Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Have You Ever Opened Someone Else's Car By Mistake? (2847 Views)

Made In Nigeria Limousine Car, By John Nkworka / Pictures Of World's First Handwoven Car By A Nigerian / Transparent Car By A German Company (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





He stated that his brother not only opened the wrong but similar car but was actually trying to start the ignition before being accosted by the owner.



Now, I've owned quite a number of cars, well over 100, and have rented many and I have never ever tried to open the door of another car, let alone get inside that car and try to start it.



Personally, my cars are customized somewhat that they always stand out, but by the time I get inside the car I would have known. Smell, seat adjustment, placement of items, etc



So, have you done this before and if so what were the parameters to cause you to violate another man's ride in such a uncouth manner There's an ongoing debacle that I'm currently in with another userid on here.He stated that his brother not only opened the wrong but similar car but was actually trying to start the ignition before being accosted by the owner.Now, I've owned quite a number of cars, well over 100, and have rented many and I have never ever tried to open the door of another car, let alone get inside that car and try to start it.Personally, my cars are customized somewhat that they always stand out, but by the time I get inside the car I would have known. Smell, seat adjustment, placement of items, etcSo, have you done this before and if so what were the parameters to cause you to violate another man's ride in such a uncouth manner

His brother is a liar from hell 11 Likes 1 Share

AntiWailer:

His brother is a liar from hell

I mean in Nigeria of all places?



No one is lynching my fat ass I mean in Nigeria of all places?No one is lynching my fat ass 1 Like

Thats impossible, unless ofcourse you are a car thief 5 Likes

It might be true, I actually witnessed one. The guy was drunk though, he even broke the door knob before the owner came. After the altercations, we discovered that his own car was parked behind the one he was trying to open 1 Like

Yemight2:

It might be true, I actually witnessed one. The guy was drunk though, he even broke the door knob before the owner came. After the altercations, we discovered that his own car was parked behind the one he was trying to open

Well, his Brother was at a market buying stuff so he wasn't drunk.



Drunks don't count by the way. Drunks who shat in their car thinking they are sitting on the toilet, vomit al over the door thinking the window is open, etc. Well, his Brother was at a market buying stuff so he wasn't drunk.Drunks don't count by the way. Drunks who shat in their car thinking they are sitting on the toilet, vomit al over the door thinking the window is open, etc.

EgunMogaji:

There's an ongoing debacle that I'm currently in with another userid on here.



He stated that his brother not only opened the wrong but similar car but was actually trying to start the ignition before being accosted by the owner.



Now, I've owned quite a number of cars, well over 100, and have rented many and I have never ever tried to open the door of another car, let alone get inside that car and try to start it.



Personally, my cars are customized somewhat that they always stand out, but by the time I get inside the car I would have known. Smell, seat adjustment, placement of items, etc



So, have you done this before and if so what were the parameters to cause you to violate another man's ride in such a uncouth manner





True story in the north, bauchi to be exact, a house wife came back home with the wrong car (honda accord 1997) same colour and everything. When she noticed, she went back, parked it at same position. Locked it up, found hers and drove homeTrue story 16 Likes 1 Share

GAZZUZZ:









True story in the north, bauchi to be exact, a house wife came back home with the wrong car (honda accord 1997) same colour and everything. When she noticed, she went back, parked it at same position. Locked it up, found hers and drove homeTrue story

So her car keys worked on this car for both the door and ignition tumblers?



Seat adjustment, steering wheel adjustment, driving feel, brake pedal feel...oh wait you did say housewife



Egun "male chauvinist pig" Mogaji So her car keys worked on this car for both the door and ignition tumblers?Seat adjustment, steering wheel adjustment, driving feel, brake pedal feel...oh wait you did say housewifeEgun "male chauvinist pig" Mogaji









