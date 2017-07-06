Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu (6944 Views)

Information made available to PoliticsNGR revealed that Akeredolu, who was represented by his SSA on special duties, Mr Doyin Odewale, made these statements during the Inauguration of the leadership of the National Association of Ondo state students(NAOSS) held in Ajasin Auditorium, Akure.



The governor stated that Gani Adams was a mere carpenter who rose to power through 'thuggery'. He described Odumakin as a person who had no achievement in life other than being a Punch newspaper reporter.



In his words;



"Gani Adams is a Carpenter who metamorphosed to a businessman, in the name of thuggery. Yinka Odumakin has never done any other thing in his life, apart from being a reporter in Punch Newspaper at a time. These are celebrated frauds in the society, who parade themselves and Speak as Yoruba leaders without consulting the people they claim to lead in decision making”.



Ridicules Afenifere and 2014 national conference



Aketi also attacked the Afenifere group, accusing them of being responsible for the bad leadership and underdevelopment in the south-west. He also condemned the 2014 national conference, adding that "they gathered themselves together and shared billions of tax payers money, all in the name of National Conference".



Pls awa able Inlaw, kill them with the truth. They have fraudsters as leaders yet they won't let us ñuo mmiri togbo iko. Gani Adams and Tinubu are on the same fraudulent page. 2 Likes 1 Share

Now na night morning never come







next

I CONCUR 1 Like

all I know is dat all politicians are international THIEVES 7 Likes

That was harsh....



And you are a Saint... Politicians and girls fight..

"Afenifere group gathered themselves together and shared billions of tax payers money all in the name of national conference".









KILLER PUCH 1 Like

Saint Akeredolu I sight u

Yes It is me who should be worshipped, Not Tinubu, not Odumakin, Not Gani Adams. Because Omo ola la wa.. What a myiopic and idiot perspective. Shame on dis guy, i thought he was more intelligent. He should read Gani Adam's interviews over the past two years and see how this fine man has evolved and is developing into a greater man for his clan. If he wants worship, he should go and work for his state to attain legendary status..Ote oshi.. 10 Likes 1 Share

This is getting interesting

abeg e...at least 50% of this current Nigeria are fraudsters 2 Likes

sir permit me to add the following names to the list.



1. Olusegun Obansanjo

2. Bola Tinubu

3. Orji Uzor Kalu

4. Senator Sariki

5. Mrs Patience Jonathan

6. Amaechi Rotimi

7. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida

8. Muazu Babangida

9. All national leaders right from Lord lugard to date.



i want to categorically state that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a fraudster in the making.



#iReptheTruth sir permit me to add the following names to the list.1. Olusegun Obansanjo2. Bola Tinubu3. Orji Uzor Kalu4. Senator Sariki5. Mrs Patience Jonathan6. Amaechi Rotimi7. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida8. Muazu Babangida9. All national leaders right from Lord lugard to date.i want to categorically state that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a fraudster in the making.#iReptheTruth 6 Likes

It is well

abeg who let this mad dog out? 2 Likes

Yes indeed, they are.

Ghen Ghen



Dem don dey confess ooo

He's right on this one lol









What are his antecedents how did he attain to such a position ? I don't even know who regard Odumakin as a leader in Yorubaland.What are his antecedentshow did he attain to such a position ? 2 Likes

all of una be thieves, meanwhile there's alot of sensible statements in what he said. who dash this guy's Yoruba leaders, the Yoruba's know there leaders and I'm sure odumakin isn't one of em 1 Like

Very True!



Glorified thugs!





on a serious note, WHO is(are) the leader(s) of the Oduduwans? kikikion a serious note, WHO is(are) the leader(s) of the Oduduwans? 1 Like

wait o...did he really say all these in public

I juba for you AkeredoluI juba for you 1 Like

they are all fraudsters, akeredolu isn't excluded, even buhari too

