|Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by PapiNigga: 4:31pm
The gap between Adekunle and his pretty fiancee in this pre-wedding photo has got people talking, as it contradicts the inscription "Together-Forever" on their clothes.
What do you think...?
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by smartty68(m): 4:32pm
The lady looks like a trouble maker though!
And the guy be looking like house-boy!
Congrats to them
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by dingbang(m): 4:33pm
Lol... The photographer is not competent....
The bride sef just squeeze face like person wey never receive 5months salary
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by Tahrah(f): 4:34pm
The lady be like the man's boss.HML in advance to them.
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by torres89: 4:46pm
smartty68:
na wa o
see as u rush analyse them ....
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by Papiikush: 4:47pm
I see no joy in this marriage.
Tahrah:
That is what you get for dating a feminist. She will always wanna be the boss.
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by smartty68(m): 4:48pm
torres89:Guy no be my fault na photographer cause am
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by NairalandCS(m): 5:04pm
That girl..
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by pocohantas(f): 5:07pm
See as the babe squeeze face.
When better banana start to fall on her, she will smile.
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by Marrtynze(m): 6:12pm
Epic fail, the photographer no try at all with this concept, that space is enough for any third party to come in, even the guy's look no be am at all, wishing them happy married life nonetheless
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by sekxy(f): 6:24pm
smartty68:hahahahahaha. ..trouble maker indeed. .lol
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by Divay22(f): 8:26pm
For the guy... When it's almost night and you are trying to make peace after the war you both had in the morning..
The lady... I know you'll come smiling sheepishly, but it won't work
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by Bsideboi(m): 8:27pm
The brides boot.y tho
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by Dfinex(f): 8:27pm
Why is she not smiling?
On a second thought, this is definitely not the only snapshot they took na. Why post this one? I suspect someone is just being mischievous.
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by enigmagu1(m): 8:27pm
hmm...
smartty68:ppl funny for this life sha
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by veave(f): 8:27pm
The baby even squeeze face like sey na fight. You sure sey dey Nor Photoshop the two of dem add put on top that bench?
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by damola311: 8:28pm
Dem force them to take the picture? see the lady mouth like panda
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by Dumdumfashion(f): 8:28pm
As I see this babe so if you near her man Na acid go follow you
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by oshe11(m): 8:28pm
The gal too fine n froch for the guy jare....
dats y she give am space
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by thoollz: 8:29pm
Eh! This one na mama peace to uncle Jonathan o.
When d lady tells him no premarital touch
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by maxiuc(m): 8:29pm
The way guys go for ladies with big booty this days is alarming
I hardly see pre-wedding pics of skinny girls here on nairaland
Even the Mods and oga seun loves big booty
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by 3RNEST(m): 8:30pm
Maybe the gap means the guy paid half bride price so she's not happy....*just wondering* Cough. ...
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by repogirl(f): 8:31pm
Lol! They were probably fighting on the day they did the shoot. You can see from the lady's expression that all's not well.
She probably warned the guy not to come close, lol.
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by Nma27(f): 8:31pm
Awkward...
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by whizzyleejr(m): 8:32pm
Ah ah! as if she doesn't want to take the picture with him Anyways, happy married life in advance
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by EMMYB0Y(m): 8:32pm
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by bZoMa(m): 8:32pm
Wedding dey sweet o
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by Ipinola(m): 8:33pm
D facial expression of d bae.......
Omo dis one nah forever apart
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by TreasuredGlory: 8:35pm
I think there was something under the desk they wanted people to see. Check well, you will see it. Though, it kinda made d sitting arrangement to defeat it's purpose.
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by Destined2win: 8:38pm
The lady sef looks troublesome
|Re: Together-Forever: This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Has People Talking by kinibigdeal(m): 8:39pm
Maybe the lady pay for the guy T fare or something
