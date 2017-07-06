₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by stephanie11: 12:05pm
Governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Aketi Akeredolu has lampooned two prominent Yoruba leaders, Yinka Odumakin of the Afenifere and Gani Adams of the Oodua Peoples Congress(OPC), labelling them as 'thieves' and 'fraudsters'.
Information made available to PoliticsNGR revealed that Akeredolu, who was represented by his SSA on special duties, Mr Doyin Odewale, made these statements during the Inauguration of the leadership of the National Association of Ondo state students(NAOSS) held in Ajasin Auditorium, Akure.
The governor stated that Gani Adams was a mere carpenter who rose to power through 'thuggery'. He described Odumakin as a person who had no achievement in life other than being a Punch newspaper reporter.
In his words;
"Gani Adams is a Carpenter who metamorphosed to a businessman, in the name of thuggery. Yinka Odumakin has never done any other thing in his life, apart from being a reporter in Punch Newspaper at a time. These are celebrated frauds in the society, who parade themselves and Speak as Yoruba leaders without consulting the people they claim to lead in decision making”.
Ridicules Afenifere and 2014 national conference
Aketi also attacked the Afenifere group, accusing them of being responsible for the bad leadership and underdevelopment in the south-west. He also condemned the 2014 national conference, adding that "they gathered themselves together and shared billions of tax payers money, all in the name of National Conference".
http://politicsngr.com/2017/07/06/yinka-odumakin-gani-adams-thieves-thugs-gov-akeredolu/
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by PointZerom: 12:08pm
Pls awa able Inlaw, kill them with the truth. They have fraudsters as leaders yet they won't let us ñuo mmiri togbo iko. Gani Adams and Tinubu are on the same fraudulent page.
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by Danny287(m): 12:11pm
Now na night morning never come
next
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by auntysimbiat(f): 12:16pm
I CONCUR
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by dessz(m): 12:24pm
all I know is dat all politicians are international THIEVES
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by smackimorn(m): 2:44pm
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by conductor6: 2:44pm
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by NwaAmaikpe: 2:44pm
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by iihtNigeria: 2:45pm
wow
That was harsh....
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by Nathan2016: 2:45pm
And you are a Saint... Politicians and girls fight..
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by chibabe259(f): 2:45pm
"Afenifere group gathered themselves together and shared billions of tax payers money all in the name of national conference".
KILLER PUCH
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by Ra88: 2:45pm
Saint Akeredolu I sight u
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by connectpoint: 2:46pm
Yes It is me who should be worshipped, Not Tinubu, not Odumakin, Not Gani Adams. Because Omo ola la wa.. What a myiopic and idiot perspective. Shame on dis guy, i thought he was more intelligent. He should read Gani Adam's interviews over the past two years and see how this fine man has evolved and is developing into a greater man for his clan. If he wants worship, he should go and work for his state to attain legendary status..Ote oshi..
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by Hardeywerlay(m): 2:46pm
This is getting interesting
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by chiealexia: 2:46pm
abeg e...at least 50% of this current Nigeria are fraudsters
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by MirJay: 2:47pm
sir permit me to add the following names to the list.
1. Olusegun Obansanjo
2. Bola Tinubu
3. Orji Uzor Kalu
4. Senator Sariki
5. Mrs Patience Jonathan
6. Amaechi Rotimi
7. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida
8. Muazu Babangida
9. All national leaders right from Lord lugard to date.
i want to categorically state that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a fraudster in the making.
#iReptheTruth
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by free2ryhme: 2:47pm
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by free2ryhme: 2:47pm
It is well
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by jjjjj2017: 2:47pm
abeg who let this mad dog out?
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by michoim(m): 2:48pm
Yes indeed, they are.
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by free2ryhme: 2:48pm
Ghen Ghen
Dem don dey confess ooo
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by hatbricker(m): 2:48pm
He's right on this one lol
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by kayzat: 2:48pm
I don't even know who regard Odumakin as a leader in Yorubaland.
What are his antecedents how did he attain to such a position ?
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by pweshboi(m): 2:49pm
all of una be thieves, meanwhile there's alot of sensible statements in what he said. who dash this guy's Yoruba leaders, the Yoruba's know there leaders and I'm sure odumakin isn't one of em
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by 0b10010011: 2:49pm
Very True!
Glorified thugs!
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by NwaEzefuNaMba(m): 2:49pm
kikiki
on a serious note, WHO is(are) the leader(s) of the Oduduwans?
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by bunjosep(m): 2:49pm
wait o...did he really say all these in public
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by Nealson(m): 2:50pm
Akeredolu I juba for you
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by kittykollinxx(m): 2:50pm
they are all fraudsters, akeredolu isn't excluded, even buhari too
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by docboma(m): 2:51pm
|Re: Yinka Odumakin, Gani Adams Are Fraudsters, Thugs - Governor Akeredolu by reptile1: 2:51pm
All of them including the wide mouth of a Governor are thieves
