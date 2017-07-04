Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / How True Is 'Behind Every Successful Man Exists A Woman'? (3258 Views)

Who Is The Woman Behind The Successful Man? / Behind Every Successful Man,there Is A Woman. / 10 Difference Between A Successful Lady And A Successful Man (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Okay, alright I agree the woman behind the succesful man could be any female such as a fierce and powerful mother, or the highly-placed aunt, or his sister in Qatar, or the loyal, dutiful and reliable wife, or his well connected mistress or even the rich sugar-mummy. But this thread isn't about any of them but just about one paticular female - the girlfriend.



I am referring to an imaginary guy/young man who haven't just got the potential to be succesful but is also focused (not over-ambitious), dilligent (not misguided by yawu-yawu or soccer gambling), and determined (not desperate) to give whatever it takes to realize his financial-making goal as when due but as it said, that no matter when and how he eventually excels, there ought to be a female in his life!



Therefore...I'm actually asking from a perspective that seek to



RECONCILE the argument that:



Should a guy becomes succesful without the aid, assistance or input of any females whatsoever but gradually develops 'trust issues' while looking for 'true love' as he becomes skeptical because of how hard it is for him to determine which of these babes genuinely loves him for his personality, despite his flaws and not because of his financial success



WITH



The argument given by a lady who argues that it would be safer to have multiple potentialists but more of already-made guys/men as 'boyfriends' or 'suitors' rather than risking being faithfully attached and patiently waiting for one prosperity-certain guy, all because of love, who, after breaking through at the end of the day, may decide to ditch her for someone prettier, sexier, curvier etc who did nothing and without him considering all the time, sacrifices and efforts given.



I have for long given this dichotomy some serious thought and now decide to bring it to your honored attention...so ladies, guys, fiends and friends..how valid does the saying ...behind every succesfull man, there is a woman applies in our Nigeria society ? 1 Like 1 Share

It all depends.... If a man and a woman are struggling and TOGETHER they build a home and successful family then, that woman ain't standing behind him but right by his side...



But if that man is successful and then now search/finds a wife then she indeed stands behind him, to help with whatever duty she was brought around to fulfill.



As much as men, could make it in life on their own (and vice versa), having a great woman by your side makes a great deal of difference. 11 Likes 3 Shares

Op you ask two questions.

Answer to first question.

In all honesty, I don't really think having a lady girlfriend or wife contributes a lot to once financial success in life



However, a full successfull story of once life will require support of some sorts which is where the wife comes in. The wife is usually prefarble cause She can stick around longer than most people. Although I am not saying all wifes stick around



Now on second question

I don't know if it is advisable for a man or lady of marriageable age to keep many suitors cause that in itself can become a source of distraction to get married 2 Likes

Lol...What about the unsuccessful ones...women no dey their back....

MrBrownJay1:

It all depends.... If a man and a woman are struggling and TOGETHER they build a home and successful family then, that woman ain't standing behind him but right by his side...



But if that man is successful and then now search/finds a wife then she indeed stands behind him, to help with whatever duty she was brought around to fulfill.



As much as men, could make it in life on their own (and vice versa), having a great woman by your side makes a great deal of difference.

What kind of difference ? What kind of difference ?

my mom always told me 'any man that chase woman b4 his dream is doomed'

women has been the problem of dis world since day 1 ax ADAM 4 Likes

y3mi:

Okay, alright I agree the woman behind the succesful man could be any female such as a fierce and powerful mother, or the highly-placed aunt, or his sister in Qatar, or the loyal, dutiful and reliable wife, or his well connected mistress or even the rich sugar-mummy. But this thread isn't about any of them but just about one paticular female - the girlfriend.



I am referring to an imaginary guy/young man who haven't just got the potential to be succesful but is also focused (not over-ambitious), dilligent (not misguided by yawu-yawu or soccer gambling), and determined (not desperate) to give whatever it takes to realize his financial-making goal as when due but as it said, that no matter when and how he eventually excels, there ought to be a female in his life!



Therefore...I'm actually asking from a perspective that seek to



RECONCILE the argument that:



Should a guy becomes succesful without the aid, assistance or input of any females whatsoever but gradually develops 'trust issues' while looking for 'true love' as he becomes skeptical because of how hard it is for him to determine which of these babes genuinely loves him for his personality, despite his flaws and not because of his financial success



WITH



The argument given by a lady who argues that it would be safer to have multiple potentialists but more of already-made guys/men as 'boyfriends' or 'suitors' rather than risking being faithfully attached and patiently waiting for one prosperity-certain guy, all because of love, who, after breaking through at the end of the day, may decide to ditch her for someone prettier, sexier, curvier etc who did nothing and without him considering all the time, sacrifices and efforts given.



I have for long given this dichotomy some serious thought and now decide to bring it to your honored attention...so ladies, guys, fiends and friends..how valid does the saying ...behind every succesfull man, there is a woman applies in our Nigeria society ?



Lalasticlala Farano Rocktation. Be kind enough to teleport this to the frontpage.





How true is the question right?





Not so true is the answer How true is the question right?Not so true is the answer

NairalandCS:





What kind of difference ?

The difference that a proper woman will bring to a man's life:



- You come home and there is someone you can talk to;

-someone you can open up, share and clear your head with whatever worries you may have;

- someone with whom you can share your fears/weaknesses so together you can have a stronger family;

- someone whose shoulders/arms will be there to help you unwind SAFELY;

- someone who cares about you (other than your wallet);

-someone that helps get your spirit up when it's down.

