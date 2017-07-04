Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu Beaten And Burnt To Death Today. Graphic Pics (17501 Views)

She was nabbed by an angry mob who delivered jungle justice immediately...



Source: A woman has been lynched to death after she was allegedly caught trying to kidnap some school kids along Etunrenren road in Ojubode, Ikorodu this afternoon.She was nabbed by an angry mob who delivered jungle justice immediately...Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/07/female-kidnapper-caught-in-ikorodu.html

If it's not badoo it's arm robber or kidnapping, ikorudu is really a coursed location

God help us



Her village witches are strong I tell u, imagine all the places an ikorodu u choose, even Evans as high tech as he is will avoid that location this season 34 Likes

All these people no dey learn. As ikorodu dey hot reach na there u let devil go make u do bad thing. 11 Likes 2 Shares

"Civility is an illusion, savagery is the default state of humanity" 43 Likes 5 Shares

Say no to jungle justice



It's high time the government speaks out against this dangerous menace 6 Likes

Ikorodu is now a war zone 6 Likes

And some day, someone will be saying poo about Rivers State like "Rivers of Blood."

Wat do we call this in LAGOS STATE?



Maybe it shud be called Lagos of Milk.

Yeye dey smell. 46 Likes 4 Shares

Why did God allow me to be born in a country country of barbarians called Nigerians? Look at how people are watching jungle justice like they are watching a street show. Chei! Barbarians! 31 Likes

I'm sure 80% of the people these people are burning up and down are almost innocent.





It's high time government declared a state of emergency on jungle justice. Its not only barbaric, it has no place in civilised society.

If left unchecked, it can lead to anarchy.





Arrest all these bastards who don't feel any shred of humanity. I mean, how can you just stand there and watch someone get hit by planks and burned alive and not throw up?

Its disgusting.



If you can kill a man for any reason at all, you are not better than animal.







Let there be re orientation of our people who are doing all these kidnapping, thinking they can become rich just by killing people.

Ogun owo, ogu ego, money ritual is not real.



Nollywood is like the major reason some of these people think you can become rich if you have human blood or head.

We need to do something about that. 31 Likes 5 Shares

Wild wild west!!! 3 Likes

The rate of evil these days even scare devil 2 Likes

Before any kind of action is bin carried out, these pple shld confirm and ascertain the authenticity of their claims, they shouldn't lynch innocent souls all in the name of eradicating evil in the community. I'm not saying that she is innocent, I'm only saying CAUTION. 2 Likes

Evans babe 3 Likes

Josephjnr:

"Civility is an illusion, savagery is the default state of humanity"

I have to agree with you. I have to agree with you. 3 Likes

Ok oo



I support Jungle Justice for Rapist & Kidnappers.

Africans are still very much primitive people. 3 Likes





AFONJAS are confused people What amuses me most is that ritualist caught with severed fresh human part are allowed to walk free even without a scratch on their skin.



Ritualism is the root of BADOO in AFONJALAND..



kill RITUALISM and all this horrific acts will come to an end. NonsenseAFONJAS are confused peopleWhat amuses me most is that ritualist caught with severed fresh human part are allowed to walk free even without a scratch on their skin.Ritualism is the root of BADOO in AFONJALAND..kill RITUALISM and all this horrific acts will come to an end. 3 Likes 1 Share

Killings and burnings , everywhere ! 2 Likes

Ikorodu is on fire right now





why are we always quick to take laws into our own hands..i know we nigerians dont trust the police and i know how we feel when they set these criminals free and i know the pain we feel when this criminals attack us bkos these guys are always heartless as well when they attack us in the night or during the day..but i say jungle justice is not the way forward.bkos we could end up killing a man or a woman thats innocent 3 Likes

I support johngu justice

This is becoming too much

The government is doing nothing about this jungle justice 1 Like

You should add "GRAPHICS" to this poo...Mr OP....so many people don't have mind to view this.

The rate of crime and atrocities in Ikorodu has gotten out of hand. The criminals will never learn to give up. This will serve as a lesson to others.

Say no to jungle justice. 1 Like 1 Share