Mr. Melaye had on Tuesday at the plenary begged his co-senators to save him from being recalled, during which the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, assured him that the recall process was “dead on arrival”.



Responding to the remark by Mr. Ekweremadu, Mrs. Ezekwesili, on Twitter, Tuesday, accused the Deputy Senate President of speaking “so cynically and without due respect to citizens’ right”.



Mrs. Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) tweeted, “This too shall pass”.



She then went on to tweet, “Our members of @nassnigeria are like a man who NEVER imagined he would get an Ozo title. He wears the beads on his knees instead of ankles!



“Funny fellows that call themselves ‘Excellencies, Distinguished, and Honorable’. They don’t know that ‘the hood does not make a monk’”.



The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has been reported as saying that those after Mr. Melaye were only wasting their time, implying that the recall won’t succeed.



Mrs. Ezekwesili responded, still on Twitter, by warning the Senate president to stop “talking down” on citizens.



“No serious leader of any institution of Democracy in a serious country that respects its citizens speaks like you,” she told Mr. Saraki.



The former minister also tweeted about the ongoing face-off between the National Assembly and the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, over Mr. Fashola’s allegation that the lawmakers apart from slashing N21 billion off the N31 billion vote for the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, had inserted new projects into the ministry’s 2017 budget.



Mr. Fashola had also accused the National Assembly of taking N5 billion off the budget for the construction of the Second Niger Bridge.



The House of Representatives, Tuesday, summoned Mr. Fashola to appear before it, saying his remarks constituted an incitement of Nigerians against the legislators.



Mrs. Ezekwesili expressed her faith in Mr. Fashola’s ability to stand up to the lawmakers whom she said should be made to refund the “the fat ‘allowances’ they earn for NOTHING”.



When a fellow Twitter user cautioned Mrs. Ezekwesili that she too could be summoned by the National Assembly, she responded: “They won’t. When the 7th NASS insulted me for pointing out their disgraceful ‘allowances,’ I asked for a Debate. They dodged.”



The former minister however said it was not that she did not like the legislative arm of government, but just that she detested their “bad ways”.



.



Her mate they NPA they control billions she's here looking for cheap popularity.



No wonder she blocked me on twitter I finished her.





How in anyway is she better than our dino melaye a man that loves the masses.



There is no man in the Senate that got so much love for the youths other than dino melaye.



nigeria drama 1 Like

In a sane country, how many of these Nigerian senators would even step foot in the hallowed chambers of the senate?



Cut off these bugs feeding fat off the resources of Nigeria and watch us grow fast.



Unicameral legislative system and Nigeria would never smell recession again,ever! 31 Likes 1 Share

oga o 1 Like

Dino like many senators are not proper legislators 9 Likes

.





Can she point at the alleged offence(s) of Dino that warrants his recall?



Do this woman ever have the time to attend to her husband
Can she point at the alleged offence(s) of Dino that warrants his recall?
Must she side with the presidency at all times

adem30:





Are you alright ?

Who is your mother? Grandmother, obviously you come from a family of nothing... And you're nothing..and will amount to nothing...till the next 54 generations... if you continue to abuse your leaders.. including me. Who is your mother? Grandmother, obviously you come from a family of nothing... And you're nothing..and will amount to nothing...till the next 54 generations... if you continue to abuse your leaders.. including me. 66 Likes 6 Shares

APC fighting APC

Madam Oby when will you lend your voice on the "ghost worker" President? 6 Likes 1 Share

SmartchoicesNG:







Are you God ?



Mind you, I can't be that greedy and stu pid like bubu who almost finished doesn't want to resign. Why not ask him to resign to go fix his health instead of wanting to die for nothing and in vain

Madam, why are u speaking up on unnecessory thing but have refused to speak up against Buhari 's absence?

I twerk for u oo 5 Likes 1 Share

Okay



D





Ooooh this Dino guy don't want to die again I tot he said he will speak the truth and die...
Now he is begging for help.... Nonsense
Lemme go back to the movie way I dey watch online biko...
Free access to inter net dey like having access to world bank you will not know the particular currency to carry...





Oby Ezekwesili searching for relevance in this administration.



Oby Ezekwesili searching for relevance in this administration.
Faster than Chevron is searching for Crude oil.

I reserve my comment

Dino I destined for doom 1 Like

This woman supports one thief and rails against another!





Is there no integrity anymore?





#ACCREDITEDMEMBER

#MYTHIEFYOURTHIEFGANG 1 Like

alcmene:

Do this woman ever have the time to attend to her husband



Can she point at the alleged offence(s) of Dino that warrants his recall?



Must she side with the presidency at all times

She sides with conmon sense , decency and the rule of law. Ask yourself how of those qualities are found in the present NASS.

you are not just a fool but a ripe one. Maniac!

I dont like tjis woman 2 Likes

Attention seeker, she has refuse to speak on Buhari health.. Mtcheew. 1 Like

nigeria is on a time bomb. imagine the poster above me saying attention seeker. with the way we Nigerians react to issues shows we are on long thing. I couldn't believed I heard that statement yesterday from a Senate leader. some of these our leaders are drawning soon. 6 Likes

We need to probe her activities under OBJ and all the illegal allowance OBJ paid into her account 1 Like

Seun Lalasticlala, is this first sentence appropriate? I think there should be decorum on here. Behind the keyboard, everybody is a warrior

When a nonentity speaks everyone is ashamed for him. You should be ashamed of yourself.

Hi