Today afternoon, I was parked just outside someone gate, having a talk with a friend by the side of my car when I saw a woman come out from the gate of the house I was parked in front and opened my car door(the door wasn't locked since I was standing by the side). I saw her looking for something in the car. It was the guy I was with that told her the car wasn't her husband's own . The lady quickly apologized and ran inside the compound I have once tried opening someone's car. I went to use an ATM, parked just facing the machine, immediately after another car with similar colour parked. When I was done with the transaction, I walked straight and began trying to open the door of the next car with my car key. I only realised it wasn't mine when the door refused to open. The way I move away run go my car ehnToday afternoon, I was parked just outside someone gate, having a talk with a friend by the side of my car when I saw a woman come out from the gate of the house I was parked in front and opened my car door(the door wasn't locked since I was standing by the side). I saw her looking for something in the car. It was the guy I was with that told her the car wasn't her husband's own. The lady quickly apologized and ran inside the compound 6 Likes

EgunMogaji:





So her car keys worked on this car for both the door and ignition tumblers?



Seat adjustment, steering wheel adjustment, driving feel, brake pedal feel...oh wait you did say housewife



Egun "male chauvinist pig" Mogaji Honda keys open themselves. Mostly that model Honda Honda keys open themselves. Mostly that model Honda 2 Likes

Specialist900:

Honda keys open themselves. Mostly that model Honda

Interesting.



The only modern Honda I've owned is an Odyssey so I was not aware they had that mallady.



My old Accord. God I loved that car. Interesting.The only modern Honda I've owned is an Odyssey so I was not aware they had that mallady.My old Accord. God I loved that car.

GAZZUZZ:









True story in the north, bauchi to be exact, a house wife came back home with the wrong car (honda accord 1997) same colour and everything. When she noticed, she went back, parked it at same position. Locked it up, found hers and drove homeTrue story

Hahaha she for just dey use the car now, make the other guy carry her own go. This shouldn't happen with key-less entry systems. Hahaha she for just dey use the car now, make the other guy carry her own go. This shouldn't happen with key-less entry systems.

EgunMogaji:





Interesting.



The only modern Honda I've owned is an Odyssey so I was not aware they had that mallady.



My old Accord. God I loved that car. I heard even the 98-02 accord (babyboy) has same ish I heard even the 98-02 accord (babyboy) has same ish

EgunMogaji:





Personally, my cars are customized somewhat that they always stand out, but by the time I get inside the car I would have known. Smell, seat adjustment, placement of items, etc







I think it is very possible When the mind is preoccupied with something entirely different and person is not really conscious of the surrounds. At that time he/she is not actually looking but is moving with the general idea that they're supposed to get into a midsize car. They have the trim and the color at the back of their mind. If they're unlucky the lock will open. What I do not understand is how they still do not realize they're in the wrong car after getting in. I think it is very possible When the mind is preoccupied with something entirely different and person is not really conscious of the surrounds. At that time he/she is not actually looking but is moving with the general idea that they're supposed to get into a midsize car. They have the trim and the color at the back of their mind. If they're unlucky the lock will open. What I do not understand is how they still do not realize they're in the wrong car after getting in. 9 Likes 1 Share

Kjnwancaro:





I think it is very possible When the mind is preoccupied with something entirely different and person is not really conscious of the surrounds. At that time he/she is not actually looking but is moving with the general idea that they're supposed to get into a midsize car. They have the trim and the color at the back of their mind. If they're unlucky the lock will open. What I do not understand is how they still do not realize they're in the wrong car after getting in.

And that's where I get stuck too.



What are the chances that the seating/steering position suits you"

The mirrors, etc? And that's where I get stuck too.What are the chances that the seating/steering position suits you"The mirrors, etc?

EgunMogaji:





And that's where I get stuck too.



What are the chances that the seating/steering position suits you"

The mirrors, etc?

