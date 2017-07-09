₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by jared007: 8:21pm On Jul 03
http://www.nairaland.com/3895448/why-left-christ-embassy-church
And a man's foes shall be they of his own household (Matt 10: 36)
As a believer in Christ I was tempted to ignore Marchman but I had to write this reply to encourage Christ Embassy members especially the 'children' in particular and true Christians of different denominations in general.
Now concerning Marchman, going through his previous threads on Nairaland and the titled thread on why he left Christ Embassy i concluded he was never a true member of Christ Embassy or a christian but a Wolf among the Sheep. No true Christian goes to the media to write lies against his biological family, local church or other churches no matter how offended he is. This is why Muslims are more United than Christians.
Now to counter some points he made which I quoted in bold. For example he typed "They tend to believe literally that everything answers to money
It is written in Ecclesiastes 10:19 A feast is made for laughter, and wine maketh merry: but money answereth all things.
Yes money answers everything. You need to read publications and messages on seed faith. Am not ignorant of the fact that some of our leaders might be over zealous in trying to hit a target by tasking someone to give but never have i been forced by my leaders against my will to give.
Christ Embassy projects are of high quality and numerous in reaching the unsaved and inspiring right living and they aren't cheap. I believe Donnie and Joagbaje can assist with images of our numerous programmes and projects.
"You are also charged to give for Pastor Chris birthday
The trash you wrote up there could only be written by a selfish man because according to the following verse of scriptures:
Gal 6: 6-10 Let him that is taught in the word communicate unto him that teacheth in all good things. Be not deceived; God is not mocked : for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting. And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not. As we have therefore opportunity, let us do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith.
The only time we are opportune to sow into Pastor Chris anointing is during his birthday which is just once in a year. Marchman pls tell me how else we can honour or communicate to our pastor?
"The church is obsessed with money. They do not mind how or where you get it"
Yea we are obsessed with money because of numerous projects that must be done before Jesus returns to rapture us. Why shouldn't we use money to serve God well now when it will be useless when we leave this earth? CE is interested in the job you do and ur financial abilities so your belief that we don't mind how we raise the money exist in your own imagination. I can't remember Jesus asking those Jews who were giving in the Temple where they got their money from. He didn't ask the widow too who gave her mites. Marchman u need to be cured of ur poverty mentality.
"Sin means nothing at Christ Embassy"
I don't know where you got this belief from because CE always frowns at any member that sins including an open rebuke. Some of our members that were caught in the act of fornication were excommuincated from the rest of the brethren and were told to sit at the back of the the church for each service till restitution. I ve witnessed this more then once. Scriptural readings from 1cor 5: 9-13 are read to the erring members.
Pastor Chris talks about sin, righteousness, heaven and hell but you don't know because you thought it's only Sunday services Pastor preaches to us. Pastor preaches to us everyday through Rhapsody of realities, tapes, cds, vcds, dvds, mp3 and software platforms.
When you lay much emphasis telling people not to sin that's when they will sin the more because it's the nature of man to sin when you tell him not to. Rom 7:15-20.
Saying Pastor Chris was accussed of fornication without any proof or evidence I won't bother to reply you on that.
"Pastor Chris is the orthodoxy"
According to 1st Cor 11:1 it says Be ye followers of me, even as I also am of Christ.
So what's wrong if we always make reference to him and follow him?
You said "No one can challenge Pastor Chris." How can you challenge him? Where you the one that called him? He answers to the one that called him and only God shall reward or judge him not you.
You also said "He tries to change verse of scriptures by rewriting them?
You are filled with hatred because Pastor only lays emphasis on the original bible manuscripts which was written in Hebrew and Greek. How many study bibles have you read in your life? How many times have you even read your king James from back to back? Let your heart judge you.
As for your other rambling that I haven't countered I leave them for other Christ Embassy members to take care of.
Cc Joagbaje, Donnie, Gombs, Zionmade pls ur input is needed to encourage those children in Christ that might have gotten discouraged in serving God because of Marchman.
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by AntiWailer: 8:27pm On Jul 03
I can just see an over zealous brother that will soon write is own re-rejoinder soon when his eyes clear.
36 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by PointZerom: 8:38pm On Jul 03
CE ladies and nudity are like 5 and 6. Your pastor dey fry his hair. Na wa o
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by An2elect2(f): 8:43pm On Jul 03
Wait, are you trying to tell me you guys are Christians? That's like telling me Satan died for my redemption
34 Likes
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by Joagbaje(m): 8:46pm On Jul 03
Nice write up . I have posted many article where pastor Chris spoke against sin . Why would someone just lie .just because of bad belle
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by kitaatita: 8:47pm On Jul 03
You ended up authenticating everything you set out to rebut.
