The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, says no fewer than 43 persons have won the bidding of vehicles in the first 48 hours of the newly launched e-auction platform.

Joseph Attah, the Public Relations Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, on Wednesday in Abuja that the platform “is active and working.”

Mr. Attah made the clarification following numerous complaints from interested bidders that they could not access the Customs’ auction websites.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, on July 3 in Abuja inaugurated the e-auction platform aimed at giving all Nigerians equal opportunities to partake in bidding for seized vehicles and to increase Customs’ revenue.

“At the first day of the launching, there were technical challenges with the e-auction platform and these challenges have already been resolved.

“Potential bidders can now register smoothly without hitches.

“The first 48 hours expired at 12noon on Wednesday and already 43 persons have won the bidding including a journalist, so you can see this platform is working.

“For now, it is only Jaiz bank that is on the platform, other designated banks are having Interswitch issues and they will soon be on board as soon as they ratify the issues.

I understand that today one bank will soon be on board,’’ he said.

Mr. Attah called on potential bidders to be calm and make use of the bank available on the platform for now until other banks could come on board.

“For those trying to register, they should go to the designated bank area on the platform, click on the Jaiz bank and print out the page from their system and go to the bank to pay.

“This means the person has activated with Jaiz bank and the bank can key you into the bank system to enable you pay the N1 000 administrative fee, which will be transferred to your e-wallet,’’ he said.

NAN reports that between 4:10 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, the platform was showing “Under Maintenance’’.

The platform also gave an instruction saying: “Dear user, the server is currently undergoing scheduled maintenance or upgrade. Please refresh the page in a few minutes.’’

However, after many attempts to refresh the page by NAN correspondent, it still showed the same instruction.

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/235974-within-48-hours-43-nigerians-win-bids-vehicles-seized-customs-official.html

Bastards, they'll seize people's cars and sell to themselves. No be only 43 Nigerians, yeye dey smell. 32 Likes 1 Share

for a site that has not started working? haaaaa, thanks for the info, atleast i wont waste my 1k for registration, goodluck to the lucky buyers 6 Likes 1 Share

If you are offered an appointment letter into the NCS, not only would you accept.. U'll be in church for Thanksgiving.



Hypocrite. If you are offered an appointment letter into the NCS, not only would you accept.. U'll be in church for Thanksgiving.Hypocrite. 36 Likes 2 Shares

Hypocrite. You don't know me so don't call me names. What's wrong with accepting an NCS work? I'd rather remain jobless than be in a position where I'll steal from others. You don't know me so don't call me names. What's wrong with accepting an NCS work? I'd rather remain jobless than be in a position where I'll steal from others. 37 Likes

Let me educate you very briefly.



Britain thrives on tax and so tax-payers primarily fund government expenses.



Now I bet you don't pay your tax, most Nigerians don't..



I agree that we're not saints here in Nigeria and government hands are terrible, the NCS inclusive.



But duty payment and remittance is one of few ways revenue is generated in Nigeria.. Oil isn't very vibrant these days.



As much as it may seem ill to you, it is what it is... If you ship a car to the USA, you will be made to pay US Customs duty on it, why should it be different here my name-slinging friend. Likewise, if you produce anything here, u'll pay excise.



Now if you buy a car and refuse to pay duty on it or adopt ways to circumvent statutory rules, and then the car was seized or you ship a vehicle into Nigeria and leave it at the port of arrival and it accrues rent, do you expect the federal government to give the car back to you after it's being taken from you or help you pay the rent your car accumulated?



Then there'll be no fiscal policy covering importation anymore and everybody will now want to do the same... It's even almost like that now.



Now the NCS are auctioning the cars back to you.. The general public oh... U're still complaining and calling them Bastards..



The more reason I called you a hypocrite. U're angry I called you a hypocrite but do you know the people you called Bastards? I bet not.



If you had an uncle or even a distant relative at the very least, you wouldn't have been careless with your tongue (fingers in this case)



Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), said that 43 people have won the bidding of vehicles in the first 48 hours of the newly launched e-auction platform, though the portal is still not functional as at the time of filing this report.



Joseph Attah, public relations officer of NCS, told NAN that the platform, which was launched on Monday by Hameed Ali, Customs comptroller-general, is active and working despite claims from interested bidders that they could not access the Customs’s auction websites.



Contrary to claims by Attah that the platform is active and working, TheCable discovered that the website could not be accessed at various intervals on Wednesday as the page displayed an error message.



“Dear user, the requested page was not found (error 404).”



NAN corroborated this claim as it reports that the website could not be accessed between 4:10pm and 4:45pm on Wednesday.



“NAN reported that between 4:10 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, the platform was showing ‘Under Maintenance’,” the news agency wrote.



“The platform also gave an instruction saying: ‘Dear user, the server is currently undergoing scheduled maintenance or upgrade. Please refresh the page in a few minutes.”



At times when the website was functional, attempts made by TheCable to register and bid on the platform (



According to the terms and conditions on the website, interested bidders would have to pay an administrative charge of N1000 to any branch of Jaiz bank.



Attah said other banks had not joined the exercise because of technical issues



Ok

They are all custom proxies because we know thei modus operandi 2 Likes

I couldn't place a bid yesterday despite meeting their bizarre conditions. 6 Likes





Yeye dey smell.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDgE8Is36HE&itct=CCAQpDAiEwjsqtGiwPfUAhXal1UKHWlBCmkyCWM0LWZlZWQtdVoYVUNtN0FTVUV5c2o0b0t4RXlYcEFidmZ3&client=mv-google&gl=NG&hl=en-GB Very funny video. See the kind of family no wants to be born into

thats good







lets me go and bid mine

What's the website? What's the website?

Nonsense. One can't even register in the site.

Lol. How a Jaiz bank with relatively few branches around Nigeria, suddenly became the first bank to be on the network, is still a mystery. The objective of it all is simple, to those who can think. Nigeria is just what it is. 14 Likes 2 Shares

When a system is not yet working fully and yet you want to defraud people their #1000, corruption-free government indeed!

Hmmmmm

Jaiz Bank kwa? Some cooperative societies have assets larger than this bank.



They should move the salary accounts of all those behind this auction process to Jaiz bank. 1 Like

Buyer beware.

The economy is so hard that customs is now into yahoo yahoo giving yahoo boys a run for their money.

Consider the 1000naira multiplied by the millions of nigerians who will pay admin fee

and the 10,000naira that you will put in jais islamic bank which you wont be able to use ever again and upon purchase of any vehicle (if the site comes up eventually) you have to pay 50 percent extra (if your bid was 1million nigger you are paying 1.5million (minus something for the boys)) of whatever you bidded on the vehicle to customs and to be paid within 5 days also vehicle must be removed within one week else it will revert to customs and note 'no refund at any point in time'.

Finally vehicles are "bought as is" transfer my legal fees i will explain in detail.

This is like striking a deal with the devil. 3 Likes

Dunno why they like deceiving Nigerians like this...If the site is still not available till this moment I am typing this reply, then it is a big scam 3 Likes

Me I go follow bid

He's a baddoo.

3 Likes

Exactly what I think....

So jaiz bank is d most recognized bank by nigeria government now...

Na wah o... Exactly what I think....So jaiz bank is d most recognized bank by nigeria government now...Na wah o... 4 Likes 1 Share