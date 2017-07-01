Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking (12975 Views)

What do you think...?



http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/07/together-forever-this-pre-wedding-photo.html?m=1



Cc: Lalasticlala The gap between Adekunle and his pretty fiancee in this pre-wedding photo has got people talking, as it contradicts the inscription "Together-Forever" on their clothes.What do you think...?Cc: Lalasticlala

The lady looks like a trouble maker though!

And the guy be looking like house-boy!

Congrats to them 11 Likes 1 Share

Lol... The photographer is not competent....







The bride sef just squeeze face like person wey never receive 5months salary 14 Likes

The lady be like the man's boss.HML in advance to them. 3 Likes

na wa o





see as u rush analyse them .... na wa osee as u rush analyse them .... 2 Likes

I see no joy in this marriage.



That is what you get for dating a feminist. She will always wanna be the boss.

torres89:





na wa o





see as u rush analyse them .... Guy no be my fault na photographer cause am Guy no be my fault na photographer cause am

That girl.. 4 Likes

See as the babe squeeze face.

When better banana start to fall on her, she will smile. 2 Likes 1 Share

Epic fail, the photographer no try at all with this concept, that space is enough for any third party to come in, even the guy's look no be am at all, wishing them happy married life nonetheless

For the guy... When it's almost night and you are trying to make peace after the war you both had in the morning..



The lady... I know you'll come smiling sheepishly, but it won't work 2 Likes

The brides boot.y tho

Why is she not smiling?



On a second thought, this is definitely not the only snapshot they took na. Why post this one? I suspect someone is just being mischievous. 3 Likes

The baby even squeeze face like sey na fight. You sure sey dey Nor Photoshop the two of dem add put on top that bench?

Dem force them to take the picture? see the lady mouth like panda

As I see this babe so if you near her man Na acid go follow you 1 Like





dats y she give am space The gal too fine n froch for the guy jare....dats y she give am space

Eh! This one na mama peace to uncle Jonathan o.

When d lady tells him no premarital touch 1 Like

The way guys go for ladies with big booty this days is alarming



I hardly see pre-wedding pics of skinny girls here on nairaland



Even the Mods and oga seun loves big booty

Maybe the gap means the guy paid half bride price so she's not happy....*just wondering* Cough. ...

Lol! They were probably fighting on the day they did the shoot. You can see from the lady's expression that all's not well.



She probably warned the guy not to come close​, lol. 3 Likes

Awkward...

Anyways, happy married life in advance Ah ah! as if she doesn't want to take the picture with himAnyways, happy married life in advance

Wedding dey sweet o

D facial expression of d bae.......

Omo dis one nah forever apart

I think there was something under the desk they wanted people to see. Check well, you will see it. Though, it kinda made d sitting arrangement to defeat it's purpose.

The lady sef looks troublesome 1 Like