good evening nairanlanders.



I recently paid my fiancée an hagast visit where she works only to discover that this girl has been occupying an apartment with a single door lobby as entry and exit comprising only two rooms with a male senior colleague.



I know many of us especially ladies will argue it doesnt matter. But I have since then been processing all her past suspicious actions , namely: she seldom answer her phone if i call in evenings (between 7 - 2am usually). At 2am she usually calls back that she saw my calls but she was asleep.



Ater that visit i began putting video calls though, she ignores mostly.



I told her she must look for a roommate and she has since then been adamant about it.





I love her and I have had many terrible dreams about her cheating long before I visited the place (God bears me witness) but i couldn't just relate the nightmares to her.





Fiancée? its better you start addressing her as your ex 83 Likes 2 Shares

... damn bro, ur babe can lie sha ... damn bro, ur babe can lie sha 6 Likes

You should make out time to spend some days with her.You will find out all you need to know then. 21 Likes

pally the earlier you go for deliverance to get sense the better for you. 34 Likes 2 Shares

women wicked sha women wicked sha 8 Likes

.

I am tempted to call you a dummy but I realized sometimes love can make a man so blind he wouldn't be able to see a cliff he is about to walk off.



We have all been there...Juat walk away from the relationship already because your fiance is already giving another man head. 31 Likes 2 Shares

Bro, u don enter one chance. Ur fiancee na confirm olosho 10 Likes 1 Share

I once thought that a lady and a guy with clean minds won't have any problem staying together.. but that mentality changed when I stayed with a lady myself.. I don't wanna paint pictures in your head, bro but if I paint pictures of what happened between us............. I don't wanna be d cause of a break up.. 26 Likes 1 Share

Women sha

Edakun, someone should epp me and the OP with that 'Na so' meme.



Thank a bundle. 1 Like

oga please address her properly. OUR FIANCE. also is she aware she is your fiance. because alot of you men go about saying an olosho is your fiance. what exactly made her ur fiance ? when and how did she show loyalty to demand you engage her for a life time journey. foolish boy 24 Likes 1 Share

lol it's definitely nothing...











































Mumu 15 Likes 1 Share

One thing I can say is you should forget about her and move on. 2 Likes

m

Bros u really shouldnt come here asking for advice on this shiiii

cos am pretty sure you know what to do viz:



*either go visit her and perharps spend two days or more



OR



*pay her a visit by 9pm....



To find out yourself Shikena.......... 5 Likes

@op. sit with her and talk things out. But hw can she live comfortably with d guy and say its nothing. Abi she be corper? Na dem sabi dis kind thin oo. HW CAN U KEEP FUEL NEAR FIRE AND U SAY "...IT'S NOTHIN'....I weak oooo 2 Likes

thorpido:

You should make out time to spend some days with her.You will find out all you need to know then.

On Point. On Point. 1 Like

Indeed, she is innocent, until she gets belle for the man before you finally believe it is "nothing". 5 Likes

Some people go just waka come NL com seek useless advice ova obvious tins...mumu raise to power 2 4 Likes 1 Share

What kinda cohabitation is that? Op try and get her a different apartment if u have the resources. Even though there might be nothing between them,to me this is totally wrong.what if the guy mistakenly walks Into her room while she's unclad? or vice versa?

There is a huge limitation of privacy here. 4 Likes

@ Jahspet

I think it's time u concentrate on things that will add value to ur life. D lady has her own agenda different from yours 8 Likes

are u sure you need advice or u seeking for attention....... 3 Likes 1 Share

ReneeNuttall:

What kinda cohabitation is that? Op try and get her a different apartment if u have the resources. Even though there might be nothing between them,to me this is totally wrong.what if the guy mistakenly walks Into her room while she's unclad? or vice versa?

There is a huge limitation of privacy here. Get her another apartment indeed

That would limit any unholy alliance Get her another apartment indeedThat would limit any unholy alliance 1 Like

Oh...if I start to talk now



let me just move on

Homeboiy:

Oh...if I start to talk now





let me just move on Bros wait for me..I dey your back..OP is a matured fool Bros wait for me..I dey your back..OP is a matured fool 3 Likes

Op still on the Valve verge of breaking up ? What other sign do you need ? , just like someone said it's high time you start referring to her as OUR Fiancée ooh . The quicker you move on the better it is for you. 1 Like

Really nothing

Wetin we no go hear for dz nairaland 2 Likes 1 Share