|Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by Skaylex(m): 11:45pm On Jul 04
A Case Of Cruelty Against Animals.
VIEWERS DISCRETION ADVISED!!!
MAN TO ANIMAL (DOG) CRUELTY
What form of wickedness and cruelty against animal is this? This is the vilest animal cruelty case have ever seen in my life. Happened here in Warri, Delta state.
Here's a typical example of man's cruelty to man's best friend (dog). A man wrecked this havoc on his neighbour's dog on a suspicion of killing the chicken he bought for his wife...Thank God for the swift and immediate intervention of Dr. Gani Enahoro and his medical team, at Ganrovet Animal Hospital, Warri. The dog would have been dead and the culprit walking freely in the society.
Let's say NO TO ANY FORM OF ANIMAL CRUELTY AROUND US!!!
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by Luisema4luv(m): 11:46pm On Jul 04
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by Tellemall: 1:42am
Do you normally show this concern for humans?
Take the case to the police. They will know what next to do. Or contact the SPCA.
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by beardlessdude: 9:48am
Nigerians. So barbaric. They refuse to change. God! Add my name to list of US citizens.
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by Evablizin(f): 9:49am
God this is very bad,thanks to the Doctors,the dog eat your wife's chicken because the oloshii chicken refuse to stay one place just busy chasing the dog upandan mtchweeeeee
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by Aieboocaar(m): 9:49am
CHOI!!!!!!!......wetin we no go hear for this Nigeria again
because of chicken
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by stefanweeks: 9:50am
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by dejavubobo1(m): 9:50am
Well done to the flesh engineers A.k.a doctors,
Dah dog got a VIP response, Wondering if it was a bingo dah go dah cut, it ll ve been meat in Mama edidiong's joint.
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by OrestesDante: 9:50am
No Calabar man will tell me this picture is graphic all they will see in the picture is meat and nothing can be graphic in a meat
Get well soon dog.
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by Ralphdan(m): 9:50am
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by Badboiz(m): 9:50am
Animal cruelty is a no no for me
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by AndyBlazeYansh(f): 9:50am
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by Syphax(m): 9:51am
The man's temper fit boil yam ooo. Jesus Christ
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by xynerise(m): 9:51am
A human can't survive this
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by whizzyleejr(m): 9:51am
This man wicked o, he be skull miner?? he fit kill person if person no dey careful
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by nzgal: 9:51am
What cruelty. Poor dog must be in so much pain.
That neighbor who did this can as well kill his fellow human, he should be locked up.
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by Emzyme(m): 9:51am
Humans deh butcher humans
Wetin b dog
Buh what if it actually ate his chicken
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by mahxiimus(m): 9:51am
This is very bad
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by kaziblake(f): 9:51am
Ewww even tho I detest dogs so much I can't be caught doing this.That man need to rot in jail.
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by donnie(m): 9:51am
Wicked! He had prepared for the dog
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by apholaryn: 9:51am
chai..doggy why u sef kill chicken meant for wifey u neva hear d quote "I fit kill fr ma woman before?
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by gunners160(m): 9:52am
Before una go insult the neighbour, let's be try to understand that one does not act just like that. I am sure this dog must have been terrorizing this man for months if not years and he must have made complaint to his neighbour whom must have turned a blind eyes to it. A person that wants to train a dog should knw how to get a cage and a chain na... Haba na for inside this recession na him person dey loss food? How many people don chop chicken today self? Yes wat be did was bad but it is also good.
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by Truth707: 9:52am
A hungry man is an angry man... I get upset when my dog eats my chicken but this is overboard, the man should be arrested...
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by phpfx(m): 9:52am
jeeeeezz!!....
Dogs are so lovely...why would a human do this without sympathy or remorse
i can only but imagine what runs through the dogs mind...the kinda thought he would have towards humans now...
a Dog is an animal and wouldnt have a 6th sense to recognise a neighbours fowl..
just look at the look on his eyes....his best "friends" had let him down
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by tochukwuredwin(m): 9:52am
The nigga just do division of labour for the dog head
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by wiloy2k8(m): 9:53am
and u guys dont feel pity if a human is butchered .
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by Emzyme(m): 9:53am
Aieboocaar:
U know if na 3,500 own him buy
What if no b d first time
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by rukkyy: 9:53am
OMG! Wicked man
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by jieta: 9:53am
ordinary yeye dog
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by humblemikel(f): 9:53am
May he suffer the same pains this dog is suffering, only then will he be safe from the evil that is about to befall him .
|Re: Man Inflicts Injury On Neighbour's Dog In Warri; Doctors Stitch The Dog (Graphic by hmbassey1960(m): 9:54am
Dog meat is the best.
