A Case Of Cruelty Against Animals.



VIEWERS DISCRETION ADVISED!!!



MAN TO ANIMAL (DOG) CRUELTY



Please, I besiege the mods in the house to move this to the front page.

What form of wickedness and cruelty against animal is this? This is the vilest animal cruelty case have ever seen in my life. Happened here in Warri, Delta state.

Here's a typical example of man's cruelty to man's best friend (dog). A man wrecked this havoc on his neighbour's dog on a suspicion of killing the chicken he bought for his wife...Thank God for the swift and immediate intervention of Dr. Gani Enahoro and his medical team, at Ganrovet Animal Hospital, Warri. The dog would have been dead and the culprit walking freely in the society.

Let's say NO TO ANY FORM OF ANIMAL CRUELTY AROUND US!!!



Unto d next 1

Do you normally show this concern for humans?



Take the case to the police. They will know what next to do. Or contact the SPCA. 7 Likes

God! Add my name to list of US citizens. Nigerians. So barbaric. They refuse to change.God! Add my name to list of US citizens. 8 Likes 1 Share

God this is very bad,thanks to the Doctors,the dog eat your wife's chicken because the oloshii chicken refuse to stay one place just busy chasing the dog upandan mtchweeeeee 1 Like





because of chicken CHOI!!!!!!!......wetin we no go hear for this Nigeria again

wtf?



Well done to the flesh engineers A.k.a doctors,



Dah dog got a VIP response, Wondering if it was a bingo dah go dah cut, it ll ve been meat in Mama edidiong's joint. Well done to the flesh engineers A.k.a doctors,Dah dog got a VIP response, Wondering if it was a bingo dah go dah cut, it ll ve been meat in Mama edidiong's joint. 2 Likes





Get well soon dog. No Calabar man will tell me this picture is graphic all they will see in the picture is meat and nothing can be graphic in a meatGet well soon dog. 10 Likes

Oboi

Animal cruelty is a no no for me 1 Like

Damnnnn

The man's temper fit boil yam ooo. Jesus Christ 14 Likes





A human can't survive this Damn!A human can't survive this

This man wicked o, he be skull miner?? he fit kill person if person no dey careful 6 Likes

What cruelty. Poor dog must be in so much pain.



That neighbor who did this can as well kill his fellow human, he should be locked up. 1 Like

Humans deh butcher humans

Wetin b dog

Buh what if it actually ate his chicken 2 Likes

This is very bad 1 Like

Ewww even tho I detest dogs so much I can't be caught doing this.That man need to rot in jail. 1 Like

Wicked! He had prepared for the dog

chai..doggy why u sef kill chicken meant for wifey u neva hear d quote "I fit kill fr ma woman before? 1 Like

Before una go insult the neighbour, let's be try to understand that one does not act just like that. I am sure this dog must have been terrorizing this man for months if not years and he must have made complaint to his neighbour whom must have turned a blind eyes to it. A person that wants to train a dog should knw how to get a cage and a chain na... Haba na for inside this recession na him person dey loss food? How many people don chop chicken today self? Yes wat be did was bad but it is also good. 16 Likes 2 Shares

A hungry man is an angry man... I get upset when my dog eats my chicken but this is overboard, the man should be arrested...

jeeeeezz!!....



Dogs are so lovely...why would a human do this without sympathy or remorse



i can only but imagine what runs through the dogs mind...the kinda thought he would have towards humans now...



a Dog is an animal and wouldnt have a 6th sense to recognise a neighbours fowl..



just look at the look on his eyes....his best "friends" had let him down 2 Likes

The nigga just do division of labour for the dog head 1 Like

and u guys dont feel pity if a human is butchered . 2 Likes

Aieboocaar:

CHOI!!!!!!!......wetin we no go hear for this Nigeria again



because of chicken

U know if na 3,500 own him buy

What if no b d first time U know if na 3,500 own him buyWhat if no b d first time





www.rukkysblog.com OMG! Wicked man

ordinary yeye dog 2 Likes

May he suffer the same pains this dog is suffering, only then will he be safe from the evil that is about to befall him . 1 Like