₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,833,695 members, 3,636,448 topics. Date: Tuesday, 04 July 2017 at 07:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics (17501 Views)
Suspected Member Of The Badoo Cult Group, Burnt To Death Today In Ikorodu / Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu, Lagos, Receives N500k Per Victim (Photos) / Female Kidnapper Caught In Iwo, Osun State By Mob And Taken To The Palace (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by LivingHuman: 5:38pm
A woman has been lynched to death after she was allegedly caught trying to kidnap some school kids along Etunrenren road in Ojubode, Ikorodu this afternoon.
She was nabbed by an angry mob who delivered jungle justice immediately...
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/07/female-kidnapper-caught-in-ikorodu.html
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by georgen2u(m): 5:39pm
If it's not badoo it's arm robber or kidnapping, ikorudu is really a coursed location
God help us
Her village witches are strong I tell u, imagine all the places an ikorodu u choose, even Evans as high tech as he is will avoid that location this season
34 Likes
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by loomer: 5:41pm
All these people no dey learn. As ikorodu dey hot reach na there u let devil go make u do bad thing.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by Josephjnr: 5:42pm
"Civility is an illusion, savagery is the default state of humanity"
43 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by LivingHuman: 5:48pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by Mophasa(m): 5:50pm
Say no to jungle justice
It's high time the government speaks out against this dangerous menace
6 Likes
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by Marvel1206: 5:55pm
Ikorodu is now a war zone
6 Likes
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by RobbStark: 6:00pm
And some day, someone will be saying poo about Rivers State like "Rivers of Blood."
Wat do we call this in LAGOS STATE?
Maybe it shud be called Lagos of Milk.
Yeye dey smell.
46 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by attackgat: 6:01pm
Why did God allow me to be born in a country country of barbarians called Nigerians? Look at how people are watching jungle justice like they are watching a street show. Chei! Barbarians!
31 Likes
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by EvilMetahuman: 6:03pm
I'm sure 80% of the people these people are burning up and down are almost innocent.
It's high time government declared a state of emergency on jungle justice. Its not only barbaric, it has no place in civilised society.
If left unchecked, it can lead to anarchy.
Arrest all these bastards who don't feel any shred of humanity. I mean, how can you just stand there and watch someone get hit by planks and burned alive and not throw up?
Its disgusting.
If you can kill a man for any reason at all, you are not better than animal.
Let there be re orientation of our people who are doing all these kidnapping, thinking they can become rich just by killing people.
Ogun owo, ogu ego, money ritual is not real.
Nollywood is like the major reason some of these people think you can become rich if you have human blood or head.
We need to do something about that.
31 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by woodcook: 6:04pm
Wild wild west!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by ZZ22: 6:17pm
The rate of evil these days even scare devil
2 Likes
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by mikky4764(f): 6:23pm
Before any kind of action is bin carried out, these pple shld confirm and ascertain the authenticity of their claims, they shouldn't lynch innocent souls all in the name of eradicating evil in the community. I'm not saying that she is innocent, I'm only saying CAUTION.
2 Likes
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by simplemach(m): 6:37pm
Evans babe
3 Likes
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by Obudupikin: 6:37pm
Josephjnr:
I have to agree with you.
3 Likes
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by ugosonics: 6:37pm
Ok oo
Check my signature for cheap internet data plan
1 Share
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by jazinogold(m): 6:38pm
k
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by whitering: 6:38pm
I support Jungle Justice for Rapist & Kidnappers.
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by rusher14: 6:38pm
Africans are still very much primitive people.
3 Likes
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by dbynonetwork: 6:39pm
Nonsense
AFONJAS are confused people What amuses me most is that ritualist caught with severed fresh human part are allowed to walk free even without a scratch on their skin.
Ritualism is the root of BADOO in AFONJALAND..
kill RITUALISM and all this horrific acts will come to an end.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by Flexherbal(m): 6:39pm
Killings and burnings , everywhere !
2 Likes
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by Biggty(m): 6:39pm
Ikorodu is on fire right now
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by NwaAmaikpe: 6:39pm
Why didn't they strip her
I came here to see boobs but I was disappointed...