There's almost no chance. The woman that drove a strange car home could as well crash in the next apartment with same architecture There's almost no chance. The woman that drove a strange car home could as well crash in the next apartment with same architecture 2 Likes

Kjnwancaro:





There's almost no chance. The woman that drove a strange car home could as well crash in the next apartment with same architecture

why are you thinking bad thing? 1 Like

Kjnwancaro:





There's almost no chance. The woman that drove a strange car home could as well crash in the next apartment with same architecture This has happened to me, although I went visiting, not my house. I almost entered with confidence, until a strange set of faces greeted me, with confidence. This has happened to me, although I went visiting, not my house. I almost entered with confidence, until a strange set of faces greeted me, with confidence. 1 Like

Interesting topic

People should be careful . This recession has frustrated so many people, they're looking for who and where to vent out their frustrations on. Imagine someone spotting a stronger trying to open his car, na tyre and petrol things be that. 3 Likes 1 Share

EgunMogaji:

There's an ongoing debacle that I'm currently in with another userid on here.



He stated that his brother not only opened the wrong but similar car but was actually trying to start the ignition before being accosted by the owner.



Now, I've owned quite a number of cars, well over 100, and have rented many and I have never ever tried to open the door of another car, let alone get inside that car and try to start it.



Personally, my cars are customized somewhat that they always stand out, but by the time I get inside the car I would have known. Smell, seat adjustment, placement of items, etc



So, have you done this before and if so what were the parameters to cause you to violate another man's ride in such a uncouth manner

Quite possible. Happened to me many years ago with the old family Mercedes W124. I actually unlocked another W124 in the country club parking lot one fine evening. Same exterior colour and whatnot. I took one look at the interior and slammed the door shut, locked it and went hunting for ours which was just two cars away.



Really shook my faith in Mercedes keys and locks back then. Quite possible. Happened to me many years ago with the old family Mercedes W124. I actually unlocked another W124 in the country club parking lot one fine evening. Same exterior colour and whatnot. I took one look at the interior and slammed the door shut, locked it and went hunting for ours which was just two cars away.Really shook my faith in Mercedes keys and locks back then.

locutas:





Quite possible. Happened to me many years ago with the old family Mercedes W124. I actually unlocked another W124 in the country club parking lot one fine evening. Same exterior colour and whatnot. I took one look at the interior and slammed the door shut, locked it and went hunting for ours which was just two cars away.



Really shook my faith in Mercedes keys back then.

Okay so you did not sit inside and try to start the engine then. Okay so you did not sit inside and try to start the engine then.

It is possible. I, my friend and cousin went out. My cousin was tired and asked for the key of the car that she wanted to wait in there. We got downstairs and found her sitting in the wrong car; same color and model. We laughed at her and hurriedly told her to get out of the car. 4 Likes

I wonder if Seun or Lalasticla drives or they just Uber about

Yeah in Texas

This is the dumbest question i have heard since this year. Why would you open someone else's car if you are not a thief or car snatcher? 1 Like

Ya my junior brother's toy car when am tryin 2 repair it...

last year December a friend of mine open someone else car after he got drunk..meanwhile we parked our car at the front of the car he opened... he was so terrifying when we told he to get out before his been accosted.

Hmmm. .

I can never forget that day of my life.... just graduated from a senior secondary school hence I was enrolled into a computer training school within my environ...

It was this late Friday evening (Black Friday).. as I was about going home after having d day's training.. Behold I saw one cool beautiful Benz parked in front of the computer institute and I was wow..... (jocularly) I called on my mates in d centre (computer centre) to join me in my new car to have a cool Friday fun.. unknowingly the owner of the car was sitting at opposite point of the computer centre (Groceries Store) so I held the handle of the driver's door not knowing D door wasn't locked so the door got opened.

From afar once the man (owner) sighted me he yelled and shouted.....!!! U are a thief "this is how u guys go around to steal people's car"... instantly I felt the ground should just open and consume me. Before I say Jack I realised 4 Horrible and Resounding slap have landed on my cheek hence I was surrounded by so many people passing different comments and all.. Tears starts rolling down my eyes and despite d effort of my young and innocent senior brother and mates to plead on my behalf, all pleads fell on the man's ear until some RRS men who were passing by intervened and ordered the man to let me be...

I sometimes see the man on the street, he couldn't recognize me anymore coz of my change in stature and physique...I have forgiven him though..

It's a gruesome experience 2 Likes