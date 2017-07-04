₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by y3mi(m): 8:08pm On Jun 30
Okay, alright I agree the woman behind the succesful man could be any female such as a fierce and powerful mother, or the highly-placed aunt, or his sister in Qatar, or the loyal, dutiful and reliable wife, or his well connected mistress or even the rich sugar-mummy. But this thread isn't about any of them but just about one paticular female - the girlfriend.
I am referring to an imaginary guy/young man who haven't just got the potential to be succesful but is also focused (not over-ambitious), dilligent (not misguided by yawu-yawu or soccer gambling), and determined (not desperate) to give whatever it takes to realize his financial-making goal as when due but as it said, that no matter when and how he eventually excels, there ought to be a female in his life!
Therefore...I'm actually asking from a perspective that seek to
RECONCILE the argument that:
Should a guy becomes succesful without the aid, assistance or input of any females whatsoever but gradually develops 'trust issues' while looking for 'true love' as he becomes skeptical because of how hard it is for him to determine which of these babes genuinely loves him for his personality, despite his flaws and not because of his financial success
WITH
The argument given by a lady who argues that it would be safer to have multiple potentialists but more of already-made guys/men as 'boyfriends' or 'suitors' rather than risking being faithfully attached and patiently waiting for one prosperity-certain guy, all because of love, who, after breaking through at the end of the day, may decide to ditch her for someone prettier, sexier, curvier etc who did nothing and without him considering all the time, sacrifices and efforts given.
I have for long given this dichotomy some serious thought and now decide to bring it to your honored attention...so ladies, guys, fiends and friends..how valid does the saying ...behind every succesfull man, there is a woman applies in our Nigeria society ?
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by MrBrownJay1(m): 8:25pm On Jun 30
It all depends.... If a man and a woman are struggling and TOGETHER they build a home and successful family then, that woman ain't standing behind him but right by his side...
But if that man is successful and then now search/finds a wife then she indeed stands behind him, to help with whatever duty she was brought around to fulfill.
As much as men, could make it in life on their own (and vice versa), having a great woman by your side makes a great deal of difference.
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by greyboy5000(m): 8:28pm On Jun 30
Op you ask two questions.
Answer to first question.
In all honesty, I don't really think having a lady girlfriend or wife contributes a lot to once financial success in life
However, a full successfull story of once life will require support of some sorts which is where the wife comes in. The wife is usually prefarble cause She can stick around longer than most people. Although I am not saying all wifes stick around
Now on second question
I don't know if it is advisable for a man or lady of marriageable age to keep many suitors cause that in itself can become a source of distraction to get married
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by johnson232: 8:41pm On Jun 30
Lol...What about the unsuccessful ones...women no dey their back....
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by NairalandCS(m): 8:49pm On Jun 30
MrBrownJay1:
What kind of difference ?
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by purem(m): 8:56pm On Jun 30
my mom always told me 'any man that chase woman b4 his dream is doomed'
women has been the problem of dis world since day 1 ax ADAM
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by Deadshot(m): 8:57pm On Jun 30
y3mi:
How true is the question right?
Not so true is the answer
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by MrBrownJay1(m): 9:13pm On Jun 30
NairalandCS:
The difference that a proper woman will bring to a man's life:
- You come home and there is someone you can talk to;
-someone you can open up, share and clear your head with whatever worries you may have;
- someone with whom you can share your fears/weaknesses so together you can have a stronger family;
- someone whose shoulders/arms will be there to help you unwind SAFELY;
- someone who cares about you (other than your wallet);
-someone that helps get your spirit up when it's down.
- That special woman who brings the better version of yourself and with whom sometimes you don't even have to talk for her to understand you.... But most importantly, someone that can be there when you are not, and they will/can take care of business PROPERLY
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by MrBrownJay1(m): 9:17pm On Jun 30
purem:
Didn't you ever ask your mum:" what if that man's dream is to find a GOOD woman?"
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by NairalandCS(m): 9:30pm On Jun 30
MrBrownJay1:
Key word: Proper.
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by MrBrownJay1(m): 9:41pm On Jun 30
NairalandCS:
Oh yeah, that's the essence ( Proper/ great) and not all women have it in them... that's probably why some don't last, or are simply just used as trophy wives OR convenient womb
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by y3mi(m): 5:12am On Jul 01
purem:The topic isn't about
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by y3mi(m): 7:28am On Jul 01
Deadshot:Elucidate us on why you think it's not so true. You can't just drop that and run off as if the thread threatens you.
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by Deadshot(m): 9:45am On Jul 01
y3mi:
I dint ran off ...my ba3 went dead
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by y3mi(m): 10:45am
Seun Lalasticlala Farano Rocktation. This topic deserves to be on the frontpage.
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by babyfaceafrica: 11:30am
Lies
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by Amarabae(f): 11:35am
You forgot that even if a successful man marry a wrong lady, he can fall from grace to grass!
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by Inanna(f): 12:34pm
The success of a man solely lies on his efforts, however the presence of one who is always there to encourage, cheer on, give good advise, support emotionally, spiritually and sometimes financially would greatly improve his chances of being successful. And it's usually someone that's usually very close to the man that's there to offer such immense support in the person of his wife, mother or any other close female contact. It's usually mostly women that are capable of providing such intense support to a man due to their soft and endearing nature.
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by jenyna: 12:35pm
Because im a product of one.
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by exlinklodge: 12:35pm
bullshit this days
ladies brings men down
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by brightersms: 12:36pm
EEEE OYA WOMEN COME AND ARGUE
Abi girls
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by wildchild1: 12:36pm
i dont think its totally true, Jesus was never married
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by kennygee(f): 12:36pm
How many men with nagging wives are successful.
A woman keeps your head focused in achieving your goals. She is your number one cheerleader.
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by passey: 12:36pm
Mtcheew Na lie jare...
some ladies; You succeed in-spite of!
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by rawpadgin(m): 12:37pm
n
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by Marvel1206: 12:37pm
Behind every successful man is a woman rolling her eyes
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by Cinderella5(f): 12:38pm
Behind every sucessful man is a woman, wihout a woman, a man with money is seen by society as an irresponsible man, look at Dino Melaye for instance, a senator without a woman in his home, you can see why he acts irrationally, almost like a lunatic, you can't call him sucessful because the sanity a woman brings to a man is absent from him.
A woman is a home maker, she is blessed with the wisdom to help her husband make a meaning of his life. Some men have money but spend on frivolities, that's where the woman comes in and give him words of advise on how to organise his life for the betterment of the entire family.
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by Gros84(f): 12:38pm
In some cases it a lie
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by NwaAmaikpe: 12:38pm
I disagree; it's a lie,
Nowadays behind every successful man is a gold-digger wife.
Woman are mostly liabilities in marriage, all they have to offer is sex and trouble.
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by JeffreyJamez(m): 12:39pm
That saying died with the people who invented it. It definitely doesn't hold water now.
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by don89(m): 12:40pm
Women don't run after unsuccessful men
|Re: How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? by seunny4lif(m): 12:40pm
Yes simple