Next thread please.
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by cristianisraeli: 6:39pm
why are we always quick to take laws into our own hands..i know we nigerians dont trust the police and i know how we feel when they set these criminals free and i know the pain we feel when this criminals attack us bkos these guys are always heartless as well when they attack us in the night or during the day..but i say jungle justice is not the way forward.bkos we could end up killing a man or a woman thats innocent
3 Likes
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by enemyofprogress: 6:39pm
I support johngu justice
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by Houseofglam7: 6:39pm
This is becoming too much
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by KKKWHITE(m): 6:40pm
The government is doing nothing about this jungle justice
1 Like
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by 7bullet: 6:40pm
were is evanswere is evanswere is evans
1 Like
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by addikt(m): 6:40pm
You should add "GRAPHICS" to this poo...Mr OP....so many people don't have mind to view this.
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by lific: 6:40pm
The rate of crime and atrocities in Ikorodu has gotten out of hand. The criminals will never learn to give up. This will serve as a lesson to others. 6 amazing attriutes that will help you keep your man from other women http://trendyupdates.com.ng/6-amazing-attributes-that-will-help-you-keep-your-man-from-other-women/
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by Jorussia(m): 6:40pm
Say no to jungle justice.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics by enemyofprogress: 6:40pm
mikky4764:caution has traveled out with Buhari
EFCC Didn’t Arrest Our Boss — NAFDAC / Nigerian Doctor Arraigned For Rape / Scams That Can Trick Nigerians
Viewing this topic: ALImaza48(m), Pokiyo007, Jinyjagz(m), Librapicasso, Perspectives(m), engrkaz(m), Sunymoore(m), yme77, surestsam(m), lovelynchioma92, lanreunlimited(m), risky369(m), muhammad23(m), redbeans(m), Benitogucci(m), flomark, amiable9ke(m), Walkopet(m), sound60(m), Aladinn(m), austinfan4love, Superpower(m), majekdom2, plusoneme, gentle136(m), Lyth, 2NDLieutenant(m), kingsilly(m), neoapocalypse, Kimmyslaw(m), Kurisigamo(m), onasanyasim, Ericaikince(m), Abuja12345, ehmasjet(m), USMANSEGUN(m), kinkymax, gbaby4live, Biyama14, oyetoro16(m), validman7(m), blossomfarm, zigalo(m), mmclatino(m), zarumyt(m), bahyor101, DammyBae(f), canadianprince, ArmadillopgpA, NicoBaba(m), nakwe(m), BBTEE(f), Teeabod(m), obeenah40(m), fabrex(m), lizpedra(m), yahoofak(m), qantona, Stella42(f), dorchester, Benevee, njideoby(f), dxplora, munas, ichado(m), lammy197(m), husnath(m), smsk, temmy08, cheerokee(m), nwokolotony(m), EvilMetahuman, Okeytus(m), dinyelutochukwu, zeestone99(m), mamagee3(f), beardlessdude, director123(m), Kkposky(f), Obatarhe1(m), jamislaw(m), barnas1(m), karlz(m), QueenRock(f), OgbeniSir, bamdly(m), Reference(m), houstonia(m), easyman999, inereunwa1, Kitiii(m), andycoy4real(m), aquadude15, thunder74(m), Cooleasy(m), CHAmP99(m), Akinwills(m), mevisbleek, franco3075q(m), MrAJQ(m), lebienconnu, Younggod1(m), Enkay12, IjehAzukaego(m), frenchman(m), Oluola89(m), mymadam, Stanweezy(m), memnon37(m), Donchips(m), solowizzy(m), ricki, imagyne2002(m), mightyokwy(m), Balawal(m), dopoyen, julyshad(f), Ekpekus(m), themayor4542(m), mezutallia(m), khatea(f), NothingDoMe, theemy(m), incredible16(m), Ronnicute(m), physise(m), theycallmewale(m), ceasare, esty16(f), Bathuayi(m) and 180 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 31