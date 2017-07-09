http://www.nairaland.com/3895448/why-left-christ-embassy-church



And a man's foes shall be they of his own household (Matt 10: 36)



As a believer in Christ I was tempted to ignore Marchman but I had to write this reply to encourage Christ Embassy members especially the 'children' in particular and true Christians of different denominations in general.



Now concerning Marchman, going through his previous threads on Nairaland and the titled thread on why he left Christ Embassy i concluded he was never a true member of Christ Embassy or a christian but a Wolf among the Sheep. No true Christian goes to the media to write lies against his biological family, local church or other churches no matter how offended he is. This is why Muslims are more United than Christians.



Now to counter some points he made which I quoted in bold. For example he typed "They tend to believe literally that everything answers to money



It is written in Ecclesiastes 10:19 A feast is made for laughter, and wine maketh merry: but money answereth all things.

Yes money answers everything. You need to read publications and messages on seed faith. Am not ignorant of the fact that some of our leaders might be over zealous in trying to hit a target by tasking someone to give but never have i been forced by my leaders against my will to give.

Christ Embassy projects are of high quality and numerous in reaching the unsaved and inspiring right living and they aren't cheap. I believe Donnie and Joagbaje can assist with images of our numerous programmes and projects.



"You are also charged to give for Pastor Chris birthday



The trash you wrote up there could only be written by a selfish man because according to the following verse of scriptures:

Gal 6: 6-10 Let him that is taught in the word communicate unto him that teacheth in all good things. Be not deceived; God is not mocked : for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting. And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not. As we have therefore opportunity, let us do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith.



The only time we are opportune to sow into Pastor Chris anointing is during his birthday which is just once in a year. Marchman pls tell me how else we can honour or communicate to our pastor?



"The church is obsessed with money. They do not mind how or where you get it"



Yea we are obsessed with money because of numerous projects that must be done before Jesus returns to rapture us. Why shouldn't we use money to serve God well now when it will be useless when we leave this earth? CE is interested in the job you do and ur financial abilities so your belief that we don't mind how we raise the money exist in your own imagination. I can't remember Jesus asking those Jews who were giving in the Temple where they got their money from. He didn't ask the widow too who gave her mites. Marchman u need to be cured of ur poverty mentality.



"Sin means nothing at Christ Embassy"



I don't know where you got this belief from because CE always frowns at any member that sins including an open rebuke. Some of our members that were caught in the act of fornication were excommuincated from the rest of the brethren and were told to sit at the back of the the church for each service till restitution. I ve witnessed this more then once. Scriptural readings from 1cor 5: 9-13 are read to the erring members.



Pastor Chris talks about sin, righteousness, heaven and hell but you don't know because you thought it's only Sunday services Pastor preaches to us. Pastor preaches to us everyday through Rhapsody of realities, tapes, cds, vcds, dvds, mp3 and software platforms.

When you lay much emphasis telling people not to sin that's when they will sin the more because it's the nature of man to sin when you tell him not to. Rom 7:15-20.



Saying Pastor Chris was accussed of fornication without any proof or evidence I won't bother to reply you on that.



"Pastor Chris is the orthodoxy"



According to 1st Cor 11:1 it says Be ye followers of me, even as I also am of Christ.

So what's wrong if we always make reference to him and follow him?



You said "No one can challenge Pastor Chris." How can you challenge him? Where you the one that called him? He answers to the one that called him and only God shall reward or judge him not you.



You also said "He tries to change verse of scriptures by rewriting them?



You are filled with hatred because Pastor only lays emphasis on the original bible manuscripts which was written in Hebrew and Greek. How many study bibles have you read in your life? How many times have you even read your king James from back to back? Let your heart judge you.



As for your other rambling that I haven't countered I leave them for other Christ Embassy members to take care of.



