What do you think?



http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/06/solomon-meets-queen-sheba-this-pre.html?m=1 Nice concept...What do you think? 2 Likes

Beautiful! Different! 19 Likes 2 Shares

Ok! May it continue to b sweet o! Umn 2 Likes

THrashhhhhh!! 6 Likes

solomon had 200 wives na 35 Likes

Solomon had a wrist watch 18 Likes 1 Share

Solomon had over 300 wives op are u placing a curse on the wife niiiSolomon had over 300 wives 8 Likes

ucheHapers:

Solomon had a wrist watch 34 Likes 1 Share

appreciate, don't curse.. Unu bu soo mma.. y dis pre-wedding pic thing no reign during my time.. beautiful and creative. 5 Likes

Beautiful

my brother's that girl go like mouth action hope the guy can satisfy her. Goodluck 3 Likes

Mr Solomon 17 Likes 1 Share

I am only seeing the queen "sheba"..nothing more. 2 Likes

amazing!!

lefulefu:

solomon had 200 wives na That's the first batch.





He had second, third and fourth batch. That's the first batch.He had second, third and fourth batch. 7 Likes 1 Share

Kondomatic:

That's the first batch.





He had second, third and fourth batch. and dis guy doin pre wedding tins wants to be solomon

4 dis recession and dis guy doin pre wedding tins wants to be solomon4 dis recession 2 Likes

Why does the guy have some resemblance with Kendrick Lamar?



Hercules is better, not Solomon the womaniser.

Hercules na correct guy wey sabi the work...

See fine boy with flat tummy. Na to hook one remain.



HML to them in advance. 3 Likes





We get lookalike of the Guy for here .. stand up make we access u Cute couple oWe get lookalike of the Guy for here .. stand up make we access u 1 Like

pocohantas:

Why does the guy have some resemblance with Kendrick Lamar? But Kendrick don't use clear lip gloss na ... u know he hates such n the bae no go enter Kendrick call list photoshop much But Kendrick don't use clear lip gloss na ... u know he hates suchn the bae no go enter Kendrick call list photoshop much

eyi wu wa oo

oko iyawo elegbon bulu.

eyin iyawo koni meeni oo

Lalas247:



But Kendrick don't use clear lip gloss na ... u know he hates such n the bae no go enter Kendrick call list photoshop much

LOL! He doesn't o...but I see slight resemblance.



He looks romantic too...not those guys that will just fling person pant and bra away like say na explosive. LOL! He doesn't o...but I see slight resemblance.He looks romantic too...not those guys that will just fling person pant and bra away like say na explosive. 8 Likes 1 Share

pocohantas:





LOL! He doesn't o...but I see slight resemblance.



He looks romantic too...not those guys that will just fling person pant and bra away like say na explosive.



If he fling pant seff who go complain If he fling pant seff who go complain 1 Like

Am I the only guy that finds this pre-wedding pictures of a thing confusing? 4 Likes

The guy fine pass d girl





I honestly doubt their marriage will last.





This guy looks like a pant-sagging yahooboy and the girl like an Aristo loving slayqueen. I honestly doubt their marriage will last.This guy looks like a pant-sagging yahooboy and the girl like an Aristo loving slayqueen. 5 Likes 1 Share

Lubbish..Solomon no wear Greek cloth na.. 1 Like

The concept is greek or roman 1 Like

SMH