₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,834,902 members, 3,640,725 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 July 2017 at 06:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) (10263 Views)
Dino Melaye Recall, Dead On Arrival - Senate / Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures / Court Suspends Secret Trial Of Nnamdi Kanu (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by softwerk(f): 4:17pm
Breaking News: A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja is said to have suspended the recall process of Senator Dino Melaye!
See Dino's tweet celebrating the news and reactions from twitter followers.
Which way Nigeria?!
https://mobile.twitter.com/dino_melaye/status/882977924210667520?p=v
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:18pm
The judiciary has again defended the masses and once again proven to be the last hope of the common man. Dino melaye has always proven to be one of the very best and finest senator of the 8th assembly. God bless our judiciary. Light will surely outshine darkness.
Yarimo kindly take heart ehn, I feel your pain
37 Likes
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by xstry(m): 4:19pm
Rotten judiciary.
5 Likes
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by PointZerom: 4:20pm
Victory for Oluremi Tinubu her CONGO Shiner is going nowhere!.
28 Likes
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by ShobayoEmma(m): 4:21pm
One of the cabals resolve in Saudi Arabia. They shall plan but their plan shall not stand.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:23pm
xstry:Take heart bro, the judiciary is only saving us ... Look at the bigger pictures
23 Likes
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by Jabioro: 4:24pm
We have nothing to defend..
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by xstry(m): 4:25pm
CROWNWEALTH019:saving us from what exactly? the lengths you'll go to defend these criminals makes me wonder
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by donsteady(m): 4:25pm
Dino vs Yaya 2:0
8 Likes
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by koladebrainiac(m): 4:25pm
wow
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:26pm
xstry:Same way you go about defending obasanjo amaechi and tinubu
29 Likes
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by PointZerom: 4:26pm
xstry:
Stupidity is when you want a rotten vegetable to remain your president but want an active senator to be removed without due process.
48 Likes
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by Raptureminded(m): 4:26pm
I give up
2 Likes
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by reptile1: 4:27pm
Senator ekweremandu was right after all.
Recall ko relocate in..
10 Likes
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by joyAA(f): 4:28pm
Nansense!!!
On what basis na?
Pepper go soon enter that Dino opolo eye!
Choi
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by hatchy: 4:28pm
We are not surprised after all the deputy SINate President Ike Ekweremadu said that the recall is dead on arrival.
I only pity the ordinary man who doesn't have money to buy justice in this country.
Well, Dino MeLie should enjoy his purchased ruling while it last
9 Likes
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by MaziOmenuko: 4:29pm
Lol...so he finally saw a judge willing to sell judgement to him?
6 Likes
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by PointZerom: 4:32pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Pls have you informed Sarrki NgeneUkwenu Omenka and all the dishonorable members?.
Tell them to gather at the national stadium surulere for national lamentations tonight.
Handkerchief and buckets very plenty.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by TheFreeOne: 4:32pm
Waiting for Sahara reporters to tell us how much exchanged hands.
But seriously Dino is becoming a 'force' politically and a cat with 9lives.
A time for him to release ajekun iya remix. Governor Bello brace yaself
10 Likes
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by deomelo: 4:33pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
I don't even know how Nigerians got so bastardized to this ridiculous and absurd level.
Only in Nigeria
13 Likes
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:35pm
PointZerom:They have all gone solo
7 Likes
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by xstry(m): 4:35pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
the court is the if you've anything against any of the people you just listed. Dino is using the judiciary to fight the same people that voted him and you u say the judiciary is saving lives
6 Likes
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by deomelo: 4:35pm
MaziOmenuko:
They are always available on cash and carry basis.
2 Likes
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:36pm
xstry:The court is also there for an appeal bro, you can still use them up to the supreme level...
8 Likes
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:38pm
hatchy:Same way tinubu purchased his own CCB judge abi?
10 Likes
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by jieta: 4:41pm
what useless status quo, you have done nothing to remain at the red chamber, did the federal high court vote you there to represent them? the answer is no. if you have done well and do what you are suppose to do as a senator prosperity will judge you, but the reverse is the case you have done nothing rather you fluent your garage of cars bought with money which can be use to improve the standard of people living in your senatorial district.
1 Like
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by rusher14: 4:43pm
INEC would simply ignore the court.
The constitution supercedes.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by MaziOmenuko: 4:44pm
deomelo:
I don't even understand what status quo means in this case. He will remain a senator until the process is concluded, so whats the need for a status quo judgement? Is the judge saying that INEC should suspend all verification or are they saying INEC should maintain the status quo of verification?
I hope Dino is getting value for the money he paid because this status quo judgement get k-leg.
2 Likes
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by xstry(m): 4:44pm
CROWNWEALTH019:exactly. One court charges you for a crime and you run to another court to appeal. Even though you're guilty as charged.
1 Like
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by PointZerom: 4:46pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Lol
1 Like
|Re: Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) by Nbote(m): 4:47pm
All of U ranting about how rotten d judiciary is or how Dino has d judiciary in his pockets, what was d credibility of d recall in d first place?? U dont see anything wrong in a Governor who has done absolutely nothing at all going all out to orchestrate the so called recall of a senator but yet there's something wrong because d senator is fighting back?? SMH
9 Likes 2 Shares
You Can't Insult The North And Stay In Power-knwankwaso / This Yahoo Boys Caught Hiding A Girl For Rituals Purpose (photos) / The Unrest Is Over - North Pacified
Viewing this topic: chenel, papushki(m), Apina(m), Sanchez01, Oju4190, remmyjunior, live4ever, eameh30, Syphax(m), bangiskings, INTERALIA(m), Cmeo(m), tociano009(m), DrOladipo, diasporaman(m), Adoghame22, sugaslim, yemikush, CeeJay419(m), becksdinho, fisher82, GOZILLA(m), Joythah(m), Lamitan, Jopipeline, sensisosu, Wizywiz(m), Gliding(m), yomifoster, Ichietome, idrezee(m), Afrocentric, Bisimuyiwa, Anietie1(m), nasman5, Blenvado(m), Giddybaba(m), ajilegend(m), omokab, kyouns, BendDownSelect, dignity33, hollyayo(m), econuel, andyzoga, loabb2(m), princebishop(m), sleemchoko(m), irokor, hapi(m), NIGHTFOX, LOOK(m), biophilia, okparabenedict, dgsam255, GlorifiedTunde(m), soil9, sagitariusbaby(m), vesselchino(m), romzyxy(m), donsheva, Jossymowa(m), Valmesk(m), Righteous555(m) and 147 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17