- That special woman who brings the better version of yourself and with whom sometimes you don't even have to talk for her to understand you.... But most importantly, someone that can be there when you are not, and they will/can take care of business PROPERLY The difference that a proper woman will bring to a man's life:- You come home and there is someone you can talk to;-someone you can open up, share and clear your head with whatever worries you may have;- someone with whom you can share your fears/weaknesses so together you can have a stronger family;- someone whose shoulders/arms will be there to help you unwind SAFELY;- someone who cares about you (other than your wallet);-someone that helps get your spirit up when it's down.- That special woman who brings the better version of yourself and with whom sometimes you don't even have to talk for her to understand you.... But most importantly, someone that can be there when you are not, and they will/can take care of business PROPERLY 10 Likes 1 Share

purem:

my mom always told me 'any man that chase woman b4 his dream is doomed'



women has been the problem of dis world since day 1 ax ADAM

Didn't you ever ask your mum:" what if that man's dream is to find a GOOD woman?" Didn't you ever ask your mum:" 5 Likes

MrBrownJay1:





The difference that a proper woman will bring to a man's life:



- You come home and there is someone you can talk to;

-someone you can open up, share and clear your head with whatever worries you may have;

- someone with whom you can share your fears/weaknesses so together you can have a stronger family;

- someone whose shoulders/arms will be there to help you unwind SAFELY;

- someone who cares about you (other than your wallet);

-someone that helps get your spirit up when it's down.

- That special woman who brings the better version of yourself and with whom sometimes you don't even have to talk for her to understand you.... But most importantly, someone that can be there when you are not, and they will/can take care of business PROPERLY

Key word: Proper. Key word: Proper. 2 Likes

NairalandCS:





Key word: Proper.

Oh yeah, that's the essence ( Proper/ great) and not all women have it in them... that's probably why some don't last, or are simply just used as trophy wives OR convenient womb Oh yeah, that's the essence ( Proper/ great) and not all women have it in them... that's probably why some don't last, or are simply just used as trophy wives OR convenient womb 1 Like

purem:

my mom always told me 'any man that chase woman b4 his dream is doomed'



women has been the problem of dis world since day 1 ax ADAM The topic isn't about chasing entertaining women or frolicking with them while his dream is left hanging, but about whether or not, if it's true one must at least exist in the life of guy or man who is determined to succeed ? The topic isn't aboutentertaining women or frolicking with them while his dream is left hanging, but about whether or not, if it's true one must at least exist in the life of guy or man who is determined to succeed ?

Deadshot:







How true is the question right?





Not so true is the answer Elucidate us on why you think it's not so true. You can't just drop that and run off as if the thread threatens you.



Lalasticlala Farano Rocktation Elucidate us on why you think it's not so true. You can't just drop that and run off as if the thread threatens you.Lalasticlala Farano Rocktation

y3mi:



Elucidate us on why you think it's not so true. You can't just drop that and run off as if the thread threatens you.



I dint ran off ...my ba3 went dead I dint ran off ...my ba3 went dead

Seun Lalasticlala Farano Rocktation. This topic deserves to be on the frontpage.

Lies

You forgot that even if a successful man marry a wrong lady, he can fall from grace to grass! 5 Likes

The success of a man solely lies on his efforts, however the presence of one who is always there to encourage, cheer on, give good advise, support emotionally, spiritually and sometimes financially would greatly improve his chances of being successful. And it's usually someone that's usually very close to the man that's there to offer such immense support in the person of his wife, mother or any other close female contact. It's usually mostly women that are capable of providing such intense support to a man due to their soft and endearing nature. 2 Likes

Because im a product of one. 1 Like

bullshit this days







ladies brings men down

EEEE OYA WOMEN COME AND ARGUE





Abi girls





Check my signature for 2017/2018 club Jerseys and Confederation Cup countries jersey i dont think its totally true, Jesus was never marriedCheck my signature for 2017/2018 club Jerseys and Confederation Cup countries jersey

How many men with nagging wives are successful.



A woman keeps your head focused in achieving your goals. She is your number one cheerleader. 2 Likes

Mtcheew Na lie jare...

some ladies; You succeed in-spite of!

n

Behind every successful man is a woman rolling her eyes

Behind every sucessful man is a woman, wihout a woman, a man with money is seen by society as an irresponsible man, look at Dino Melaye for instance, a senator without a woman in his home, you can see why he acts irrationally, almost like a lunatic, you can't call him sucessful because the sanity a woman brings to a man is absent from him.



A woman is a home maker, she is blessed with the wisdom to help her husband make a meaning of his life. Some men have money but spend on frivolities, that's where the woman comes in and give him words of advise on how to organise his life for the betterment of the entire family. 1 Like

In some cases it a lie









I disagree; it's a lie,



Nowadays behind every successful man is a gold-digger wife.



Woman are mostly liabilities in marriage, all they have to offer is sex and trouble. I disagree; it's a lie,Nowadays behind every successful man is a gold-digger wife.Woman are mostly liabilities in marriage, all they have to offer is sex and trouble. 2 Likes 2 Shares

That saying died with the people who invented it. It definitely doesn't hold water now. 1 Like

Women don't run after unsuccessful men