it get any better
1 Like
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by adewuyiade: 1:10pm
Re open Lautech
APC government
1 Like
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by toxxnoni(m): 1:10pm
[size=8pt][/size]
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by BabaO2: 1:11pm
Nwodosis:Is gone forever.
Power belongs to the people not the selected bribed few.
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by imstrong1: 1:11pm
Dino.. The yahya bello's nightmare
1 Like
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by Olukat(m): 1:11pm
[quote author=Abalado post=57985586]imagine,,,,[/qu
Pls show us your pics of 10yrs ago and that of today
Recession or not, life is evolving my dear.
There's no sense in this pic here
2 Likes
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by imstrong1: 1:12pm
Dino.. gov bello's nightmare
3 Likes
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by OrdercityWeb: 1:12pm
Hahahahahahaha.. This is the most funny thing I've read today.
.
See dangers of anal sex here and thank me later >>>>>http://www.netdoctor.co.uk/ask-the-expert/sexual-health/a1514/problems-with-oral-and-anal-sex/
.
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by sapele914(m): 1:12pm
CharlotteFlair:Guy is that how much you hate your parents so much that you are wishing death on them?Wonders will never end.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by suremanpatriot: 1:12pm
Arithmetic Progression:
Melaye+melaye+melaye+...= melody
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by coliform: 1:13pm
I am not a fan of either Dino or Bello, but I think this process of recall is shady.
Let us all join hands together to build a great state.
2 Likes
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by yemmight(m): 1:13pm
Dino has finally relocated to Kogi. Power of the people. Dino should learn to do the right thing at the right time.
1 Like
|Re: We Are Proud Of Senator Dino Melaye - APC, Kogi Newspaper Advert by Austinoiz(m): 1:13pm
Tinubu and the tata governor of kogi right now
3 Likes
The Usa Wants To Reduce Its Oil Imports From Nigeria And Eyes Other Nations / Ohakim And Efcc Are Theif / Asari Dokubo Dares Buhari!
Viewing this topic: waleco2008, obyno5(m), neatideas, goodnesshomes(m), Ac4phil(m), churchillfrank(m), light95, sweto(m), superjoe(m), Lusola15, promiseudo, Doutimi3(m), omobarBlog(m), jhoshy55, Datweence(m), princestars(m), bitingbody, kalan, Oblitz(m), Solosqwizz, Tmex(m), written007, Paradigmpastor, dbabs, Baronlarge(m), bizguru000, micgray100(m), andiwam7, dewordman, tytachile, toastmagazinenigeria, moyinoluwabun(m), Valentinooo, kocvalour(m), Enibalo, abhosts(m), udayeke, Landflight4eva(m), eph12(m), topsyking, EsanEmmanuel(m), cystem(m), Earthrealmlord, sheyishay, maximunimpact(m), bizzynix, Ngokafor(f), Chiefpriest1(m), zingobaby and 113 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26