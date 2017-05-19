Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Court Suspends Dino Melaye's Recall (Pics) (10263 Views)

See Dino's tweet celebrating the news and reactions from twitter followers.



Which way Nigeria?!









The judiciary has again defended the masses and once again proven to be the last hope of the common man. Dino melaye has always proven to be one of the very best and finest senator of the 8th assembly. God bless our judiciary. Light will surely outshine darkness.





The judiciary has again defended the masses and once again proven to be the last hope of the common man. Dino melaye has always proven to be one of the very best and finest senator of the 8th assembly. God bless our judiciary. Light will surely outshine darkness.

Yarimo kindly take heart ehn, I feel your pain

Rotten judiciary. 5 Likes

Victory for Oluremi Tinubu her CONGO Shiner is going nowhere!. 28 Likes

One of the cabals resolve in Saudi Arabia. They shall plan but their plan shall not stand. 2 Likes 1 Share

Take heart bro, the judiciary is only saving us ... Look at the bigger pictures

We have nothing to defend..

saving us from what exactly? the lengths you'll go to defend these criminals makes me wonder

Dino vs Yaya 2:0 8 Likes

wow

Same way you go about defending obasanjo amaechi and tinubu

Rotten judiciary.





Stupidity is when you want a rotten vegetable to remain your president but want an active senator to be removed without due process.

I give up 2 Likes





Recall ko relocate in.. Senator ekweremandu was right after all.Recall ko relocate in.. 10 Likes

Nansense!!!

On what basis na?



Pepper go soon enter that Dino opolo eye!

Choi

We are not surprised after all the deputy SINate President Ike Ekweremadu said that the recall is dead on arrival.



I only pity the ordinary man who doesn't have money to buy justice in this country.



Well, Dino MeLie should enjoy his purchased ruling while it last 9 Likes

Lol...so he finally saw a judge willing to sell judgement to him? 6 Likes

Same way you go about defending obasanjo amaechi and tinubu



Pls have you informed Sarrki NgeneUkwenu Omenka and all the dishonorable members?.





Tell them to gather at the national stadium surulere for national lamentations tonight.





Pls have you informed Sarrki NgeneUkwenu Omenka and all the dishonorable members?.

Tell them to gather at the national stadium surulere for national lamentations tonight.

Handkerchief and buckets very plenty.





But seriously Dino is becoming a 'force' politically and a cat with 9lives.



Waiting for Sahara reporters to tell us how much exchanged hands.

But seriously Dino is becoming a 'force' politically and a cat with 9lives.

A time for him to release ajekun iya remix. Governor Bello brace yaself

The judiciary has again defended the masses and once again proven to be the last hope of the common man. Dino melaye has always proven to be one of the very best and finest senator of the 8th assembly. God bless our judiciary. Light will surely outshine darkness.





Yarimo kindly take heart ehn, I feel your pain

I don't even know how Nigerians got so bastardized to this ridiculous and absurd level.





Only in Nigeria







I don't even know how Nigerians got so bastardized to this ridiculous and absurd level.

Only in Nigeria

Pls have you informed Sarrki NgeneUkwenu Omenka and all the dishonorable members?.





Tell them to gather at the national stadium surulere for national lamentations tonight.





They have all gone solo

Same way you go about defending obasanjo amaechi and tinubu

the court is the if you've anything against any of the people you just listed. Dino is using the judiciary to fight the same people that voted him and you u say the judiciary is saving lives

Lol...so he finally saw a judge willing to sell judgement to him?



They are always available on cash and carry basis.







They are always available on cash and carry basis. 2 Likes

The court is also there for an appeal bro, you can still use them up to the supreme level...

We are not surprised after all the deputy SINate President Ike Ekweremadu said that the recall is dead on arrival.



I only pity the ordinary man who doesn't have money to buy justice in this country.



Same way tinubu purchased his own CCB judge abi ?

what useless status quo, you have done nothing to remain at the red chamber, did the federal high court vote you there to represent them? the answer is no. if you have done well and do what you are suppose to do as a senator prosperity will judge you, but the reverse is the case you have done nothing rather you fluent your garage of cars bought with money which can be use to improve the standard of people living in your senatorial district. 1 Like

INEC would simply ignore the court.



The constitution supercedes. 1 Like 1 Share

They are always available on cash and carry basis.









I don't even understand what status quo means in this case. He will remain a senator until the process is concluded, so whats the need for a status quo judgement? Is the judge saying that INEC should suspend all verification or are they saying INEC should maintain the status quo of verification?



I don't even understand what status quo means in this case. He will remain a senator until the process is concluded, so whats the need for a status quo judgement? Is the judge saying that INEC should suspend all verification or are they saying INEC should maintain the status quo of verification?

I hope Dino is getting value for the money he paid because this status quo judgement get k-leg.

exactly. One court charges you for a crime and you run to another court to appeal. Even though you're guilty as charged.

They have all gone solo





Lol