106 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by An2elect2(f): 8:49pm On Jul 03
Sure no one is stupid to deny that no Christian has been in your gathering or there are not some who are ignorantly there, but none can abide there. When the morning comes which always comes for the saints they would get out of your den.
5 Likes
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by rifasenate11(m): 9:08pm On Jul 03
so OP you just came out here to defend pastor Chris..
4 Likes
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by zionmade(m): 9:19pm On Jul 03
An2elect2:we have been hearing that since the 1990s and the church is still growing and breaking grounds. the day Pst Chris visits ur city for a crusade u entire city will be on a 24hr knockdown because of great crowd hungry to hear him. So keep hating and deceiving urself, the contrary wind drives our roots deeper
9 Likes
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by zionmade(m): 9:20pm On Jul 03
PointZerom:And why is drying of hair a sin? Mr Judge
1 Like
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by PointZerom: 9:35pm On Jul 03
zionmade:
Frying of hair.
8 Likes
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by zionmade(m): 9:41pm On Jul 03
PointZerom:Yes open ur Bible and show me why it is a sin to fry head?
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by Homoviator: 11:32pm On Jul 03
OP, you just ended up affirming what you wanted to negate. Money answereth all things, do you know Solomon's state of mind when he wrote that. It's just like saying, because Abra lied, lie is justified
53 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by donnie(m): 12:50am On Jul 04
rifasenate11:
You'd be fine if he just came to castigate the man of God right?
1 Like
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by donnie(m): 12:52am On Jul 04
Joagbaje:
Don't mind them. Satan just heard of vision_400 and thinks he can tamper with it... he's a joker!
1 Like
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by rifasenate11(m): 5:53am On Jul 04
donnie:man of God indeed. when will people apply thier right senses.
6 Likes
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by ikorodureporta: 6:14am On Jul 04
An2elect2:
1 Like
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by PointZerom: 6:17am On Jul 04
zionmade:
You will also ask me to show you where the Bible said that sagging is a sin.
18 Likes
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by maxxy: 6:29am On Jul 04
@Op.... many thanks to you and others who have chosen to take a stand in the defence and confirmation of the Gospel. I call on us to continually stand guard because we are not ignorant of the devil's strategems. The enemy is rattled by the impact of Vision 400 that has already launched, but we are unstoppable.
#LoveworldUSA
#PastorChrisGeneration
#Unstoppable
3 Likes
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by PointZerom: 6:32am On Jul 04
Joagbaje:
Until I see his female members cover their unclothedness and him and his male members stop frying their hairs.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by PointZerom: 6:33am On Jul 04
maxxy:
Vision 419 in deed.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by maxxy: 6:35am On Jul 04
You criticize me for quoting Pastor Chris in my speech, yet Karl Marx, Socrates, Lenin, Robert Kiyosaki, Warren Buffet, Bill Gates, etc are quoted by their adherents. Infact, we devote a lot of time in our Universities learning about the vain philosophies of some of these men!
4 Likes
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by zionmade(m): 6:35am On Jul 04
PointZerom:Yes I also want to know where the Bible said sagging is a sin. I guess u re too carnally minded to think dat everything that is indecent in the eyes of man is a sin
3 Likes
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by maxxy: 6:41am On Jul 04
You criticize me for giving to put a copy of Rhapsody of Realities in hands of a man that can be impacted by the Word of God for life, yet you see nothing wrong in declaring bottles of beer for the guys that only lasts but for a moment. Be wise. Give the Word... not beer.
2 Likes
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by maxxy: 6:44am On Jul 04
PointZerom:
Ohh... Stop us... but you cannot. We are unstoppable!
1 Like
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by PointZerom: 6:45am On Jul 04
zionmade:
That's why CE is nothing but a glorified CLUB where immorality reigns supreme.
Sag your trouser to work let them clap for you.
29 Likes
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by donnie(m): 6:48am On Jul 04
PointZerom:
Please ignore this one^^^... his predicament didn't start now
1 Like
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by maxxy: 6:51am On Jul 04
PointZerom:
God's standard for sin is not according to the dictates of man. You dont like sagging... I don't like sagging. .. in fact, I detest it. But does that make it a sin? No Sir. Sin is what the Word of God says it is... not what you or I think.
7 Likes
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by PointZerom: 6:54am On Jul 04
maxxy:
Another satanic teaching by Christ embassy. So immoral dressing is not a sin, let your pastor wear skirt and blouse to church.
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by PointZerom: 6:55am On Jul 04
donnie:Trash
1 Like
|Re: A Rejoinder On Why I Left Christ Embassy Church By Marchman by maxxy: 7:01am On Jul 04
PointZerom:
Stop displaying your ignorance. Is wearing of skirt and blouse by a male a sin? Go and find out the traditional attires of the Binis, Urhobos, Scots, etc.
3 Likes
