Stats: 1,832,126 members, 3,630,597 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 July 2017 at 01:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! (4806 Views)
|My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by JahsPet: 7:37pm On Jul 01
good evening nairanlanders.
I recently paid my fiancée an hagast visit where she works only to discover that this girl has been occupying an apartment with a single door lobby as entry and exit comprising only two rooms with a male senior colleague.
I know many of us especially ladies will argue it doesnt matter. But I have since then been processing all her past suspicious actions , namely: she seldom answer her phone if i call in evenings (between 7 - 2am usually). At 2am she usually calls back that she saw my calls but she was asleep.
Ater that visit i began putting video calls though, she ignores mostly.
I told her she must look for a roommate and she has since then been adamant about it.
I love her and I have had many terrible dreams about her cheating long before I visited the place (God bears me witness) but i couldn't just relate the nightmares to her.
I'm at the verge of breaking up with her, but what if shes innocent This is why I need to compare various stand points.
4 Likes
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by Kayoski(m): 7:42pm On Jul 01
Fiancée? its better you start addressing her as your ex
83 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by sirjakez(m): 7:45pm On Jul 01
... damn bro, ur babe can lie sha
6 Likes
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by thorpido(m): 7:45pm On Jul 01
You should make out time to spend some days with her.You will find out all you need to know then.
21 Likes
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by sexy74(m): 7:46pm On Jul 01
pally the earlier you go for deliverance to get sense the better for you.
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 7:47pm On Jul 01
women wicked sha
8 Likes
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by mayorkyzo: 7:48pm On Jul 01
.
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by Papiikush: 7:50pm On Jul 01
I am tempted to call you a dummy but I realized sometimes love can make a man so blind he wouldn't be able to see a cliff he is about to walk off.
We have all been there...Juat walk away from the relationship already because your fiance is already giving another man head.
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by Oma307: 7:50pm On Jul 01
Bro, u don enter one chance. Ur fiancee na confirm olosho
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by Oluwapresley(m): 7:50pm On Jul 01
I once thought that a lady and a guy with clean minds won't have any problem staying together.. but that mentality changed when I stayed with a lady myself.. I don't wanna paint pictures in your head, bro but if I paint pictures of what happened between us............. I don't wanna be d cause of a break up..
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by IamAirforce1: 7:51pm On Jul 01
Women sha
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by jashar(f): 7:53pm On Jul 01
Edakun, someone should epp me and the OP with that 'Na so' meme.
Thank a bundle.
1 Like
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by Gourdoinc(m): 7:53pm On Jul 01
oga please address her properly. OUR FIANCE. also is she aware she is your fiance. because alot of you men go about saying an olosho is your fiance. what exactly made her ur fiance ? when and how did she show loyalty to demand you engage her for a life time journey. foolish boy
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by Fabulocity(f): 7:54pm On Jul 01
lol it's definitely nothing...
Mumu
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by DeGuyNxtDoor(m): 7:54pm On Jul 01
One thing I can say is you should forget about her and move on.
2 Likes
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by octopusfreaky(f): 7:56pm On Jul 01
m
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by thepussyhunter(m): 7:57pm On Jul 01
Bros u really shouldnt come here asking for advice on this shiiii
cos am pretty sure you know what to do viz:
*either go visit her and perharps spend two days or more
OR
*pay her a visit by 9pm....
To find out yourself Shikena..........
5 Likes
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by Gentlevin: 7:59pm On Jul 01
@op. sit with her and talk things out. But hw can she live comfortably with d guy and say its nothing. Abi she be corper? Na dem sabi dis kind thin oo. HW CAN U KEEP FUEL NEAR FIRE AND U SAY "...IT'S NOTHIN'....I weak oooo
2 Likes
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by keylogger(m): 8:06pm On Jul 01
thorpido:
On Point.
1 Like
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by DrGraveYardz: 8:10pm On Jul 01
Indeed, she is innocent, until she gets belle for the man before you finally believe it is "nothing".
5 Likes
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by olagbemi118(m): 8:32pm On Jul 01
Some people go just waka come NL com seek useless advice ova obvious tins...mumu raise to power 2
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by ReneeNuttall(f): 8:36pm On Jul 01
What kinda cohabitation is that? Op try and get her a different apartment if u have the resources. Even though there might be nothing between them,to me this is totally wrong.what if the guy mistakenly walks Into her room while she's unclad? or vice versa?
There is a huge limitation of privacy here.
4 Likes
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by Vision4God: 8:39pm On Jul 01
@ Jahspet
I think it's time u concentrate on things that will add value to ur life. D lady has her own agenda different from yours
8 Likes
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by mofeoluwadassah(f): 9:24pm On Jul 01
are u sure you need advice or u seeking for attention.......
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by AuroraB(f): 9:41pm On Jul 01
ReneeNuttall:Get her another apartment indeed
That would limit any unholy alliance
1 Like
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by Homeboiy(m): 9:51pm On Jul 01
Oh...if I start to talk now
let me just move on
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by Wangxiao(m): 10:00pm On Jul 01
Homeboiy:Bros wait for me..I dey your back..OP is a matured fool
3 Likes
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by alukstea(m): 11:45pm On Jul 01
Op still on the
1 Like
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by leoweblinkblog(m): 11:58pm On Jul 01
Really nothing
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by maverickdude(m): 12:00am
Wetin we no go hear for dz nairaland
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! by Jacksparr0w127: 12:00am
***In Abami Eda's voice*** Rèrèrun oooo
1 Like 1 Share
